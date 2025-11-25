ADVERTISEMENT

While we tend to focus on all the cool stuff animals can do that we generally can’t (fly, jump really really high, nap 18 hours a day and still get by), there are some very concrete advantages to having opposable thumbs.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest pictures of animals that have managed to get themselves into predicaments and need some form of assistance. So get comfortable as you scroll through, rest assured that no animals were harmed in the making of this list (except for some bruised egos), upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Edd's Big Mistake

Cat stuck on a blue pool float in the middle of a swimming pool with a surprised expression on its face.

Actually_an_otter Report

    #2

    I’m Remodeling My Basement, And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

    Tabby cat stuck lying awkwardly between wooden beams in basement ceiling, showcasing one of the times animals got stuck in tight spaces.

    proffie Report

    #3

    My Dog Got Stuck On The Swing Today

    Black dog stuck between two swings on a backyard playground, surrounded by fallen leaves and playground equipment.

    lollersk8s Report

    #4

    My Friend Helped Rescue A Raccoon That Was Stuck In A Drain

    Raccoon stuck halfway inside a metal grate drain, showing an unusual animal stuck moment outdoors near grass and leaves.

    racheldev0n Report

    #5

    I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out

    Golden retriever puppy stuck in window blinds, surrounded by shoes on wooden floor, showing curious animal stuck moment.

    thinkscotty Report

    #6

    Kevin Caught Herself In A Bit Of A Predicament

    Bearded dragon lizard stuck in a terrarium wire, showing one of the 99 times animals got stuck moments caught by owners.

    foxfiregalleries Report

    #7

    My Dog Got Her Head Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Robe

    Dog stuck in oversized burgundy hoodie on a couch with owner’s hand gently resting on its back, curious how it got stuck.

    AmandaPandaPants17 Report

    #8

    Someone Got Stuck In The Water Bucket Again

    Young brown goat stuck inside a white bucket in a barn, showcasing one of the times animals got stuck in unusual places.

    reddogblackcat Report

    #9

    Two Pregnant Goats Have Trapped Otis In The Box. Otis Is Too Polite To Ask Them To Move

    Sheep stuck on barn floor next to dog trapped inside wooden enclosure in dimly lit animal stall.

    fsacb3 Report

    #10

    Found A Lizard Stuck In A Grommet

    Lizard stuck in a grommet hole of a blue tarp, showing how animals got stuck in unusual places and were rescued.

    imacrazyperson Report

    #11

    My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It

    Man helps a cat stuck on a blue ladder near a decorated Christmas tree in a home setting.

    supercj926 Report

    #12

    My Dog Chewed A Hole Through His Towel And Stuck His Head Through It. Now He Wears It Around The House Like A Poncho

    Golden retriever stuck in a blanket standing on kitchen floor, showing a funny animal stuck moment.

    RedIceBreaker Report

    #13

    So This Happened (Yes, I Rescued It)

    Duck stuck in a wooden fence with its head and feet poking through in a funny animal stuck moment.

    GoAskAlice Report

    #14

    Even He Was Like, “I Did It Again, Didn’t I?”

    Golden retriever puppy stuck between white gate bars on wooden floor, showcasing a funny animal stuck moment.

    dog_rates Report

    #15

    He Likes To Walk Himself From The Elevator To Our Door. He Stopped To Scratch And... Got A Little Stuck

    Bernese mountain dog stuck in its own leash inside a hallway, a funny animal getting stuck moment.

    triplec787 Report

    #16

    I've Made A Huge Mistake

    Dog stuck in a fence mesh between a wall and wooden siding, illustrating animals stuck in unusual places and situations.

    imgur.com Report

    #17

    Dad Started Putting In A New Toilet. Walked Away For A Few Minutes And Came Back To This

    Tabby cat stuck curled up inside a toilet bowl, showcasing one of the funniest animals got stuck moments.

    TheGinger_ThatCould Report

    #18

    Doofus Got His Head Stuck In A Sandal

    Man holding a gray cat stuck inside a large sandal, showcasing one of the many animals stuck moments that amaze owners.

    K6PUD Report

    #19

    So I Heard A Noise In The Living Room That Stopped After A Moment, So I Went In To See What The Cat Got Into… I Couldn’t Stop Laughing. Like, How

    Cat stuck with its head inside a roll of tape, one of the funniest times animals got stuck causing owners to wonder how.

