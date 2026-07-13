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Learning a new language is hard, and trying to communicate in it means you’re bound to make a mistake sooner or later. There’s nothing wrong with that. Making the effort to speak or write in a different tongue is always commendable.

At the same time, some mistakes can be pretty funny. We gathered a collection of hilarious translation fails from the Engrish subreddit, where people share signs, labels, and messages that did not quite come out as intended. Check them out below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tongues vs. Tongs

A sign in a pastry display case with a Google Translate Engrish mishap: Please use tongues to pick pastries.

2040009 Report

6points
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    #2

    No Wife!!

    A sign offering a 'free 1 month WIFE to try' with laughable Engrish, showcasing translation mishaps.

    FunnyLizardExplorer Report

    6points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gives a whole new meaning to 'starter marriage'

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Meal/Femeal

    A restroom sign with 'MEAL' and 'FEMEAL' doors, an Engrish mishap showing Google Translate limitations.

    creepysarma Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    I Hope They're Not E. Coli And Salmonella

    A restaurant menu with a Google Translate Engrish mishap for Braised duck with two kinds of bacteria.

    cela_ Report

    6points
    POST
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    #5

    Would You

    A menu with an Engrish mishap showing 'Shower with chicken' and an image of a chicken in a bathtub.

    alonewithnoone Report

    6points
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    #6

    I Don’t Want To

    A sign in a rabbit enclosure with a Google Translate Engrish mishap: Remember your parents when you are inside the rabbits.

    Okatbestmemes Report

    5points
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    #7

    What Would You Like Sir?

    A menu with Engrish mishaps, featuring misspelled drinks like Wiskee, Vadka, Child Beer, and Rum-Old Munk.

    19potato96 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    LOL

    A flashcard with an Engrish mishap, showing a cartoon caterpillar and the mistranslated word incest instead of insect.

    Jiewen_wang09 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #9

    Found On A Supermarket App

    A product listing with Engrish Google Translate error describing 'His Thigh is frozen And in a Hospital'.

    Kammar13 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    Should I Report Them For Selling Drug Pizza

    A storefront sign advertising pizza with an Engrish mishap, reading 'FRESH ALWAYS DELIRIOUS', showing Google Translate issues.

    dnnggg Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Fried Enema

    A restaurant menu with humorous Engrish mishaps like Donkey rolling and Fried enema, highlighting Google Translate errors.

    SlojackHorsewoman Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That doesn't sound pleasant...

    0
    0points
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    #12

    Undertale Ref

    A green sign with the accessibility symbol and the phrase PEOPLE WITH DETERMINATION, an Engrish mishap showing Google Translate cannot be trusted.

    wchbyjdk Report

    5points
    POST
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    #13

    Flesh Blender

    Cardboard box with the word FLESH BLENDER, a Google Translate mishap for a kitchen appliance.

    Advanced-Box2600 Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Highly recommended by Hannibal Lecter

    0
    0points
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    #14

    I Rate 2 Star Restaraunt

    A sign in a restaurant displaying a humorous Engrish Google Translate mistake: Please eat only one person at a time.

    _INFINITELY_MORE_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Bloodborne, The Dish

    A restaurant menu showing a spicy dish, with a hilarious Engrish Google Translate caption, Mountains and rivers are lush with hair and blood.

    SFAoperative Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Okay, Fine. I Will Lie Next Time, Especially To Someone Who Is Close To A Near-Death Situation

    A warning sign with a person under falling rocks, humorously translated by Google Translate as Be careful of the truth.

    Relative_Instance_17 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #17

    What??

    A printed letter with multiple Google Translate Engrish mishaps in a conversation with HR.

