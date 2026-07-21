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Have you ever scrolled past a meme so brutally accurate that it felt like an attack? Maybe it was a post about someone being awkward on the first date. Or a dry joke about how adult life is just an endless cycle of doing dishes, or planning your next meal.

We searched through the internet and found such hard-hitting posts over on the Instagram page @mattymcmeme.

They point out the most obvious truths that we rarely think about and prove that sometimes you are not the only person going through a specific, chaotic situation.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A funny post from Jon Bird about the reality of being an adult and not having a name for a cousin's baby.

2002tacomasr5 Report

7points
POST
kerstinbillfraser avatar
YakFactory
YakFactory
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We do have a name for your cousin's baby. The baby is your first cousin once removed.

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    #2

    Funny posts: A tweet by @fwtmini stating, 'People who upload menu photos to the google maps listings of restaurants are the backbone of society,' reflecting adult reality.

    fwtimini Report

    6points
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    #3

    Funny post about being an adult: Tweet from omeo saying, Told my homie i was goin thru it and this mf said 'go around it'.

    ihyomeo Report

    6points
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    alexbuchanan avatar
    Alex Buchanan
    Alex Buchanan
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes that is indeed the best advice.

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    We laugh, tap the share button, check the reactions, and often move on. But it’s also fascinating for the curious mind to know how these relatable memes and posts have become our collective survival manual.

    A 2026 survey on meme habits found that 44% of internet users aged 18–34 regularly share memes online. It also revealed that 74% of people send memes for humor, 53% as reactions, and 28% when words fail.

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    #4

    Funny post: Robert Sterling tweet about kicking in the back door of Krispy Kreme for hot donuts, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    RobertMSterling Report

    6points
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    #5

    Funny post about being an adult, featuring a relatable quote about the Piano Man song's harmonica player.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    #6

    A funny post from yagi suggesting Ozempic is a CIA operation for enlistment weight, adult reality humor.

    yaginosenshii Report

    5points
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    Long before memes existed, psychologists already knew humor helps people survive hard moments.

    Laughter floods your system with feel-good hormones, drops your cortisol levels, boosts blood flow, and relaxes your muscles. The long-term perks are even more striking. A 15-year Norwegian study of over 50,000 people revealed that people with a sharp sense of humor actually live longer.

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    Another study found that recently bereaved people who could still laugh while remembering loved ones experienced significantly less anger and distress.

    “There is this autopilot, unconscious way that many people engage humor without thinking about it. It is a strategic coping mechanism, but it’s not a conscious one,” says Steven Sultanoff, a clinical psychologist and an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University.
    #7

    A funny post from Dior on X about the reality of being an adult, listing life's stressors and concluding, I'm just not in the mood.

    deeore5 Report

    5points
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    #8

    A funny post asking why people with small oranges always force you to have one, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    #9

    A funny post from Softboy on X, capturing the reality of being an adult, saying white people be like I have to pick up my dog's Invisalign.

    softboywin Report

    5points
    POST
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    The true magic of a meme lies in how it balances personal validation with a safe psychological distance. When a post perfectly targets your deepest burnout or social blunders, you laugh because it hits close to home. Yet, the meme remains detached enough to not hurt.

    Experts call this cognitive reappraisal. It is a mental shift where we rewrite negative experiences into something manageable.
    #10

    Funny posts: A tweet by @omgsidewalks saying, 'I'm liking your instagram photo from 7 days ago because instagram just showed me today, I'm not stalking you,' highlighting adult reality.

    omgsidewalks Report

    5points
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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the instagram algorithm.

    0
    0points
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    #11

    A funny post about memorizing pothole locations as a survival skill, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    imtaitianaj Report

    5points
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    #12

    A funny post about realizing one is a listener when with real yappers, depicting the reality of being an adult.

    jas_d_barbie Report

    5points
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    Research from Sheffield Hallam University shows that people facing high stress, burnout, or anxiety actually prefer dark and self-deprecating memes over purely positive ones.