    EpicWinterWolf Report

    #20

    Stuck Face First In The Forbidden Air Freshener

    Tortoise stuck inside a gray sneaker with tangled laces on a dark floor, showing animals getting stuck in unusual places.

    bloated_toad_4000 Report

    #21

    When Your Fat Brother Is Stuck In The Cat Tower Tunnel But Your Favorite Show Is On

    Two cats stuck in a cat tree, with one cat hanging awkwardly through a small opening in the structure.

    Zombie2313 Report

    #22

    My Boyfriend's Dog Tried To Fit Through The Yorkie-Sized Dog Door

    Brown dog stuck in a white door frame piece while drinking water inside a home, showcasing animals getting stuck in odd places.

    niabais Report

    #23

    Was Wondering Why My Dog Wasn't Coming Inside

    Beagle dog stuck in torn trampoline netting looking puzzled in a backyard, a funny animal stuck moment.

    CommonPinkDaisy Report

    #24

    Came Outside To Find Him In A Predicament

    Black and white cat stuck between window bars with colorful plastic balls scattered below in an outdoor area.

    __belle__ Report

    #25

    Throwback To The Time I Found My Bunny Stuck In A Cup

    White rabbit with a plastic cup stuck on its head sitting on a tiled floor by a wall, showing animals stuck moments.

    cherryyy-bomb Report

    #26

    Konrad Stuck Himself In A Drawer. And Micke Just Sits There: "You're So Stupid"

    Two cats in a room, one stuck partially inside a wooden drawer while the other watches on a wooden floor.

    Tittut1 Report

    #27

    Raccoon Broke Into My Brother's Garage, Ate A Ton Of Snacks, And In The Process Became So Fat He Got Stuck Under A Bureau

    Raccoon stuck in a cluttered storage area surrounded by scattered snacks and household tools in a surprising animal stuck moment.

    Zerrish Report

    #28

    Found Him Stuck In The Neighbor’s Mailbox

    Gray cat stuck halfway inside a small brick mailbox opening with the tail hanging out on a concrete sidewalk.

    dovesandravens Report

    #29

    Stuck In A Fence

    Small brown dog stuck between metal fence bars, looking back with a curious expression, showcasing animals stuck moments.

    aasquared3 Report

    #30

    We Found Her Stuck In The Sleeve. She Had An Even Funnier Face Before The Pic

    Small black and white cat stuck in a gray sweatshirt being held by a person inside a home, showing a confused expression.

    camion_saladier Report

    #31

    Froggo Took A Nap In My Watering Can, Then Got Stuck When I Tried To Water My Plants. He Doesn't Look Amused, Be He Sure Is Cute

    Small frog stuck inside the end of a green garden hose, showcasing one of the 99 times animals got stuck.

    Exploding_Testicles Report

    #32

    She Got A Little Stuck

    Cat stuck inside a plastic bag struggling to get free, showcasing animals stuck in funny and unexpected situations.

    OhHiThere05 Report

    #33

    Judy Loves All Bags

    Cat stuck inside a plastic bag on a tiled floor, showcasing one of the funny animal stuck moments.

    NerdyStitcher89 Report

    #34

    This Idiot Gets Stuck And Meows Till We Rescue Her

    Calico cat stuck on top of a door with coats below, showcasing an unexpected animal stuck moment captured indoors.

    teleporting_toaster Report

    #35

    My Neighbor's Cat Just Got Stuck In My Garage

    Black and white cat stuck in a wooden wall hole, showcasing a funny animal stuck moment from owners' perspective.

    LordFistus Report

    #36

    She Always Sticks Her Head In Here And Then Can't Get It Out

    Goat stuck with head through metal fence, funny animal stuck moment sparking owner curiosity on how it happened.

    ismaddielive Report

    #37

    Heard Whimpering From The Bedroom. Found A Stuck Houndini Trying To Escape His Donut Of Shame

    Golden retriever wearing a blue protective collar lying on bed with another dog in the background, showing animals stuck moment.

    Emi_lemonade Report

    #38

    She Never Thought The Toilet Paper Roll Would Fight Back

    Ferret stuck inside a cardboard tube on carpeted floor, showcasing one of many funny animals stuck moments caught on camera.

    jesst Report

    #39

    Kiwi Likes To Get Stuck On Purpose Sometimes

    White rabbit stuck between metal bars of a cage with paws and head trapped, showing animals stuck in unusual places.

    milenoopy Report

    #40

    I Heard A Scuffle, Then Silence

    Two dogs stuck together on a carpet, capturing a funny and curious moment of animals getting stuck indoors.

