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There is something special about the way irony tickles our brains. After all, we tend to enjoy a good surprise, or at least something that subverts our expectations. Fortunately, helpful people from around the globe have taken time to actually document examples of this.

So we’ve gathered the best examples of someone spotting something hilarious that really embodied the irony or the idea of sarcasm. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

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#1

Raging Against Us Citizen

Sarcastic images showing famous non-US citizen musicians and highlighting ironic commentary on US citizenship.

Tulpah Report

15points
POST
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    #2

    I Don't Care

    Person using a Blade DVD to open a cardboard box with sarcastic warning not to use a blade to open it.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST
    #3

    Try And Stop Me

    Sign reading contains liquids do not tip with a dollar bill placed sarcastically as a tip on a white cabinet.

    infected_scab Report

    14points
    POST
    #4

    Saw This In A Parking Lot. The Irony Almost Hurts

    Car window sticker with sarcastic grammar error saying "Your in America speak English" on a silver SUV.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This physically pains me, and English is technically my second language (better than my first though).

    0
    0points
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    #5

    An Example In The Making

    Man riding motorcycle without a helmet wearing a shirt that says helmet saves life in green letters on a busy street.

    theesmaarkhan Report

    14points
    POST
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    #6

    I Don't Care About Your Slogan

    Orange delivery truck stuck under low bridge with man watching on rainy street, illustrating sarcastic images humor in urban setting.

    rajkumar_rr Report

    14points
    POST
    #7

    Oh That Must Hurt

    Sarcastic image showing a text post about red hair, relationships, and ironic karma in a chronically ironic style.

    Plastic_Tooth159 Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Something Just Doesn't Add Up Here With This Wet Floor Sign

    Yellow caution wet floor sign placed in a swimming pool, highlighting sarcastic images for chronic irony humor.

    RoinDig Report

    13points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if there's a "no running" sign, that means you Jesus!

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Bills Bills Bills

    Street sign prohibiting soliciting and posting bills, humorously covered with sarcastic stickers of famous faces.

    jbsmomhasgotitgoinon Report

    13points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Bill Gates expression. But who is the guy with the comb over on the right?

    1
    1point
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    #10

    Blursed Shirt

    Man on subway wearing sarcastic shirt about bigfoot, exemplifying sarcastic images for chronically ironic humor.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    13points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe in Bigfoot: he can do anything he puts his mind to.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Blursed Hispanic

    Man standing sarcastically in front of a freezer section labeled Frozen Hispanic, illustrating ironic humor in a grocery store.

    jpugg Report

    13points
    POST
    #12

    Upstanding Citizens

    Two men humorously defying a no standing sign on a roadside shoulder, showcasing sarcastic and ironic behavior.

    AdamMcC1572 Report

    13points
    POST
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    #13

    This Pizza Shop Gets It

    Sarcastic image of a pizza shop sign offering a special to order two pizzas and pay for both shown behind the counter.

    darrenpauli Report

    13points
    POST
    #14

    Good Dog

    A dog holding a No Dogs Please sign in its mouth, creating a sarcastic and ironic moment for chronic irony.

    Lord_Curtain Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    The Irony Is Not Lost On Me

    Silver SUV towing a trailer overloaded with old tires parked by a purple and orange building on a rainy day, sarcastic image.

    crackshawofficial Report

    13points
    POST
    #16

    Which Is The Greater Irony?

    Small plane crashed into stop sign with man standing nearby, showing a sarcastic image that hits different for irony.

    PerineumPolice Report

    13points
    POST
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    #17

    The Irony Is Unbearable

    Batman in a comic-style image reaching forward with text wishing a happy Father’s Day, capturing sarcastic image vibes.

    icecreamfingers Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    The Irony

    City of Missoula crash investigation vehicle involved in a minor collision with a red SUV on a wet city street.

    dogzy99 Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    Some Men Just Want To Watch The World Burn

    Bike parking with only one bike wheel locked to rack, illustrating sarcastic images about irony and parking fails.

    wiz93 Report

    12points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow, I've never contemplated how you'd park a unicycle before. Wouldn't the seat get dirty that way?

    0
    0points
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    #20

    The System

    Pigeon walking on a sign that says birds this way, showcasing a sarcastic image for ironic humor lovers.

    gator426428 Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    I Guess I'll Be Drinking Some Irony This Morning

    Broken coffee mug with sarcastic failure is not an option printed, held by hand with red nail polish on a kitchen counter.

    dddash Report

    12points
    POST
    #22

    I Will Immigrate To A Country With Zero Immigrant

    Sarcastic image showing a street sign with ironic text about immigrants, fitting the chronically ironic theme.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    #23

    Whatever, I Do What I Want

    Man in a wheelchair smiling next to a please wait to be seated sign in a diner with sarcastic irony vibe.

