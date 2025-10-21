Some people meet their fate in ways so strange and unsettling, they sound like something straight out of a movie. A Reddit thread asking medical professionals to share the weirdest causes of death they’ve ever encountered proves just that.

Many of us hope to live a long, peaceful life and pass away quietly in our sleep , somewhere in our 80s, on a soft, comfortable bed. That’s the dream, right? Unfortunately, not everyone gets that kind of ending.

#1 I'm not a medical examiner but I work at a cemetery and one of the strangest d**ths was a 37 year old woman that was cooking over the stove. She tripped over her dog while in the middle of boiling water and somehow the back of her head hit the kitchen towel holder on the oven and part of her long ponytail was laying on the stove burner. Her hair caught on fire while she was unconscious and basically she burned to d**th in her kitchen.



perumbula:

There's a reason my dog is not allowed in my kitchen when I'm in it. It's a super big hazard to have pets underfoot while cooking.

#2 Paramedic. I went to an autopsy of a patient who d**d, back in the day we were actualy encouraged to go to those whenever we wanted.



The guy was going to back out of his driveway, but there was road construction and there was a metal framed sawhorse-style traffic barricade in the way. He went to move it and apparently slipped, and the aluminum hinge hit him in the armpit. The wound was not even an inch deep, severed an artery and he d**d right there.



10footjesus:

Getting stabbed under the arm is no joke. Competitive fencing requires a seperate underarm protector in addition to the jacket, as it is somewhat common for a broken blade to stab someone there and k**l them.

#3 Work in a pharmacy. Some guy came in to refill his blood pressure meds, told him it would be 20 minutes. He then starts saying he feels funny and is really short of breath. A co worker walks with him to a chair in the waiting room, the guy puts his head back, pees/poops himself, then d**s within five minutes.

#4 Guy d**d having s*x on a piano at a str*p club.



It was a specially engineered piano that could be lowered from the second floor with the str*ppers posed on it.



This guy and his gal accidentally triggered the lift mechanism. He was crushed to d**th by the ceiling. She was trapped under his d**d body for hours.



All night long, under his body, smooshed between him and the piano. The janitor found her early the next morning.



It took 3 hours to extricate her from the mess.

#5 I've got three stories for you. I used to work in the office of medical examiners in a southwest state.



Blood clot - a man was found d**d in his home, completely naked, with water all over the floor and no signs of blunt force trauma to the head or anywhere else for that matter. The only other weird thing was there were water balloons in his freezer and defrosted on the kitchen table as well as an open bottle of hot sauce and tea tree. He was already bloating when found. Turns out, he enjoyed stuffing these up his r****m coated in the sauce or oil. Well, he ended up causing a tear in his colon lining and threw a clot that k****d him.



Story two, I'll keep this shorter. Guy ran himself over with his own car... Because he took it out to the mesa and chained himself with b**m hooks in his skin, set his car up to run slowly in a circle and pull him. He tripped and couldn't get out if the way in time...



Lastly, wife was accused of m****r and no where to be found when her husband's body was found in their back yard with a gun shot wound to the head at an odd angle, gun still in hand, and a scratch on his head. Initially it was thought she hit him with something, shot him and took off. When found, she told them he shot himself. Claims they had a fight, he took out his gun and went out back to blow off steam. He was scratching his head with the pistol and the gun went off. Sure enough, tissue was found on the sight and it explained the angle. When asked why she didn't call police she says, "I didn't want to deal with that bs, the idiot shot himself while scratching his head with the d**n gun!"

#6 Former 911 operator.



Had a guy go into his garage, lay down, and drop a running circular saw on his throat.



Had another, when I worked Search and Rescue, who took an entire bottle of Ambien, took off his pants, then wandered off into the woods. In January.

#7 Old people are often found d**d on the toilet. Apparently straining makes their blood pressure do bad things. Then the family has an icky story to tell about grandpa but they usually edit it to 'd**d peacefully in his sleep'.

#8 Im not one but my mom is an EMT and i had her spill the beans, she said a few had stuck out. 1.) She had showed up to a house after a neighbor called 911 cause of a super loud scream, but long story short the scream came from a dude who got his um *nether regions* bitten by his snake, the dude was d**d and the snake was still holding on to him when they found him. 2.) A lady was once scalped cause her hair got stuck in a paper shredder my mom said that they had to rip out the office carpet cause there was so much blood 3.) Last but not least, a lady and her wife had both been attcked by some stray dogs after trying to take a picture with them, one of the women d**d and the other one had lost her arm.



