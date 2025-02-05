ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the meme. Perhaps no other artifact on the internet has as much power to collectively amuse us with just an image and a few words. Instantly relatable, highly shareable, and always remixable, memes are arguably as popular as celebrity cats. 

One Facebook page, “Evil Thoughts” (with a whopping 154K followers), shares dank memes that almost all of us can relate to, if not chuckle at. Here’s a collection of our favorites.

#1

Cartoon chicken looking awkward, illustrating funny-silly Facebook memes.

    #2

    A funny meme featuring a sad clay figure with text about missing a 2000 calorie sweet treat.

    #3

    Cartoon character sleeping peacefully above creepy figure; Funny Silly Facebook Memes contrast.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So happy that my sleep paralysis doesn't manifest into hallucinations

    Memes existed a long time before the internet. The term ‘meme’ was introduced by British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book, The Selfish Gene. Derived from the Greek word "mimema," meaning "imitated," Dawkins used "meme" to describe units of cultural information that spread through imitation, paralleling the way genes propagate biological information.

    Internet historians have zeroed in on some two-panel cartoons from early 1920s periodicals as proto-memes. In one of them, the left panel shows a dapper gent, with the caption “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken.” On the following panel is a very goofy cartoon version of the same fellow, captioned “How you really look.” This “expectation vs. reality” format is still widely used today.
    #4

    Monkey with a serious expression in a forest, captioned with funny silly text for a Facebook meme.

    #5

    Man on train with text overlay about TikTok shyness, referencing Funny Silly Facebook Memes.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't feel like dancing too much most of 2020 🤔...if I recall, something was going on in the world....cant quite put my finger on it...audience? Do you remember?

    #6

    Person in suit with text overlay: "New year, New mental issues," creating a funny-silly Facebook meme.

    renatta avatar
    Nosirrow
    Nosirrow
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I finally watched Another Round and can't understand the ending. Maybe everyone involved in the film was drinking. Maybe I don't drink enough to get it. Also, I miss Hannibal and his dumb puns.

    With the advent of the internet, the concept of the meme evolved to represent the digital content we recognize today—typically funny images, videos, or text that spread virally online. This modern interpretation retains the core idea of replication and transmission, but emphasizes the speed and reach facilitated by today’s digital platforms.

    ASCII art might be considered some of the earliest internet memes. As a concept, ASCII art, or making images out of numbers and letters, has been around since the late 1800s when people started making pictures with typewriters. In the '90s, this art form realized further spread online and is the ancestor to today's emoji.
    #7

    Glowing figure in a forest with text overlay about being a reality denier, capturing funny silly meme vibe.

    #8

    A funny meme with a sad cat face on a bus, captioned about being too shy to ask the driver to stop.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could be on a bus for 8 hours and still be in the same state.

    #9

    Cute cat with wings in a meme, expressing strength and vulnerability; a perfect funny-silly-Facebook-meme.

    In 1996, the "Dancing Baby" became one of the first mainstream memes, based on a widely spread animation of a baby in a diaper spinning around on the spot. AKA the Oogachaka Baby, this meme was transmitted through email chains and became so popular that it was even included in the TV show Ally McBeal and referenced on The Simpsons.

    Early memes were undoubtedly much more basic than the memes we see going viral these days; however, they paved the way for what comedy looks like on the internet today. It was a time of experimenting and playful learning, and a lot of the elements that made these memes prevalent on the web remain visible in today's most iconic meme formats.
    #10

    Sleeping character surrounded by phone settings like Airplane Mode and Do Not Disturb, creating a funny Facebook meme.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *just text me*. There is no part of me that is going to pick up that call.

    #11

    Text message meme featuring funny-silly conversation about "seeing someone."

    #12

    Person sitting on a bed, looking stressed with a humorous caption above, illustrating funny silly Facebook memes.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Already doing it wrong. Never make plans for "later tonight."

