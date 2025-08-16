“Had To Take Shifts To Guard The Ham”: 80 Times Cats Got Caught In The Act But Won Us Over Anyway (New Pics)
Cats come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. Some are quiet and cuddly, while others are pure chaos wrapped in fur. No matter their style, though, all felines share one thing: when they want something, nothing can stand in their way.
Naturally, that leads to the occasional bout of… let’s call it “creative mischief.” And in the Facebook group brilliantly named Cats Are A**holes, these furry offenders are exposed in all their glory.
Scroll down for the hilarious evidence—but rest assured, we forgive them. After all, it’s hard to press charges when the criminal is this cute.
Pointless action if you ask me, one way or another, he will get his precious ham! 😄
Our cat, playing or no playing PS5, he just likes to wrap himself around my neck while I'm sitting on the sofa
My cat Munchie is named George at the house across the street. He was called Miss Puff by my former next-door neighbors.
Cat's in a cooler. I'd be worried he was stuck inside not whether the AC is on.
...and I couldn't care less, since I'm completely innocent!