So moral of the story, ***Don't f**k with scary animals and listen to the warnings on paper shredders***.

#9 Detective who has gone to a number of autopsies.



1 . A Guy had a part of his skull removed to relive pressure to the skull from a head injury. They placed the circular piece of skull back and attached it with a few screws and over time it would fuse. A year later the guy tripped in his study and hit that exact spot on the edge of a chair causing it to shunt the skull piece onto his brain.



2. Worker on construction site slipped and skewered himself on rebar framing on a building. Metal bar through the legs and through out his torso. D**d while fire fighters were cutting the bar below him to extract him



3. A woman belonging to a religious cult was studying abroad and got engaged. On returning home her parents didn’t approve of her partner. She got sicker and sicker. While in hospital her parents went to her workplace and binned her belongings and informed them she won’t be back. Told fiancé he’s not welcome at the hospital and two weeks later she d**d. Parents slowly poisoned her to d**th only becoming suspicious when toxicology came back after d**th.

#10 This kid didn’t d**, but easily the wildest f*****g thing I’ve ever seen at the hospital.



6 year old kid was sledding. He veered off the path and hit a tree. Sticking out of that tree was an arrow that someone had shot in there. Somehow, some way, he ended up oriented in a position where the arrow (keep in mind the point of the arrow was IN the tree, thus the end sticking out was the blunt, feathered end) impaled him right above the his right collar bone, passed down through his neck, and stopped less than a 1 cm behind his heart. Narrowly missed several major arteries including his aorta, and only ‘scraped’ his trachea.



But it gets even wilder, during the incident, the kid remained conscious to the point where he actually BROKE THE ARROW OFF from the tree, and walked back inside with an arrow in his neck/chest. He made a full recovery. Easily the craziest s**t I’ve ever witnessed. The kinda stuff you’d see on TV.

#11 Not a medical examiner but my chem lab prof had this story about why you tie your hair up in lab.



Girl in chem lab with long hair leaned over a centrifuge. This was in the 1970s before they had tops that close while they're running.



The hair got tangled in the ends of the test tubes in the centrifuge and in the blink of an eye pulled her face first into it. Of course the ends of the six test tubes immediately shattered and carved her face up at 20,000 RPM or whatever it was running at while yanking chunks of her scalp out.



Blinded, scalped, and face torn off in just a couple of seconds flat. After several weeks in the hospital she came out horribly disfigured, then soon after got an infection in her sinuses and d**d in agonizing pain a few weeks later.



Everyone in lab always tied up their hair.

#12 There was a guy next town over growing up that got severely constipated, but refused to go to the doctor or do anything about it. Didn’t s**t for like 3 weeks. Eventually the toxins built up in his body to a level that was d**dly and he well...cr*pped out.



noneofyournonsense:

This is probably more common than people think. I almost d**d as an infant from a bowel blockage. My mom took me to my pediatrician, who said I was "fine" and my mom was "just being a panicky new mom." At the time we lived in (what use to be) a very rural part of Colorado and by the time my mom and I got back home she said I was almost completely lethargic. She drove back into town and took me to the hospital. The doctor there told her I likely would have d**d had she not gotten me to the hospital when she did.

#13 Not a medical examiner, but one of my friends works at a morgue.



Apparently, they had a body come in of a 20-something year old guy. Dude was apparently mauled by an animal the size of a fully grown Great Dane.



He lived alone and has no pets and doesn't live anywhere close to the wild.



My friend was a bit unnerved from that, I would be too and kinda am.

#14 I'm a pool attendent a a coworker told me that once they had a guy trying to dive through the pool. Underway he found a coin and put it into his mouth so he can swimm the rest normaly. He inhaled the coin and d**d.

#15 Not an ME but I watched this show Curious and Unusual D**ths (I think that’s the title) when I was a kid and here’s 3 I remember:



Some dude came back from working late and had made plans for a girl to come over. He had a couple of lava lamps and wanted to get them working quickly (they usually take like 2hrs minimum to melt the goo inside). He put the glass containers onto his stovetop and cranked the heat up, thinking it’ll speed up the process so they’re ready for his hookup. They ended up exploding pretty quickly, shooting big shards of glass and a toxic boiling soup of chemicals and goo all over him. Poor guy.



