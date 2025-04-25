ADVERTISEMENT

The things that make you laugh can reveal a lot about not just about you as a person but also society as a whole. There’s often a lot of truth hidden in-jokes. And memes offer a very direct glance into the ideas and attitudes that people think are relevant in their lives these days.

‘Girl Posts’ is a comedy-related project on Instagram that shares some of the funniest and most relatable memes ever about navigating the world as a woman. We’re featuring some of the freshest and most amusing posts shared on the account, so if you want a good chuckle, feel free to scroll down and take a look.

#1

Kermit the Frog meme humorously asking an alcohol helpline for a mojito recipe.

    #2

    Hair clogging drain meme shows a monster representing tangled hair, humorously capturing the struggle in the shower.

    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sink strainers! Also: all people with long hair, not just "wives".

    #3

    Meme with "What's on my mind" full of text, and "What I say" showing "nvm I'm okay."

    The ‘Girl Posts’ account was created on Instagram way back in March 2014. Over the past decade, the curator of the project has attracted a vast following.

    At the time of writing, the account, which styles itself as “a page just for girls,” boasts 5.2 million followers from around the globe.

    #4

    Baby with a grown-up style haircut, wrapped in a patterned blanket, from a series of funny memes called Girl Posts.

    #5

    Hilarious meme with different versions of William Shakespeare, including a pear pun, titled "William the Pear."

    #6

    A person wrapped in a knitted sweater, reacting with a skeptical expression; text above humorously mentions listening without judging.

    Memes are defined by the fact that they spread and are shared and reshared time and time again. At their core, they are all about relatability. In order for content to go viral, your audience has to connect to what you post, at least on some level. Humor can help your posts go viral, but it’s not exactly required.

    In order for a meme to be successful, the topics you cover and the insights you make have to be relatable. Originally, the term ‘meme’ came into existence in the 1970s, coined by Richard Dawkins, a well-known evolutionary biologist. Memes are an anthropological concept that describes behaviors or ideas that pass among groups; they’re as ancient as human beings. Though, in this day and age, many people instantly think of funny or cute internet pics.
    #7

    Text conversation meme with a humorous exchange about being picked up after drinking. Tears of joy emoji above.

    #8

    Adults in a kiddie pool surrounded by children in a backyard, illustrating a funny meme scenario.

    #9

    Text conversation humor featuring a water fight challenge with a funny twist.

    According to CNN, as memes get shared among people over time, they end up evolving and adapting. Meanwhile, the BBC states that memes are a stable way of expressing both your individuality and your relationship with your community. So, as a means of communication, they should be here to stay.

    Of course, the specific format of memes might change, as it has with internet humor over the years.
    #10

    Chihuahua wearing a floral headscarf, illustrating the humor of girl posts memes.

    #11

    Monkey puppet side-eye meme captioned about family judging relatable situations.

    #12

    Kermit the Frog meme, caption about frustration with push and pull doors, part of funny 'Girl Posts' series.

    Having a specific niche that you stick to as a content creator can be quite good because you become predictable, and your followers know what to expect from you.

    For instance, ‘Girl Posts’ shares memes that focus primarily on the female perspective.

    That being said, the content featured on the account can, in many cases, be relatable no matter the person’s gender. We’re all human, after all, and many of our experiences are similar.
    #13

    Animated character in a colorful sweater, expressing irritation about common sense, in a humorous girl posts meme.

    #14

    Sephora meme featuring a funny cartoon character leaving the store with an expensive total.

    #15

    Close-up of a skeptical green lizard with text above referencing deceptive situations, related to hilarious memes.

    It’s also a good idea to have a posting schedule that you more or less stick to, no matter what else you have going on in your life.

    The frequency of your posts doesn’t matter quite as much as the fact that your audience knows what to expect from you as a content creator. If you post, say, once a week, they’ll know when to check-in. If you post a few times a day, they’ll also know what’s in store for them. And so on.
    #16

    Vintage photo of a girl with a funny face reacting to the phrase "smile more," capturing a relatable meme moment.

    #17

    Various girl emojis depicting different relaxing activities at home, under the humorous caption "Sorry I can't today, me at home."

    #18

    Cozy hamster meme wrapped in a blue blanket with a tiny cup, illustrating relatable humor for girl posts.

    There are so many talented content creators on social media that it’s ridiculous. But this makes sense, considering that most of the world is online.

    As of February 2025, a whopping 5.56 billion people (67.9% of the global population) were internet users, Statista reports. 5.24 billion (63.9% of the global population) were social media users.
    #19

    Messy-haired doll with tired eyes humorously represents the stress of juggling work, fitness, finances, and social life.

    #20

    Confused cat meme with a polite smile, capturing the humorous feeling of not understanding a repeated explanation.

    #21

    Woman in a large red hat and pearls with a humorous expression, relating to 'girl posts' meme about typing errors.

    The upside for content creators is that there’s always a potential audience and new followers they can attract with their posts.

    The downsides? Constant competition against accounts managed both by meme veterans and ambitious new curators. With that in mind, how you format your posts matters quite a bit/
    #22

    Woman in bed with a phone, arm raised in peace sign, capturing a relatable Girl Posts meme moment.

    #23

    Dog stuck on ottoman after couch steps removed, relatable meme moment.

    #24

    "Dramatic dad sends text posing as hotel manager, humorous girl meme."

    #25

    Cartoon character charging phone with humorous text about daily app scrolling; relatable girl posts meme.

    #26

    Stacked foxes representing a funny meme about accidentally opening a new window instead of a new tab.