    It’s because a forced smile doesn’t help when you’re overwhelmed.

    By wrapping our daily struggles in irony and dry humor, memes give us a safe psychological distance from our problems.

    They also allow people to laugh at their problems whilst connecting with others in the same situation.
    #13

    A funny post stating white people warn about mustard having a kick, reflecting the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    #14

    A funny post about setting clocks from seasonal to regular depression, a humorous reality of being an adult.

    dadmann_walking Report

    5points
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    #15

    A funny post expressing a desire to be both sober and drunk, a relatable reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    Anonymity is one of the things that make digital coping mechanisms truly unique.

    On platforms dedicated to everyday humor, anyone can post a deeply private thought, a text thread they regret, or a moment of intense social awkwardness without revealing their identity.

    When freed from the fear of face-to-face judgment, people often lay bare the raw, messy parts of their nature. And when those anonymous confessions touch a nerve, they spread like wildfires. Every like, comment, and share then acts as a data point, proving you are not alone in your chaos.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny adult post: Kevin James meme representing an awkward self-checkout moment, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    #17

    Funny adult post: A tweet by @NightlifeMingus about time, reflecting the reality of being an adult.

    NightlifeMingus Report

    5points
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    #18

    Funny post: A tweet by Nicki about having ADHD for telling 14 stories in 3 minutes. reality of being an adult.

    nickimoraa Report

    5points
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    Research shows that memes are like their own kind of language that can cross cultures and bring people together.

    These shareable images and jokes can help people express themselves, connect with others, influence opinions, and even make a point about politics or society.

    Internet memes are a “sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content,” says Paolo Gerbaudo, director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London.
    #19

    Funny post: A tweet by mimiiofc, if i be lying, why none of my pants be on fire. reality of being an adult.

    miaahllyssaaa Report

    5points
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    #20

    Funny post: A tweet by ONJOLO KENYA about having to pay to join a running club and just running behind people. reality of being an adult.

    onjolo_kenya Report

    5points
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    #21

    Funny post on Twitter about the reality of being an adult, stating nobody wants to look at the dessert menu anymore.

    botticellibimbo Report

    5points
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    Memes are proof that even in a fast‑scrolling, screen‑filled world, we crave moments of recognition and shared humor with other people. That we are not just doomscrolling for no good reason.

    “If we are all more conscious of how our behaviors — including time spent scrolling — affect our emotional states, then we will better be able to use social media to help us when we need it and to take a break from it when we need that instead,” says Jessica Gall Myrick, a professor at Pennsylvania State University.
    #22

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult, workplace goals, and remaining employed.

    kycarrerolopez Report

    5points
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    #23

    Funny post about being an adult: A tweet about ballparks and rough estimates.

    ChampagneAnyone Report

    5points
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    Every single laugh at these posts proves that we are stubborn enough to look at the messiest parts of our lives and choose joy over despair. This shared irony is what keeps us anchored when life gets overwhelming.

    It might sometimes feel like the internet is an endless void of noise, but we should never forget that there is always a meme out there to lighten the mood.
    #24

    A funny tweet from chanceposts, adding to the collection of funny posts about being an adult.

    chanceposts Report

    5points
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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like saying "Roger, roger"on the radio, and Roger answers you.

    1
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    #25

    Funny post on being an adult: text listing 3 ingredients for a delicious meal as '1 beer' and '2 more beers'.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    #26

    Funny tweet about a post-meeting questionnaire, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mooncatvivi Report

    5points
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    #27

    Funny tweet about nerds gummy clusters, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    Stephen_Georg Report

    5points
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    #28

    A funny post for adults about an algorithm noticing someone lingering on a frog pic, offering more frogs.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha ha ha!!!!! 🐸 🐸 🐸 🐸 🐸

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    #29

    Funny post about the World Cup proving global unity without leaders, reflecting the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
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    #30

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult, learning nicknames for Jonathan as Nathan.

    mattymcmeme Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    A funny post from Berry about her boyfriend not asking her to be his Easter egg, capturing adult reality.

    auraonx Report

    4points
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    #32

    A funny post from UwUTangClan on X about not knowing how to flirt, stating, I told her she's a pillar of the community, highlighting the reality of being an adult.

