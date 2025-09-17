ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have long ruled the internet—and honestly, it’s no surprise. There’s a feline out there for everyone, whether you love them sweet and cuddly, clingy and chaotic, or complete little menaces (in the best way possible).

Thankfully, there’s a page called Tweets Of Cats that captures all of this and more. Below, we’ve rounded up some of their funniest, weirdest, and most adorable posts dedicated to these wonderful animals. Scroll down to enjoy them and grab your daily dose of stress relief.