We've all heard of DIY—now get ready for FIY—Fix It Yourself. Many household repairs are within the reach of an average person, and choosing to mend our belongings instead of throwing them out allows us to keep the things we formed attachments to for longer, save money, and reduce waste. However, some people have a more creative or peculiar way of repairing, which even MacGyver would be surprised by. Curious how the king of problem-solving could be outdone? Many such instances await you in the list below, curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find the most clever and amusing attempts at fixing things, and don’t forget to upvote those you feel tempted to try out yourself.

#1

Fixed The Campsite Shower So It Stays On For More Than 5 Seconds

Shower repair fail with a window cleaning tool used to hold a shower head horizontally.

joeChump Report

anubis1 avatar
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fair enough too. As long as you're not using up all of the hot water.

    #2

    My Dad "Fixed" My Lawnmower

    Lawnmower repaired with makeshift wooden wheel, showing a failed repair attempt on green grass.

    RphilRT Report

    #3

    I Didn't Have A Lampshade So I Made One Myself

    Traffic cone used as a ceiling light in an attempted repair.

    Pauu3r Report

    Experts claim we can mend many everyday products ourselves, while iFixit, a free online repair guide, even says that we should ‘never take broken for an answer.’ 

    For many this is not news, but repairing broken items offers many benefits, with the most important being reducing waste. Each time we throw things that in our eyes no longer work, we not only clutter our planet with rubbish and pollute it but also waste resources like trees, metal, energy, and manpower required to manufacture these products. This is a deep issue that could be helped if more people repaired their things instead of trashing them at the first opportunity.

    #4

    Spider Cat

    Failed repair attempt; misaligned cat door and comically misplaced hook on doors.

    alyson.swanke Report

    #5

    This Absolute Monstrosity

    Failed repair attempt with a DIY pool on unsteady wooden supports in a yard with a red fence.

    nahog99 Report

    #6

    Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed

    Failed repair attempt with a misaligned blackout blind covering a window, highlighting a DIY issue.

    panoparker Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to get him to fix it. There must have been some sort of guarantee.

    Another benefit repairment offers is saving money. And who doesn’t love that? Often, fixing something is cheaper than buying new, and even simple repairs like sewing a button or a patch on clothing extend their life for years. In the process, you can learn useful skills like sewing, using tools, and following instructions. This boosts our self-reliance and makes us feel more accomplished, as fixing items is hugely satisfying.

    And even though the quality of products we purchase is getting worse (so we would buy more), Gordon-Byrne, the executive director of the Repair Association, still believes it’s important to repair the ones we currently have, as most likely, future products will continue to decline.

    #7

    Who Fixes A Clock Like This?

    Clock taped to ceiling in a failed repair attempt, showcasing an unusual fix.

    smunozmo Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure it's temporary. Until they can get someone to fix, or replace, the other one.

    Had A Hole In The Wall, Here's My 2-Year-Old Nephews Attempt At "Fixing It"

    Failed repair attempt using a sanitary pad on a wall, highlighting a humorous and ineffective fix.

    Lia-likes2draw Report

    #9

    A Duck Tape Masterpiece

    SUV with duct tape repair parked outside a Domino's store.

    angelarose210 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why so many cars today are that silver-gray color. Makes it easy to blend in The Handyman's Secret Weapon.

    “Basically, you take a thing that’s [crappy] today and you buy something that’s [crappier],” she says. “You’re really making your situation even less long-term because the product that you’re buying, even though it may come with a 90-day warranty, it’s not fundamentally going to last any longer than the one that you’ve already gotten frustrated with.”

    However, if the cost to repair your item is higher than what you would spend for a new one, it might be time to think about purchasing a new one. Otherwise, definitely consider a fix.

    #10

    Door Replacement

    Failed repair attempt of a door with mismatched panels and mismatched frame, highlighting repair failure.

    Machinefun Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really? My mind says stupid, but my spidey senses say Russia (I may have seen this before)

    #11

    That Janky Projector Mount

    Projector in a plastic container on ceiling, highlighting repair failure.

    Nerfarean Report

    #12

    My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller

    Poor home repair attempt with unevenly painted green walls, a smoke detector, and a pull string hanging awkwardly.

    KiddieSpread Report

    Of course, not everyone feels confident diving headfirst into fix-it-yourself projects. The thought of repairing your toilet or a vacuum can be intimidating at first, so try to go with something more simple if you wish to start repairing your things instead of throwing them out.

    #13

    Chandelier Headlights

    A car with chandeliers on the hood, highlighting a failed repair attempt.

    reddit.com Report

    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More impressive is the use of skis to hang said chandeliers

    #14

    Cyberpunk 2077

    Side mirror repair fail using a phone camera taped in place.