    Lord_BlueFlame Report

    4points
    POST
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    #18

    Please Wait Patiently For The Failure Of The System

    A sign with a Google Translate Engrish mishap: Please wait patiently for the failure of the system.

    phillipdelphias Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    They Tried To Warn Us

    A sign in nature with the Engrish warning 'The future is dangerous Don't go any further Please.'

    bjohn876 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Super Prison

    A sign reading 'Prisons for heavily imprisoned prisoners,' an Engrish mishap from Google Translate.

    candf8611 Report

    4points
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    #21

    Umm Ok

    A restaurant menu showing a Google Translate Engrish mishap: We dont cook any meals allergic to food.

    proffie Report

    4points
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    #22

    You Have Been Warned

    A white box with icons and a warning in Engrish: 'Warning: Please stay away from infants', showcasing translation mishaps.

    L4VV5045 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Please Do Not Enter The Women

    A sign on a wall with Engrish mishaps saying MEN'S FLOOR and Please do not enter the women, showcasing Google Translate blunders.

    therico Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    This Police Sign In China

    A warning sign with Engrish mishaps: POLICE REMIND, IF YOU LOSE WILL HOSPITALIZED, IF YOU WINYOU WILL GO TO JAIL.

    CJCRASHBAN21 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #25

    Beer

    A mint green children's jacket with a bear face and paws, featuring an unfortunate Engrish Google Translate error with the word Beer on its pockets.

    lucidshred Report

    4points
    POST
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    #26

    I Am Not Hungry, I Will Just Have Some

    A restaurant menu showing a hilarious Google Translate blunder: Asphalt background noise instead of a food item, highlighting Engrish mishaps.

    bert23bert Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Does This One Count?

    A sign in a store with a Google Translate Engrish mishap: All toys are located please remove if take. Thanks, Bob Todd Help that customer.

    adventu_Rena Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    At A Hotel In Shanghai

    Light switches labeled with English translations, including a bizarre 'Smallpox lamp,' an Engrish mishap.

    Fit_Surround9250 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #29

    We Cant Not Sell Humbuger On This Moment

    A handwritten sign with confusing Engrish about a 'humbuger' and needing to 'fix the girl.'

    dibsibisbysbus Report

    3points
    POST
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    #30

    A Gentle Reminder

    A sign with a Google Translate mishap, showing a gentle reminder in Chinese with a mistranslated English phrase.

    Connect_Bee_8464 Report

    3points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That sounds more like a threat

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Ah Yes My Bad, Thanks For The Correction

    A screenshot showing a Google Translate error, displaying Bewildering Engrish Mishaps in translation from English to English.

    Lord_BlueFlame Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Blursed_menu Translation

    A menu item labeled 'Alexander Confused,' an Engrish mishap proving Google Translate errors.

    Voltagepeanutbutter7 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Does This Go Here?

    A sign with an Engrish Google Translate mistake about kids clambing games.

    Gingerbread_Man221 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Found While Waiting In Line

    A yellow floor sign with Engrish Google Translate error 'Please wait outside a noodle'.

    Gustel Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Don't Do It

    A group selfie with a caption containing an Engrish mishap: 'After getting chance at varsity we ate each other', an example of translation errors.

    borda2613 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Wanted Boy . .

    A store sign advertising WANTED BOY with details Female, illustrating a bewildering Engrish mishap from Google Translate.

    OnesimusUnbound Report

    3points
    POST
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    #37

    Seems Probable

    A gate with a sign that reads PRIVATE PROBABLY NO TRESPASSING, an example of bewildering Engrish mishaps from Google Translate.

    DrFiendish Report

    3points
    POST
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    #38

    Found That Sign In Thailand

    A blue sign with an Engrish mishap reading 'No Drones. Violators will be fine' instead of 'fined'.

    konradowypl Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    The What Egg?!

    A product box with an Engrish mishap label: 'Roast Stupid Duck's Egg'.

    EggyHardware Report

    3points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smart ducks don't give up their eggs so easily

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    Birth Certificates Can Only Be Obtained For First-Degree Relatives!

    A sign with an Engrish mishap saying 'Only a little bit of the acrobat can come to Belgium'.

