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You can say that car mechanics are part of society's lifeblood. We count on them to ensure that the vehicles we drive are roadworthy at all times. They come to our aid every time we experience automotive issues. 

But those of us who aren’t in the profession don’t see the things they deal with regularly. That’s where the Just Rolled Into the Shop subreddit comes in. Their profile says it all: “For those absolutely stupid things that you see people bring, roll, or toss into your place of business.”

We collected some of the funniest posts that we think best illustrate a day in the life at a car shop.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dude Just Walked In The Shop, Said He’s Tired And Went To Sleep?…

A small gray cat naps peacefully inside a car tire, showcasing unusual car mechanics finds.

laylowlazlo Report

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fqcl avatar
qxva
qxva
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my cat on my lap when i have to go somewhere important but it's too hard to disappoint the cat:

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RELATED:
    #2

    If We're Posting Shop Seats

    Two dogs curled up and sleeping on car seats, showing an unexpected situation for car mechanics.

    63belvedere Report

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    #3

    Ordered A Replacement Hub Cap Off Of Ebay For A Customer. This Was Delivered

    A pizza box containing a car hubcap, an unexpected delivery for car mechanics.

    stoneyemshwiller Report

    7points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You probably got all excited for the pizza.

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    It’s no secret that the more expensive the car brand is, the pricier it is to maintain. But just how costly are we talking about? Consumer Reports released some figures in late 2025, revealing which brands are the most unkind to bank accounts in the long run. 
    #4

    30 Year Old Brakes On A 55 Year Old Suburban

    A car brake drum, heavily caked with dust and cobwebs, indicating significant wear for car mechanics.

    PARKOUR_ZOMBlE Report

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    #5

    How Did I Do?

    The back seat of a car filled with empty cans and bottles, and a note for car mechanics from the owner.

    curiousfryingpan Report

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    #6

    There Is A Story Here…

    A car fuel cap with a prominent sticker saying DIESEL ONLY BRANDON!!!, a detail car mechanics might photograph.

    PARKOUR_ZOMBlE Report

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    fqcl avatar
    qxva
    qxva
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i'd like to know how many times it took

    1
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    Consumer Reports released the cumulative maintenance costs by brand during a ten-year period. It found that Buick is the lowest on the list with an average of $5,260. 

    Meanwhile, the priciest one to keep is a Land Rover, which can cost $19,640 over the course of a decade.

    #7

    C/S Mil And Trans In Emergency Mode

    A car mechanic's unusual find: a car engine filled with nuts and leaves from wildlife.

    Burganisawesome Report

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    #8

    Replace Cabin Filter

    The interior of a car filled with an extreme amount of trash and clutter, a challenging situation for car mechanics.

    Objective-Mud-9408 Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would pack all that trash right back in there when I was done.

    1
    1point
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    #9

    Customer States: "If It Doesn't Start, Just Give The Pump A Good Whack"

    Lug wrench resting in a car interior, an unusual item car mechanics might find.

    ValerieIndahouse Report

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    Maintenance costs are part of owning a vehicle, regardless of the brand. Proper upkeep prevents frequent visits to the mechanic or, worse, roadside breakdowns. 

    However, there are vehicle maintenance myths that people subscribe to. The American Automobile Association (AAA) debunked a few of them, which you may be familiar with.

    #10

    Found This Fat Little Guy Today!

    Car mechanics had to take pics of strange car issues, like this rat being held by a gloved hand.

    itsmellllly Report

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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope that's a pet that escaped. I certainly wouldn't pick up a live wild rat.

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    #11

    Millwright Sent Me This Image With Text Saying "Please Order This Motor"

    Car mechanics had to take pics of strange car issues, like this old, dirty metal plate.

    sheepsix Report

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    #12

    Some Days I Wish My “Shop” Was In The Same Place Every Day, Other Days It’s Hard To Complain

    A car mechanic working high up amidst metal structures, possibly a bell tower, showcasing challenging repairs.

    dingdongbellguy Report

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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like a belltower, and he is not wearing a safety harness.

