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Learning a new language is hard, and trying to communicate in it means you’re bound to make a mistake sooner or later. There’s nothing wrong with that. Making the effort to speak or write in a different tongue is always commendable.

At the same time, some mistakes can be pretty funny. We gathered a collection of hilarious translation fails from the Engrish subreddit, where people share signs, labels, and messages that did not quite come out as intended. Check them out below.