Another one was this guy went out to his garden to do something during snowy weather and slipped on an ice patch, hit his head off of his garage wall as he fell and knocked himself unconscious. He landed face down in his dogs water bowl in less than 1cm deep of water. His nostrils were apparently at just the right angle where he had no chance of airflow and drowned.



This ones really weird.

Somewhere in like australia or hawaii this old dude lived on his own up a trail but was known by the local community nearby, he was very quiet and private. He hadn’t romanced for decades and decided to buy a lump of meat (think it was sheep’s meat) and plug live wires into it from his plug socket to twitch the muscles and make DIY s*x toy. His lil johnson hit the live wires and he experienced fatal electrocution through his p***s! A welfare check was called and he’d been long d**d but the diagnosis wasn’t hard to identify when they found him.

#16 As a final year nursing student slippers, f*****g slippers cause so manny serious and detrimental falls in our elderly population.

#17 I found a guy in the woods who hung himself, but instead of the cliche hanging from a limb with his feet off the ground he sat down on a slope and kept scooting lower until he d**d, found out a week later in the newspaper that he was facing charges for being a p**o so he took the easy way out. It was weird though.

#18 Heart attack during s*x.

#19 When I worked in the ER, we had a guy come in with a gangrenous f******n. D**d a few hours later. I guess actual cause of d**th would be sepsis, but the gangrenous f******n sounds way cooler.

#20 Some lady on kitchen nightmares had a kidney stone so big she went into a coma and d**d.

#21 I'm not a medical examiner but one of my friends is an emt and was called one night to the house nextdoor to my mother's. An old man lived there alone whose wife d**d of breast cancer the year before. He and his wife both got diagnosed with cancer at about the same time, he had colon cancer, he beat his but she did not. My friend said when he walked in the house the stench was unbearable. The old man was d**d sitting naked on the toilet, he literally s**t his a*****e inside out. They found 3 empty laxatives boxes. Ruled d**th by s*****e s**t. True story.

#22 Not in medical profession but got a vet story that happened to my sister. This happened years ago so I apologize if I csnt remember parts to it.



My sister was shadowing a vet and it was her first day. About halfway through the shift a lady brings in this old, not old enough to put down but old, small dog (think a pug). Anyway the owner was complaining that the dog wouldn't p**p or was having trouble with the process. So the vet sticks a finger up the dogs b*m. The dog then starts bleeding out of its nose and begins breathing frantically. The vet then goes into panic mode and raises the dog by its hind legs and starts shaking the dog. The dog then looses a ton of blood out of its nose and its like candy coming out of a piñata. Keep in mind my sister is taking notes on this and is watching this horrific scene on her first day. The vet then laid the dog down and after another 10 seconds it d**d. I csnt remember what exactly happened but all I remember is my sister put in her notes "finger up a*s causes dog d**ths".

#23 Not an ME, but my cousin Walter broke his neck trying to suck his own d**k.

#24 Not a medical examiner but when I was about 15 years old I watched a heavy set man drop d**d in front of his family while walking out of a breakfast buffet in the Atlantis resort. We were in line to go into the buffet.

#25 Not a medical examiner but was an avid watcher of Doctor G: Medical Examiner when I was a kid. It's been a minute since I've seen the episode but I'm pretty sure there is an episode where a man literally got so pissed off that he had a heart attack and d**d.

#26 Family visited a convenience store near Atlanta. It was a windy day. On the way back to the car a billboard that didn't meet building code fell over on top of them. Pretty much just paste to identify.

#27 No ME but a buddy that almost d**d. We worked thirds and after work buddy went home and started drinking. Sidewalk leading up to his place and an ajoining condo had a single step. After downing a few he stood up, blacked out and fell smashing his head. He woke up after a bit, tried to stand up and get inside and passed out again promptly bashing his head again. He would have bled out if not for his neighbor going to work and almost tripping over him and calling 911. Didnt see him or hear from him for a couple of days. Found out when he came in with staples all over his head and stitches. Thats how he got the nickname Frankenbanks. Its terrible but it brings me to tears everytime. We were ruthless.

