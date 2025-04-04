This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 90 Of The Funniest Pics
Digital technology has been a game-changer in recent years. Not only has it led to multiple advancements, but it has also brought out the creativity in every person.
These days, you don’t need a specialized degree to manipulate photos like a pro. With some due diligence and ample practice, you can deliver results like you will see from the Photoshop That Facebook group.
Their description sums it up: “Photo editing with a dash of trolling and drama.” If that piques your curiosity, check out these images we’ve collected from the page.
Please Edit The Animals More So It Will Be More Lively And Aesthetic
Can Anyone Please Remove My Sister On The Far Left?
Can Anyone Add A Dragon Behind Me Please?
Since we’re on the topic of photo manipulation, let’s begin with the famous mugshot of O.J. Simpson. It was taken in 1994 when he was facing charges for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
Time Magazine released its version of the photograph in which Simpson’s face appeared darker. As then-managing editor James Gaines explained, the photo had been “shaped into an icon of tragedy.” Some found it racially insensitive, forcing Time to make an apology.
Someone Wanted The People Behind Them Removed
Please Give Me A Laugh With This
Please Make Me Into A Clown
One photograph that appeared authentic was that of “Tourist Guy.” The image supposedly captured a man posing for a photo atop the World Trade Center on 9/11, right before the airplane hit the tower. It became one of the most viral photos connected to the tragedy, for better or worse.
The individual is 25-year-old Budapest native Peter Guzli. In a November 2001 interview with The Guardian, he admitted that the photo wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, saying, “I intended this joke for my friends only, not for people who did not know me.”
Make It Interesting
Remove The Dog And Put The Lion Please
Hi If Possible Could Somone Edit Out Crowd Back Ground Please
You’ve likely seen the legendary photo of the Beatles on the zebra crossing in London. The famous Abbey Road album cover shows John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison crossing the street, an image that has been parodied countless times.
In the original photo, the barefoot McCartney held a cigarette in his right hand. But in 2003, an American poster company airbrushed the cigarette, stirring some controversy. A spokesperson for Apple Records, which owns the rights to the image, criticized the company for getting “a little carried away.”
Please Make My Dress Change And My Daughter Also Please
Can Somebody Give Me Some Damn Hair... It's Hard Out Here Man
Can Anyone Put This Plane Closer To Wife's Head Many Thanks
In 1937, dictator Adolf Hitler met with Leni Riefenstahl in Berlin. The group took a publicity photograph that initially included propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. However, in the second version of the photo, Goebbels was no longer in the frame.
While the real reason for the removal remains unclear, speculation at the time was that the people involved wanted to dissociate Hitler from Goebbels, who at the time was rumored to be having an affair with an actress.
Put Me On Mountains
Photoshop Me Flying The Plane
Put Chain On My Neck Pls
We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. What do you think of these manipulated photos? Were they done well, or do they need more work? Let us know in the comments below!