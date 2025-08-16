ADVERTISEMENT

Cats come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Some are quiet and cuddly, while others are pure chaos wrapped in fur. No matter their style, though, all felines share one thing: when they want something, nothing can stand in their way.

Naturally, that leads to the occasional bout of… let’s call it “creative mischief.” And in the Facebook group brilliantly named Cats Are A**holes, these furry offenders are exposed in all their glory.

Scroll down for the hilarious evidence—but rest assured, we forgive them. After all, it’s hard to press charges when the criminal is this cute.

This post may include affiliate links.

Cat caught in the act stealing food while a man squats nearby, showing funny moments cats got caught guarding the ham

    Cat caught drinking from a glass left on a table, showing playful and sneaky behavior in a home setting.

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At this point in his life, let him. He's been doing this for 17 years.

    Cat lying on colorful clothes drying on a rack, illustrating cats caught in the act while guarding the ham.

    Cat caught drinking water in a church during a service, showing funny moments cats got caught in the act.

    Black cat caught mid-jump trying to steal ham as woman in red defends it in kitchen, showcasing cats caught in the act guarding ham.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pointless action if you ask me, one way or another, he will get his precious ham! 😄

    Cat caught in the act peeking through curtains, showing guarding behavior and earning affection despite mischief.

    Cat interrupting Xbox gameplay by chewing on the controller, showcasing funny moments cats got caught in the act.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our cat, playing or no playing PS5, he just likes to wrap himself around my neck while I'm sitting on the sofa

    Two cats relaxing in a remodeled bathroom sink, caught in the act but winning hearts anyway.

    Calico cat caught in the act after taking bites out of multiple cookies, showcasing funny cat behavior and mischief.

    Cat caught in the act sitting beside tangled cassette tape art, showing playful mischief and curious behavior.

    Cat caught in the act living a double life between two homes, showing clever and unique feline behavior.

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat Munchie is named George at the house across the street. He was called Miss Puff by my former next-door neighbors.

    Two cats caught in the act during a playful moment, showcasing funny and adorable cat behavior at home.

    Cat caught in the act pulling tampons from the box, showing typical mischievous behavior that wins us over.

    Cat caught watching another cat on TV, captured in a funny moment showing cats caught in the act guarding the ham.

    Woman holding an overweight cat caught in the act trying to escape pet weight loss camp, illustrating funny cat moments.

    White cat walking through doorway offering comfort, showing cats caught in the act but winning us over anyway.

    Tabby cat caught in the act pretending to sleep while holding a drain cover, stuck between wall and pillar at night.

    Paw prints on pavement leading through freshly painted stripes, showing cats caught in the act of mischief.

    Black and white cat caught eating flowers while maintaining eye contact, a classic cat caught in the act moment.

    Calico cat caught in the act eating spaghetti from a plate, showcasing funny moments cats got caught in the act.

    Cat caught in the act of scratching a sofa, showing why cats get caught but still win us over with their charm.

    Gray cat caught in the act of chewing croissants on the table, showing cats got caught in the act moments.

    Orange cat and dog sitting on floor with guilty expressions, captured in funny moment pets got caught in the act.

    Chubby cat sitting silently after being called fat, caught in the act, showing why cats win us over easily.

    Person sitting on the floor using a computer with a cat resting on the office chair, showing cat guarding behavior.

    Orange cat caught in the act hiding inside a plastic bag among groceries, showcasing funny and adorable cat moments.

    Stray cat and kittens at a glass door, caught in the act of trying to come inside on a rainy day.

    Tabby cat caught guarding a piece of bread on a windowsill, showcasing typical behavior cats got caught in the act.

    Calico cat sitting on a desk mouse, seemingly leading an online chat, showcasing cats caught in the act.

    Shelter cat caught in the act behind glass door, showing funny and clever behavior that won us over anyway

    Ginger cat caught trying to steal salmon jerky from a kitchen drawer after an earthquake shook it open.

    Gray cat resting on a Chewy box outside on a porch, caught in the act of guarding the ham with a peaceful expression.

    Cat caught in the act hiding another cat under a blanket, showing playful and sneaky behavior trending in new cat pics.

    Gray cat lying on a colorful rug looking sleepy after getting caught eating scrambled eggs, showing playful cat guard moments.

    Gray cat lying on carpet with three kittens nursing, showing funny cat moments that won us over.

    Two cats taking shifts guarding the bathroom door, showcasing playful cat behavior caught in the act.

    Cat caught in the act hiding among vegetables in a grocery store, showing charming and mischievous behavior.