#28 How about the two workers that were baked to d**th in a bread oven at work.



They had to go into the oven to do repairs and it *should have* been allowed to cool for 12 hours before they entered, but the boss was peeved about the down time and only allotted 2 hours. They removed a few of the bins and rode the conveyer in. 5 minutes later they got radioed and told it was too hot. They had no way out. Temp inside was at 212°f (100°c).

#29 Not a medical examiner but worked in an Attorney-General's Department: a worker in a brewery slipped, fell into a vat of beer and drowned. At least he d**d happy. Sydney, Australia.



A geriatric patient left in chair in a shower alone for a few minutes. The cold water shut off and the patient was broiled to d**th. After another such incident the govt brought in a max 60 degree celsius temp for hot water systems.



Driver swerved to avoid a race horse, plowed into a fence and was impaled through the chest by a 5m length of rail. The autopsy pics were gross as he still had a big piece of the rail protruding.



The Bogle/Chandler case in the early 1960s in Sydney. Still not definitively solved. Bodies of 2 naked swingers found under cardboard beside the Lane Cove River. Coroner looked at multiple theories including CIA hit (scientists) using a d**dly toxin extracted from a shellfish (it is Australia!). Latest theory is the release of a big "burp" of hydrogen sulphide from the river bottom.

#30 Not a medical examiner, but I assisted in autopsies while working at a coroners office. Not necessarily weird, but we had a homicide come in once. It was a guy who brought a 2x4 to a gun fight. When he realized he was going to lose he turned to flee. 4 shots were taken. The first grazed his neck. The second shot was a doozy. The guy was facing sideways. The bullet went in his left arm, out his left arm (underneath his armpit), into the side of his chest, passed through his left lung, heart, and right lung, and then lodged in his right shoulder. Third shot missed. Fourth shot was taken when the gunman walked up to his already doomed body and put one in the head. Interesting autopsy following the path of the bullet.

#31 I am getting some shadowing hours in for the Master's programs I will be applying to. I shadowed the coroner's office for a day, and they had plenty of pictures and stories to tell me.



1. There was a married man that was s******y attracted to his mother. His wife knew this, and apparently the guy would go into the garage and satisfy his needs by doing an act that reminded him of his mom. He would wear a sweatshirt as pants, wrap a garbage bag over his head, and then smoke a cigarette in it because his mom smelled like smoke. Wife and kids knew to leave dad alone when he's in the garage, but it had been a very long time for him to be in there. They opened the door and found him deceased, a huge d***o up his a*s, bag over his head.



2. Some people had bought a house and were putting in a new deck. As they started digging, they found the skeletal remains of a tiny premature baby. It turns out that the previous owners' teenage daughter had miscarried and she hid the baby under the porch.



3. A dad was just arriving home from work and his three year old daughter came out to greet him. He didn't see her and crushed her with the truck. That one hit my hard.



There are tons more, if you want to hear about them.

#32 This came from a friend of mine who is an ER nurse. There was this local prostitute who was constantly in and out of the ER, so she had a bit of a reputation. The last time she was admitted was because her uterus fell out. I don't know if this was a prolapse or if this was because of some other condition and it disconnected from her body... I didn't ask. By the time they got her to the hospital, she had lost a considerable amount of blood and was going in and out of shock. She later d**d at the hospital.

#33 My brother-in-laws brother-in-law was k****d by a kangaroo in Australia. He hit the roo while driving and it came through the windscreen and disemboweled him.

#34 No a m.e.



My Nan owned a landscaping business, they had a man who clearly didn’t want to work get a job with her business arrived late on his first day, didn’t have the proper work wear etc. So the day started late due to his arrival and getting him the proper PPE.



He was completely unmotivated and slow working, so the boss said to him along the lines of you can work through lunch to make up for being late.



They had been cutting trees down and putting them through a wood chipper. Well on arrival back from lunch they noticed the worker had skipped out on them and had left while they were on lunch.



They all had a bit of a laugh and said they saw that coming and he wasn’t cut out for the job and he wouldn’t have been asked to come back the next day.



Later that evening they got back to the yard they noticed his car was still on the lot, that’s when it hit home he hadn’t skipped out that he had actually been pulled through the wood chipper.

