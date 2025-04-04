Their description sums it up: “ Photo editing with a dash of trolling and drama.” If that piques your curiosity, check out these images we’ve collected from the page.

These days, you don’t need a specialized degree to manipulate photos like a pro. With some due diligence and ample practice, you can deliver results like you will see from the Photoshop That Facebook group.

Digital technology has been a game-changer in recent years. Not only has it led to multiple advancements, but it has also brought out the creativity in every person.

#1 Please Edit The Animals More So It Will Be More Lively And Aesthetic Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Can Anyone Please Remove My Sister On The Far Left? Share icon

#3 Can Anyone Add A Dragon Behind Me Please? Share icon

Since we’re on the topic of photo manipulation, let’s begin with the famous mugshot of O.J. Simpson. It was taken in 1994 when he was facing charges for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Time Magazine released its version of the photograph in which Simpson’s face appeared darker. As then-managing editor James Gaines explained, the photo had been “shaped into an icon of tragedy.” Some found it racially insensitive, forcing Time to make an apology.

#4 Someone Wanted The People Behind Them Removed Share icon

#5 Please Give Me A Laugh With This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Please Make Me Into A Clown Share icon

One photograph that appeared authentic was that of “Tourist Guy.” The image supposedly captured a man posing for a photo atop the World Trade Center on 9/11, right before the airplane hit the tower. It became one of the most viral photos connected to the tragedy, for better or worse. The individual is 25-year-old Budapest native Peter Guzli. In a November 2001 interview with The Guardian, he admitted that the photo wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, saying, “I intended this joke for my friends only, not for people who did not know me.”

#7 Make It Interesting Share icon

#8 Remove The Dog And Put The Lion Please Share icon

#9 Hi If Possible Could Somone Edit Out Crowd Back Ground Please Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely seen the legendary photo of the Beatles on the zebra crossing in London. The famous Abbey Road album cover shows John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison crossing the street, an image that has been parodied countless times. ADVERTISEMENT In the original photo, the barefoot McCartney held a cigarette in his right hand. But in 2003, an American poster company airbrushed the cigarette, stirring some controversy. A spokesperson for Apple Records, which owns the rights to the image, criticized the company for getting “a little carried away.”

#10 Please Make My Dress Change And My Daughter Also Please Share icon

#11 Can Somebody Give Me Some Damn Hair... It's Hard Out Here Man Share icon

#12 Can Anyone Put This Plane Closer To Wife's Head Many Thanks Share icon

In 1937, dictator Adolf Hitler met with Leni Riefenstahl in Berlin. The group took a publicity photograph that initially included propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. However, in the second version of the photo, Goebbels was no longer in the frame. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT While the real reason for the removal remains unclear, speculation at the time was that the people involved wanted to dissociate Hitler from Goebbels, who at the time was rumored to be having an affair with an actress.

#13 Put Me On Mountains Share icon

#14 Photoshop Me Flying The Plane Share icon

#15 Put Chain On My Neck Pls Share icon

We’d also like to hear from you, dear readers. What do you think of these manipulated photos? Were they done well, or do they need more work? Let us know in the comments below! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Could Somebody Remove The Guy With The Reebok Tshirt ? My Girlfriend Looks Like Shes Holding Hands With Him Share icon

#17 Please Remove The Guy On The Right 2nd Row Share icon

#18 Please Add Hair To My Head. I Don’t Really Care What Style Share icon

#19 Please Edit It As If I'm Trying To Put My Hands In Crocodile Mouth Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Am Broke. Please Load This Fridge. Want To Impress My Crush Share icon

#21 Can You Put A Beard On Me? I’m Trying To See If I Would Look Good With A Full Beard Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I Want Muscles Share icon

#23 Put A Gang Behind Me...i Want To Scare My Wifes Marine Brother Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Women’s Clothes Please Share icon

#25 Can Someone Edit The Arm I’m Holding From This Pic Please Share icon

#26 Can Someone Please Remove The Drink/Straw From The Table? Thank You Share icon