    Gray tabby cat with a collar being held near a table with papers, featured in a funny cat mugshot viral post.

    Orange cat in the foreground with person curled up on the floor, capturing cats caught in the act but winning us over.

    Cat caught in the act resting inside a fridge with a note about air conditioning, water, and favorite music.

    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cat's in a cooler. I'd be worried he was stuck inside not whether the AC is on.

    Black and white cat caught in the act inside a bathtub with a food bowl half empty, showing playful guilty expression.

    Close-up of a cat’s face looking unimpressed after being petted, showcasing classic cats caught in the act humor.

    Ginger cat sitting on a roof after being rescued, one of many cats caught in the act but winning hearts anyway.

    Cat giving puppy a side-eye look from behind a couch, showing classic cat attitude caught in the act.

    Close-up of a cat caught in the act, looking sleepy after opening the rice cooker and waking its owner with loud meows.

    kleski-paula avatar
    Pollywog
    Pollywog
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My kitten did this stealing pepperoni from my pizza hot pocket. Kept giving me dirty looks like I made her do it. 😾

    Cat caught in the act sitting inside a plant pot, illustrating funny moments cats get caught guarding or causing mischief.

    Cat caught in the act hanging on a shower rod, showcasing typical mischievous behavior that won us over anyway.

    Two cats held by person, posing with cat-shaped cookies, showcasing cats caught in the act with charm and humor.

    Black and white cat caught guarding the window with a note about losing the security deposit, showcasing funny cat antics.

    ...and I couldn't care less, since I'm completely innocent!

    Black and white cat caught climbing a window outside a brick house showing cats caught in the act.

    Tortoiseshell cat lying next to a taped food dispenser, looking guilty after unplugging it and missing meals.

    Orange cat peeking over a door ledge, captured as part of cats caught in the act guarding moments.

    Cat getting stuck on the roof and being rescued with a laundry basket, showing cats caught in the act but winning us over.

    Two cats caught in the act inside a cupboard with scattered objects, showing funny cat behavior and guarding moments.

    Orange and white cat sleeping comfortably on a patterned pillow, illustrating cats caught in the act of relaxing.

    Black and white cat meowing with spilled dry cat food, caught in the act in funny cat moments guarding the ham.

    Instructions for cat sitter showing a box trap to calm an amped cat, illustrating playful cat behavior caught in the act.

    Cat sitting in a high chair hoping to get food, caught in the act of guarding the ham with innocent eyes.

    Cat caught in the act looking content after eating too fast and making it to the carpet just in time.

    Lazy orange cat lounging on a vintage armchair illustrating how tired cats can get after doing nothing.

    Cats caught in the act lounging on tables marked reserved, showing playful guarding behavior that wins us over.

    White cat sitting on a box in a kitchen, showing cats caught in the act but still winning hearts.

    A calico cat sleeping on the bedroom floor, caught in the act of lounging despite not being owned by the person.

    Black and white cat resting on a blue pillow on a rooftop, caught in the act in funny cat moments and pet shenanigans.

    Orange cat caught in the act laying on fabric, showing why cats win us over with their quirky guarding habits.

    Two cats caught in the act of tearing up toilet paper rolls, showing playful yet mischievous behavior indoors.

    Man in a pink hoodie holding a surprised black and white cat by an open car trunk on a snowy day.

    Angry tortoiseshell cat at the vet ready to fight, caught in the act but winning us over with its attitude.

    Cat stretching over the side of the bed, caught in the act with a playful pose in a cozy home setting.

    Two cats play-fighting fiercely over a box, showing typical mischievous cat behavior guarding the ham.

    Orange cat sitting behind a help desk with a humorous sign, showcasing cats caught in the act but winning hearts.

    Cat caught knocking over cereal box on carpet, showing mischievous behavior in humorous cat got caught moment.

    A curious cat sitting on a computer case, highlighting funny moments cats got caught in the act guarding the ham.

    Apartment manager shares photo of cat perched on technician’s shoulder, caught guarding the ham in the kitchen doorway.

    Orange cat caught in the act refusing lasagna, showing classic cat behavior that wins us over every time.

    Two cats caught in the act outdoors, one carrying a large orange object in its mouth, guarding the area.

    Three cats with unimpressed expressions illustrating pets caught in the act in funny cat moments.

    Orange cat caught in the act trying to drink from a water dispenser despite a note warning to say no to Carl.

    Cat caught following a North London resident down the road, one of the funniest moments cats got caught in the act.

    Orange cat lying on its back inside a cat wheel, humorously caught not exercising as expected.