#35 I hear about d**ths in my line of work. lots of common stuff, but the craziest to me was an incident where someone LIVED. airplane crash. everyone d**d. she even had to watch her daughter slowly d** next to her after the plane crashed. but she managed to live.

#36 My great uncle. He walked every day up to the shop, about half a kilometer up the road to get bread and milk and a few other groceries. The staff all knew him because he was there every day. He finished his shopping and asked if he could sit down for a moment because he was feeling tired. He dozed off in the chair and never woke up. Poor staff members who came to check on him a half hour later and found that he had expired.

#37 Not a medical examiner, but a story from a family member who was an ambulance technician.



They were called to a one-party traffic accident, with two patients. They got there, and it turned out the driver had fallen asleep on the highway and just sort of veered off the road. Driver was relatively unharmed, passenger seemed fine too but complained of loss of sensation in the legs. No visible wounds, no, blood, nothing. They tried to take him out of the car to put him on a stretcher, but somehow were unable to move him. While they were trying to get him out, the passenger lost consciousness.

Fire brigade arrived a couple of minutes after the ambulance did and started to figure out why the passenger seemed stuck.



Turned out that while veering off the road, the car had passed over the pole of a temporary traffic sign that had been left there after recent road works. The pole got bent by the wheel, and had gone up through the seat of the passenger seat, through the guy's abdomen and spine, and got lodged halfway up to passenger seat back, pinning the guy in place. These poles have holes in them, so all the blood was draining out through the pole to somewhere under the car, but because the car was on some grass next to the road this was hardly visible during the dark night.



Fire brigade had to cut the guy loose, but he ended up bleeding out before reaching the hospital.

#38 A friend of mine had a teacher who was just driving his car down the road when a bee flew in through the window. The bee stung him causing him to swerve up on to the pavement and he hit a pedestrian and k****d her.

#39 My wife told me a story her consultant (UK senior Dr) had told her about a confused homeless patient they had on his ward. The patient had syphilis which was causing the confusion and he had a fever, but was still wearing his bobble hat indoors. When the went to remove the hat, they exposed his brain. The syphilis had eaten through his skull (somehow, not a Dr myself) and the only thing keeping his brain in was the hat. The guy d**d pretty quick after that.

#40 I used to watch 1000 Ways to D** marathons on Spike growing up (I’m 23 and now have a fear of final destination-esque scenarios in which I could kick the bucket because of this) and there’s two stories I still remember. One story was about a really overweight guy who had his friend perform DIY liposuction on him with a vacuum cleaner. The friend made an incision then inserted the hose but the guy ends up d**ng when the vacuum accidentally starts sucking up his intestines and the blood loss ultimately kills him.



The second story was about a group of teenagers that were in two different convertibles driving parallel to each other. One girl had a tongue piercing and thought that it’d be cool if her and a guy in the other convertible could make out while the cars were speeding. Well that guy had a tongue piercing too and but a forklift (I’m guessing they were at like a factory or warehouse parking lot for fun so they could speed) caused the two cars to have to separate and the couples tongue piercings got caught together and they ended up getting decapitated. I miss that show lol.

#41 If you want more stories, you should watch Dr. G Medical Examiner. It's all about an actual ME and various mysterious cases, and very very occasional snippets of her real life, including taking her son to college.



One of the cases involved a little girl, like a toddler? I don't remember what was up with her (I mean she was d**d, but besides that). The particulars of the case pointed to the mother abusing the girl, but Dr. G wasn't so sure. It turned out that *rats bit her face.* They didn't live in the best house, so there were rats living the walls, I guess? Mom feeds the baby, they both lay down for a nap. Baby has a bit of food residue around her mouth. Rats crawl into the room, sniff out the food, and basically eat part of the toddler's face.



Fascinating stuff, but also extremely sad. I can't even imagine how horrible that must've been for everybody involved.

#42 Young, morbidly obese woman after a bariatric surgery (cutting out a part of stomach in order to lessen hunger, help her lose weight and hopefully not d** in a few years because of diabetes/heart/liver) - she d**d two days after the procedure. It almost never happens, at least in that hospital, so whole surgical team went to see what went wrong. First cut into abdomen... wham, carrot, potatoes and soup everywhere in peritoneum, inbetween intestines and internal organs.



This woman was supposed to be fasting for several days and then be on blended food until everything heals. It turned out that her mother snuck into hospital a jar of soup and convinced her to eat it against precautions. Stiches gave up and well, nothing could be really done.