    BulldozeR9 Report

    #15

    Because Palm Trees Don’t Grow In Indiana

    Failed repair attempt with tree trunks topped by potted plants beside a house.

    effervescent-bubbles Report

    There’s also a wealth of resources online that can guide you through any fix. Like the previously mentioned iFixit, which has 117,767 free repair manuals for more than 65,118 devices. Experts in all areas of mending, from furniture to clothing, offer their advice on how to best repair your items and why it’s worth doing so.

    #16

    Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He'd Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What's Wrong With This Picture?

    Failed bathroom repair with excessive foam sealant and toiletries on the side.

    JezzaX86 Report

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, it looks like he put sealant to prevent it from moving, so...whats the problem? /s

    #17

    My Dad's Razor

    Failed repair using a razor head attached to a screw on a marble surface.

    Fukushime Report

    #18

    Going Home For Thanksgiving Never Ceases To Amaze Me At What My Father Can Come Up With

    DIY faucet repair fail with screwdriver and tape in a kitchen sink setting.

    Metalgreek Report

    Speaking of clothing, it’s a great starting point for anyone interested in starting to repair their belongings. To be able to repair clothes, all you really have to be armed with is thread and a needle. Almost any garment can be mended, from sock holes to sweaters with pills. Well, except maybe for stretched-out jeans.

    #19

    My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done

    Armchair supported by DIY repair books, failed fix attempt.

    jtmonkey Report

    #20

    There Wasn't Enough Room For My Dads Toes

    Pink clogs with mismatched paint job, highlighting a repair fail attempt.

    Beanier-Than-You Report

    #21

    Hmmm

    Car interior with a ship's wheel used as a steering wheel, illustrating a humorous repair fail.

    pling_boy Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the driver need the gps directions in nautical terms like port and starboard?

    “It’s the elastic fibers, like the Lycra or the elastane, in the fabric breaking down at a different rate to the cotton,” explained Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald, author of Modern Mending: How to Minimize Waste and Maximize Style. However, the stretching out could be avoided in the first place by buying tougher jeans made out of 90-100% cotton. They might not be as comfortable at first, but after some wear, they get comfier and tend to last longer.

    #22

    My Kids Broke Off The Microwave Door Handle, But I Fixed It

    Microwave door repaired with a suction cup handle, showcasing a repair fail.

    Gtapex Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great idea. I hope I'd think as laterally as OP in the same situation.

    #23

    Didn't Notice Till I Gave It A Tug

    Freezer door handle repaired with spatula fails miserably in a grocery store.

    ThePrideOfKrakow Report

    #24

    Friends Mom Ran Over Their Mailbox And This Was The Replacement Until They Get It Fixed

    Toy repurposed as mailbox repair, attached with rope, in front of a house.

    ImBlessedAchoo Report

    Other beginner repairs that anyone can do around their house include kids' toys, furniture, toilets, leaky or clogged pipes, shoes, accessories, some electronics, walls, squeaky hinges and so on and so forth. For more helpful repair resources, check out these ones: iFixit, Repair What You Wear, Restart Project, Sojo, and Loom.

    #25

    "I Know How To Fix It". DIY Level: God

    Car hood secured with a belt, an example of a repair attempt gone wrong.

    o_0-blJa Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that some sort of Morris or Austin? If so, it's been on the road a few years.

    #26

    When You Got To Get Somewhere No Matter What

    SUV with a failed wheel repair using clothes and straps, highlighting a DIY repair attempt gone wrong.

    rto0057 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks as though there's some guy in brown pants mangled in there!

    #27

    Husband Fixed A Problem, I Did Not Even Know We Had

    Refrigerator door bottles secured with a bungee cord in a repair attempt.

    austrianbst_09 Report

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbh that's one of the most smart and practical ones on the list, especially because you can just unhook it to take it off

    #28

    Coworker Said He Couldn’t Get The Breakers To Stop Tripping So He Fixed Them

    Electrical panel with duct-taped breakers, highlighting a failed repair attempt.

    ds3101 Report

    #29

    Homemade Spoiler

    Car repair fail with a pink ironing board used as a spoiler on a silver vehicle.

    Daniel_XXL_69 Report

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there is no dam in front the spoiler is not doing anything

    #30

    A Woman On My Timeline Has A "Remote Stick", Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often

    Failed repair attempt using a wooden plank and remote taped together, leaning against a wall.

    Skytrip Report

    #31

    Tech Repair Client Did This To ‘Combat Overheating’

    Laptop repair fail with numerous unneeded vent holes drilled into the base.

    BrysonicLightning Report

    #32

    Cat Knocked The Fan Over, And It's Over 28°C Inside... I Had No Choice

    Failed repair attempt with a fan attached to a broom on a ladder.