    MarrGrimm Report

    #41

    There Are Two Types Of People

    Two cats on a kitchen counter, one stuck inside a brown paper bag, showcasing animals stuck in unusual situations.

    mdanger88 Report

    #42

    I Heard A Noise In The Kitchen. Logan Had No Idea What It Was Either

    Puppy stuck with a black plastic container around its neck sitting on a wooden floor near food bowls.

    Stainless_Heart Report

    #43

    Dog Gets Stuck In A Bush And Pretends Not To Care

    Dog stuck with head and front paws poking out of a shrub, showing a funny example of animals getting stuck outdoors.

    Ghrebaa , lisasteve30 , slimjin Report

    #44

    He Repeatedly Gets Stuck Like This When We Open The Top Half Of The Door

    Cat stuck halfway through a glass door, showcasing one of many times animals got stuck in unusual places.

    JHRooseveltChrist Report

    #45

    I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Crying Right Beside My Bed. She Managed To Get Herself Stuck In The Sleeve Of My Sweater

    Dog stuck inside a long gray sweater sleeve lying on carpet, demonstrating one of the times animals got stuck humorously.

    shanel3rannan Report

    #46

    My Cat Got His Head Stuck In A Bag Of Crackers. He Then Retreated To The Sink Full Of Dirty Dishes

    Black and white cat stuck with a snack bag on its head in a kitchen sink, showcasing animals stuck in funny situations.

    basicpn Report

    #47

    I Guess This Is My Life Now

    White cat stuck in a transparent plastic box on wooden floor, showing curious and playful behavior in multiple poses.

    imgur.com Report

    #48

    Spike Was Sniffing Out Mischief When He Got Stuck In The Dryer Vent

    Dog stuck with its head through house siding, puzzling animal stuck moment captured by the owners trying to figure out how.

    DonCaliente Report

    #49

    Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall. Eleanor Got Stuck In The Guitar. She’s Got No Bones

    Ferret stuck inside an acoustic guitar sound hole showcasing a funny animal stuck moment.

    Downtown-Ad-5913 Report

    #50

    Album Cover

    Dog stuck with a lamp globe on its head in the backyard, showing a funny moment of animals getting stuck in unexpected situations.

    jebbanner Report

    #51

    Are Houses In America Build Out Of Cardboard

    Two dogs looking at a raccoon stuck halfway through a wall in a cluttered room, showcasing animals stuck moments.

    Snoof_VA Report

    #52

    He Can Simply Walk Around It If He Wants To, And Has Done So Every Day For Years. He Could Also Dig Under It

    Tortoise stuck halfway through wooden garden fence, illustrating animals stuck in tricky situations with no clear escape.

    redskyatnight Report

    10points
    POST
    #53

    How And Why

    White dog with paw stuck in collar standing on floor near a plush toy in a colorful living room scene, animals stuck moment.

    sofrozenn Report

    #54

    Dog In My State Got Stuck In A Tree

    Dog stuck high in a leafless tree with a ladder nearby, showing an unusual animal stuck situation outdoors.

    SOdontknowthisone Report

    #55

    Stuck In Glasses

    A small animal stuck hanging on a person's glasses in a funny animal stuck moment.

    Khaleemah Report

    #56

    I See The Dogs And Cats In The Corners Of The Vet, And I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes Through The Trash Hole. He's A Bit Fat, And His Butt Got Stuck

    Tabby cat stuck halfway inside a cabinet hole with only its hind legs and tail visible in a funny animal stuck moment.

    catsbuttscats Report

    #57

    My Sister Couldn’t Find Him Anywhere For 2 Hours

    Kitten stuck inside a white teapot among other teapots, showcasing animals stuck in unusual places.

    corporalgrayson Report

    #58

    Heard Him Barking, Found Him Stuck, In The Bird Bath

    Chocolate Labrador puppy stuck sitting on top of a birdbath in a garden surrounded by flowers and plants.

    Pukit Report

    #59

    Woke Up To A Strange Noise This Morning. Oliver Got Stuck In A Hanger Again

    Orange cat stuck inside a black clothes hanger on wooden floor, showing a typical funny animal stuck situation.