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    One recurring myth, according to the AAA, is that oil changes should happen every 3,000 miles. Their survey even found that 45% of people subscribed to this belief. However, this is no longer applicable to today’s engines, which use lubricants and other additives to extend the oil’s service life. 

    According to the AAA, cars 15 years or newer can have oil changes at intervals of 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Vehicles that use full-synthetic oil can go as far as 15,000 miles in between services. 
    #13

    These Honesty Tests Are Getting To Be Near Impossible

    A gnawed chicken bone and a cup lid on a dirty car floor, revealing odd things car mechanics encounter.

    Dick_snatcher Report

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    #14

    Customer States: Popcorn Lung

    A car console filled with numerous pink vape devices and car keys, an interesting discovery for car mechanics.

    BoyNamedJudy Report

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    #15

    Local Midas Charged My Customer Almost $500 For This

    A car mechanic pointing at a poorly welded car exhaust pipe, dealing with a repair.

    sqwirlfucker57 Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they're not in the welding business.

    0
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    Another myth debunked by the AAA is that car batteries can last up to five years. 42% of its survey respondents apparently believe this. 

    However, the AAA recommends having car batteries tested before they approach the three-year mark. While they can last up to five years, the check-up serves as a preventive measure.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    2021 Silverado 2500hd In For A Cel. Customers Claims He Has A Case With Gm Because The Odometer Stops At 999,998 Miles

    A car mechanic monitoring transmission fluid temperature on a car's dashboard, dealing with diagnostics.

    N_dixon Report

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    didixon avatar
    lightlywhispereddestruction
    lightlywhispereddestruction
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why am I so bothered that it stops at 999,998 instead of 999,999?

    1
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    #17

    Went To Test Drive A Trade In 2020 Volkswagen When It Started Knocking. Turned Into An O'riley And The Engine Locked. Having A Great Day

    A car mechanic sitting on the ground next to a car at O'Reilly Auto Parts, dealing with a car issue.

    FabiosGlisteningPecs Report

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    #18

    One Needs Thousands In Tools, The Other Needs Nothing

    A car mechanic reviewing job listings for an automotive technician, dealing with car mechanics work.

    Crypt0Maniacc Report

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    #19

    Yeah 19 Lbs Should Fix It

    A car mechanic adjusting a car wheel balancing on a screen, dealing with an unusual car issue.

    J-J-JMKAY Report

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    #20

    I'm At A Loss For Words

    Screenshot of an auto windshield repair request, detailing damage for car mechanics.

    VitalMaTThews Report

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    #21

    The Belt On This 2011 Infiniti G25 Looks Like One Of Those Scrolling Note Things On Guitar Hero Or Piano Tutorial Videos

    Worn-out car belt on a pulley, highlighting common issues car mechanics discover.

    Deliteriously Report

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    #22

    Behold, The Modern Car Manual

    Car mechanics encounter a stack of service manuals in a vehicle, a common sight.

    cardoc22 Report

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    #23

    Someone Made An Enemy

    Car mechanics discover a white, powdery substance in a car's fuel tank, indicating unusual car problems.

    pissfilledbottles Report

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    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it?

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    #24

    Lady Rolled Into The Shop Like This. I’m Scared To Ask

    Front of a red Nissan car on a lift with a damaged bumper and pink streamers, a strange find for car mechanics.

    GavinoDeMilo Report

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    #25

    5.7hr For Evap Core Replacement Under Warranty , And Manufacturers Wonder Why There Is A Tech Shortage

    The interior of a car completely disassembled by car mechanics for extensive repairs.

    Specialist-Ad-2668 Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might as well go ahead and take out that passenger seat so you can lay down and nap.

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    #26

    C/S It's Been Really Cold For A Few Days And Now The Tractor Won't Move

    A car mechanic dealing with a severely damaged car differential, filled with sludge and debris, highlighting a challenging repair.

