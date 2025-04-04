ADVERTISEMENT

Digital technology has been a game-changer in recent years. Not only has it led to multiple advancements, but it has also brought out the creativity in every person. 

These days, you don’t need a specialized degree to manipulate photos like a pro. With some due diligence and ample practice, you can deliver results like you will see from the Photoshop That Facebook group. 

Their description sums it up: “Photo editing with a dash of trolling and drama.” If that piques your curiosity, check out these images we’ve collected from the page.

#1

Please Edit The Animals More So It Will Be More Lively And Aesthetic

Photo edit request: A woman with a deer, later transformed into a scene with an eagle and a wolf.

Ramdaniati Safitri Report

    #2

    Can Anyone Please Remove My Sister On The Far Left?

    Group of women on a beach, humorously edited, wearing summer outfits and hats, enjoying a sunny day by the sea.

    Taylor Elizabeth Norman Report

    #3

    Can Anyone Add A Dragon Behind Me Please?

    Person in a blue dress edited to have a dragon companion, showcasing funny photo edits from an FB group.

    Taylor Elizabeth Norman Report

    Since we’re on the topic of photo manipulation, let’s begin with the famous mugshot of O.J. Simpson. It was taken in 1994 when he was facing charges for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. 

    Time Magazine released its version of the photograph in which Simpson’s face appeared darker. As then-managing editor James Gaines explained, the photo had been “shaped into an icon of tragedy.” Some found it racially insensitive, forcing Time to make an apology.
    #4

    Someone Wanted The People Behind Them Removed

    Couple kissing with edited Christ the Redeemer statue behind, featuring lightning and explosion for humorous effect.

    Ian Yang Report

    #5

    Please Give Me A Laugh With This

    Man with red headphones edited humorously with a person mowing his head, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Robb Young Report

    #6

    Please Make Me Into A Clown

    Man's face edited with a clown nose in funny photo request.

    Austin Lee Binning Report

    One photograph that appeared authentic was that of “Tourist Guy.” The image supposedly captured a man posing for a photo atop the World Trade Center on 9/11, right before the airplane hit the tower. It became one of the most viral photos connected to the tragedy, for better or worse. 

    The individual is 25-year-old Budapest native Peter Guzli. In a November 2001 interview with The Guardian, he admitted that the photo wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, saying, “I intended this joke for my friends only, not for people who did not know me.” 
    #7

    Make It Interesting

    Woman edited out of photo with dog in park for funny FB group request.

    Ritwik Das Report

    #8

    Remove The Dog And Put The Lion Please

    Person in blue shirt with edited photos, changing dog to lion cub.

    Katlegø Skats Report

    #9

    Hi If Possible Could Somone Edit Out Crowd Back Ground Please

    Man proposing to woman at Taj Mahal with a comical tiny edit of the monument in their hands.

    David Dipinto Report

    You’ve likely seen the legendary photo of the Beatles on the zebra crossing in London. The famous Abbey Road album cover shows John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison crossing the street, an image that has been parodied countless times. 

    In the original photo, the barefoot McCartney held a cigarette in his right hand. But in 2003, an American poster company airbrushed the cigarette, stirring some controversy. A spokesperson for Apple Records, which owns the rights to the image, criticized the company for getting “a little carried away.”

    #10

    Please Make My Dress Change And My Daughter Also Please

    Man edited to wear a dress, holding child's hand; humorous photo transformation by FB group.

    Vinay Buchadi Report

    #11

    Can Somebody Give Me Some Damn Hair... It's Hard Out Here Man

    Man in glasses, before and after a funny photo edit, with added hairstyle, in a car setting.

    Jack Morgan Report

    #12

    Can Anyone Put This Plane Closer To Wife's Head Many Thanks

    Woman posing on beach with plane flying, then edited showing plane crash, created for an FB group photo edit request.

    Stephen Sherman Report

    In 1937, dictator Adolf Hitler met with Leni Riefenstahl in Berlin. The group took a publicity photograph that initially included propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. However, in the second version of the photo, Goebbels was no longer in the frame. 

    While the real reason for the removal remains unclear, speculation at the time was that the people involved wanted to dissociate Hitler from Goebbels, who at the time was rumored to be having an affair with an actress.

    #13

    Put Me On Mountains

    Man sitting outdoors in the sun, with humorous photo edit featuring a mountain and "You are here" text.

    Umar Farooq Report

    #14

    Photoshop Me Flying The Plane

    Person in a cockpit, with edited backgrounds featuring Star Wars and The Simpsons for humorous photo edits.

