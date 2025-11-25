99 Times Animals Got Stuck And The Only Question The Owners Had Was “How?” (New Pics)
While we tend to focus on all the cool stuff animals can do that we generally can’t (fly, jump really really high, nap 18 hours a day and still get by), there are some very concrete advantages to having opposable thumbs.
We’ve gathered some of the funniest pictures of animals that have managed to get themselves into predicaments and need some form of assistance. So get comfortable as you scroll through, rest assured that no animals were harmed in the making of this list (except for some bruised egos), upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
Edd's Big Mistake
I’m Remodeling My Basement, And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This
My Dog Got Stuck On The Swing Today
My Friend Helped Rescue A Raccoon That Was Stuck In A Drain
I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out
Kevin Caught Herself In A Bit Of A Predicament
My Dog Got Her Head Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Robe
Someone Got Stuck In The Water Bucket Again
Two Pregnant Goats Have Trapped Otis In The Box. Otis Is Too Polite To Ask Them To Move
Found A Lizard Stuck In A Grommet
My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It
My Dog Chewed A Hole Through His Towel And Stuck His Head Through It. Now He Wears It Around The House Like A Poncho
So This Happened (Yes, I Rescued It)
Even He Was Like, “I Did It Again, Didn’t I?”
He Likes To Walk Himself From The Elevator To Our Door. He Stopped To Scratch And... Got A Little Stuck
I've Made A Huge Mistake
Dad Started Putting In A New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This
Doofus Got His Head Stuck In A Sandal
So I Heard A Noise In The Living Room That Stopped After A Moment, So I Went In To See What The Cat Got Into… I Couldn’t Stop Laughing. Like, How
Stuck Face First In The Forbidden Air Freshener
When Your Fat Brother Is Stuck In The Cat Tower Tunnel But Your Favorite Show Is On
My Boyfriend's Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie-Sized Dog Door
Was Wondering Why My Dog Wasn't Coming Inside
Came Outside To Find Him In A Predicament
Throwback To The Time I Found My Bunny Stuck In A Cup
Konrad Stuck Himself In A Drawer. And Micke Just Sits There: "You're So Stupid"
Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau
Found Him Stuck In The Neighbor’s Mailbox
Stuck In A Fence
We Found Her Stuck In The Sleeve. She Had An Even Funnier Face Before The Pic
Froggo Took A Nap In My Watering Can, Then Got Stuck When I Tried To Water My Plants. He Doesn't Look Amused, Be He Sure Is Cute
She Got A Little Stuck
Judy Loves All Bags
This Idiot Gets Stuck And Meows Till We Rescue Her
My Neighbor's Cat Just Got Stuck In My Garage
She Always Sticks Her Head In Here And Then Can't Get It Out
Heard Whimpering From The Bedroom. Found A Stuck Houndini Trying To Escape His Donut Of Shame
She Never Thought The Toilet Paper Roll Would Fight Back
Kiwi Likes To Get Stuck On Purpose Sometimes
I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence
There Are Two Types Of People
I Heard A Noise In The Kitchen. Logan Had No Idea What It Was Either
Dog Gets Stuck In A Bush And Pretends Not To Care
He Repeatedly Gets Stuck Like This When We Open The Top Half Of The Door
I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Crying Right Beside My Bed. She Managed To Get Herself Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Sweater
My Cat Got His Head Stuck In A Bag Of Crackers. He Then Retreated To The Sink Full Of Dirty Dishes
I Guess This Is My Life Now
Spike Was Sniffing Out Mischief When He Got Stuck In The Dryer Vent
Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall. Eleanor Got Stuck In The Guitar. She’s Got No Bones
Album Cover
Are Houses In America Build Out Of Cardboard
He Can Simply Walk Around It If He Wants To, And Has Done So Every Day For Years. He Could Also Dig Under It
How And Why
Dog In My State Got Stuck In A Tree
Stuck In Glasses
I See The Dogs And Cats In The Corners Of The Vet, And I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes Through The Trash Hole. He's A Bit Fat, And His Butt Got Stuck
My Sister Couldn’t Find Him Anywhere For 2 Hours
Heard Him Barking, Found Him Stuck, In The Bird Bath
Woke Up To A Strange Noise This Morning. Oliver Got Stuck In A Hanger Again
Mistakes Were Made. Alucard Got Stuck And Made An Epic Mess Of My Ponytail
My Idiot Turtle Got Stuck Trying To Escape
Playful Cat Get Claws Stuck In Curtains. Reminds Me Of When Spiderman Stopped The Train In Spiderman 2 Played By Tobey Maguire
The Day Firefighters Wait For Their Entire Career
When Your Carpet Shark Gets Stuck In A Sock, You Hope He Understands The Need To Take His Pic Before You Help Him Out
The Slimmest Chubby Little Thing (Who Got Himself Stuck In)
Yep, She Got Stuck In A Roll Of Toilet Paper
She's Just A Girl
My Cat Got Itself Stuck
Goober Somehow Got Stuck Like This
Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper
Guess Who Got Stuck
It’s All Fun And Games Until Ur Stuck Behind A Plant Pot
My Cat Got Himself Stuck In A Cheese Puff Jar
Our Boy Took Down Part Of His Cat Tree And Now He’s Stuck
Heard Them Arguing, Did Not Expect This
Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen
He Got Stuck In His New Donut Toy And Needed My Help
My Rescue Baby Got Stuck And Came To Ask For Help
Pumpkin Definitely Did Not Have The Brain Cell When He Stuck His Head Through The Handle Of A Gift Bag, This Morning
It ripped while I was trying to help him, and he got away, so now it's a bib.
He Got His Head Stuck In A Yogurt Container
I Think My Dog Got Stuck
Buck With A Ball Stuck In Antlers
Aussie Couple Wake Up To Loud Noises, Only To Discover This Little Guy Somehow Got Stuck On Their Roof
She Tried To Escape But Got Stuck
He Got His Head Stuck In A Pepper (He Got Out After A Couple Of Seconds)
Caught A Mouse, And It Gave Birth Inside The Trap. I Drove Them Out To A Field A Few Miles Away And Released Them
Stick Stuck While Fetching
Toad Saw Me, Started Hopping Away, But Got Stuck Because His Fat Butt Won't Fit In This Hole
This Little Guy Was Stuck In A Hole… But Was Easily Freed And Hopped Merrily Away
My Parents' Neighbors Found This Trapped In Their Chimney
Kimchi Got Stuck
My Girl Spinach Has Gone And Got Herself Stuck In The Tissue Box
This Clever Lad Who Got Stuck In Our Corn Feeder
I Think This Bird Was Trying To Escape The Pet Store
I Heard Whining, And When I Went To Check It Out He Had His Feet Stuck
Mistakes Were Made
My Wife Persuaded Me To Get A Cat On The Grounds That They’re Independent And Take Care Of Themselves
Anyway, here’s a picture of me helping Bobby off the shed roof after he got stuck. Again.