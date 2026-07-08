We collected some of the funniest posts that we think best illustrate a day in the life at a car shop.

But those of us who aren’t in the profession don’t see the things they deal with regularly. That’s where the Just Rolled Into the Shop subreddit comes in. Their profile says it all: “For those absolutely stupid things that you see people bring, roll, or toss into your place of business.”

You can say that car mechanics are part of society's lifeblood. We count on them to ensure that the vehicles we drive are roadworthy at all times. They come to our aid every time we experience automotive issues.

#1 Dude Just Walked In The Shop, Said He’s Tired And Went To Sleep?…

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#2 If We're Posting Shop Seats

#3 Ordered A Replacement Hub Cap Off Of Ebay For A Customer. This Was Delivered

It’s no secret that the more expensive the car brand is, the pricier it is to maintain. But just how costly are we talking about? Consumer Reports released some figures in late 2025, revealing which brands are the most unkind to bank accounts in the long run.

#4 30 Year Old Brakes On A 55 Year Old Suburban

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#5 How Did I Do?

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#6 There Is A Story Here…

Consumer Reports released the cumulative maintenance costs by brand during a ten-year period. It found that Buick is the lowest on the list with an average of $5,260. Meanwhile, the priciest one to keep is a Land Rover, which can cost $19,640 over the course of a decade.

#7 C/S Mil And Trans In Emergency Mode

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#8 Replace Cabin Filter

#9 Customer States: "If It Doesn't Start, Just Give The Pump A Good Whack"

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Maintenance costs are part of owning a vehicle, regardless of the brand. Proper upkeep prevents frequent visits to the mechanic or, worse, roadside breakdowns. However, there are vehicle maintenance myths that people subscribe to. The American Automobile Association (AAA) debunked a few of them, which you may be familiar with.

#10 Found This Fat Little Guy Today!

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#11 Millwright Sent Me This Image With Text Saying "Please Order This Motor"

#12 Some Days I Wish My “Shop” Was In The Same Place Every Day, Other Days It’s Hard To Complain

One recurring myth, according to the AAA, is that oil changes should happen every 3,000 miles. Their survey even found that 45% of people subscribed to this belief. However, this is no longer applicable to today’s engines, which use lubricants and other additives to extend the oil’s service life. According to the AAA, cars 15 years or newer can have oil changes at intervals of 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Vehicles that use full-synthetic oil can go as far as 15,000 miles in between services.

#13 These Honesty Tests Are Getting To Be Near Impossible

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#14 Customer States: Popcorn Lung

#15 Local Midas Charged My Customer Almost $500 For This

Another myth debunked by the AAA is that car batteries can last up to five years. 42% of its survey respondents apparently believe this. However, the AAA recommends having car batteries tested before they approach the three-year mark. While they can last up to five years, the check-up serves as a preventive measure.

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#16 2021 Silverado 2500hd In For A Cel. Customers Claims He Has A Case With Gm Because The Odometer Stops At 999,998 Miles

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#17 Went To Test Drive A Trade In 2020 Volkswagen When It Started Knocking. Turned Into An O'riley And The Engine Locked. Having A Great Day

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#18 One Needs Thousands In Tools, The Other Needs Nothing

#19 Yeah 19 Lbs Should Fix It

#20 I'm At A Loss For Words

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#21 The Belt On This 2011 Infiniti G25 Looks Like One Of Those Scrolling Note Things On Guitar Hero Or Piano Tutorial Videos

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#22 Behold, The Modern Car Manual

#23 Someone Made An Enemy

#24 Lady Rolled Into The Shop Like This. I’m Scared To Ask

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#25 5.7hr For Evap Core Replacement Under Warranty , And Manufacturers Wonder Why There Is A Tech Shortage

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#26 C/S It's Been Really Cold For A Few Days And Now The Tractor Won't Move

#27 Rolled Into My Local Dive Christmas Eve, Seen This

#28 No Way

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#29 Kia Boys Finally Got Me

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#30 One Week Old Clutch On A Rental Camper

#31 Snow Days Suck

#32 Customer Was Towing His Jeep Behind An Rv, Claims He Didn’t Notice It Was Missing A Wheel Until A Driver Flagged Him Down

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#33 Mileage On Wife's Car

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#34 Nothing Worse,a 10mm Thief

#35 You Can Almost See Out The Windows Too

#36 Extreme Price Gouging From Ford Fixing an expedition that was in a wreck. The passenger airbag sits under a small leather panel that it blows through and needs to be replaced.



Black stitching = 600$ White stitching = 8645$



The customer chose the black stitching to avoid totaling her vehicle. Ford rep says that's what it is, sorry!



