When you think of Scotland, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Perhaps it’s the gorgeous, rolling hillsides or the lore of the Loch Ness Monster? Maybe it’s the sound of powerful bagpipes or friendly people speaking in an accent that takes your brain a few extra moments to understand? Whatever it is that you love most about this beautiful country and its citizens, we suggest adding Scottish humor to that list too.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Scottish People Twitter subreddit that we think will make you pandas want to plan a trip to Edinburgh or Glasgow ASAP. Enjoy reading these tweets in your best Scottish accent, and be sure to upvote the pics that give you a strong craving for haggis!

#1

The Longest Running Prank Ever

The Longest Running Prank Ever

#2

Invisibility Cloak!

Invisibility Cloak!

#3

Technically Correct

Technically Correct

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Well, technically, they used food AND a map!

The Scottish People Twitter subreddit has been around since 2015 documenting all of the most hilarious moments Scots have tweeted about and interactions they’ve had online. The community has amassed an impressive 842k members, especially considering that Scotland is a nation of only 5.5 million people, and it’s now a cherished corner of the internet for anyone who loves celebrating all things Scottish. While you might not understand all of the lingo used in these tweets if you’re not from the land of kilts and Scotch, have no fear, I’m sure you’ll understand the meanings through context. In fact, you might even pick up a bit of Scottish slang yourself (although, we did need to censor some of it).

If you’ve never had the opportunity to set foot in Scotland yourself and you don’t happen to have any friends from there, you might be curious what Scots are actually like. So to learn a bit about Scottish culture and what these people, we consulted the blog of “traveling Scotsman and perpetual adventurer” Neil Robertson, Travels With a Kilt. Neil did a “study of the Scots” where he explained some of the common quirks and personality traits of his fellow countryman. Neil first notes that Scots have “embraced the modern world” and are quite liberal when it comes to immigration, gender equality and education. “As societies go, Scotland does a good job of offering somewhere safe, fair and happy to live. This stuff’s critically important to us,” he writes.
#4

Can’t Beat A Fathers Jokes

Can't Beat A Fathers Jokes

#5

Wee Moon

Wee Moon

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Lucky guy if he didn't get disturbed on his holiday!

#6

May The Odds Be Ever In Your Favour

May The Odds Be Ever In Your Favour

Neil went on to explain how the Scottish psyche tends to function, noting that, “First, there’s the issue of modesty. We like acknowledgement of our gallant efforts at being a good Scot sure (pat on the head), but are usually uncomfortable with direct praise. We can’t exit the conversation fast enough if that materializes. Gruff, monosyllabic small talk and desperate references to the weather or the Cowdenbeath football score can be expected instead.”

Next, Neil addresses the stereotype that Scots are “tight-fisted”, or stingy. “I’d unsurprisingly disagree, although there’s no denying our cautious and calculating tendencies,” he noted. “We’re also loyal, considerate and generous when it’s called for. Especially when drinking and allowing ourselves the rarest of unguarded moments when we may permit those deeply buried emotions to burrow just ever so slightly upwards towards daylight. Is it any wonder that alcohol is so prominent in our lives?”
#7

Breaking News

Breaking News

#8

Bruce Mate Come On

Bruce Mate Come On

Sofia
Sofia
shouldnt laugh but...

#9

Wee Man Loves Henry The Hoover

Wee Man Loves Henry The Hoover

Tweaked
Tweaked
Henry is a friend for life.

And according to Neil, Scots are full of contradictions. “There's no question that we fight ferociously to control and hide our emotions, they can spectacularly spill out in certain circumstances,” he writes. “Extreme ethical and moral eruptions such as a woman mistreated, an innocent exploited or an unfinished pint spilled and your average Scottish bar is likely to turn into a grotesque arena of out-of-shape gladiators suddenly obligated by Scots Law to unleash their inner Braveheart.”
#10

He Was Running Out Of Patience

He Was Running Out Of Patience

Eastendbird
Eastendbird
I just choked on my coffee I laughed so hard.

#11

I Want This To Be Real

I Want This To Be Real

#12

Mum's Just Being Honest

Mum's Just Being Honest

Eastendbird
Eastendbird
To be fair to his mum, she's right.