    MrGoodFingers Report

    11points
    POST
    #24

    Blursed Bumper Sticker

    Sarcastic car sticker reading no baby on board feel free to drive into me on the back of a white Malibu LT.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #25

    Blursed Age

    Child’s drawing humorously depicting what they think they will look like at 100 years old, showcasing sarcastic irony.

    Rockablock Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    Post No Flyers

    Notice sign on construction site wall with sarcastic flyer of various birds stuck below it.

    blokkiesam Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    I Am Out Of Control

    Hand reaching toward a no touching sign on a wooden surface, illustrating sarcastic images and irony concept.

    Fitz2001 Report

    11points
    POST
    #28

    It Said We're Not Allowed To Use The Laptop As A Third Monitor. I Do It Anyway

    Three screens on a desk display the sarcastic phrase I will do what I want, illustrating sarcastic images for irony.

    Pikantlewakas Report

    11points
    POST
    #29

    I Won't Do What You Tell Me

    Hand holding a mini skateboard over a no skateboarding sign, showcasing a sarcastic and ironic moment.

    Nomsfud Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Finally

    Sarcastic image showing a no signs on fence warning with a smaller sign humorously allowing that sign only.

    For years I’ve made jokes about the irony of this sign I see everyday. Whoever put up this second sign, I hope you have all the musubi you can eat foeva.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Your Laws Mean Nothing

    A blue bike locked to a no parking sign, illustrating sarcastic images that hit different with ironic humor.

    conorthebluewizard Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    Fourth Dimension Shattered

    Toilet paper roll placed incorrectly on holder with sarcastic instructions on how to position it for chronically ironic humor.

    Creative-Category-60 Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    This Driver Deserves A Raise

    A sarcastic bus sign displaying I am not a bus I identify as a train, highlighting ironic sarcasm in public transport.

    AporiaEternalis Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Anyone Want Some Mystery Books?

    Books with blank white covers lined up on mystery genre shelves, a sarcastic visual on chronic irony.

    FalseSlovak538 Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Won't He Do It?? When Is The Lawd Wrong??

    Handwritten math problem with sarcastic note saying Jesus is always the answer, highlighting chronic irony.

    MC Grammar Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    The Irony

    Sarcastic image showing a classical painting of Jesus with long hair, highlighting irony about school hair rules.

    SatoruGojo232 Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    Check

    Sign with sarcastic check marks reminding to flush, fitting the tone of sarcastic images for chronically ironic humor.

    sourcreamjunkie Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Banjo

    A sarcastic image of a man playing a banjo with tear-off tabs saying no thanks on a bulletin board.

    chester20023 Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Blursed Prosthetic

    Close-up of a hairy arm positioned in front of a computer screen, fitting the theme of sarcastic images for ironic humor.

    paulistallerthanyou Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    GF And Her Friend Spent The Day In Sf

    Blue parking sign reading no high top vans maximum clearance 6 feet with a person’s leg and sneaker playfully kicking it.

    luckyfucker13 Report

    10points
    POST
    #41

    This Sign Is Full Of Sarcasm

    Empty grocery store shelves with a child in a cart under a sign about organic selection growing, reflecting sarcastic irony.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    This Restraunt Offers A Braille Menu

    Sign on glass reads Braille menu available upon request, highlighting sarcastic irony in accessibility notices.

    CaptainBlobTheSuprem Report

    10points
    POST
    #43

    Irony Meets Faith!!!

    Sarcastic social media exchange discussing Pope Francis, inclusion, and diversity in a chronically ironic tone.

    Brian_Ghoshery Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    Is This Irony?

    Reddit post questioning freedom of speech removed by moderators, illustrating sarcastic images about irony.

    Susumu-Nakoshi Report

    10points
    POST
    #45

    I Bet He’s An Umbrella Guy

    Man wearing a jacket with sarcastic text "I hate rubber boots" walking on a rainy city street, capturing ironic humor.

    A_Bridgeburner Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    There Was A Windstorm In My Town And Omg The Irony

    Fallen utility pole with sarcastic no hitting into fence sign lying on sidewalk at night, capturing ironic scene.

    Theatrekidluc Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    Irony

    Hand holding vegan ranch sauce packet and a bitten piece of fried chicken in a messy bedroom setting with sarcastic images vibe.

    Bourqy Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    “Don’t Tell Me What To Do”

    Graffiti on a corrugated metal fence reads sarcastic messages with barbed wire on top, capturing ironic sarcasm.

    yaboiiifinn Report

    8points
    POST
    #49

    This Charger Gets It

    Close-up of a wired charging cable labeled wireless gear on a textured blue and black surface in a sarcastic image.

    MyNameI5 Report

    7points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Things I Hate

    Graffiti on a wall listing things hated including vandalism, irony, and lists, showcasing sarcastic images with ironic humor.

    Embarrassed-Being513 Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    Could This Be Irony?

    Entrance door of National Association of Telemarketers office with a red sarcastic no soliciting sign on the window.

    dummystupid Report

    6points
    POST

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