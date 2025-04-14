92 Times People Tried To Repair Something And Failed Miserably
We've all heard of DIY—now get ready for FIY—Fix It Yourself. Many household repairs are within the reach of an average person, and choosing to mend our belongings instead of throwing them out allows us to keep the things we formed attachments to for longer, save money, and reduce waste. However, some people have a more creative or peculiar way of repairing, which even MacGyver would be surprised by. Curious how the king of problem-solving could be outdone? Many such instances await you in the list below, curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find the most clever and amusing attempts at fixing things, and don’t forget to upvote those you feel tempted to try out yourself.
Fixed The Campsite Shower So It Stays On For More Than 5 Seconds
Fair enough too. As long as you're not using up all of the hot water.
My Dad "Fixed" My Lawnmower
I Didn't Have A Lampshade So I Made One Myself
Experts claim we can mend many everyday products ourselves, while iFixit, a free online repair guide, even says that we should ‘never take broken for an answer.’
For many this is not news, but repairing broken items offers many benefits, with the most important being reducing waste. Each time we throw things that in our eyes no longer work, we not only clutter our planet with rubbish and pollute it but also waste resources like trees, metal, energy, and manpower required to manufacture these products. This is a deep issue that could be helped if more people repaired their things instead of trashing them at the first opportunity.
Spider Cat
This Absolute Monstrosity
Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed
Time to get him to fix it. There must have been some sort of guarantee.
Another benefit repairment offers is saving money. And who doesn’t love that? Often, fixing something is cheaper than buying new, and even simple repairs like sewing a button or a patch on clothing extend their life for years. In the process, you can learn useful skills like sewing, using tools, and following instructions. This boosts our self-reliance and makes us feel more accomplished, as fixing items is hugely satisfying.
And even though the quality of products we purchase is getting worse (so we would buy more), Gordon-Byrne, the executive director of the Repair Association, still believes it’s important to repair the ones we currently have, as most likely, future products will continue to decline.
Who Fixes A Clock Like This?
I'm sure it's temporary. Until they can get someone to fix, or replace, the other one.
Had A Hole In The Wall, Here's My 2-Year-Old Nephews Attempt At "Fixing It"
A Duck Tape Masterpiece
And this is why so many cars today are that silver-gray color. Makes it easy to blend in The Handyman's Secret Weapon.
“Basically, you take a thing that’s [crappy] today and you buy something that’s [crappier],” she says. “You’re really making your situation even less long-term because the product that you’re buying, even though it may come with a 90-day warranty, it’s not fundamentally going to last any longer than the one that you’ve already gotten frustrated with.”
However, if the cost to repair your item is higher than what you would spend for a new one, it might be time to think about purchasing a new one. Otherwise, definitely consider a fix.
Door Replacement
Really? My mind says stupid, but my spidey senses say Russia (I may have seen this before)
That Janky Projector Mount
My Parents: We Don't Need A Paint Roller
Of course, not everyone feels confident diving headfirst into fix-it-yourself projects. The thought of repairing your toilet or a vacuum can be intimidating at first, so try to go with something more simple if you wish to start repairing your things instead of throwing them out.
Chandelier Headlights
More impressive is the use of skis to hang said chandeliers
Cyberpunk 2077
Because Palm Trees Don’t Grow In Indiana
There’s also a wealth of resources online that can guide you through any fix. Like the previously mentioned iFixit, which has 117,767 free repair manuals for more than 65,118 devices. Experts in all areas of mending, from furniture to clothing, offer their advice on how to best repair your items and why it’s worth doing so.
Our Landlord Hired A Plumber To Fix Our Toilet. He Said He'd Put Some Sealant Behind It To Stop It From Moving. Can You Tell Me What's Wrong With This Picture?
I mean, it looks like he put sealant to prevent it from moving, so...whats the problem? /s
My Dad's Razor
Going Home For Thanksgiving Never Ceases To Amaze Me At What My Father Can Come Up With
Speaking of clothing, it’s a great starting point for anyone interested in starting to repair their belongings. To be able to repair clothes, all you really have to be armed with is thread and a needle. Almost any garment can be mended, from sock holes to sweaters with pills. Well, except maybe for stretched-out jeans.
My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done
There Wasn't Enough Room For My Dads Toes
Hmmm
Does the driver need the gps directions in nautical terms like port and starboard?
“It’s the elastic fibers, like the Lycra or the elastane, in the fabric breaking down at a different rate to the cotton,” explained Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald, author of Modern Mending: How to Minimize Waste and Maximize Style. However, the stretching out could be avoided in the first place by buying tougher jeans made out of 90-100% cotton. They might not be as comfortable at first, but after some wear, they get comfier and tend to last longer.
My Kids Broke Off The Microwave Door Handle, But I Fixed It
Great idea. I hope I'd think as laterally as OP in the same situation.