#27 I Want To Be A Simpson Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Could Someone Put Some Animals Behind Me Please? Share icon

#29 Please Can You Make The Crocodile Bigger Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Please Someone Edit Those Girls From Behind And Makes This Pic Hot Share icon

#31 Photoshop My Cocktail Please... And Not My Breasts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Please Enhance This Part Of My House By Putting Items That Makes It Look Good Share icon

#33 Put Crocodile Please Share icon

#34 Please Fix My Sister's Belly Share icon

#35 Put Me With A Group Full Of Studs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Please Add A Lion At The Back As If He Wants To Hunt Me Share icon

#37 Please Help Me Wear A Dress 👗 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Can You Please Remove The Zit On My Forhead? Share icon

#39 Can Someone Give Me A Date. A Handsome Man Would Be Nice. The Race Doesn’t Matter, Long As He’s Tall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 What To Put Here? Share icon

#41 Gerard Butler Next To Me Pls Share icon

#42 I Want To Be A Big Bear Share icon

#43 Please Photoshop Me With A Gun In My Hand Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Let Me Have A Girlfriend Of Your Choice Share icon

#45 Can Someone Take That Man Away? Thanks! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Turn My Mate In To A Wizard Please Share icon

#47 Please Take Him Somewhere Funny Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I Like That I’m In A Field, But What If Somebody Made The Rock Coming Out Of The Ocean? Share icon

#49 Can Someone Remove My Nana Please Share icon

#50 Please Make Me As A Fremen Share icon

#51 Please Move The Building Closer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Can Someone Make The Dog A Lion Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Just Been To Norway On A Fishing Trip And Failed To Catch A Massive Fish,,,come On Then Put A Fish In My Hands Big Or Small Share icon

#54 Hi Can Someone Take The Glass And Sigarette Out Please Share icon

#55 Can Someone Make My Lips Huge Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Told My Job Im Sick And Can’t Come In They Ask For Proof Can Somebody Help With Photoshop Share icon

#57 Can Someone Remove The Trampoline So It Looks Like He’s Flying Please Share icon

#58 Can U Remove This Pic Background And Make It Black Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Can You Please Make The Fish Massive So I Can Impress The Ladies On Bumble Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Make This Photo Hot I Want To Surprise My Husband Share icon

#61 Hey Can Y’all Add Some Friends Next To Me ? Everybody Was So Busy Lastnight Share icon

#62 Please Remove The Lady She Disturbs My Zen Share icon

#63 Can Someone Please Put Him In Women’s Clothes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Can You Make Me A Sixpack And Change Background Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Put A Nice Car Behind Me Share icon

#66 Could Someone Please Edit Out The Minister (Guy With Glasses) And The Flower Girl! Share icon

#67 Put Crocodiles Please Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Make Me Have Big Muscles Share icon

#69 Would Be Nice To Be Surrounded By A Few Attractive Ladies! Share icon

#70 Give Me Some Clothes Share icon

#71 I Need Help. Please Remove The Guy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Please Take Me To The Airport Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Can Someone Plz Remove People From Background Share icon

#74 Need A Better Background For My Cat Share icon

#75 Make Me Look More Badass With A Girl Please Like I Just Came Out Of The Volcano To Save Her Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Make These Two Kiss Share icon

#77 Remove Girl Put Lil Wayne Share icon

#78 Please Remove The Ax Share icon

#79 Please Dress Me In Uniform Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Can You Please Carry Her To The Bed And Remove Her Shoes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Can Someone Please Shrink This Guy And Make Him Smaller On The Couch Share icon

#82 Can Someone Ghost The Guy That Ghosted Me? Share icon

#83 Alright Everyone Have At It! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Any Chance We Can Put My Aunt Somewhere A Little Bit Different Share icon

#85 Can Someone Remove All The People In The Back Share icon

#86 Can You Help My Cousin And Remove The Budlight Pack Share icon

#87 Can Someone Help Me To Remove Bag From My Chest And Open My Eyes Well Please Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Do What You Do Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 Make Me Hold Something Else Share icon