    Rodrigue Constatin Report

    #15

    Put Chain On My Neck Pls

    Two images of a man on a phone; edited version below shows his skin turned blue with a digital chain added.

    Bashorun Ga'a Report

    We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. What do you think of these manipulated photos? Were they done well, or do they need more work? Let us know in the comments below!

    #16

    Could Somebody Remove The Guy With The Reebok Tshirt ? My Girlfriend Looks Like Shes Holding Hands With Him

    FB group edits: A woman holding a headless man's hand at a fair, creating a humorous scene with photo manipulation.

    Michael Kinzel Report

    #17

    Please Remove The Guy On The Right 2nd Row

    Family group photo humorously edited by an FB group with added sailor cap and beard.

    Riana Potgieter-Haasbroek Report

    #18

    Please Add Hair To My Head. I Don’t Really Care What Style

    Man at bar with edited wig in a funny photo request.

    Mike Ziemer Report

    #19

    Please Edit It As If I'm Trying To Put My Hands In Crocodile Mouth

    Man posing near water edited with a comedic touch, adding a large crocodile using photo editing.

    Kola Signatures Page Report

    #20

    Am Broke. Please Load This Fridge. Want To Impress My Crush

    Fridge photo edit shows an empty fridge on the left and one filled with food graphics on the right.

    Dauglas Magog Owino Report

    #21

    Can You Put A Beard On Me? I’m Trying To See If I Would Look Good With A Full Beard

    Man in car with edited beard and hair, showcasing funny photo edits from FB group.

    Joe Watts Report

    #22

    I Want Muscles

    Man holding phone edited to appear muscular; funny photo edit from a Facebook group.

    Florin Lincan Report

    #23

    Put A Gang Behind Me...i Want To Scare My Wifes Marine Brother

    Man in sunglasses and hat standing outside, then humorously edited into a group photo indoors by a FB group.

    Collins Chanda Report

    #24

    Women’s Clothes Please

    Person poses on balcony; first in casual outfit, then in edited photo wearing a white dress. Photo edits highlight humor.

    James Read Report

    #25

    Can Someone Edit The Arm I’m Holding From This Pic Please

    Man on a rock at sunset, with a parrot added in edited photo.

    Will Jameson Windsor Report

    #26

    Can Someone Please Remove The Drink/Straw From The Table? Thank You

    Golden retriever humorously edited with a beer, showcasing funny photo edits in an FB group.

    Veronica Neideffer Report

    #27

    I Want To Be A Simpson

    Man in winter attire with glasses and beanie, alongside a cartoon edit, showcasing funny photo transformation.

    Dirk Morath Report

    #28

    Could Someone Put Some Animals Behind Me Please?

    Person on beach poses with rat added humorously, showcasing funny photo edit.

    Phanna Bin Report

    #29

    Please Can You Make The Crocodile Bigger

    Man humorously holding edited baby alligator and large crocodile.

    Robert Janet Milburn Report

    #30

    Please Someone Edit Those Girls From Behind And Makes This Pic Hot

    Women in a pool, with an amusing photo edit adding flames and explosions in the background.

    KAruna Luitel Report

    #31

    Photoshop My Cocktail Please... And Not My Breasts

    Two women enjoying drinks, reflecting funny photo edits by FB group.

    Anna Stella Report

    #32

    Please Enhance This Part Of My House By Putting Items That Makes It Look Good

    Staircase corner photo edit showing a vending machine humorously placed upon request.

    Xolani Maphumulo Report

    #33

    Put Crocodile Please

    Man in sunglasses taking a selfie by a river, with a funny edited creature in the background.

    कुँवर बालेन्द्र सिँह Report

    #34

    Please Fix My Sister's Belly

    Funny photo editing of a woman at a rocky riverside in a blue swimsuit, showing before and after edits.

    Maria Helena Moraes De Jesus Report

    #35

    Put Me With A Group Full Of Studs

    Man edited into a store aisle, originally posing indoors. Funniest photo edits showcase.

    Ray'Veontae Harris Report

    #36

    Please Add A Lion At The Back As If He Wants To Hunt Me

    Man posing outdoors, digitally edited with a lion using a toilet next to him, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Liãm Joséph Report

    #37

    Please Help Me Wear A Dress 👗

    Person at beach in pink swimsuit edited to wear a blue dress, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Kingsley Setor Torbizo Report

    #38

    Can You Please Remove The Zit On My Forhead?

    Man in a hoodie with an edited laser effect on his forehead, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Isek Whitcomb Report

    #39

    Can Someone Give Me A Date. A Handsome Man Would Be Nice. The Race Doesn’t Matter, Long As He’s Tall

    Person in a gown standing outdoors, followed by humorous photo edit with a giant date fruit.