    Turtle-man2 Report

    #33

    Fixed It

    Car repair fail with a fidget spinner used as a window crank handle replacement.

    you-just-readit Report

    #34

    I Fixed My Door Handle

    Failed repair attempt using a wrench as a car door handle replacement.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    These Monstrosities I Found At My School. The Person Wearing Them “Found Them On Youtube”

    Failed repair attempt with tape holding a sandal to a high heel, creating an unusual footwear combination.

    turtle-tot Report

    #36

    Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Tough Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On... Only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door

    Toilet installed awkwardly close to door, illustrating failed repair attempt.

    Dreyyy Report

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remove the pins from the hinges, slide door out, reinstall pins in hinges with door on proper side of toilet

    #37

    I’m Basically A Mechanic. Glovebox Won’t Work? $5 And Some Superglue For A Fix

    Failed repair attempt using a hook to fix a car compartment.

    iplayrssometimes Report

    #38

    Interesting Fix

    Failed repair attempt on a cracked windshield using transparent phone cases.

    MJP02nj Report

    #39

    The Way People “Fix” Their Own Cars Just Astonishes Me

    Car stereo with a cork as a volume knob, showcasing a failed repair attempt.

    greasyrod Report

    #40

    I’ve Got This

    Car window repair attempt with foam sealant, showcasing a failed repair effort.

    100pcttruth Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know that this is a pretty old Accord. But there has got to have been a better way of fixing this.

    #41

    My Frother Broke

    Failed repair attempt with a drill holding a fork instead of a drill bit, in a kitchen setting.

    Due_Yam_3604 Report

    #42

    My Fix To Make My Broken Screen Look Better

    A phone screen with character image and a vertical display error, highlighting a failed repair attempt.

    Jdubusher1011 Report

    #43

    The Best Dent Repair I’ve Ever Seen

    Damaged truck with a painted coyote to cover a failed repair attempt in a parking lot.

    Nayruan Report

    #44

    Screen Cracked? No Problem

    Broken phone screen with handwritten keyboard repair attempt.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    You've Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?

    Staircase covered with old jeans as a failed repair attempt.

    ScaryChicken Report

    #46

    Built My Own Skates Instead Of Buying Them

    Person attempting repair on office chair wheels for skates fails humorously.

    flowersontrees Report

    #47

    Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties

    Shower curtain rod fixed with zip ties, showcasing a failed repair attempt.

    rohlovely Report

    #48

    Turning A Spoon Into A Fork

    Homemade fork repair using duct tape fails with noodles.

    giedow1995 Report

    #49

    Boeing Fixed The Door Blowout Problem. Thank Goodness

    Airplane exit door with a taped repair attempt, highlighting failed repair effort.

    Chronstoppable Report

    #50

    Wife Wants A New Dryer, It Works Fine

    Washing machine dial repaired poorly with pliers, highlighting a failed repair attempt.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    The Outer Coating Was Starting To Peel And Look Terrible On My Old Heelys, So I Wrapped Them Up With Some Blue Duct Tape

    Failed repair attempt on a sneaker, covered in blue duct tape, held in hand.

    e_hoodlum Report

    #52

    Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit

    Road repair fail with branch and cone on deserted street.

    wearing_moist_socks Report

    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Proceed with extreme caution...or maybe very quickly? Idk which would be safer. Other than turning around and finding another route, of course

    #53

    Landlord Asked Us To Fix The Fence That Our Predecessors Broke. Even After The City Inspector Told Us And Him That It Was His Responsibility. Well Folks, Here Is His Handy Work

    Failed repair attempt on a metal fence using wires, highlighting a DIY mishap in an outdoor setting.

    DaveyJonesss Report

    #54

    If It Works

    Car mirror repaired with a CD, showcasing a repair failure attempt.

    33Fanste33 Report

    #55

    Facebook Marketplace Never Fails

    Scooter with an armchair attached, illustrating a failed repair attempt in a garage setting.

    Mkaay_Ultra Report

    #56

    Landlord Fixed The Block Wall Parking Garage

    Failed repair attempt with cracked cinder block wall, poorly patched with wood.

    colbone669 Report

    #57

    My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"

    Showerhead awkwardly attached inside a cupboard, exemplifying a failed repair attempt.

    chinchillen Report

    #58

    No Showerhead? Here Use A Tap Insted

    Failed repair of a shower with a mismatched pipe taped under the showerhead.

    Yingluck_Chinawhat Report

    #59

    Cheap Motel TV Mount. Flat Screen Taped To TV With Packing Tape

    CRT monitor awkwardly fixed with tape on a shelf, showcasing a repair fail.

    jaakobola Report

    #60

    Must Be A Dentist’s Car

    Car mirror repair attempt with zip ties, highlighting a funny repair fail.

    ThaRoma Report

    #61

    A Perfect 90° Angle

    Bent copper pipe connected to a radiator, displaying a failed repair attempt.