    PM_ME_YOUR_SUBARU Report

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    #27

    Rolled Into My Local Dive Christmas Eve, Seen This

    Two pool tables, one visibly propped up with a jack, showcasing unusual car mechanics related situations.

    al4crity Report

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    #28

    No Way

    A car mechanic's humorous air freshener, Hot Girls Hit Curbs, hanging above car service notes.

    deetsieboy Report

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    #29

    Kia Boys Finally Got Me

    A car mechanic's view of a car's dashboard and steering column dismantled, revealing wires and components.

    [deleted] Report

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    #30

    One Week Old Clutch On A Rental Camper

    Car mechanics deal with a worn-out clutch plate next to a new one, showing the replacement needed.

    Adventurous-Ad5739 Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clutch pedal is not a foot rest.

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    #31

    Snow Days Suck

    A car mechanic in dirty overalls holds an umbrella under a hoisted car, catching leaking fluid.

    sqwirlfucker57 Report

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    #32

    Customer Was Towing His Jeep Behind An Rv, Claims He Didn’t Notice It Was Missing A Wheel Until A Driver Flagged Him Down

    A gray Jeep with a severely damaged front wheel and suspension, parked askew outside a car service center.

    Hornetwaffles Report

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    #33

    Mileage On Wife's Car

    A car dashboard displaying 69,420 miles and a car icon with an open door, often seen by car mechanics.

    Fyrephenix Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does your wife ever clean

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    #34

    Nothing Worse,a 10mm Thief

    A cute puppy holding a tool in its mouth at a car mechanics shop, showing an unexpected scene for car mechanics.

    Objective-Mud-9408 Report

    4points
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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw, he's not stealing, he's helping!

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    #35

    You Can Almost See Out The Windows Too

    Car mechanics deal with an extremely dirty car interior, covered in debris and grime around the gear shift.

    Budpalumbo Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nicotine is like having a UV coating on the windows.

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    #36

    Extreme Price Gouging From Ford

    A close-up of a new black car part with white stitching, highlighting the detailed work of car mechanics.

    Fixing an expedition that was in a wreck. The passenger airbag sits under a small leather panel that it blows through and needs to be replaced.

    Black stitching = 600$ White stitching = 8645$

    The customer chose the black stitching to avoid totaling her vehicle. Ford rep says that's what it is, sorry!

    NissanZtt Report

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    #37

    My Lift Was Just Fixed Yesterday And Today When I Had A Impreza In The Air This Happened

    A vibrant green liquid stain on a gray speckled floor, depicting a messy car mechanics scenario.

    zqxxr Report

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    #38

    Young Guy Bought A Modified Wrx And Managed To Turn The Piston Into Powder In Less Than A Month

    Damaged car engine component with debris, showcasing severe car mechanics problems.

    Hornetwaffles Report

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    #39

    Customer States Previous Shop Replaced Exhaust Bracket

    Close-up of a car part, illustrating the complex issues car mechanics encounter and document.

    MistaSeitz Report

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    #40

    New Hire Mechanic Says He Has 20 Years Experience

    A close-up of a car part, showing a bolt and metal components, for car mechanics documentation.

    mlw35405 Report

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    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The second image helps here

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    #41

    Screw Linglongs

    Close-up of a car tire with 'EL JEFE HT' visible on the sidewall, highlighting the car mechanics work.

    hvmzd Report

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    #42

    Being Flat Rate Near The Holiday Season Is Brutal

    A handwritten sign by car mechanics in a shop reads Anything helps!! NO money!! Need hours!! God Bless!!

    Marcellius-the-3rd Report

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    #43

    Sales Department Took A Durango In On Trade, But They Didn’t Look To See How The Previous Owner Mounted The Subs

    Car mechanics discover two tires improperly stored in a car's trunk, causing damage.

    mikewhatmike Report

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    #44

    The Sales Departments Electric Golf Cart Got Pushed Into My Bay After They Tried To Jump Start It

    Car mechanics working on a golf cart with removed seats and parts in the garage.

    ihatewrenching Report

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    #45

    I Went To Look At A Car For Sale Today - The 70 Year Old Guy Told Me It's "All Original" And He Drives His Family Around In It Regularly. It's His "Weekend Toy."