    KittyCatLuvr4ever Report

    #60

    Mistakes Were Made. Alucard Got Stuck And Made An Epic Mess Of My Ponytail

    A white rat stuck in a person's long brown hair, showing a funny animal stuck moment from unexpected places.

    Zesana Report

    #61

    My Idiot Turtle Got Stuck Trying To Escape

    Turtle stuck on a window screen with its legs spread out, illustrating animals getting stuck in unusual places.

    SillyPickle Report

    #62

    Playful Cat Get Claws Stuck In Curtains. Reminds Me Of When Spiderman Stopped The Train In Spiderman 2 Played By Tobey Maguire

    Gray kitten stuck holding a black sock with front paws on a tiled floor, showing confused and playful expressions.

    St0pX Report

    #63

    The Day Firefighters Wait For Their Entire Career

    Overweight black and white cat stuck on a tree branch at the Grand Canyon, showcasing animals getting stuck in unusual places.

    LasVegasLocally Report

    #64

    When Your Carpet Shark Gets Stuck In A Sock, You Hope He Understands The Need To Take His Pic Before You Help Him Out

    Small animal stuck inside a wool sock on a carpeted floor, showcasing one of the funny animal stuck moments.

    Remo1975 Report

    #65

    The Slimmest Chubby Little Thing (Who Got Himself Stuck In)

    Ferret stuck inside a potato chip box lying on a carpet, showcasing animals getting stuck in unusual places.

    DookingDuke Report

    #66

    Yep, She Got Stuck In A Roll Of Toilet Paper

    Snake stuck inside a roll of torn toilet paper on a bed in a surprising animal stuck moment.

    big-redd-beech Report

    #67

    She's Just A Girl

    Golden retriever stuck in a shower, one of the 99 times animals got stuck leaving owners wondering how.

    idiotpeach Report

    #68

    My Cat Got Itself Stuck

    Curious tabby cat stuck between couch cushions and wooden furniture, wide-eyed and peeking out in a humorous animal stuck moment.

    holmey3 Report

    #69

    Goober Somehow Got Stuck Like This

    A small brown shrimp stuck inside a narrow space between aquarium decorations surrounded by green plants.

    YoungMrBlue Report

    #70

    Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper

    Dog stuck with head through camper door hole, showing a curious and happy expression in an animal stuck situation.

    RumbleDumblee Report

    #71

    Guess Who Got Stuck

    Green parrot stuck inside a clear plastic cup held by a hand, showcasing one of the times animals got stuck.

    vivvystrome2002 Report

    #72

    It’s All Fun And Games Until Ur Stuck Behind A Plant Pot

    Hamster stuck between a wooden corner and a large orange tube inside its enclosure, curious expression visible.

    Imaginary_Moose_8053 Report

    #73

    My Cat Got Himself Stuck In A Cheese Puff Jar

    Tabby cat stuck inside a clear plastic container, lying on a person's lap on a dark textured sofa, illustrating animals got stuck moments.

    Asesomegamer Report

    #74

    Our Boy Took Down Part Of His Cat Tree And Now He’s Stuck

    Light brown cat stuck in a small round cat tree compartment, showcasing one of the times animals got stuck in funny spots.

    e-gxo Report

    #75

    Heard Them Arguing, Did Not Expect This

    Black and white cat stuck above a doorway while another cat watches on hardwood floor indoors.

    SplosionBunny Report

    #76

    Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen

    White cat stuck inside a plastic water bottle pack, showcasing one of the many animals stuck moments owners question how it happened.

    Havocfyw Report

    #77

    He Got Stuck In His New Donut Toy And Needed My Help

    German Shepherd dog with a round toy stuck on its snout standing on a walkway near grass in daylight

    RichKix_TheBard Report

    #78

    My Rescue Baby Got Stuck And Came To Ask For Help

    Husky stuck in a small play tent doorway on hardwood floor, showcasing a funny animal stuck moment.

    YenneferVengerbergAF Report

    #79

    Pumpkin Definitely Did Not Have The Brain Cell When He Stuck His Head Through The Handle Of A Gift Bag, This Morning

    Orange tabby cat stuck with a torn paper bag around its neck, illustrating animals getting stuck unexpectedly.