But when it comes to how Scots treat others, well, there’s a good reason they have a reputation for being so friendly. “We genuinely have a lot of time for people from the wider world. We like tourists, it’s not an act,” Neil explains. “I would put it out there with relative confidence that Scots prefer non-Scots to themselves, most of the time. You guys are the undoubted beneficiaries of our best behavior – did you really think Glasgow taxi drivers were always that friendly? Perhaps it’s the excitement of something new and unfamiliar, perhaps it’s that under-the-surface desire to be liked and loved. With that heavy burden of Scottishness around our necks, we unburden by presenting the best of us to others, secretly (and insecurely) hoping for approval and admiration at the same time.”
#13

Wish I Knew This Before

Wish I Knew This Before

#14

Magic Mick In 21 Pumped Street

Magic Mick In 21 Pumped Street

#15

A Conversation With My Scottish Friend

A Conversation With My Scottish Friend

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
impossible..... I would burst

If you’re intrigued by the Scottish sense of humor after reading these tweets, you’ll be happy to know that there are plenty of hilarious comedy shows featuring that trademark Scottish humor the world loves. And lucky for us, The Head Scratcher published a list detailing some of the very best ones, so we’ve got some recommendations for you, pandas. One of the most highly regarded comedy shows to ever air in Scotland was Chewin’ the Fat. The Head Scratcher team describes it as “the quintessential sketch show” and notes that most of the jokes translate to non-Scots just fine, so if you’re in the mood for a good laugh, be sure to check it out. 
#16

That's The Story

That's The Story

Xenon
Xenon
Yeah Darren, what's your interest in this, hmmmm?

#17

Trainspotting

Trainspotting

#18

Yee Haa

Yee Haa

Sofia
Sofia
"Yee Ha" - LOL!!! =)

As far as Scottish sitcoms go, Still Game is arguably the most popular of all time. “It's a witty, hilarious and unforgettable pastiche of Scottish life and most Scots will know more than a few real people not too dissimilar to those portrayed in the show,” the team at The Head Scratcher writes. “The writing is impeccable and remarkably there's not a single dud episode in the whole of the first 6 seasons.”

Another quirky yet hilarious Scottish show that I’ve actually watched several times myself is Limmy’s Show. It’s described as “bizarre, confusing, deranged, thoughtful and downright hilarious,” and I couldn’t agree more. I would recommend watching with subtitles if you’re not used to the Scottish accent, but the absurd comedy sketches featured are always genius. 
#19

About Right

About Right

#20

Wholesome Spt

Wholesome Spt

#21

Train Rides

Train Rides

If you don’t know much about Scotland aside from the stereotypes that we’ve all heard before, you might be wondering which ones, if any, are actually true. So Sara Jayasuriya, a Glasgow local, wrote a piece for her blog Hey Explorer breaking down how much truth is behind some common Scottish stereotypes. One that she mentions is that there are redheads everywhere, which actually does have some truth to it. She notes that, despite redheads making up only 2% of the world’s population, they do account for 13% of Scotland. So they’re not the dominant color, but you’re definitely likely to see more of them there than many other countries! 
#22

What Is That?

What Is That?

Tweaked
Tweaked
That's an interesting decor choice.

#23

Bumble Be Like

Bumble Be Like

#24

There Will Come A Time

There Will Come A Time

Another stereotype you might assume about Scotland is that Scots eat haggis all the time. Haggis, a savory pudding made of oatmeal, spices and sheep organs, is the country’s national dish, but Sara explains that it’s usually not eaten more than once a week. In fact, about 40% of Scots don’t even like it!

And if you’d expect to see men wearing kilts everywhere you go when visiting Scotland, you might be disappointed. “Kilts are still a special part of Scottish heritage, but they’re actually not worn frequently anymore,” Sara explains. “They’re typically reserved for special occasions like weddings, ceilidhs (traditional dancing parties), and sometimes football games for a show of patriotism.”
#25

This Must Just Be A Scottish Thing

This Must Just Be A Scottish Thing

Sofia
Sofia
what is superdry?

#26

Anyone Lost A Hat?

Anyone Lost A Hat?

Tweaked
Tweaked
I need to know the story behind this.

#27

As A Glaswegian, Even I Was Surprised By The Scale Of Braehead Shopping Centre

As A Glaswegian, Even I Was Surprised By The Scale Of Braehead Shopping Centre

We hope you’re enjoying this celebration of Scottish humor, pandas. Whether you’re ready to go searching for the Loch Ness Monster or not, it’s nice to know you can always channel your inner Scot on Reddit or Twitter to appreciate the nation’s incredible sense of humor. Keep upvoting the pics that give you a craving for haggis, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite thing about the beautiful nation of Scotland is. Then, if you’re interested in laughing at even more hilarious tweets from Scots, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here
#28

Mosh Pit

Mosh Pit

Xenon
Xenon
Sounds like a blast!

