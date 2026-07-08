99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)
You can say that car mechanics are part of society's lifeblood. We count on them to ensure that the vehicles we drive are roadworthy at all times. They come to our aid every time we experience automotive issues.
But those of us who aren’t in the profession don’t see the things they deal with regularly. That’s where the Just Rolled Into the Shop subreddit comes in. Their profile says it all: “For those absolutely stupid things that you see people bring, roll, or toss into your place of business.”
We collected some of the funniest posts that we think best illustrate a day in the life at a car shop.
This post may include affiliate links.
Dude Just Walked In The Shop, Said He’s Tired And Went To Sleep?…
If We're Posting Shop Seats
Ordered A Replacement Hub Cap Off Of Ebay For A Customer. This Was Delivered
It’s no secret that the more expensive the car brand is, the pricier it is to maintain. But just how costly are we talking about? Consumer Reports released some figures in late 2025, revealing which brands are the most unkind to bank accounts in the long run.
30 Year Old Brakes On A 55 Year Old Suburban
How Did I Do?
There Is A Story Here…
Consumer Reports released the cumulative maintenance costs by brand during a ten-year period. It found that Buick is the lowest on the list with an average of $5,260.
Meanwhile, the priciest one to keep is a Land Rover, which can cost $19,640 over the course of a decade.
C/S Mil And Trans In Emergency Mode
Replace Cabin Filter
Customer States: "If It Doesn't Start, Just Give The Pump A Good Whack"
Maintenance costs are part of owning a vehicle, regardless of the brand. Proper upkeep prevents frequent visits to the mechanic or, worse, roadside breakdowns.
However, there are vehicle maintenance myths that people subscribe to. The American Automobile Association (AAA) debunked a few of them, which you may be familiar with.
Found This Fat Little Guy Today!
Millwright Sent Me This Image With Text Saying "Please Order This Motor"
Some Days I Wish My “Shop” Was In The Same Place Every Day, Other Days It’s Hard To Complain
One recurring myth, according to the AAA, is that oil changes should happen every 3,000 miles. Their survey even found that 45% of people subscribed to this belief. However, this is no longer applicable to today’s engines, which use lubricants and other additives to extend the oil’s service life.
According to the AAA, cars 15 years or newer can have oil changes at intervals of 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Vehicles that use full-synthetic oil can go as far as 15,000 miles in between services.
These Honesty Tests Are Getting To Be Near Impossible
Local Midas Charged My Customer Almost $500 For This
Another myth debunked by the AAA is that car batteries can last up to five years. 42% of its survey respondents apparently believe this.
However, the AAA recommends having car batteries tested before they approach the three-year mark. While they can last up to five years, the check-up serves as a preventive measure.
2021 Silverado 2500hd In For A Cel. Customers Claims He Has A Case With Gm Because The Odometer Stops At 999,998 Miles
Why am I so bothered that it stops at 999,998 instead of 999,999?
Went To Test Drive A Trade In 2020 Volkswagen When It Started Knocking. Turned Into An O'riley And The Engine Locked. Having A Great Day
One Needs Thousands In Tools, The Other Needs Nothing
Yeah 19 Lbs Should Fix It
I'm At A Loss For Words
The Belt On This 2011 Infiniti G25 Looks Like One Of Those Scrolling Note Things On Guitar Hero Or Piano Tutorial Videos
Behold, The Modern Car Manual
Someone Made An Enemy
Lady Rolled Into The Shop Like This. I’m Scared To Ask
5.7hr For Evap Core Replacement Under Warranty , And Manufacturers Wonder Why There Is A Tech Shortage
C/S It's Been Really Cold For A Few Days And Now The Tractor Won't Move
Rolled Into My Local Dive Christmas Eve, Seen This
No Way
Kia Boys Finally Got Me
One Week Old Clutch On A Rental Camper
Snow Days Suck
Customer Was Towing His Jeep Behind An Rv, Claims He Didn’t Notice It Was Missing A Wheel Until A Driver Flagged Him Down
Nothing Worse,a 10mm Thief
You Can Almost See Out The Windows Too
Extreme Price Gouging From Ford
Fixing an expedition that was in a wreck. The passenger airbag sits under a small leather panel that it blows through and needs to be replaced.
Black stitching = 600$ White stitching = 8645$
The customer chose the black stitching to avoid totaling her vehicle. Ford rep says that's what it is, sorry!
My Lift Was Just Fixed Yesterday And Today When I Had A Impreza In The Air This Happened
Young Guy Bought A Modified Wrx And Managed To Turn The Piston Into Powder In Less Than A Month
Customer States Previous Shop Replaced Exhaust Bracket
New Hire Mechanic Says He Has 20 Years Experience
Screw Linglongs
Being Flat Rate Near The Holiday Season Is Brutal
Sales Department Took A Durango In On Trade, But They Didn’t Look To See How The Previous Owner Mounted The Subs
The Sales Departments Electric Golf Cart Got Pushed Into My Bay After They Tried To Jump Start It
I Went To Look At A Car For Sale Today - The 70 Year Old Guy Told Me It's "All Original" And He Drives His Family Around In It Regularly. It's His "Weekend Toy."
Cs: The Factory Used Glitter Oil In My New Lexus Engine
Screams Quality ⭐
I Mean, If The Life Of The Engine Is Only 15k More.... Sure
These Low Profiles Are Getting Out Of Hand
Salesman Brought To Service Because “Steering Was Possessed”
I give him a little leeway because this is a Kia Dealership and he is like 20 years old… but it’s still funny. (It was in 4low for people who aren’t in the know).
33 Years Old Fuel Filter. Service Your Cars
Finally Found The Cause Of The Odd Wiggle
Customer States He Is Having Problems Charging His Car
Welp, Toyota Just Announced An Additional 130,000 Tundras Need New Engines Under Recall. To Anyone Wearing Black&red; Y'all Ready For This?
I've got it down to a 11 worked hours including the coolant burp + 10 mi test drive without pulling the radiator. I know some of you got me beat but HOW.
(Pic is from the height of the 24TA07 at my shop)
Is More Than 19v Okay For A Chevy Battery? It Feels Way Quicker Now
Is 19v+ good? If you look at it closely, it seems like my battery has jumped to 34-36V. My truck feels way faster today. Should I keep driving, or is it overclocked you think?