Woman Shares How An Innocent Conversation On A Plane Turned Into A Whole Reality Show For Everyone

Plane rides hold some surprises most of the time. You are basically ‘stuck’ with many strangers, for however many hours, somewhere in the sky. When you think about it like that, it sounds crazy, no? Anyway, it’s no surprise we always hear various stories of some wholesome moments that took place during flights, some dramas, quite a lot of Karen situations, or maybe even love stories.

Well, sometimes plane rides can be the setting of quite awkward stories that make everyone around feel like they’re in a reality show. This woman’s plane ride was exactly about that – she came online to share how some simple small talk between strangers ended up creating drama for everyone.

Some plane rides go smoothly without any weird situations, but sometimes they surprise you with all their drama

“I need you to listen to this”

“I’m on a flight home, San Francisco to Chicago, a guy and girl get sat next to each other. They do not know each other. They are ‘hee hee, hi’, and they’re having great conversation. They’re talking for about a good two hours. She buys herself a drink and him a drink, she goes to buy the second round. He declines. They’re about a good two hours into this conversation when he decides to tell her that he has a girlfriend.

She says, very loudly, might I add, because I am a row and a half away, ‘Why did you wait two drinks in to tell me that you had a girlfriend?’ He responds by saying ‘I mean, that’s kind of weird to just upfront say like, ‘Hey, I have a girlfriend.’ She goes ‘I’m over here thinking we fell in love and this is the start of our love story.’ The girl in the aisle in front of me starts giggling.

This girl over here that’s talking to the guy recruits the girl across the aisle from her and goes ‘Isn’t that messed up? He waited until I bought him two drinks and we were talking for two hours to tell me that he had a girlfriend.’ Miss recruiter girl goes ‘Oh my gosh, why did you wait so long to tell her you got a girlfriend?’ The guy is now in the hot seat.”

“Miss girl goes ‘Yeah, and his girlfriend is not even on his phone screensaver. Huge red flag’”

“Girl in front of me, miss recruiter, is like giggling at all of them. Miss girl goes ‘Wait, are you guys not even Instagram official? How long have you guys even been dating?’ The guy says ‘Um, we live together. We’ve been dating for two years.’ Both girls gasp. Miss girl then repeats again ‘Oh my gosh. And I thought this was our love story. I thought we were in love.’

She then tells guy and girl she is a phenomenal actress and it would be such a good idea for her to do a bit of them being married and her breaking up with him only knowing each other for four hours. She then, the girl, starts doing the bit on the plane as we’re descending and says ‘How dare you cheat on me? That was my grandmother’s ring. I’m leaving you.’ The guy is visibly uncomfortable.

There were not snakes on this plane. There was silence. If I’ve ever seen a situation where somebody didn’t know how to read a room, it was this situation. Everybody on the plane minus the girl but plus the guy, we’re all shooting each other looks like ‘I’m starting to realize that maybe this girl is intoxicated.’ She then goes, to said man, ‘Is your girlfriend picking you up from the airport?’

He starts stumbling over his words. She goes ‘Oh my goodness, I’m gonna follow you out of the airport so I can meet her.’ Miss recruiter girl who’s sitting in front of me realizes this is maybe not a good situation anymore. It’s not a joke anymore. It’s not funny. She goes ‘Yeah, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think this is going to end well.’

Miss girl goes ‘I was just kidding. It was all just jokes, but I really did think we were in love.’ At this point, the line has been blurred of what is funny, what is a joke, what is serious, what is going on? The plane lands.”

“The plane has now touched the ground. The plane is taxiing, the lights turn on in the plane”

“The girl says ‘Oh my gosh, now we can all see what each other looks like. It’s like being in the club and the lights turn on.’ The guy is visibly uncomfortable. She says ‘Oh, so what, the lights turned on, you don’t know me anymore? That’s what happened with the last guy when the lights turned on.’ Like, loud, like I’m hearing that. Miss recruiter girl is no longer in the conversation but she is also observing.