#29

Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?

Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?

#30

Mondays Forecast

Mondays Forecast

#31

The Best Kind Of I Told You So

The Best Kind Of I Told You So

#32

Walking Germ

Walking Germ

#33

Can You Legally Punch A Seagull?

Can You Legally Punch A Seagull?

#34

Smoking A Malboro Red While Wearing A Knights Helmet? Nae Bor Mate

Smoking A Malboro Red While Wearing A Knights Helmet? Nae Bor Mate

Xenon
Xenon
Drinking milk?

#35

Just To Help Yous Oot A Wee Bit

Just To Help Yous Oot A Wee Bit

Eastendbird
Eastendbird
BP, are you seriously now starting to censor PARTS of words?!! Also, why? The missing parts are "min" and "oac" as far as I can tell.

#36

He Isnae A Dug, Moira

He Isnae A Dug, Moira

#37

New Motor

New Motor

#38

L For Effort!

L For Effort!

#39

Technically The Truth

Technically The Truth

#40

Bacchialdi's

Bacchialdi's

#41

Natural Order Restored In Glasgow

Natural Order Restored In Glasgow

#42

A Wee Fanny

A Wee Fanny

#43

Washes Scuds And Bashes Fuds

Washes Scuds And Bashes Fuds

#44

Gee Me A Fright

Gee Me A Fright

#45

International Aid

International Aid

Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Too soon to joke about that.

#46

Call Me Steam Boat Willy

Call Me Steam Boat Willy

#47

Mulhern Not Having A Good Time Of It In The Comments

Mulhern Not Having A Good Time Of It In The Comments

#48

Man Of The People Bob Servant

Man Of The People Bob Servant

#49

Look Who It Isnae

Look Who It Isnae

#50

Slept Through It All

Slept Through It All

#51

Very, Very Sorry

Very, Very Sorry

#52

Can Only Be In Scotland…

Can Only Be In Scotland…

#53

Blinds Open Is Code

Blinds Open Is Code

#54

Things I Miss About My Sunday Morning Walks In Edinburgh

Things I Miss About My Sunday Morning Walks In Edinburgh

#55

Hiding In Asda

Hiding In Asda

#56

Fair Question That

Fair Question That

#57

Some Size A Neck On They Hings

Some Size A Neck On They Hings

#58

Aye Carry On Hen!

Aye Carry On Hen!

#59

Tattie Juice

Tattie Juice

#60

An Immediate Heider

An Immediate Heider

#61

A Would S**te Masel

A Would S**te Masel

#62

Wooo!

Wooo!

#63

Rangers Fans Fume At The Facilities At Seville Stadium As Supporters Urged To Drink Toilet Water To Stay Hydrated

Rangers Fans Fume At The Facilities At Seville Stadium As Supporters Urged To Drink Toilet Water To Stay Hydrated

#64

A Wee Dram For Iain’s Gran? Count Me In

A Wee Dram For Iain’s Gran? Count Me In

#65

Alright Hen

Alright Hen

#66

A Fan Of Star Wars

A Fan Of Star Wars

#67

Playing “Chappy” With A Paranoid Patient

Playing “Chappy” With A Paranoid Patient

#68

Wee Bit Of Crash Bandicoot

Wee Bit Of Crash Bandicoot

#69

I Have Been Here For 2 Days, And I Think I'm Deaf Already

I Have Been Here For 2 Days, And I Think I'm Deaf Already

#70

Anyone Else Remember This S**te? My Auntie Had It And It Always Confused Me Like Who Is She Protecting The Carpet For?

Anyone Else Remember This S**te? My Auntie Had It And It Always Confused Me Like Who Is She Protecting The Carpet For?

#71

There's Only One Type Of Pink Sauce We Recognise In Glasgow

There's Only One Type Of Pink Sauce We Recognise In Glasgow

#72

Found This While Searching For The Origin Of Ye Cannie Shove Yer Grannie Aff A Bus

Found This While Searching For The Origin Of Ye Cannie Shove Yer Grannie Aff A Bus

#73

... And In Many Ways Came To Better Represent The City In Which He Resided

... And In Many Ways Came To Better Represent The City In Which He Resided

#74

Local Pet Shop Patter

Local Pet Shop Patter