    Executivejeff1 Report

    4points
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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Corinthian or Roman? Acanthus leaves, or not?

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    #33

    Funny post about being an adult: For my next trick i will be stretching $14 til the end of April.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #34

    Funny post about being an adult: Tweet from Victoria stating, No one wants to come over and watch music videos together anymore.

    arctiquehare Report

    4points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they stopped showing them on MTv and made it where you have to watch a YouTube video with seven commercial breaks, it became too easy to share a link via text and ignore the link and pretend you cared enough to watch it with comments like, ohhh. That s**t be bangin’!

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    #35

    Funny post: A tweet by Pierre L'Fauex about white people calling the city for a squirrel. reality of being an adult.

    LFauexProd Report

    4points
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    #36

    Funny adult post: A meme showing message bubbles for defence and attack, highlighting the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh…then the convos that are a hybrid of both…..or is that just me?

    1
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    #37

    Funny post highlighting the reality of being an adult, with text about blacking out after too many shots.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #38

    Funny post on Twitter about the reality of being an adult, questioning why 3 tacos is the standard number.

    ReddCinema Report

    4points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone a bit odd

    1
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    #39

    Funny post on being an adult: Asking for AC in a club.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #40

    Funny image capturing the reality of being an adult, showing an arm awkwardly reaching for a keyboard.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult: Questioning tipping at Subway when helping make the sandwich.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #42

    Funny post on being an adult: text about water bottle brands and middle-class white women.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #43

    A funny tweet from suecom thechild, contributing to funny posts about adult reality.

    suecothechild Report

    4points
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    #44

    Funny post on being an adult: text about people shaking hands dry after using a restaurant bathroom.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #45

    A funny post about adult reality, with text: Remember when people wore a long sleeve tshirt under a short sleeve tshirt and it meant you liked music.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #46

    Funny post: Dance like no one is watching, Email like it may one day be included in a three million page document release, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #47

    A funny post for adults about not believing the phrase 'if they wanted to they would'.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Funny post about Panda Express being Mexican food, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Funny post about minding one's business, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #50

    Funny post about adulting and using a phone's flashlight more than anticipated, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #51

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult, joking about staying in a sauna longer than others.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
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    #52

    Funny post: With great couch comes great potato, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    A funny post comparing a person in public with their earphones playing Justin Bieber, capturing adult reality.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #54

    Funny posts: A white image with black text stating, 'Everyday I become a man of fewer words,' capturing adult reality.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    lesliebudge avatar
    les
    les
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tldr; daily man word less

    0
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    #55

    A funny post from Moira Donegan about the reality of being an adult and drinking Diet Coke.

    MoiraDonegan Report

    3points
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    #56

    A funny post showing a man wearing a gold chain with the text 'how'd you know I'm 5'6', capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #57

    A funny post questioning if Mike's Hot Honey, Mike's Hard Lemonade, and Jersey Mike's are the same Mike, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ll raise you another Mike…Jersey Shore Mike

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    #58

    A funny post about believing three random white men are Mumford and Sons, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #59

    Funny post about being an adult: If I'm DJing and I see you dancing with a girl I think is fine I'ma change the song.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #60

    A funny post showing a chart of a girlfriend tracking her partner's actions, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This chart is a red billboard. Who is out here keeping score that isn’t a main character syndrome narcissist?