    4reddityo Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Run, do not walk, out of that building. Then call the Fire Department, the gas company, and the building inspector.

    #62

    "Ok, It’s Repaired"

    Wooden rocking chair with mismatched legs, illustrating a repair fail.

    geekman20 Report

    #63

    My Grandfather Came To Visit And "Fixed" All Our Furniture With This "Brown" Sharpie

    Failed repair attempt using a purple marker on wood furniture damage.

    ricbalma Report

    #64

    A Tree Stump Built Into A Staircase

    Broken tile steps with a failed repair attempt exposing a large tree stump underneath.

    Diggingpack8580 Report

    #65

    Guy Brought His Boat Trailer In For A Broken Leaf Spring. Says He Did A Farm Fix To Get It There

    Failed repair using a wrench and ropes on vehicle suspension.

    Prior-Ad-7329 Report

    #66

    I Don’t Know Where This Belongs But A Car Hit My Apartment Building And This Was The Fix?

    Failed repair attempt with duct tape on a brick wall, showing a messy patch job near utility meters.

    ja3palmer Report

    #67

    How My Boss Decided To "Fix" The Trim Piece

    Failed repair attempt with a fork wedged between ceiling beams.

    RavioliStiegl Report

    #68

    Judge My Lampshade

    DIY repair fail: lamp with whiskey bottle base and foil shade on wooden table.

    For context, I got the whisky lamp FOR FREE. The foil lampshade was my doing though.

    spazzyone Report

    #69

    Bought A Bicycle Today, This Is How Someone Tried To Fix A Puncture

    Bicycle tire valve patch repair attempt using pink gum, highlighting a repair fail.

    thekrecik Report

    #70

    Like To See This In Action

    Failed repair attempt on lawnmower, converted into a chopper-style motorcycle, parked in a lot.

    Arctic_Scrap Report

    #71

    Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday... Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back

    Failed repair attempt with a curtain awkwardly hung over a door window.

    cdcarson99 Report

    #72

    Yes

    Failed repair attempt: Hole in shoe unsuccessfully patched with spray paint.

    gregorior1 Report

    #73

    Found This At Work Today

    Screwdriver used as door hinge, showcasing humorous repair fail.

    mal_licious Report

    #74

    An Attempt To Fix An Electrical Pole

    Failed repair attempt of a broken utility pole wrapped in duct tape and caution tape in a grassy field.

    raeflower Report

    #75

    Asked The Body Shop To Fix A Broken Bumper As Cheap And Fast As They Could. 20 Minute And 10 Bucks Later

    Failed repair attempt on cracked car bumper held with screws.

    imzeigen Report

    #76

    How To Fix An Exhaust Rattle For $0.25

    Failed repair attempt on a metal pipe with a poorly attached clamp.

    spulch Report

    #77

    I Was Tired Of My Cord Falling Down All The Time So I Put It Through A Nerf Dart And Taped It Down

    Failed repair attempt using tape to hold cables on a desk.

    BhandariMC Report

    #78

    Boss Hit A Pole Today On The Job. This Is How They Fixed It

    Failed repair attempt with mismatched wooden planks supporting a utility pole in grassy area.

    ThetaBass Report

    #79

    This Fix For A Light Falling Down At My Church

    A failed repair attempt with a ladder and wooden pole awkwardly tied together using orange straps.

    Penguinie123 Report

    #80

    One Way To Fix A Pothole

    Failed repair attempt with removed drain cover on asphalt beside a bicycle handlebar.

    jhenry64 Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Now there's something you don't see every day, Edgar!" "What's that, Chauncey?" "A pothole with a Grommet." "Oh, I don't know, Edgar. Maybe Wallace fell in."

    #81

    Homemade Sandals

    Failed repair: sneakers turned into sandals with visible toes and blue nail polish.

    MouthOfTheDevil Report

    #82

    My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea

    Staircase with lights humorously misplaced on walls and ceiling, showing a repair fail.

    Yes, those are those cheap early 90s lights, they are supposed to look like something else.

    Kattivakk Report

    #83

    Previous Owner Of My House Covered A Gap In The Floorboards By Nailing Down Flattened Food Tins

    Failed repair attempt with tape on wooden floor, partially covered with ripped material.

    ejk9192 Report

    #84

    This Is How My Father Has Decided To Rig Up The Router

    Failed repair attempt with poles, wires, and a dart in a room corner, illustrating DIY mishaps.

    Waffles_and_Waffles Report

    #85

    Such An Easy Fix, But Nooo

    Misaligned street drain showing a repair fail.

    BobKamen Report

    #86

    Guys Who Came To Fix My Car Are Watching A Tutorial.... To Fix The Car

    Car repair attempt with two men under the hood, possibly failing while examining the engine next to a brick wall.

    reddit.com Report