    Car mechanics inspect a tire with visible manufacturing date and tread wear, for maintenance.

    Effective-Bar9759 Report

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    #46

    Cs: The Factory Used Glitter Oil In My New Lexus Engine

    Car mechanics deal with engine oil containing metallic particles, an unusual issue.

    hypntyz Report

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    #47

    Screams Quality ⭐

    A car tire with the brand name Batman A51, an unusual item car mechanics might deal with.

    ross_liftss Report

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    sianisven avatar
    Sian E
    Sian E
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically the customer drives a Batmobile.

    0
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    #48

    I Mean, If The Life Of The Engine Is Only 15k More.... Sure

    A close-up of a car engine with a warning sticker about engine oil, something car mechanics frequently encounter.

    TableDowntown3082 Report

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    #49

    These Low Profiles Are Getting Out Of Hand

    A car with a bright orange spare wheel, a sight car mechanics might deal with in their daily work.

    Urist_McPencil Report

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    #50

    Salesman Brought To Service Because “Steering Was Possessed”

    An interior view of a car, highlighting the gear shift and axle locker, showcasing what car mechanics deal with.

    I give him a little leeway because this is a Kia Dealership and he is like 20 years old… but it’s still funny. (It was in 4low for people who aren’t in the know).

    1989toy4wd Report

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    #51

    33 Years Old Fuel Filter. Service Your Cars

    A car mechanic holding a dirty BMW fuel filter, showing the car mechanics are dealing with old car parts.

    Fulid Report

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    #52

    Finally Found The Cause Of The Odd Wiggle

    Car mechanics had to take pics of strange car issues, like these large car tires with foam inside.

    lodi078 Report

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    #53

    Customer States He Is Having Problems Charging His Car

    Car mechanics had to take pics of strange car issues, like these two car charging cables.

    Mynameisniclas Report

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    #54

    Welp, Toyota Just Announced An Additional 130,000 Tundras Need New Engines Under Recall. To Anyone Wearing Black&red; Y'all Ready For This?

    Car mechanics had to take pics of strange car issues, like these wooden crates in a garage.

    I've got it down to a 11 worked hours including the coolant burp + 10 mi test drive without pulling the radiator. I know some of you got me beat but HOW.

    (Pic is from the height of the 24TA07 at my shop)

    Drock967 Report

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    #55

    Is More Than 19v Okay For A Chevy Battery? It Feels Way Quicker Now

    Car mechanics observe a vehicle dashboard with an illuminated warning light, indicating issues with car mechanics.

    Is 19v+ good? If you look at it closely, it seems like my battery has jumped to 34-36V. My truck feels way faster today. Should I keep driving, or is it overclocked you think?

    whendoe Report

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    #56

    Cvtastrophic Failure!!!

    Car mechanics find numerous metal fragments in an oil pan, illustrating significant engine damage in car repair.

    cardoc22 Report

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    #57

    Rest In Piece Old Friend

    Car mechanics encounter an old, used container of anti-seize lubricant, highlighting tools used in car repair.

    daslog Report

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    #58

    I Just Trolled Myself

    Car mechanics deal with a dirty engine block, showcasing the challenges of car repair and maintenance.

    4x4Welder Report

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    #59

    Don't Try To Sell Me Any Wiper Blades

    A car windshield covered in water droplets with a small white bag on the wiper, an odd sight for car mechanics.

    stareweigh2 Report

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    #60

    They Actually Paid Someone To Do This

    A car mechanic proudly displays numerous jugs of recovered washer fluid for sale, highlighting resourceful practices.

    BeaverBumper Report

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    #61

    These Honesty Tests Keep Getting Harder

    A can of Chef Boyardee Lasagna in a car door pocket, a sight car mechanics capture to show unusual situations.

