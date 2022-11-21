Making a good ad is hard work. You need to craft an attention-grabbing message that instantly transforms an uninterested person (who might even be unaware of your company) into a willing buyer, willing to spend their hard-earned money on your product. Plus, you have a budget, a timeline, and a results-hungry board of directors breathing down your neck with unrelentingly high expectations.

No wonder so many of them miss the mark. However, some are so exceptionally bad, that you can't help but wonder if the people behind them knew what they were doing or were clowning on purpose. And you can find them on the Facebook group 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Real Ads' and the page 'Advertisements that look like sh*tposts.' While these two are separate online projects, their content complements each other so well, we decided to feature them both in the same publication. Continue scrolling and check everything out yourself.

#1

#2

According to Michelle Greenwald, the CEO of Catalyzing Innovation, a global, cross-sector innovation hub, for advertising to be "effective," it must be:

  • Memorable;
  • Resonate with consumers by ringing true and delivering a personally meaningful message, even if the brand has a huge target audience like Nike's;
  • Communicate how the product or service fits into consumers' lives or work to make them better, more productive, happier, and more fulfilled;
  • Stand for values above and beyond the product or service itself;
  • Be inextricably linked to the brand, so the ad won't be attributed to a competitor.

But most of the ads we see on 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Real Ads' and 'Advertisements that look like sh*tposts' fulfill just the first requirement.
#3

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
No matter which way I read this, none of it makes sense.

#4

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
Sponsored by company.

#5

Greenwald thinks that great ad campaigns are often founded on deep psychological insights. The messages, delivered in novel and thought-provoking ways, increase the odds they'll be shared virally by brand fans, who further add credibility and awareness.

Furthermore, great campaigns help brands avoid being commoditized and compete only on price. They increase loyalty and good will, and can encourage purchases across more items within the brand umbrella too.
#6

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
Spoiler alert: Posting this (or any similar message) on your wall has no actual effect ;)

#7

#8

#9

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
There was a time when blank cassettes were something valuable indeed... and the fact cigs are openly advertised here is a pretty good hint how long ago it was.

#10

#11

#12

ThatBiBookLover
ThatBiBookLover
Community Member
KFCyou, I’m going to run away as fast as I can to the other direction :D

#13

Mrs.Pugh
Mrs.Pugh
Community Member
Y'all, I was scrolling and I thought this was an actual bp ad🤡

#14

Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
It's not an ad promoting this as an actual diet though, it's more of an infographic to show you why some kids (especially those with sensory disorders) are resistant to some fruits and vegetables.

#15

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
This would have been true decades ago, when Coke actually contained coke leaf extract.

#16

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
Is this... like... from some kind of porn HP adaptation or what?

#17

#18

ThatBiBookLover
ThatBiBookLover
Community Member
I… there’s a lot to unpack here.

#19

Rico Mendez
Rico Mendez
Community Member
His right arm looks small and shorter, but the distance between him and the bowling ball is 'far' so I think his right arm is actually longer than his left. Very realistic game, 11/10 would play.

#20

#21

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
So much MS Paint work here

#22

Mrs.Pugh
Mrs.Pugh
Community Member
Um, why are all of my yummies wayyyy out of the wrapper?🧐. Funny.

#23

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
That has to be AI generated, it's not possible something so cringy and stupid is created by human.

#24

K W
K W
Community Member
This one is effective because now I really want Butter chicken.

#25

#26

#27

K W
K W
Community Member
Ok seriously these posts make me feel like I'm high. Or the advertisers were high. Or we're all high.

#28

Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
Don't forget to bring a towel

#29

#30

#31

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
Pancreas Thief *snort*

#32

#33

#34

Eh-non-o-mous
Eh-non-o-mous
Community Member
I’d use him just because of that disclaimer

#35

Eh-non-o-mous
Eh-non-o-mous
Community Member
And now I have time to work on my GED

#36

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
Eggxactly what I’ve been looking for!!!

#37

T5n
T5n
Community Member
Some hypothesis about the matter say it was an increase in meat consumption or the use of fire to cook meat .

#38

#39

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
These belong on the CakeWrecks website.

#40

#41

#42

Mrs.Pugh
Mrs.Pugh
Community Member
Id pay anything to get away from pikachu man. Ooo-jump scare.

#43

Confused Panda
Confused Panda
Community Member
I'm so confused but hey I found all the objects

#44

#45

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
Looks like a partial skull transplant

#46

#47

#48

#49

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
Community Member
What’s so sketchy about this?? Looks better than the other ones for sure

#50

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
"Do you want ads that you see to be more or less like this?" - "HELL NO"

#51

Lesbian Sloth
Lesbian Sloth
Community Member
Honestly, it's aldi. They're ads are always weird- buuut it makes you remember them so it works

#52

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
Why is Zara's squid up there?

#53

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
Damn face yoga makes you loose 60 pounds in 18 days!

#54

#55

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
This sounds strangely appealing in today's world of constant change.

#56

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
I see Billy Clinton and Wood in one ad and I gotta laff.

#57

#58

#59