    #27

    Two women dancing dramatically in the rain, illustrating a humorous meme about long showers.

    Which of the memes from ‘Girl Posts’ did you vibe with the most? Which ones made you laugh the hardest, and which ones did you relate to on a deeper level, dear Pandas? Were there any that you couldn’t help but send to your family, friends, or coworkers?

    What types of memes do you personally prefer above all others? You can tell us all about it in the comments at the very bottom of this post.
    #28

    Fast food dish of fries topped with black olives, shared as a funny meme on social media.

    #29

    Man wrapped in a towel with a funny text about telepathic flirting, relating to 'girl posts' memes.

    #30

    Cartoon character exhausted on the floor, humorously depicting the reality of a day off.

    #31

    Man humorously battling life events, swinging a baseball bat. Text reads: "Fighting through my 20s...disastrous event every week."

    derwolf81 avatar
    Ak_Teren
    Ak_Teren
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You might want to sit down, because it aint gonna get better

    #32

    Young student in a classroom setting offers classmates his email for questions, humorous meme context.

    #33

    Doughboy meme humorously relating to checking messages after sleeping.

    #34

    Simple comic illustration of two figures reacting humorously to canceled plans, relating to girl posts memes.

    #35

    Elderly woman holding cat and gesturing humorously, embodying a relatable meme from the "Girl Posts" series.

    #36

    Cartoon character confused during conversation, caption about losing track of topic. Girl Posts meme humor.

    #37

    Woman in a white shirt looking thoughtful, captioned about eating, relating to funny girl posts memes.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find eating helps me decide what I'm going to eat next

    #38

    Man driving a car with a humorous caption about leaving work due to lack of parking. Relatable meme theme.

    #39

    Person lounging with a drink, text about toxic trait, humorous Girl Posts meme vibe.

    #40

    Elderly woman in pink climbing gate, humorously compared to struggles with fitted sheets.

    #41

    Man with tired eyes holding an energy drink, captioned with a humorous sleep meme.

    #42

    A confused chicken with wide eyes mimics the relatable awkwardness humor in girl posts memes.

    #43

    Woman in red looks shocked, surrounded by hot sauces, with a meme about accidentally being mean.

    #44

    Girl with giant iced coffee, stirring drink with red straw, meme text: "All I need is my iced coffee, the coffee I need."

    #45

    Penguin with wide eyes, meme text: "pov: you look at me during the sad part of the movie," from a girl posts meme series.

    #46

    Cat dressed as a housemaid with a shower cap, dish brush, and sponge, humorously representing a meme from "Girl Posts."

    #47

    Woman looking at herself in the mirror with a contemplative expression, captioned with a humorous quote about anger issues.

    lwolf1952 avatar
    lwolf1952
    lwolf1952
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are not angry at this point in history you are either not paying attention or you are in a coma.

    #48

    Bald character looks surprised, with text about bangs and wind, highlighting a funny meme from girl posts.

    #49

    Young man carrying multiple grocery bags in one trip, embodying a hilarious meme about determination and efficiency.

    #50

    Woman at a table with a humorous caption about being quiet, part of relatable girl posts memes.

    #51

    A child in office attire poses humorously, echoing workplace memes.

    #52

    Animated rat looking annoyed, with text above about getting angry, related to girl posts meme humor.

    #53

    Man in a store aisle surprised by tilting shelf, with bottles on the shelves. Hilarious meme moment.

    #54

    A man in a black shirt laughs with closed eyes, reclining while reading a humorous work-related meme.

    #55

    Girl relaxing in bed with phone, surrounded by plushies, representing relatable procrastination meme humor.

    #56

    Sad Pepe meme by the washing machine, captioned “Weekends are for having fun,” illustrating relatable girl posts humor.

    #57

    Sheep looking surprised, relating to the feeling of missing out, in a funny meme from girl posts collection.

    #58

    Chihuahua with messy wig, embodying a relatable girl meme about surviving the weekend.

    #59

    Vintage baby bottle humor comparing childhood experiences to modern tech.

    #60

    A humorous meme showing a person pouring wine into a coffee pot in response to being asked, "How's it going?"

    #61

    Golden retriever with a humorous expression, relating to funny memes about girls and social media habits.

    #62

    Green puppet on phone in a hilarious meme about passwords, capturing relatable internet humor.

    #63

    Funny meme with wild-haired girl in bed, sarcastically tackling relationship expectations.

    #64

    Cartoon with a character's head swollen, showing a pounding headache; part of the hilarious memes collection.

    #65

    A girl lying in bed, looking frustrated, with text about ignoring guys. Hilarious meme related to dating experiences.

    #66

    Collection of dolls humorously captioned about Instagram following, relating to "girl posts" memes.

    #67

    Snail-shaped boots on display in a shoe store with meme text about wearing unique footwear.

    #68

    Dog in a flower costume with a cigarette, mimicking a funny meme face amidst sunflowers.

    #69

    Llama with tired expression, capturing relatable work mood.

    #70

    A Chihuahua meme with a caption questioning having a job every day, relating to funny girl posts.

    #71

    Panda chilling atop a tree, surrounded by forest, captioned with a humorous meme about avoiding drama.

    #72

    Cartoon character holds back comments, eyes closed, smiling. Relatable meme humor on resisting saying toxic things.

    #73

    Meme of Mona Lisa with a humorous caption about feeling like she can sing, relating to girl posts.

    #74

    Animated girl looking at her freshly cut hair with regret, relatable meme theme.

    #75

    Kermit meme about being petty, humorously showing the concept of having a "PHD in Pettyology" with girl posts theme.