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    #61

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult, with text saying bro you're a good girl and you know it.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #62

    Funny post about being an adult: Not arguing with a blonde girl, saying 'whatever you say barbie let's go party'.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #63

    Funny post on being an adult: calendar showing 2026, Friday 6 and Saturday 7, called The 67 Weekend.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #64

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult and doing a reverse lent.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #65

    Funny post: Running as a hobby is for guys that weren't good at sports growing up, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #66

    Funny post: Poppa tweet about therapy not being enough; she needs to know people congratulated me when we broke up, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    popitforpoppa Report

    3points
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    #67

    Funny post: It's so crazy how people are never down to just go get a burger. It didn't used to be like this, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #68

    A funny post capturing adult reality, with text: I don't know how many more New England winters I have left in me tbh.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #69

    Funny post about protein drinks, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #70

    Funny post about needing a pup cup of 25 beers, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #71

    Funny post about 55-degree temperatures, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #72

    Funny post about the refreshing experience of walks, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #73

    Funny post about running for depression and discovering worse physical health, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #74

    Funny post about smart people simplifying things, not complicating them, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #75

    A funny post about an adult choosing a Coors Light bottle despite many beers on tap.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #76

    A funny post for adults about a quiet personality, suggesting a premium package is needed.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    A funny post for adults featuring a cold email with the subject line 'Saw your name in the Epstein Files.'

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Funny posts about leaving work early for drinks, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Funny posts about fries not coming with burgers, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Funny post about drinking on holidays and Ford Truck Month, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Funny post about a little bird versus a huge fat one, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #82

    Funny posts about recorded calls used for training, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Funny posts on fake paper towel commercials, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    Funny posts about CCing bosses on emails, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Funny post capturing the reality of being an adult, a Maury show paternity test reaction.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Funny post capturing the reality of being an adult, text message about splitting a bill for mozzarella sticks.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #87

    Funny post about airport gate reality, showcasing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult, detailing the difference between weekend and workday coffee.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #89

    Funny post capturing the reality of being an adult, advising not to post an ugly boyfriend on Friday.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #90

    Funny post about queuing 15 songs for a 7-minute shower, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #91

    Funny post about anxiously thinking about a delivered package, a reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Funny post about doing an oil change with cooking oil, showcasing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult, LinkedIn post about spilled coffee teaching leadership.

    mattymcmeme Report

    3points
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    #94

    A funny post stating, If she calls Bad Bunny Benito Like she knows him personally Run, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #95

    Funny posts: A white image with black text reading, 'Dude on that skateboard listening to Fleetwood Mac really had us thinking sh*t was getting better.'

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    Funny posts: A white image with black text asking, 'Are Muslims allowed to accept cookies from a website during ramadan?' exploring adult reality.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #97

    Funny post about being an adult: Been a hard winter when 35 degrees has me wanting to drink margaritas on a patio at 7:30 am.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #98

    A funny post about gas prices versus spending on an ex, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    Funny adult post: A text post about Instagram unfollowing, perfectly capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #100

    Funny adult post: A humorous text post about government branches, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #101

    Funny post: Text on a white background, You have no business with a Louis Vuitton Purse and a cavity. reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #102

    Funny post capturing the reality of being an adult, featuring a man looking confused about weekend plans.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #103

    Funny post on being an adult: text saying no one mentioned 4/20 this year, 'prptides done took over'.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #104

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult and lying in Ubers.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #105

    Funny post on the reality of being an adult, loving memes, and being thought of by friends.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #106

    Funny post about the reality of being an adult and commenting on men in alo yoga.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #107

    A funny post showcasing adult humor, with text: You know ball is one of my favorite compliments that this new generation came up with lol.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #108

    Funny post about choosing between options, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #109

    Funny post about being called dawg, capturing the reality of being an adult.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #110

    Funny post capturing the reality of being an adult, a fun fact about Costco's variety packs.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
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    #111

    Funny post on the reality of being an adult, describing the t*****e of lottery people at the gas station.

    mattymcmeme Report

    2points
    POST
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