    Happyspagetti Report

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    #62

    Never Knew Teslas Had Alloy Wheels Under The Hubcaps

    A car wheel with a detached hubcap on the ground, a common sight for car mechanics dealing with repairs.

    FlowSoSlow Report

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    #63

    Customer States: "Car Won't Start After I Replaced The Alternator"

    Close-up of organized wiring and connectors in a car engine bay, demonstrating complex car mechanics work.

    Commercial-Ask-3188 Report

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    #64

    Look Out! It’s A Computer!

    A close-up of a vintage Ford warning sticker under the hood, showcasing the old car mechanics advice.

    Hornetwaffles Report

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    #65

    Dropped A Fuel Injector At The Car Wash... Into The Drain

    A car with its hood open, parked over a large pool of dark mud, illustrating a messy car mechanics job.

    quarkymatter Report

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    #66

    Came In Today To See This. Coworker Let The Vehicle Sit Overnight Like This. 😐

    Close-up of a car's suspension and wheel assembly, part of a car mechanics repair job.

    PNWKiwi Report

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    #67

    Can’t Wait To See All These Start Failing In 7-10 Years

    A car mechanic holds a dirty car part, illustrating the unusual issues car mechanics encounter.

    What_Reddit_Thinks Report

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    #68

    1954/1953 Had A Bad Day

    A red pickup truck with significant front-end damage, showcasing what car mechanics deal with.

    Appropriate_Cow94 Report

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    #69

    Still Works Comrade

    A close-up of a ball bearing assembly with a gear, indicating a complex car mechanics repair.

    widegoose_pelican Report

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    #70

    Customer States…

    A close-up of a car's suspension component, showing a red bushing and tire, a typical scene for car mechanics.

    MustangGoFast7 Report

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    #71

    Showed My Apprentice Why The Pay Me The “Big Bucks” Today. This Ones Gonna Roll Out Today. Happy Friday Boys

    A drill with a stripped s***w in its chuck, a common issue car mechanics deal with.

    coreyyoder Report

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    #72

    Cs:filled Up With Gas And Now It Won't Run

    A mason jar filled with a yellow liquid, possibly a car fluid issue, for car mechanics to diagnose.

    Ok-Maintenance-9538 Report

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    #73

    Whoever Designed The Stud Holes In The Firestone Winter Force. Fuck. You

    Close-up of a damaged car tire tread, highlighting the need for car mechanics intervention.

    pyroboy7 Report

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    #74

    Another 3.0l Engine Replacement

    A car mechanic dealing with a car engine removed from a vehicle and placed on the garage floor, illustrating a major repair.

    Responsible_Craft_87 Report

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    #75

    C/S Someone Pour Something In The Gas

    A car mechanic dealing with a bucket of cloudy, possibly contaminated, liquid being siphoned from a car, indicating a fluid issue.

    pinego123 Report

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    #76

    Somewhere In The Middle Of This Sticker Ball Is A 10mm Socket. Someone In The Shop Has Been Unknowingly Helping To Wrap Their Own Christmas Present For The Past Two Months

    A car mechanic dealing with a car tire wrapped in newspaper, possibly for a prank or an unusual transport method.

    AlmostFungible Report

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    #77

    Firearm Safety? Nah

    A car mechanic dealing with a worn-out car pedal, showing a hole worn through the rubber, requiring attention or replacement.

    Budget-Captain-6307 Report

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    #78

    That No Nail

    A close-up of a car tire with a large nail lodged in its tread, a common issue for car mechanics.

    flixoman Report

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    #79

    Fungi Car

    A car interior with seats covered in extensive mold, a strange sight for car mechanics to deal with.

    TimHuls Report

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    #80

    Slap 15k Grams On It And She’s Balanced

    A car mechanic's screen showing a tire balancing machine with a Mercedes Benz tire, displaying 15535g and 105g readings.

    ihatewrenching Report

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    #81

    Chevy 3.0l. Third Time's The Charm

    A car mechanic's work on a white pickup truck, with the front end disassembled in a garage.

