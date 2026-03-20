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There is something special about the way irony tickles our brains. After all, we tend to enjoy a good surprise, or at least something that subverts our expectations. Fortunately, helpful people from around the globe have taken time to actually document examples of this.

So we’ve gathered the best examples of someone spotting something hilarious that really embodied the irony or the idea of sarcasm. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.