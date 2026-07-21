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Have you ever scrolled past a meme so brutally accurate that it felt like an attack? Maybe it was a post about someone being awkward on the first date. Or a dry joke about how adult life is just an endless cycle of doing dishes, or planning your next meal.

We searched through the internet and found such hard-hitting posts over on the Instagram page @mattymcmeme.

They point out the most obvious truths that we rarely think about and prove that sometimes you are not the only person going through a specific, chaotic situation.