    Se Taylor Report

    #40

    What To Put Here?

    Staircase before and after funny photo edit creating an illusion of a tiny pool by an FB group.

    Drop Charlie Report

    #41

    Gerard Butler Next To Me Pls

    Man poses in front of the White House, edited to include a Spartan warrior beside him for humorous effect.

    Viktor Varga Report

    #42

    I Want To Be A Big Bear

    Man in glasses outdoors with edited bear beside him, creating a funny photo moment.

    Dirk Morath Report

    #43

    Please Photoshop Me With A Gun In My Hand

    Person playfully posing in edited photo with a wizard hat and wand.

    Prince Chute Report

    #44

    Let Me Have A Girlfriend Of Your Choice

    Man in black shirt, first without and then with a goat, showcasing funny photo edits from a group.

    Eashwaran Raavan Report

    #45

    Can Someone Take That Man Away? Thanks!

    Man taking selfie with edited clones of another person, posing humorously in front of the Mona Lisa.

    Nicolás Ramirez Report

    #46

    Turn My Mate In To A Wizard Please

    Man edited into wizard setting, holding a broom, humorously transformed by a photo edits group.

    James Parsons Report

    #47

    Please Take Him Somewhere Funny

    Man photoshopped from plastering to surfing, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Katrina Arif Report

    #48

    I Like That I’m In A Field, But What If Somebody Made The Rock Coming Out Of The Ocean?

    Woman on rock edited with wave splash; funny photo edit result.

    Geovonna Casanova Report

    #49

    Can Someone Remove My Nana Please

    Elderly woman humorously edits photo of a muscular man in bathroom mirror reflection.

    Richard Longfellow Report

    #50

    Please Make Me As A Fremen

    Image of a person on a snowy beach with a humorous photo edit replacing their face.

    Daphné Abigail Report

    #51

    Please Move The Building Closer

    Woman posing humorously with the Leaning Tower of Pisa, before and after funny photo edits.

    Katrina Arif Report

    #52

    Can Someone Make The Dog A Lion

    Funny photo edit: man with a lion face poses with a woman and a dog.

    Ritwik Das Report

    #53

    Just Been To Norway On A Fishing Trip And Failed To Catch A Massive Fish,,,come On Then Put A Fish In My Hands Big Or Small

    Man standing with arms outstretched, photoshopped to hold an oversized fish, creating a funny photo edit.

    Carl Greenhow Report

    #54

    Hi Can Someone Take The Glass And Sigarette Out Please

    Man holding a drink and a cigarette, then edited photo without glass. Funny photo edits by FB group.

    Dawie Cloete Report

    #55

    Can Someone Make My Lips Huge

    Woman in car, unedited on left, edited with large red lips on right; humorous photo edit request.

    Brittney Bell Report

    #56

    Told My Job Im Sick And Can’t Come In They Ask For Proof Can Somebody Help With Photoshop

    Man with nasal tube edited to look like he's in a hospital bed, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Carnell Nichols Jr. Report

    #57

    Can Someone Remove The Trampoline So It Looks Like He’s Flying Please

    Man edited to appear flying on a plane wing, humorously edited photo.

    Barry Chardoux Report

    #58

    Can U Remove This Pic Background And Make It Black

    Beach photo edit request with humorous shadow replacement.

    Mahira Ahmed Report

    #59

    Can You Please Make The Fish Massive So I Can Impress The Ladies On Bumble

    Man fishing on a boat, original catch replaced with a large blue fish in a funny photo edit.

    Andy McCoy Report

    #60

    Make This Photo Hot I Want To Surprise My Husband

    Woman edited into a fiery gate scene, showcasing funny photo edits from FB group.

    Aaisha Bhattarai Report

    #61

    Hey Can Y’all Add Some Friends Next To Me ? Everybody Was So Busy Lastnight

    Woman poses alone and with a humorous edited figure on a dark street, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Bae Uchiha Report

    #62

    Please Remove The Lady She Disturbs My Zen

    A man edited into multiple versions of himself sitting on a beach in a funny photo.

    Zack Arian Report

    #63

    Can Someone Please Put Him In Women’s Clothes

    Couple at event with funny photo edit, man wearing woman's dress in second image.

    James Read Report

    #64

    Can You Make Me A Sixpack And Change Background

    Funny photo edit showing a man in shorts and sunglasses; transformed into a humorous store scene with drinks.

    Aqeel Ahmed Report

    #65

    Put A Nice Car Behind Me

    Woman edited into a funny photo with a green goblin-themed truck approaching from behind.