    Another powerful meme design, the “image macro,” showed up in the early 2000s. Most people online today will recognize the form, which is essentially a captioned picture. Early image macros fell into a few different genres, like LOLcats, which are just captioned pictures of cats, typically in amusing situations.

    Advice animal” image macros featured different animals that each had their own theme, like Courage Wolf or Awkward Penguin. They didn’t need to be animals, either - advice animal meme designs featuring Morpheus from “The Matrix” or Boromir from “The Lord of the Rings” became so popular they’re still easy to recognize today.
    #13

    A funny-silly meme showing an inverted figure hanging from a ceiling, glowing bulb nearby, with text "Chilling in my room."

    #14

    Dark playground swing with text "deep talk here?" for Facebook memes.

    #15

    Character in a sweater and hat humorously ignoring life's challenges, reflecting funny silly Facebook memes.

    In her article for CNN, AJ Willingham writes that good memes are basically public inside jokes, and their evolution is so quick and varied it’s hard to explain their general impact. One thing’s for sure, digital memes will remain powerful artifacts of the cultural zeitgeist - as long as the internet exists, that is.

    What did you think of the memes in this list? Could you relate to any of them? Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and leave a comment if you get the urge!
    #16

    Cartoon dog with hands in pockets on snowy path, humorous quote above; part of funny silly Facebook memes collection.

    #17

    Person sitting alone at a table with food, captioned "the vibe I bring to the function," illustrating funny silly memes.

    #18

    Shrek with a sad expression, ears drooping, capturing funny-silly meme humor.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hits a lot more when you realize we have 4 more years of this clown 🙄

    #19

    A person standing alone in a foggy setting with the text "I feel uncomfortable everywhere," showcasing Facebook memes.

    #20

    Cute cat standing with text overlay, part of silly Facebook memes.

    #21

    Funny silly Facebook meme with a surreal bunny in a dress, looking guilty with a deer under a cloudy sky.

    #22

    Animated character in a room with text overlay, capturing a funny-silly moment of realization.

    #23

    A swan on a lake with text overlay about disconnecting from phones, illustrating funny Facebook memes.

    #24

    Person upside down in a wave with text saying "I'm going with the flow." Represents funny silly Facebook memes.

    #25

    A woman looks surprised as flames rise from a table labeled "My sleep schedule," creating a funny silly Facebook meme.

    #26

    Person in a suit looking distressed with text overlay: "me at 3am every night," representing funny silly Facebook memes.

    #27

    Anime girl sleeping peacefully, illustrating a funny silly Facebook meme.

    #28

    Heart-shaped mirror reflects a person with text overlay: "me at 1am deciding if I'm real or not," epitomizing funny silly memes.

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am usually thought of as a nice concept, doesn't translate so well to real life though.

    #29

    Man in a suit sitting and smiling with humorous caption about acting silly.

    #30

    Abandoned room with "The End Is Near" graffitied on the wall, captioned for funny-silly-Facebook-memes.

    #31

    Cartoon girl with wide eyes holding a fluffy cat, captioned for humor, illustrating silly Facebook memes.

    #32

    Blurry bunny with a bow on a wooden floor, captioned "congratulations girlboss you survived the day." Funny Facebook meme.

    #33

    Dark cloaked figure with a sword and text overlay for funny Facebook meme.

    #34

    A frog in a suit with a humorous caption, typical of silly Facebook memes.

    #35

    Two swans in a lake, one black and one white, with text overlaying. Funny silly Facebook memes contrast.

    #36

    Floating pink figure with text overlay about arguing; represents funny Facebook memes.

    #37

    Anime character sleeping humorously; perfect example of funny silly Facebook memes.

    #38

    Cartoon character with a humorous expression, illustrating funny silly Facebook memes.

    #39

    Icy steps captioned "steps to enter my heart" for funny-silly Facebook memes.

    #40

    A heart icon above the text "In a Problemship since birth" on a funny-silly Facebook meme.

