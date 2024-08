ADVERTISEMENT

Humor and awkwardness go hand in hand. If you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, laughing it off could be one of the best ways to respond.



You can also join an online community like the Awkward Relate Facebook page. Here, you can share experiences with people who often find themselves in the same cringe-worthy predicaments. With 3.7 million followers, it’s safe to say you will connect with at least one person.



We’ve collected the best ones that touch on forgettable wedding speeches, family revelations, and social media discoveries. Some of them, however, are just about relatably funny moments from daily life.



Scroll through and see if you can count the number of times you say, “Yup, I’ve been there.”