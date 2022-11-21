82 Times People Spotted Such Weird Ads And Company Promos, They Just Had To Share Them Online
Making a good ad is hard work. You need to craft an attention-grabbing message that instantly transforms an uninterested person (who might even be unaware of your company) into a willing buyer, willing to spend their hard-earned money on your product. Plus, you have a budget, a timeline, and a results-hungry board of directors breathing down your neck with unrelentingly high expectations.
No wonder so many of them miss the mark. However, some are so exceptionally bad, that you can't help but wonder if the people behind them knew what they were doing or were clowning on purpose. And you can find them on the Facebook group 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Real Ads' and the page 'Advertisements that look like sh*tposts.' While these two are separate online projects, their content complements each other so well, we decided to feature them both in the same publication. Continue scrolling and check everything out yourself.
According to Michelle Greenwald, the CEO of Catalyzing Innovation, a global, cross-sector innovation hub, for advertising to be "effective," it must be:
- Memorable;
- Resonate with consumers by ringing true and delivering a personally meaningful message, even if the brand has a huge target audience like Nike's;
- Communicate how the product or service fits into consumers' lives or work to make them better, more productive, happier, and more fulfilled;
- Stand for values above and beyond the product or service itself;
- Be inextricably linked to the brand, so the ad won't be attributed to a competitor.
But most of the ads we see on 'Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Real Ads' and 'Advertisements that look like sh*tposts' fulfill just the first requirement.
Greenwald thinks that great ad campaigns are often founded on deep psychological insights. The messages, delivered in novel and thought-provoking ways, increase the odds they'll be shared virally by brand fans, who further add credibility and awareness.
Furthermore, great campaigns help brands avoid being commoditized and compete only on price. They increase loyalty and good will, and can encourage purchases across more items within the brand umbrella too.
KFCyou, I’m going to run away as fast as I can to the other direction :D
It's not an ad promoting this as an actual diet though, it's more of an infographic to show you why some kids (especially those with sensory disorders) are resistant to some fruits and vegetables.
His right arm looks small and shorter, but the distance between him and the bowling ball is 'far' so I think his right arm is actually longer than his left. Very realistic game, 11/10 would play.
What’s so sketchy about this?? Looks better than the other ones for sure
"Do you want ads that you see to be more or less like this?" - "HELL NO"
Honestly, it's aldi. They're ads are always weird- buuut it makes you remember them so it works
I see Billy Clinton and Wood in one ad and I gotta laff.