    Neevan Ferris Report

    #66

    Could Someone Please Edit Out The Minister (Guy With Glasses) And The Flower Girl!

    Wedding kiss photo humorously edited, swapping groom's face with another person in a light gray suit.

    Lauren Tyson Report

    #67

    Put Crocodiles Please

    A man at a lakeside looks at a humorous photo edit with a Nessie-like creature in the water.

    Macklay Santocy Report

    #68

    Make Me Have Big Muscles

    Photo edits show a man flexing in a gym mirror and then in a cluttered alley, highlighting funny transformations by a group.

    Melvin Dowdy Report

    #69

    Would Be Nice To Be Surrounded By A Few Attractive Ladies!

    Person in leopard print jacket edited into a jungle scene with leopards, showcasing funny photo edits.

    Prince Chute Report

    #70

    Give Me Some Clothes

    Man at the beach in funny edited photos, first in swimwear, second in a blue robe, showcasing humor and creativity.

    Sutirtha Samanta Report

    #71

    I Need Help. Please Remove The Guy

    Three people outdoors, two posing, one bent over, edited humorously in a photo for a Facebook group request.

    Mia Franklin Report

    #72

    Please Take Me To The Airport

    FB group edits photos humorously, adding a plane on a roof and luxury car next to the woman.

    Janet Kerry Report

    #73

    Can Someone Plz Remove People From Background

    Man holding hands with kids edited out of mosque photo; funny FB photo edits.

    Muhammad Asif Report

    #74

    Need A Better Background For My Cat

    Photo edits transform a lone cat outdoors into a cozy scene with six curious cats indoors.

    Lexii Marriiee Report

    #75

    Make Me Look More Badass With A Girl Please Like I Just Came Out Of The Volcano To Save Her

    Man poses near lava in edited photo from a funny photo edits group, showing dramatic background changes.

    Yazan Ismail Report

    #76

    Make These Two Kiss

    Two men on a couch edited to have rockstar faces; an example of funny photo edits.

    Simon John Report

    #77

    Remove Girl Put Lil Wayne

    Man in cap takes selfie, before and after humorous photo edit, replacing a woman with a celebrity face.

    Ashidon Wafaida Report

    #78

    Please Remove The Ax

    Young man outdoors with an edited photo request from a FB group, changing an axe to a stick with a sack in scenic mountains.

    Itx Mieow Report

    #79

    Please Dress Me In Uniform

    Man in casual attire edited into a dress, showcasing humorous photo edits from an FB group.

    Jason Lawrence Report

    #80

    Can You Please Carry Her To The Bed And Remove Her Shoes

    Photo edits show a woman lying on a beach, transformed into a couch scene indoors, featuring humorous transformations.

    Angel ʚɸɞ Report

    #81

    Can Someone Please Shrink This Guy And Make Him Smaller On The Couch

    Edited photos showing a dog and a man on a couch, then edited to remove the man, in a humorous transformation.

    Ade Imas Afrianti Report

    #82

    Can Someone Ghost The Guy That Ghosted Me?

    Bar photo edit request shows a woman with a ghostly figure instead of a man.

    Katness Everdean Report

    #83

    Alright Everyone Have At It!

    Man holding a large fish at the lake; humorous photo edit shows him being held by the fish instead.

    Scott Benson Report

    #84

    Any Chance We Can Put My Aunt Somewhere A Little Bit Different

    Woman balancing with arms outstretched, edited from walking in woods to stand on clutter indoors. Funny photo edits group.

    Katrina Arif Report

    #85

    Can Someone Remove All The People In The Back

    A group photo at Christ the Redeemer edited humorously with a giant cyborg character.

    Carlos Garcia Report

    #86

    Can You Help My Cousin And Remove The Budlight Pack

    Man posing in front of car holding edited beer, funny photo edit from FB group.

    Donatello Hendrix Report

    #87

    Can Someone Help Me To Remove Bag From My Chest And Open My Eyes Well Please

    Man in brown outfit, eyes humorously edited, standing in front of mosque. Funniest photo edits showcase.

    Ozair Ahmed Abbaxi Report

    #88

    Do What You Do

    Man crouching in ornate jacket edited to sit on a toilet for comedic effect.

    Abdur Rehman Report

    #89

    Make Me Hold Something Else

    Man with tattoos humorously edits a photo, holding different items in each image.

    Felipe Carvalho Report

    #90

    Can Anyone Please Change Me Eyes To Brown

    Before and after photo editing showing a woman's face humorously altered with a large mustache and exaggerated eyes.

    Kristianya Kishka Report

