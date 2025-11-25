We’ve gathered some of the funniest pictures of animals that have managed to get themselves into predicaments and need some form of assistance. So get comfortable as you scroll through, rest assured that no animals were harmed in the making of this list (except for some bruised egos), upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

While we tend to focus on all the cool stuff animals can do that we generally can’t (fly, jump really really high, nap 18 hours a day and still get by), there are some very concrete advantages to having opposable thumbs.

#1 Edd's Big Mistake

#2 I’m Remodeling My Basement, And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

#3 My Dog Got Stuck On The Swing Today

#4 My Friend Helped Rescue A Raccoon That Was Stuck In A Drain

#5 I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out

#6 Kevin Caught Herself In A Bit Of A Predicament

#7 My Dog Got Her Head Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Robe

#8 Someone Got Stuck In The Water Bucket Again

#9 Two Pregnant Goats Have Trapped Otis In The Box. Otis Is Too Polite To Ask Them To Move

#10 Found A Lizard Stuck In A Grommet

#11 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It

#12 My Dog Chewed A Hole Through His Towel And Stuck His Head Through It. Now He Wears It Around The House Like A Poncho

#13 So This Happened (Yes, I Rescued It)

#14 Even He Was Like, “I Did It Again, Didn’t I?”

#15 He Likes To Walk Himself From The Elevator To Our Door. He Stopped To Scratch And... Got A Little Stuck

#16 I've Made A Huge Mistake

#17 Dad Started Putting In A New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This

#18 Doofus Got His Head Stuck In A Sandal

#19 So I Heard A Noise In The Living Room That Stopped After A Moment, So I Went In To See What The Cat Got Into… I Couldn’t Stop Laughing. Like, How

#20 Stuck Face First In The Forbidden Air Freshener

#21 When Your Fat Brother Is Stuck In The Cat Tower Tunnel But Your Favorite Show Is On

#22 My Boyfriend's Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie-Sized Dog Door

#23 Was Wondering Why My Dog Wasn't Coming Inside

#24 Came Outside To Find Him In A Predicament

#25 Throwback To The Time I Found My Bunny Stuck In A Cup

#26 Konrad Stuck Himself In A Drawer. And Micke Just Sits There: "You're So Stupid"

#27 Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau

#28 Found Him Stuck In The Neighbor’s Mailbox

#29 Stuck In A Fence

#30 We Found Her Stuck In The Sleeve. She Had An Even Funnier Face Before The Pic

#31 Froggo Took A Nap In My Watering Can, Then Got Stuck When I Tried To Water My Plants. He Doesn't Look Amused, Be He Sure Is Cute

#32 She Got A Little Stuck

#33 Judy Loves All Bags

#34 This Idiot Gets Stuck And Meows Till We Rescue Her

#35 My Neighbor's Cat Just Got Stuck In My Garage

#36 She Always Sticks Her Head In Here And Then Can't Get It Out

#37 Heard Whimpering From The Bedroom. Found A Stuck Houndini Trying To Escape His Donut Of Shame

#38 She Never Thought The Toilet Paper Roll Would Fight Back

#39 Kiwi Likes To Get Stuck On Purpose Sometimes

#40 I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence

#41 There Are Two Types Of People

#42 I Heard A Noise In The Kitchen. Logan Had No Idea What It Was Either

#43 Dog Gets Stuck In A Bush And Pretends Not To Care

#44 He Repeatedly Gets Stuck Like This When We Open The Top Half Of The Door

#45 I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Crying Right Beside My Bed. She Managed To Get Herself Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Sweater

#46 My Cat Got His Head Stuck In A Bag Of Crackers. He Then Retreated To The Sink Full Of Dirty Dishes

#47 I Guess This Is My Life Now

#48 Spike Was Sniffing Out Mischief When He Got Stuck In The Dryer Vent

#49 Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall. Eleanor Got Stuck In The Guitar. She’s Got No Bones

#50 Album Cover

#51 Are Houses In America Build Out Of Cardboard

#52 He Can Simply Walk Around It If He Wants To, And Has Done So Every Day For Years. He Could Also Dig Under It

#53 How And Why

#54 Dog In My State Got Stuck In A Tree

#55 Stuck In Glasses

#56 I See The Dogs And Cats In The Corners Of The Vet, And I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes Through The Trash Hole. He's A Bit Fat, And His Butt Got Stuck

#57 My Sister Couldn’t Find Him Anywhere For 2 Hours

#58 Heard Him Barking, Found Him Stuck, In The Bird Bath

#59 Woke Up To A Strange Noise This Morning. Oliver Got Stuck In A Hanger Again

#60 Mistakes Were Made. Alucard Got Stuck And Made An Epic Mess Of My Ponytail

#61 My Idiot Turtle Got Stuck Trying To Escape

#62 Playful Cat Get Claws Stuck In Curtains. Reminds Me Of When Spiderman Stopped The Train In Spiderman 2 Played By Tobey Maguire

#63 The Day Firefighters Wait For Their Entire Career

#64 When Your Carpet Shark Gets Stuck In A Sock, You Hope He Understands The Need To Take His Pic Before You Help Him Out

#65 The Slimmest Chubby Little Thing (Who Got Himself Stuck In)

#66 Yep, She Got Stuck In A Roll Of Toilet Paper

#67 She's Just A Girl

#68 My Cat Got Itself Stuck

#69 Goober Somehow Got Stuck Like This

#70 Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper

#71 Guess Who Got Stuck

#72 It’s All Fun And Games Until Ur Stuck Behind A Plant Pot

#73 My Cat Got Himself Stuck In A Cheese Puff Jar

#74 Our Boy Took Down Part Of His Cat Tree And Now He’s Stuck

#75 Heard Them Arguing, Did Not Expect This

#76 Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen

#77 He Got Stuck In His New Donut Toy And Needed My Help

#78 My Rescue Baby Got Stuck And Came To Ask For Help

#79 Pumpkin Definitely Did Not Have The Brain Cell When He Stuck His Head Through The Handle Of A Gift Bag, This Morning It ripped while I was trying to help him, and he got away, so now it's a bib.



#80 He Got His Head Stuck In A Yogurt Container

#81 I Think My Dog Got Stuck

#82 Buck With A Ball Stuck In Antlers

#83 Aussie Couple Wake Up To Loud Noises, Only To Discover This Little Guy Somehow Got Stuck On Their Roof

#84 She Tried To Escape But Got Stuck

#85 He Got His Head Stuck In A Pepper (He Got Out After A Couple Of Seconds)

#86 Caught A Mouse, And It Gave Birth Inside The Trap. I Drove Them Out To A Field A Few Miles Away And Released Them

#87 Stick Stuck While Fetching

#88 Toad Saw Me, Started Hopping Away, But Got Stuck Because His Fat Butt Won't Fit In This Hole

#89 This Little Guy Was Stuck In A Hole… But Was Easily Freed And Hopped Merrily Away

#90 My Parents' Neighbors Found This Trapped In Their Chimney

#91 Kimchi Got Stuck

#92 My Girl Spinach Has Gone And Got Herself Stuck In The Tissue Box

#93 This Clever Lad Who Got Stuck In Our Corn Feeder

#94 I Think This Bird Was Trying To Escape The Pet Store

#95 I Heard Whining, And When I Went To Check It Out He Had His Feet Stuck

#96 Mistakes Were Made

#97 My Wife Persuaded Me To Get A Cat On The Grounds That They’re Independent And Take Care Of Themselves Anyway, here’s a picture of me helping Bobby off the shed roof after he got stuck. Again.



#98 Fool Got Stuck In The Seed Container