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#37 My Lift Was Just Fixed Yesterday And Today When I Had A Impreza In The Air This Happened

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#38 Young Guy Bought A Modified Wrx And Managed To Turn The Piston Into Powder In Less Than A Month

#39 Customer States Previous Shop Replaced Exhaust Bracket

#40 New Hire Mechanic Says He Has 20 Years Experience

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#41 Screw Linglongs

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#42 Being Flat Rate Near The Holiday Season Is Brutal

#43 Sales Department Took A Durango In On Trade, But They Didn’t Look To See How The Previous Owner Mounted The Subs

#44 The Sales Departments Electric Golf Cart Got Pushed Into My Bay After They Tried To Jump Start It

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#45 I Went To Look At A Car For Sale Today - The 70 Year Old Guy Told Me It's "All Original" And He Drives His Family Around In It Regularly. It's His "Weekend Toy."

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#46 Cs: The Factory Used Glitter Oil In My New Lexus Engine

#47 Screams Quality ⭐

#48 I Mean, If The Life Of The Engine Is Only 15k More.... Sure

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#49 These Low Profiles Are Getting Out Of Hand

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#50 Salesman Brought To Service Because “Steering Was Possessed” I give him a little leeway because this is a Kia Dealership and he is like 20 years old… but it’s still funny. (It was in 4low for people who aren’t in the know).



#51 33 Years Old Fuel Filter. Service Your Cars

#52 Finally Found The Cause Of The Odd Wiggle

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#53 Customer States He Is Having Problems Charging His Car

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#54 Welp, Toyota Just Announced An Additional 130,000 Tundras Need New Engines Under Recall. To Anyone Wearing Black&red; Y'all Ready For This? I've got it down to a 11 worked hours including the coolant burp + 10 mi test drive without pulling the radiator. I know some of you got me beat but HOW.



(Pic is from the height of the 24TA07 at my shop)



#55 Is More Than 19v Okay For A Chevy Battery? It Feels Way Quicker Now Is 19v+ good? If you look at it closely, it seems like my battery has jumped to 34-36V. My truck feels way faster today. Should I keep driving, or is it overclocked you think?



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#56 Cvtastrophic Failure!!!

#57 Rest In Piece Old Friend

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#58 I Just Trolled Myself

#59 Don't Try To Sell Me Any Wiper Blades

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#60 They Actually Paid Someone To Do This

#61 These Honesty Tests Keep Getting Harder

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#62 Never Knew Teslas Had Alloy Wheels Under The Hubcaps

#63 Customer States: "Car Won't Start After I Replaced The Alternator"

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#64 Look Out! It’s A Computer!

#65 Dropped A Fuel Injector At The Car Wash... Into The Drain

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#66 Came In Today To See This. Coworker Let The Vehicle Sit Overnight Like This. 😐

#67 Can’t Wait To See All These Start Failing In 7-10 Years

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#68 1954/1953 Had A Bad Day

#69 Still Works Comrade

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#70 Customer States…

#71 Showed My Apprentice Why The Pay Me The “Big Bucks” Today. This Ones Gonna Roll Out Today. Happy Friday Boys

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#72 Cs:filled Up With Gas And Now It Won't Run

#73 Whoever Designed The Stud Holes In The Firestone Winter Force. Fuck. You

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#74 Another 3.0l Engine Replacement

#75 C/S Someone Pour Something In The Gas

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#76 Somewhere In The Middle Of This Sticker Ball Is A 10mm Socket. Someone In The Shop Has Been Unknowingly Helping To Wrap Their Own Christmas Present For The Past Two Months

#77 Firearm Safety? Nah

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#78 That No Nail

#79 Fungi Car

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#80 Slap 15k Grams On It And She’s Balanced

#81 Chevy 3.0l. Third Time's The Charm

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#82 Whoops

#83 Stelantis Quality!

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#84 This Just Drove Up. They Took Run Flat To The Next Level

#85 These Honesty Tests

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#86 I’ve Heard Of Stellantis Vehicles Showing Ads, But I Honestly Thought It Was A Fluke. Here It Is In My Customer Vehicle. I Hate It

#87 Customer States "I Heard A Ping And Pop In My Garage After Starting And Found This Piece On The Ground"

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#88 Cs: No Brakes. Customer Declined Repairs

#89 All This For A Timing Chain Should Be Illegal…

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#90 Factory Optioned Dog Crates

#91 Why I Like Working On Old Stuff

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#92 That's Ok.. It's Not Like I Need To Test Drive Your Vehicle Mr. Customer

#93 If You're Cold, They Are Too. Bring Your Local Stray Driveshafts Inside

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#94 Daily Reminder

#95 Customer Declined New Tires

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#96 Anyone Ever Seen An Oil Drain Plug Like This Before?

#97 Shout-Out To Freightliner/ Allison For Making Every Transmission Wire The Same Color!

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#98 Customer States: An Apple Airpod Has Fallen Into The Backseat Cushion Area Behind The Driver Side Seat. Please Check And Advise

#99 The Oil Delivery Guy Just Rolled Into The Shop