She says to the guy, separately, when girl is not looking, ‘At least she doesn’t know your last name.’ The girl overheard her and said ‘What are you talking about? I had to know his last name in order to get him a drink.’ The guy is giving her the eyes, Miss recruiter girl. Miss recruiter girl now feels bad for the guy, she starts having a side conversation with the guy.

The guy is like, looking for a life vest. He is just like, trying to hold on to this conversation with this girl, so this girl won’t talk to him. Miss girl starts doing a bit again. She then brings up the girlfriend again. ‘I cannot believe you had a girlfriend, I want to meet her. Let me see a picture of her.’ The guy starts ignoring her a little bit. We start to deboard the plane.

Guy and girl say their goodbyes, I’m thinking it’s all sunshine and rainbows, this is the end of the story. Girl reaffirms, it was just jokes. It was just a joke. We get off the plane, I’m walking extremely fast because I have somebody waiting to pick me up, right. I catch up behind Miss recruiter girl and her friend and they’re talking, saying ‘Oh my gosh, I thought that it was a bit.’”

“At this point, I don’t know if this is real life or not, like I don’t know if these people know each other and they’re doing a bit or what, I have no idea”

“She says, Miss Recruiter girl, ‘I thought that they were going to end this whole thing 20 minutes ago, but she just kept going.’ I see Miss Girl all the way up in front, extremely fast, walking close to a jog. Mr. Guy is nowhere in sight. I’m like, okay, whatever. When I catch up to girl and guy, the girl had caught up to the guy and Miss recruiter girl and her friend had caught up to me, they were behind me.

So again, I am now sandwiched in between Miss girl and guy and Miss recruiter girl and girl. She is talking to him, asking him where he’s going. He’s visibly, like, annoyed at this point. And he says ‘Don’t you need to like, go get your bag or something?’ She just over talks him, she’s like ‘Where are you going? Where are you going?’ He’s like ‘I’m going to my car, you need to go get your bag.’

She says ‘Okay, well, it was so nice meeting you. Your girlfriend’s not picking you up?’ He’s like ‘No, I’m going to my car, I’m going to my car.’ They high five, he sprints to the escalator, she sees Miss recruiter girl and starts walking with Miss recruiter girl. She’s like ‘Oh my god, did you see how things ended? I think that that was like, so super good.’

Miss recruiter girl is just like ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe I just witnessed the start, the beginning, the climax, the middle, the end of everything.’ Miss recruiter girl is like ‘Yeah, I think that was good.’ The girl is like, ‘I think that we ended up on a pretty good note.’ I do not know if this was a bit or real life or what, I have no idea.”

The woman who shared this story online is Taylor-Nicole Limas, who is active on TikTok where she posts various stories that actually happened in her life. Also, she has a podcast, Alleged Tea The Podcast, where she spills all the tea on drama, relationships and personal experiences in a candid and unfiltered manner.

Well, speaking about this crazy plane situation – it caught quite a lot of attention and the first part of the story collected over 6.1M views. Folks online waited impatiently to hear the 2nd part and to find out how everything ended, so the 2nd part quickly went viral as well with over 1.3M views.

People online were invested in the story, shared their thoughts and, well, made a few conclusions. “And this is why I never talk to anyone on the plane. I straight up put my headphones and watch my movie,” one user wrote. “It sounds like he lost interest and made up a relationship but her investigation into it broke down the lie,” another shared insights.

Image credits: Nicholas Ang (not the actual photo)

While (probably) more of us prefer to mind our own business when we are on the plane, avoiding talking with our seatmates by reading a book, listening to music, sleeping or simply not talking, as it turns out, others prefer small talk.

In fact, according to a recent study by the British bank HSBC, 1 in 50 travelers say they have met the love of their life while flying. So while it’s possible, well – it doesn’t happen often.

On another note, CNN Travel shares that according to a study, ‘The Single and Ready to Mingle’ is on the list of the most annoying passengers, together with ‘Chitty Chatty’. So folks, while your small talk might turn into a love story, there is a greater possibility that your seat neighbor will appreciate you being silent.

Image credits: Kevin B (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Redrec (not the actual photo)