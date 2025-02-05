40 Brutally Honest And Hilarious Memes From The “Evil Thoughts” FB Page
Ah, the meme. Perhaps no other artifact on the internet has as much power to collectively amuse us with just an image and a few words. Instantly relatable, highly shareable, and always remixable, memes are arguably as popular as celebrity cats.
One Facebook page, “Evil Thoughts” (with a whopping 154K followers), shares dank memes that almost all of us can relate to, if not chuckle at. Here’s a collection of our favorites.
Memes existed a long time before the internet. The term ‘meme’ was introduced by British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book, The Selfish Gene. Derived from the Greek word "mimema," meaning "imitated," Dawkins used "meme" to describe units of cultural information that spread through imitation, paralleling the way genes propagate biological information.
Internet historians have zeroed in on some two-panel cartoons from early 1920s periodicals as proto-memes. In one of them, the left panel shows a dapper gent, with the caption “How you think you look when a flashlight is taken.” On the following panel is a very goofy cartoon version of the same fellow, captioned “How you really look.” This “expectation vs. reality” format is still widely used today.
With the advent of the internet, the concept of the meme evolved to represent the digital content we recognize today—typically funny images, videos, or text that spread virally online. This modern interpretation retains the core idea of replication and transmission, but emphasizes the speed and reach facilitated by today’s digital platforms.
ASCII art might be considered some of the earliest internet memes. As a concept, ASCII art, or making images out of numbers and letters, has been around since the late 1800s when people started making pictures with typewriters. In the '90s, this art form realized further spread online and is the ancestor to today's emoji.
In 1996, the "Dancing Baby" became one of the first mainstream memes, based on a widely spread animation of a baby in a diaper spinning around on the spot. AKA the Oogachaka Baby, this meme was transmitted through email chains and became so popular that it was even included in the TV show Ally McBeal and referenced on The Simpsons.
Early memes were undoubtedly much more basic than the memes we see going viral these days; however, they paved the way for what comedy looks like on the internet today. It was a time of experimenting and playful learning, and a lot of the elements that made these memes prevalent on the web remain visible in today's most iconic meme formats.
Another powerful meme design, the “image macro,” showed up in the early 2000s. Most people online today will recognize the form, which is essentially a captioned picture. Early image macros fell into a few different genres, like LOLcats, which are just captioned pictures of cats, typically in amusing situations.
“Advice animal” image macros featured different animals that each had their own theme, like Courage Wolf or Awkward Penguin. They didn’t need to be animals, either - advice animal meme designs featuring Morpheus from “The Matrix” or Boromir from “The Lord of the Rings” became so popular they’re still easy to recognize today.
In her article for CNN, AJ Willingham writes that good memes are basically public inside jokes, and their evolution is so quick and varied it’s hard to explain their general impact. One thing’s for sure, digital memes will remain powerful artifacts of the cultural zeitgeist - as long as the internet exists, that is.