    EnvironmentalKing244 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #41

    Delicious

    A menu showing 'Noodles with Spicy meat smell of urine' as an Engrish mishap due to Google Translate.

    stumu415 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Never Visiting This Place Now

    Business card for a saloon with a Google Translate Engrish mishap promising barbaric activities.

    MedicinaeBaccalaureu Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    That's Why It Keeps Getting Vanished

    A sign displaying Engrish mishaps, with the phrase Knowledge is powder instead of power.

    Horror-Entertainer65 Report

    3points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does that mean it can be snorted?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    It’s That Time Of Year Again…

    Product packaging showcasing Engrish mishaps, labeling a portable fan as a Violent fan.

    XROOR Report

    3points
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    #45

    Found This In A Chinese Electronics Store

    A tech.inc mouse box with Engrish translation for Bluetooth Four Point Zero Rodent, highlighting Google Translate mishaps.

    OrdinaryBiscotti6402 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Wanna Eat Some Beautiful People?

    A restaurant menu with an Engrish translation Beautiful people for a dish, revealing a Google Translate mishap.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Actual Engrish

    A small sign on a Japanese menu stating, There is an Engrish menu. Please ask the staff, highlighting Google Translate errors.

    ThatManulTheCat Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Bought A New Desktop Cooling Fan

    A fan safety label with humorous Engrish translation errors about preventing injury and device explosion.

    cronos801 Report

    2points
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    #49

    Found In Nepal

    A package of disposable spoons and froks, an Engrish mishap highlighting Google Translate's mistranslations.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #50

    "Females Of Reddit..." *has A Stroke*

    A Reddit post showing an Engrish Google Translate mishap in a question.

    -UltraFerret- Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Please “Translate”

    A warning sign with an Engrish translation mishap: Please translate Mind Your Hands.

    Fuzzy_County3863 Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Products Have No Quality. We Have No Dignity

    An industrial setting with a wall sign displaying an Engrish mishap: 'Products have no quality'.

    keepinitoldskool Report

    2points
    POST
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    #53

    Me Personally, I Would Drive A Seatbelt

    A billboard sign with an Engrish mishap about seatbelts and cycling, highlighting Google Translate errors.

    rohaan1002 Report

    2points
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    #54

    No Embarrassment At All

    A sign with a bewildering Engrish mishap: Please, no embarrassment, religion is forbidden.

    sjanzeir Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Train Station In Taiwan

    An elevator panel with floor buttons labeled 1th, B1th, B2th, and B3th FLOOR, an Engrish mishap showing Google Translate cannot be trusted.

    charliehu1226 Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Mental Bed Frame

    User manual for a bed frame titled MENTAL BED FRAME, a humorous Google Translate Engrish mistake.

    ohlongjohnsonohlong Report

    2points
    POST
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    #57

    Hot Bread Not Good No Money

    Menu board with the title HOT BREAD and multiple Google Translate Engrish mishaps like NOT GOOD, NO MONEY.

    Beneficial-Strain909 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #58

    Fire In The Hole

    A fire extinguisher with a red sign above it that reads 'HAND G*****E', an Engrish mishap.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Brave Boys Don't Like Boys

    A white t-shirt with black text that reads 'BRAVE BOYS A BOY WHO DOESN' LIKE BOYS' above a black cat's head, an Engrish mishap.

    uvvyuu Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Cute

    A soap dispenser with a label that reads 'РІДКЕ МИЛО' and 'RARELY CUTE', an Engrish mishap.

    iury221 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #61

    Hair Salon I Drive By Every Day

    A sign on a hair salon reads New Hair Computer Hairstyle, an example of Engrish translation mishap.

    PinballWizard77 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #62

    How We Got Here: A Very Hilarious Parsing Error!

    An example of Engrish mishap: a package of foot patches mistranslated as foot-removing smelly patch.

    HappyMeringues Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    The Best A Man Can Get

    An Engrish mishap from a menu showing deep-fried squid mistranslated as deep-fried shaver cartridge.

