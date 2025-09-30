ADVERTISEMENT

There’s not a single pet in the world that is going to be perfectly well-behaved all the time. At some point, they’re going to do something hilariously naughty. Some situations are so bizarre that pet owners hop on the ‘pet shaming’ trend. They post a photo of their pet, usually alongside a short note explaining what they did wrong.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest recent photos of dogs, cats, and other pets being gently ‘shamed’ and disciplined to bring a bit of sunshine into your life. They’re wholesome. They’re funny. They’re incredibly relatable. And they’re something you might want to show your best pals so they know what (not) to do.

#1

Butter Thief

Butter Thief

monstaface Report

    #2

    This Unscrupulous Rascal Knocked My Jambalaya Off The Stove While Trying To Steal Shrimps

    This Unscrupulous Rascal Knocked My Jambalaya Off The Stove While Trying To Steal Shrimps

    350N_bonk Report

    #3

    Great Penmenship For A Rabbit

    Great Penmenship For A Rabbit

    hudsonfluffybutt Report

    As per the American Kennel Club, positive, reward-based training is key to solving behavioral problems. Not only does it strengthen the bond between the owner and the animal, but it also provides mental stimulation and helps tire them out. For starters, you should consider introducing one new command every week, as you continue to practice old ones.

    And consistency is key, too. You have to stick to the rules you set at home and outside.
    #4

    He Has No Regrets

    He Has No Regrets

    DreadRabbit Report

    #5

    Haven't Had A Meal In Peace In 6 Years

    Haven't Had A Meal In Peace In 6 Years

    Mycatissnootsy Report

    #6

    What Even Are Cats

    What Even Are Cats

    messyqueen66 Report

    Ensuring that your pet gets plenty of exercise is incredibly important, too. “A tired dog is a good dog. If you’re gone 12 hours a day, and your dog’s walk consists of a quick dash into the backyard, your dog might not be getting enough exercise. They may channel extra energy into bad behavior for dogs, like chewing shoes or dragging you on the leash,” the American Kennel Club explains.

    #7

    Nothing Like A Little Public Humiliation

    Nothing Like A Little Public Humiliation

    opal_lovebird Report

    #8

    The Face Of No Regrets

    The Face Of No Regrets

    demoninthestacks Report

    #9

    And He’s Yet To Show Any Remorse

    And He's Yet To Show Any Remorse

    reddit.com Report

    Meanwhile, it’s vital to focus on reinforcing positive behaviors.

    “If your dog is lying quietly instead of jumping or barking, praise and pet them. If your dog walks on a leash beside you, tell them what a good dog they are. If you tell your dog what you want them to do instead of what you don’t want them to do, they’ll understand better (for example, saying ‘sit’ rather than ‘don’t jump,’ or ‘heel’ rather than ‘don’t pull’).”

    #10

    I'm Surprised The Toads Allow This

    I'm Surprised The Toads Allow This

    tunafehy Report

    #11

    She’s Not Sorry

    She's Not Sorry

    Melliegrrl Report

    #12

    He Did His Best

    He Did His Best

    LilacPenny Report

    Even though it’s impossible for any pet to be on its best behavior 100% of the time, it doesn’t mean that training doesn’t matter. Quite the opposite. A well-trained pet means less of a mess at home, as well as fewer behavior problems when you take it outside or when guests visit. Training is fundamental and helps you avoid major headaches in the future. And your dog won’t train itself.

    It’s likely that you know some neighbors, friends, relatives, or colleagues who haven’t trained their pets well (read: at all), and how much of a nightmare it can be. For instance, if you have a small phobia of dogs, you probably know how anxious you get around animals who haven’t received adequate training. Erratic behavior isn’t something you want to be around, even if the doggo (probably) has good intentions.
    #13

    That Dog Probably Thinks He Did A Good Thing Due To All The Attention He Got Afterwards

    That Dog Probably Thinks He Did A Good Thing Due To All The Attention He Got Afterwards

    TryHardDolphin Report

    #14

    This Woman Shamed Her Dog From A Distance

    This Woman Shamed Her Dog From A Distance

    OfficialDCShepard Report

    #15

    Bird Shaming Because Winston Decided To Yell His Head Off All Afternoon

    Bird Shaming Because Winston Decided To Yell His Head Off All Afternoon

    zachy_the_derpy Report

    During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Bill Lambert, Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club, shared his thoughts about pet-shaming, discipline, and positive reinforcement.

