51 Sarcastic Images That Hit Different If You’re Chronically Ironic
There is something special about the way irony tickles our brains. After all, we tend to enjoy a good surprise, or at least something that subverts our expectations. Fortunately, helpful people from around the globe have taken time to actually document examples of this.
So we’ve gathered the best examples of someone spotting something hilarious that really embodied the irony or the idea of sarcasm. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
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Raging Against Us Citizen
I Don't Care
Try And Stop Me
Saw This In A Parking Lot. The Irony Almost Hurts
This physically pains me, and English is technically my second language (better than my first though).
An Example In The Making
I Don't Care About Your Slogan
Oh That Must Hurt
Something Just Doesn't Add Up Here With This Wet Floor Sign
Well, if there's a "no running" sign, that means you Jesus!
Bills Bills Bills
I love Bill Gates expression. But who is the guy with the comb over on the right?
Blursed Shirt
I believe in Bigfoot: he can do anything he puts his mind to.
Blursed Hispanic
Upstanding Citizens
This Pizza Shop Gets It
Good Dog
The Irony Is Not Lost On Me
Which Is The Greater Irony?
The Irony Is Unbearable
The Irony
Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn
Oh wow, I've never contemplated how you'd park a unicycle before. Wouldn't the seat get dirty that way?
The System
I Guess I'll Be Drinking Some Irony This Morning
I Will Immigrate To A Country With Zero Immigrant
Whatever, I Do What I Want
Blursed Bumper Sticker
Blursed Age
Post No Flyers
I Am Out Of Control
It Said We're Not Allowed To Use The Laptop As A Third Monitor. I Do It Anyway
I Won't Do What You Tell Me
Finally
For years I’ve made jokes about the irony of this sign I see everyday. Whoever put up this second sign, I hope you have all the musubi you can eat foeva.