    Ultimate_Foreigner Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Interesting

    Instructions with bewildering Engrish mishaps, telling to insert the hole into the nut and tighten the sucker.

    aveistupid Report

    2points
    POST
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    #65

    I Wasn't Going To

    A sign with humorous Engrish mishaps, showing improper toilet use and the phrase Please do not stampede.

    Mojito134 Report

    2points
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    #66

    I Will Ok

    A sign with a Google Translate Engrish mishap: Fresh fried, please OK., demonstrating translation errors.

    Significant_Leg6073 Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Came Across This Beauty On Ig

    A necklace in a box with a perplexing Engrish translation of Chinese philosophy, showcasing a Google Translate mishap.

    Pro_96 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Care For Life Do Not Fun. What Is Don't Fun?

    A green sign with Engrish text saying Care for life Do not fun, demonstrating Google Translate failures.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
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    #69

    Feeling Blessed In This Thai Bar

    A handwritten sign with the Engrish phrase WE are welcome for alcoholic when GOD bless you !, a Google Translate mistake.

    toofgid Report

    2points
    POST
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    #70

    Yes I’m Lesbian

    A black t-shirt with a red heart and text showcasing an Engrish mishap, proving Google Translate cannot be trusted.

    fasada68 Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    My Country Doesn't Even Have A Ligal Age For Knif Purchaches

    A printed sign with a Google Translate Engrish error: ID REQ. MUST BE LIGAL AGE FOR PURCHASING KNIF.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Spaider Man

    A screen showing Spider-Man and Iron Man, with Google Translate Engrish, Spaider Man Lost Her Uncle Stark, highlighting translation errors.

    SwordfishLiving3228 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #73

    She's Waiting... (As Seen In China)

    A storefront with MISS CANCER in large letters and I'm waiting for you below, a bewildering Google Translate mishap.

    Extension_Spot3651 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #74

    Bulgarian Sign

    A sign warning of 'Prohibited wash, passing and suspension from the most,' an Engrish mishap by Google Translate.

    FRAaaa1 Report

    1point
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    #75

    Crad

    A plush toy with the word Engrish mistake Crad instead of Crab written on it.

    Prudent-Designer7121 Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Mmmm Tasty

    A label for soup with an Engrish mishap, reading BROCCULI prokly soup.

    Johnnie_WalkerBlue Report

    1point
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    #77

    Found This Beauty Traveling Japan

    A bar exterior with an Engrish mishap sign saying Pubric Bar, an amusing Google Translate error.

    J0hnCitizen Report

    1point
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    #78

    Wall Decor At A Chinese Restaurant

    A sign with the Engrish translation Happiness is to accompany you to eat a lot of many meals, and you are also your precious seafood.

    Ferwatch01 Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Mholesowe

    A neon yellow purse with the misspelled word MHolesowe, an Engrish mishap showing Google Translate cannot be trusted.

    Bulky_Nature_3861 Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    My Favourite Cities

    A person wearing a t-shirt with several Engrish mishaps for city names like 'Broomkyn' and 'Manhatfone'.

    SirExampleGiven Report

    1point
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    #81

    No Bb For You

    A sign with the Engrish text 'YOU CAN YOU UP NO CAN NO BB' highlighting a Google Translate mistake.

    angusnumber1Legend Report

    1point
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    #82

    We Is Closed

    Handwritten sign saying WE IS CLOSED, showing an Engrish mishap and a Google Translate error.

    kihogaya Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    Baby!!

    An Engrish mishap sign at an ice cave entrance with a mistranslated NO BABY!! for pregnant women.

    Significant_Leg6073 Report

    1point
    POST
    #84

    Open Tomorry

    An Engrish mishap on a whiteboard, a handwritten note saying Sorry we are colse today. See you tomorry.

    OINOU Report

    1point
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    #85

    Had This Sweater For Years, Can’t Believe It Took Me This Long To Notice The Tag

    A clothing label with funny Engrish mishaps, describing design with misspelled words like perfnce and bichanics.

    supersequiter Report

    1point
    POST
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