    “We all love seeing dog pictures and videos on the internet, especially ones that show off their unique characters, but we must remember that most behavior problems can often be a sign of something else, such as separation anxiety, fear, or simply being unsure of how to deal with a situation,” he shared with us.
    #16

    Obviously He Is More Important

    Obviously He Is More Important

    juno_skybird Report

    #17

    Yum

    Yum

    meikasbirdhouse Report

    I Just Love The Vacant Look On His Face

    I Just Love The Vacant Look On His Face

    500thingsmycatt Report

    According to Lambert, the science isn’t clear on whether dogs feel shame or embarrassment the same way that human beings do.

    “The way that a dog acts will often reflect the tone of voice that’s being used to talk to it, and it’s highly unlikely that it will associate past behaviors with what is happening right now. It’s very easy for us humans to misinterpret a dog’s emotions and behaviors.”

    The key to avoiding problems with your pet in the future is to give it plenty of positive new experiences as early on in its life as possible. That’s not to say that old(er) dogs can’t learn new tricks, though. However, it is harder to teach them to adjust their behavior, so you may need the services of a specialist trainer or instructor to lend you a hand.
    #19

    "So What? I’m Cute"

    "So What? I'm Cute"

    juniper_e_morena Report

    #20

    Thanks, Meg

    Thanks, Meg

    ericas_ducks Report

    #21

    No Regrets

    No Regrets

    copper.and.tin Report

    As per Lambert, owners should take every opportunity to praise their dogs for good manners. They should avoid punishing the animals. Instead, they should focus on diverting them away from undesirable behavior.

    “It is unfair and also counterproductive to punish them for something after the incident has taken place, as they don’t know what they are being punished for,” he explained to Bored Panda earlier.

    #22

    Oh, Were You Trying To Put This In An Evidence Bag? Too Bad, I Stand On It

    Oh, Were You Trying To Put This In An Evidence Bag? Too Bad, I Stand On It

    WhinyTentCoyote Report

    #23

    Stick Of Shame. Little Bit Of Pvc To Stop Chip From Sticking His Head In The Cattle Panel

    Stick Of Shame. Little Bit Of Pvc To Stop Chip From Sticking His Head In The Cattle Panel

    Far_Award_7495 Report

    #24

    Hen Shaming

    Hen Shaming

    omnipresentrain Report

    “If you do catch your dog doing something that it shouldn’t, interrupt them and then distract them with a toy or a game, and then praise them once they have stopped and are settled,” he said.

    Lambert added that trained dogs are happy dogs. According to him, owners who struggle with their pets’ behavior should definitely reach out to a trainer for help.
    #25

    Shame Bird

    Shame Bird

    muffin4president Report

    #26

    Shame Him

    Shame Him

    bluehairedgirl666 Report

    #27

    Reminder To Put Away Your Groceries Immediately Upon Arrival

    Reminder To Put Away Your Groceries Immediately Upon Arrival

    StillJustLyoka Report

    “Anxious dogs tend to pant more and appear more thirsty than usual or be uninterested in their food. Other signs can include excessive yawning, licking, or curling its lips, an inability to settle, and other noticeable behavior changes,” he told us earlier.

    “Prevention is always better than a cure. However, if your dog is displaying anxious or frightened behavior, try to act and behave as normal, keeping calm, happy, and cheerful, and if they come to you for comfort, make sure you give it to them. However, if they do retreat, make sure to allow them their space.”
    #28

    Captain Snatched A Half Dozen Donuts From The Back Of The Counter

    Captain Snatched A Half Dozen Donuts From The Back Of The Counter

    saft_bill Report

    Rescue Pup I Found On The Road

    Rescue Pup I Found On The Road

    -atomic-blonde- Report

    #30

    He’s Not Even Ashamed

    He's Not Even Ashamed

    misskels3y Report

    We can’t wait to hear what you think, Pandas. Which of these pics did you resonate with the most? Which ones did you find to be the most witty and adorable? To all the animal owners reading this right now: how do you discipline your beloved pets when they step out of line?

    What advice would you give new pet owners who are completely overwhelmed with training? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    This Fat Bastard Ate A Whole Family-Sized Lasagna And Then Wouldn’t Even Look At The Tray

    This Fat Bastard Ate A Whole Family-Sized Lasagna And Then Wouldn't Even Look At The Tray

    Dandelion_Bodies Report

    #32

    I Had To Buy A Child Lock For The Towel Cabinet Because Charlie Kept Opening It And Chewing Holes In Them. This Is His Cape Of Shame

    I Had To Buy A Child Lock For The Towel Cabinet Because Charlie Kept Opening It And Chewing Holes In Them. This Is His Cape Of Shame

