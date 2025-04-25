‘Girl Posts’: 75 Hilarious Memes You Might Relate To (New Pics)
The things that make you laugh can reveal a lot about not just about you as a person but also society as a whole. There’s often a lot of truth hidden in-jokes. And memes offer a very direct glance into the ideas and attitudes that people think are relevant in their lives these days.
‘Girl Posts’ is a comedy-related project on Instagram that shares some of the funniest and most relatable memes ever about navigating the world as a woman. We’re featuring some of the freshest and most amusing posts shared on the account, so if you want a good chuckle, feel free to scroll down and take a look.
The ‘Girl Posts’ account was created on Instagram way back in March 2014. Over the past decade, the curator of the project has attracted a vast following.
At the time of writing, the account, which styles itself as “a page just for girls,” boasts 5.2 million followers from around the globe.
Memes are defined by the fact that they spread and are shared and reshared time and time again. At their core, they are all about relatability. In order for content to go viral, your audience has to connect to what you post, at least on some level. Humor can help your posts go viral, but it’s not exactly required.
In order for a meme to be successful, the topics you cover and the insights you make have to be relatable. Originally, the term ‘meme’ came into existence in the 1970s, coined by Richard Dawkins, a well-known evolutionary biologist. Memes are an anthropological concept that describes behaviors or ideas that pass among groups; they’re as ancient as human beings. Though, in this day and age, many people instantly think of funny or cute internet pics.
According to CNN, as memes get shared among people over time, they end up evolving and adapting. Meanwhile, the BBC states that memes are a stable way of expressing both your individuality and your relationship with your community. So, as a means of communication, they should be here to stay.
Of course, the specific format of memes might change, as it has with internet humor over the years.
Having a specific niche that you stick to as a content creator can be quite good because you become predictable, and your followers know what to expect from you.
For instance, ‘Girl Posts’ shares memes that focus primarily on the female perspective.
That being said, the content featured on the account can, in many cases, be relatable no matter the person’s gender. We’re all human, after all, and many of our experiences are similar.
It’s also a good idea to have a posting schedule that you more or less stick to, no matter what else you have going on in your life.
The frequency of your posts doesn’t matter quite as much as the fact that your audience knows what to expect from you as a content creator. If you post, say, once a week, they’ll know when to check-in. If you post a few times a day, they’ll also know what’s in store for them. And so on.
There are so many talented content creators on social media that it’s ridiculous. But this makes sense, considering that most of the world is online.
As of February 2025, a whopping 5.56 billion people (67.9% of the global population) were internet users, Statista reports. 5.24 billion (63.9% of the global population) were social media users.
The upside for content creators is that there’s always a potential audience and new followers they can attract with their posts.
The downsides? Constant competition against accounts managed both by meme veterans and ambitious new curators. With that in mind, how you format your posts matters quite a bit/
You have barely a moment to grab an internet user’s attention when they’re scrolling their social media feeds. So, you want to make sure that everything looks great, from the quality of the image you’re using to the headline and font.
Walls of text might push many people away, while snappy and witty insights will draw them in. Fonts that are easy to read will work better than ones that force the audience to put in more effort just to make out the words. And higher quality images work better than pixelated and blurry screenshots of screenshots.
Which of the memes from ‘Girl Posts’ did you vibe with the most? Which ones made you laugh the hardest, and which ones did you relate to on a deeper level, dear Pandas? Were there any that you couldn’t help but send to your family, friends, or coworkers?
What types of memes do you personally prefer above all others? You can tell us all about it in the comments at the very bottom of this post.
75 memes about "girl posts"? At least 50% of them don't fit the title.
