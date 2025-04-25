ADVERTISEMENT

The things that make you laugh can reveal a lot about not just about you as a person but also society as a whole. There’s often a lot of truth hidden in-jokes. And memes offer a very direct glance into the ideas and attitudes that people think are relevant in their lives these days.

‘Girl Posts’ is a comedy-related project on Instagram that shares some of the funniest and most relatable memes ever about navigating the world as a woman. We’re featuring some of the freshest and most amusing posts shared on the account, so if you want a good chuckle, feel free to scroll down and take a look.