    Responsible_Craft_87 Report

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    #82

    Whoops

    An underside view of a car engine with a pan full of ice, an unusual and challenging issue for car mechanics.

    sam_baker1234 Report

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    #83

    Stelantis Quality!

    A screen displaying a close-up image of metal shavings and debris, a common sight for car mechanics.

    Tickles-the-Spider Report

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    #84

    This Just Drove Up. They Took Run Flat To The Next Level

    The front view of a modern white car with its headlights on, highlighting a new vehicle car mechanics work on.

    Ancient_Ad7555 Report

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    #85

    These Honesty Tests

    A bottle of Bobcat Pee next to a spray can in a car, an unusual item car mechanics might encounter.

    19YourHairdresser71 Report

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    #86

    I’ve Heard Of Stellantis Vehicles Showing Ads, But I Honestly Thought It Was A Fluke. Here It Is In My Customer Vehicle. I Hate It

    Car mechanics encounter a marketing notification on a car's infotainment system, an unusual in-car pop-up.

    PigglyWigglyDeluxe Report

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    #87

    Customer States "I Heard A Ping And Pop In My Garage After Starting And Found This Piece On The Ground"

    Car mechanics find metal shards in an oil pan, revealing significant engine damage.

    K-Raz1226 Report

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    #88

    Cs: No Brakes. Customer Declined Repairs

    Car mechanics inspect a rusty brake rotor and caliper on a vehicle, indicating brake maintenance.

    jmtheprkid Report

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    #89

    All This For A Timing Chain Should Be Illegal…

    Car mechanics work on a completely disassembled engine, highlighting a complex automotive repair.

    Few-Software-2132 Report

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    #90

    Factory Optioned Dog Crates

    A car trunk fitted with a metal pet crate and soft bedding, ready for safe animal transport.

    cardoc22 Report

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    #91

    Why I Like Working On Old Stuff

    A car mechanic tool, a wrench, stuck upright in a dirty car engine compartment, a difficult repair.

    DarienKane Report

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    #92

    That's Ok.. It's Not Like I Need To Test Drive Your Vehicle Mr. Customer

    A car dashboard showing 154,000 miles and a fuel gauge, a common sight car mechanics deal with.

    Outrageous_Big_6345 Report

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    #93

    If You're Cold, They Are Too. Bring Your Local Stray Driveshafts Inside

    Car mechanics notice a long, broken car part, likely a drive shaft, lying on the asphalt street.

    AnotherDamnMeeting Report

    3points
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    #94

    Daily Reminder

    Car mechanics find a fortune cookie message saying DON'T BUY ANY SWEETS taped to a Chevrolet car steering wheel.

    tirefool6 Report

    3points
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    #95

    Customer Declined New Tires

    Car mechanics inspect a severely worn-out car tire, completely bald with visible internal cords, on a red car.

    AudibleSmack69 Report

    3points
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    #96

    Anyone Ever Seen An Oil Drain Plug Like This Before?

    A close-up of a dirty, partially stripped bolt held between two fingers, revealing issues car mechanics face.

    christhechronic Report

    2points
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    #97

    Shout-Out To Freightliner/ Allison For Making Every Transmission Wire The Same Color!

    A car mechanic holding up a bundle of frayed, exposed electrical wires, showcasing a common issue.

    chevyguyjoe Report

    2points
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    #98

    Customer States: An Apple Airpod Has Fallen Into The Backseat Cushion Area Behind The Driver Side Seat. Please Check And Advise

    The interior of a car with a seat removed, revealing the inner workings, a detailed view for car mechanics.

    That_one_tech_guy Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    The Oil Delivery Guy Just Rolled Into The Shop

    Car mechanics observe a damaged brick wall corner, with bricks dislodged and crumbling at the base of a building.

    JerelFromJerry Report

    2points
    POST
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