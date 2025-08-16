ADVERTISEMENT

Cats come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Some are quiet and cuddly, while others are pure chaos wrapped in fur. No matter their style, though, all felines share one thing: when they want something, nothing can stand in their way.

Naturally, that leads to the occasional bout of… let’s call it “creative mischief.” And in the Facebook group brilliantly named Cats Are A**holes, these furry offenders are exposed in all their glory.

Scroll down for the hilarious evidence—but rest assured, we forgive them. After all, it’s hard to press charges when the criminal is this cute.