#43 Ex-safety trainer. A night-worker got some scrap lead pipes stuck in the hatch of a top-loading smelting furnace. Couldn't unjam them with the (loong-handled) tool provided, nor by banging it with the powered scoop-lift truck. So he decided to climb onto the furnace and kick the pipes apart. No dice. Then he tried jumping up and down on the logjam to get it moving into the furnace..



He succeeded. But.....



The lead slabs poured from the bottom of the furnace had a higher-than-normal carbon content for the next few hours.

#44 I worked in an health insurance company when I was in college. My job was basically audit what was done to the patient vs. what their insurance covered and check documents and invoices for materials used to find mistakes or fraud.



One day I get the papers for two patients, trauma care, same last name, one minute of difference in their entrances. Pretty normal, usually family involved in an accident. Happens a lot.



They were husband and wife. Man had a compound p***s fracture, woman had vaginal detachment. They messed up by trying something like that scene from Hot Shots! where the girl jumps from a trampoline to land on Charlie Sheen's d**k.

#45 I saw an episode once on some show about crazy d**ths where some guy was furiously masturbating on his office chair and the piston exploded and basically impaled him like a spit roast.

#46 My grandfather was a forensic psychologist for years and I always remember this one he told us about:

Teenage kids were breaking into a house by removing a sliding glass door. The door somehow busted as one of the kids was lifting it out, he dropped it on his back, and the glass punctured him so bad he bled out before he could make it to the hospital.

#47 Not a medical examiner, but where I work at a factory we were told about another factory nearby as a lesson for workplace safety. A man had strung wire through his chain necklace to keep it from breaking, and while working his necklace had gotten caught in a machine. The piano wire kept it from just breaking off, and instead tightened and pulled him into the machine, decapitating him.



My work got _real_ strict about jewelry afterwards.

#48 Heavy set person hung themselves from a very tall building. Looking from above the noose was attached to the window sill, empty. The decapitated body fell several stories. Their lower body was so heavy it stretched the neck to rupture. The neck was ragged, stretched and the whole body had giant red stretch marks. The head was severed by the sheer weight. So, decapitation by hanging was the cod.

#49 Not a medical examiner but had a patient come into the after hours clinic, last patient on a Friday night, with uncontrolled rectal bleeding. Turns out she was trying to take nudes for her new boyfriend. She attempted to cut out her own hemorrhoids with old toe nail clippers! She did so much damage we had to send her to the ER for care and a blood transfusion.

#50 There was a lady at my distant uncle's job whose three sons d**d in succession. The first son locked his brother in the freezer and he d**d. He then got scared and ran away and got hit by a car. She heard of this and when she went looking for the son the son she was feeding who was possibly a baby might have fallen out and he d**d. I'm still not sure whether this story was real or I was remembering it from elsewhere and confusing it or something.

#51 Just a fun fact, there's only 2,400 medical examiners + coroners in the US. The ones with the most experience and best stories to share are aged 50+ and likely do not use reddit, unfortunately.

#52 Not a medical professional, but the strangest and most heart breaking d**th I've ever heard of was that of a co worker's father.



Her mother d**d of a very short illness. Her father visited the cemetery less than a month after her d**th, slipped and fell FACE DOWN into a puddle in the pathway in front of his d**d wife's grave, and drowned to d**th.



The cemetery maintenance workers found him there hours later.

#53 Not an examinar but my aunts best friend d**th works here I think.



He was a pilot for the german Luftwaffe (Airforce)

One day they had a flightshow and he flew too. Before that show all pilots get examined thoroughly and his doc gave him a "good to go" and as far as my aunt knows he was healthy and had no problems.



He flew his track, got out of the plain, looked at my aunt and dropped d**d.

Appearently this perfectly healthy soldier head an artery in his brain demaged during the flight and he d**d within 5 seconds.

#54 This happened at my local Mcdonald's over the summer. Guy went through the drive thru. Paid with cash. While getting his change, he dropped a coin on the ground. The guy opened his car door, and stretched to reach the coin. In the process, his foot came off the brake. As the car rolled forward, the door hit a pole and slammed shut - smashing the guy's head between the door and the frame of the car. Was k****d instantly over, at most, a quarter.