    It ripped while I was trying to help him, and he got away, so now it's a bib.

    reddit.com Report

    #80

    He Got His Head Stuck In A Yogurt Container

    Orange cat with its head stuck inside a white plastic container on kitchen tile floor in an animal stuck moment.

    library-cat Report

    #81

    I Think My Dog Got Stuck

    Cat stuck in sheer curtain while lying on wooden floor near window, illustrating funny animal moments getting stuck unexpectedly.

    le_sus Report

    #82

    Buck With A Ball Stuck In Antlers

    Deer stuck under a low fence in a backyard, captured in golden sunlight among dried leaves and outdoor debris.

    NatStrawn Report

    #83

    Aussie Couple Wake Up To Loud Noises, Only To Discover This Little Guy Somehow Got Stuck On Their Roof

    Kangaroo stuck on the tiled roof of a suburban house surrounded by trees and bushes in a residential area.

    kindreddovahkiin Report

    #84

    She Tried To Escape But Got Stuck

    A brown and white rabbit stuck with its head through a small opening on a plastic animal crate cage.

    CreamCheese4 Report

    #85

    He Got His Head Stuck In A Pepper (He Got Out After A Couple Of Seconds)

    Guinea pig stuck inside a green bell pepper ring, illustrating animals getting stuck in unusual places.

    Panda30021 Report

    #86

    Caught A Mouse, And It Gave Birth Inside The Trap. I Drove Them Out To A Field A Few Miles Away And Released Them

    Small animal stuck inside a green plastic container, illustrating a funny moment of animals getting stuck.

    k0rny Report

    #87

    Stick Stuck While Fetching

    Dog with a stick stuck across its face sitting in a yard covered with fallen leaves, showing animals stuck moments.

    debalbuena Report

    #88

    Toad Saw Me, Started Hopping Away, But Got Stuck Because His Fat Butt Won't Fit In This Hole

    Toad stuck under a narrow space between a wall and a metal pole, showing an unusual animal stuck moment.

    CranialCovering Report

    #89

    This Little Guy Was Stuck In A Hole… But Was Easily Freed And Hopped Merrily Away

    Frog stuck under a garden water meter cover being safely rescued and released into the grass outdoors.

    LoriLawyer Report

    #90

    My Parents' Neighbors Found This Trapped In Their Chimney

    Owl with glowing eyes stuck between dark wooden panels and a red wall, captured in a low-light setting.

    solarchaos Report

    #91

    Kimchi Got Stuck

    A black rat stuck inside a cardboard tube held by owner’s hands in a cage showing animals stuck in unusual places.

    meeeeeeech Report

    #92

    My Girl Spinach Has Gone And Got Herself Stuck In The Tissue Box

    Hamster stuck inside a tissue box with its paws pressed against the plastic showing animals stuck in unusual places.

    EBhobo Report

    #93

    This Clever Lad Who Got Stuck In Our Corn Feeder

    Squirrel stuck in a wooden bird feeder, struggling to get out in a backyard with trees and houses visible.

    Foilcard Report

    #94

    I Think This Bird Was Trying To Escape The Pet Store

    Parrot stuck hanging upside down on the side of a cage inside a pet store with pet supplies in the background.

    unicatwoman Report

    #95

    I Heard Whining, And When I Went To Check It Out He Had His Feet Stuck

    German Shepherd dog stuck with a rubber toy around its front legs on carpeted floor in a home setting.

    DaveyCricket Report

    #96

    Mistakes Were Made

    Shiba Inu dog stuck inside a large yellow circular chair, showing a funny animal stuck moment.

    thatgirlondeck Report

    #97

    My Wife Persuaded Me To Get A Cat On The Grounds That They’re Independent And Take Care Of Themselves

    Man holding up a chair to a roof where an animal is stuck, showcasing animal rescue and stuck animals moments.

    Anyway, here’s a picture of me helping Bobby off the shed roof after he got stuck. Again.

    Ben_S_Hyland Report

    #98

    Fool Got Stuck In The Seed Container

    Squirrel stuck inside a container filled with seeds, captured in two images showing how the animal got trapped.

    weirdhoney216 Report

    #99

    He Got His Collar Stuck In The Floor Vent And His Solution Was To Take It Along With Him. Found Him Walking Around Like This

    Large brindle dog stuck with a wooden vent piece around its neck, showcasing animals stuck in unusual situations.

    twistedpaths123 Report

