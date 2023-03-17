The Scottish People Twitter subreddit has been around since 2015 documenting all of the most hilarious moments Scots have tweeted about and interactions they’ve had online. The community has amassed an impressive 842k members, especially considering that Scotland is a nation of only 5.5 million people, and it’s now a cherished corner of the internet for anyone who loves celebrating all things Scottish. While you might not understand all of the lingo used in these tweets if you’re not from the land of kilts and Scotch, have no fear, I’m sure you’ll understand the meanings through context. In fact, you might even pick up a bit of Scottish slang yourself (although, we did need to censor some of it).

If you’ve never had the opportunity to set foot in Scotland yourself and you don’t happen to have any friends from there, you might be curious what Scots are actually like. So to learn a bit about Scottish culture and what these people, we consulted the blog of “traveling Scotsman and perpetual adventurer” Neil Robertson, Travels With a Kilt. Neil did a “study of the Scots” where he explained some of the common quirks and personality traits of his fellow countryman. Neil first notes that Scots have “embraced the modern world” and are quite liberal when it comes to immigration, gender equality and education. “As societies go, Scotland does a good job of offering somewhere safe, fair and happy to live. This stuff’s critically important to us,” he writes.