Didn't Notice Till I Gave It A Tug
Friends Mom Ran Over Their Mailbox And This Was The Replacement Until They Get It Fixed
Other beginner repairs that anyone can do around their house include kids' toys, furniture, toilets, leaky or clogged pipes, shoes, accessories, some electronics, walls, squeaky hinges and so on and so forth. For more helpful repair resources, check out these ones: iFixit, Repair What You Wear, Restart Project, Sojo, and Loom.
"I Know How To Fix It". DIY Level: God
Is that some sort of Morris or Austin? If so, it's been on the road a few years.
When You Got To Get Somewhere No Matter What
It looks as though there's some guy in brown pants mangled in there!
Husband Fixed A Problem, I Did Not Even Know We Had
Tbh that's one of the most smart and practical ones on the list, especially because you can just unhook it to take it off
Coworker Said He Couldn’t Get The Breakers To Stop Tripping So He Fixed Them
Homemade Spoiler
A Woman On My Timeline Has A "Remote Stick", Because Her Family Loses The TV Remote So Often
Tech Repair Client Did This To ‘Combat Overheating’
Cat Knocked The Fan Over, And It's Over 28°C Inside... I Had No Choice
Fixed It
I Fixed My Door Handle
These Monstrosities I Found At My School. The Person Wearing Them “Found Them On Youtube”
Fixing A Toilet Leak. I Took 2 Trips To Home Depot, Worked With A Hernia, Had A Tough Time Putting The Wax Ring And Screws On... Only To Install The Toilet And Forgetting About The Door
Remove the pins from the hinges, slide door out, reinstall pins in hinges with door on proper side of toilet
I’m Basically A Mechanic. Glovebox Won’t Work? $5 And Some Superglue For A Fix
Interesting Fix
The Way People “Fix” Their Own Cars Just Astonishes Me
I’ve Got This
I know that this is a pretty old Accord. But there has got to have been a better way of fixing this.
My Frother Broke
My Fix To Make My Broken Screen Look Better
The Best Dent Repair I’ve Ever Seen
Screen Cracked? No Problem
You've Heard Of Jorts, Are You Ready For Jairs?
Built My Own Skates Instead Of Buying Them
Too Broke And Lazy To Buy Shower Curtain Rings When I Moved Into My Apartment, So I Present To You My Solution. Zip Ties
Turning A Spoon Into A Fork
Boeing Fixed The Door Blowout Problem. Thank Goodness
Wife Wants A New Dryer, It Works Fine
The Outer Coating Was Starting To Peel And Look Terrible On My Old Heelys, So I Wrapped Them Up With Some Blue Duct Tape
Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit
Proceed with extreme caution...or maybe very quickly? Idk which would be safer. Other than turning around and finding another route, of course
Landlord Asked Us To Fix The Fence That Our Predecessors Broke. Even After The City Inspector Told Us And Him That It Was His Responsibility. Well Folks, Here Is His Handy Work
If It Works
Facebook Marketplace Never Fails
Landlord Fixed The Block Wall Parking Garage
My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The "Shower"
No Showerhead? Here Use A Tap Insted
Cheap Motel TV Mount. Flat Screen Taped To TV With Packing Tape
Must Be A Dentist’s Car
A Perfect 90° Angle
Run, do not walk, out of that building. Then call the Fire Department, the gas company, and the building inspector.
"Ok, It’s Repaired"
My Grandfather Came To Visit And "Fixed" All Our Furniture With This "Brown" Sharpie
A Tree Stump Built Into A Staircase
Guy Brought His Boat Trailer In For A Broken Leaf Spring. Says He Did A Farm Fix To Get It There
I Don’t Know Where This Belongs But A Car Hit My Apartment Building And This Was The Fix?
How My Boss Decided To "Fix" The Trim Piece
Judge My Lampshade
For context, I got the whisky lamp FOR FREE. The foil lampshade was my doing though.
Aluminium foil and electricity. This is recipe for disaster.
Bought A Bicycle Today, This Is How Someone Tried To Fix A Puncture
Like To See This In Action
Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday... Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back
Yes
Found This At Work Today
An Attempt To Fix An Electrical Pole
Asked The Body Shop To Fix A Broken Bumper As Cheap And Fast As They Could. 20 Minute And 10 Bucks Later
How To Fix An Exhaust Rattle For $0.25
I Was Tired Of My Cord Falling Down All The Time So I Put It Through A Nerf Dart And Taped It Down
Boss Hit A Pole Today On The Job. This Is How They Fixed It
This Fix For A Light Falling Down At My Church
One Way To Fix A Pothole
"Now there's something you don't see every day, Edgar!" "What's that, Chauncey?" "A pothole with a Grommet." "Oh, I don't know, Edgar. Maybe Wallace fell in."
Homemade Sandals
My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea
Yes, those are those cheap early 90s lights, they are supposed to look like something else.