    WheelyMcFeely Report

    #33

    Treasure Hunt For Mom & Dad

    Treasure Hunt For Mom & Dad

    mgnjhnns Report

    #34

    And He’ll Do It Again

    And He'll Do It Again

    Ehmimee Report

    #35

    And How He Felt About It

    And How He Felt About It

    bongothecongo Report

    #36

    Cat Shaming

    Cat Shaming

    bella_4041 Report

    #37

    He Has No Shame

    He Has No Shame

    pennytheperfectpuppy Report

    #38

    This Kitten Ate All Of His Scaly Sibling's Food

    This Kitten Ate All Of His Scaly Sibling's Food

    katem2u Report

    #39

    Forgot To Press The Lock Button On My Touch Hob And Didn't Think My Cat Would Be That Nosey To Want To Check Out Laundry Detergent

    Forgot To Press The Lock Button On My Touch Hob And Didn't Think My Cat Would Be That Nosey To Want To Check Out Laundry Detergent

    "My name is Oscar and I felt like roaming the kitchen whilst mum was asleep, knocked over some laundry detergent and turned on the stove. She woke up and had to crawl through the living room on her hands and knees because of the smoke and burning. I turned on 3 of the 4 hobs by myself."

    misssaladfingers Report

    #40

    My Little Diva

    My Little Diva

    DirtcoreGoblin Report

    #41

    Oh, Rudy

    Oh, Rudy

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    Dune Knocked The Grain Bucket Out Of My Hands (That Was Not For Her), But She Shows Absolutely No Remorse Or Shame

    Dune Knocked The Grain Bucket Out Of My Hands (That Was Not For Her), But She Shows Absolutely No Remorse Or Shame

    ApplebeeAcres Report

    #43

    Snake Shaming

    Snake Shaming

    Sprinkles2009 Report

    #44

    Husky Shaming

    Husky Shaming

    geojenly Report

    #45

    I Decided My Cat Deserved Some Shaming

    I Decided My Cat Deserved Some Shaming

    CheeseYogieFiend Report

    #46

    Punishment For His Crimes. Mouse Learned How To Climb And Has Used It For Everything, So My Mom Made Him Wear The Naughty Hat

    Punishment For His Crimes. Mouse Learned How To Climb And Has Used It For Everything, So My Mom Made Him Wear The Naughty Hat

    SketchyArt333 Report

    #47

    Casually Strolling Past The Scene Of His Crime

    Casually Strolling Past The Scene Of His Crime

    Ruffffian Report

    #48

    Cat Shaming

    Cat Shaming

    SnowStar35 Report

    #49

    It’s One Of Those Days

    It's One Of Those Days

    earthmover2020 Report

    #50

    Shame The Remote Thrower. Here She Is Moments After Chucking The Remote Off The Couch. Second Picture Is A Dramatic Recreation Of The Victim

    Shame The Remote Thrower. Here She Is Moments After Chucking The Remote Off The Couch. Second Picture Is A Dramatic Recreation Of The Victim

    Present-Secretary722 Report

    #51

    She Got Through The Bag And Took A Big Bite. No Shame

    She Got Through The Bag And Took A Big Bite. No Shame

    Samw89 Report

    #52

    Yuck

    Yuck

    DangerousDave303 Report

    #53

    Norman Is Guilty

    Norman Is Guilty

    chelsmonster90 Report

    #54

    My Name Is Fenrir And I Like To Tear All The Stuffing Out Of My Toys So My Aunty Made Me Wear It As A Shame Mask

    My Name Is Fenrir And I Like To Tear All The Stuffing Out Of My Toys So My Aunty Made Me Wear It As A Shame Mask

    DaemonsAngel Report

    #55

    Two Travel Sized Bars In 3 Days

    Two Travel Sized Bars In 3 Days

    archerother Report

    #56

    He's Not Even Sorry

    He's Not Even Sorry

    daisiesandink Report

    #57

    I Can’t Be Mad At Her , She’s So Funny

    I Can't Be Mad At Her , She's So Funny

    haaslei Report

    #58

    Beatrix, Queen Of Poor Choices

    Beatrix, Queen Of Poor Choices

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    My Cat Brought All Of This Upstairs From The Laundry Last Night

    My Cat Brought All Of This Upstairs From The Laundry Last Night

    linsane_asylum Report

    #60

    Running Round The House With His New Collar Was The Icing On The Cake

    Running Round The House With His New Collar Was The Icing On The Cake

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    The Bag Was Full, Unopened, And On The Top Shelf Of A Closed Kitchen Cabinet Before I Went To Bed

    The Bag Was Full, Unopened, And On The Top Shelf Of A Closed Kitchen Cabinet Before I Went To Bed

    comeoffeileen Report

    #62

    Cat vs. Box

    Cat vs. Box

    MiniMD20 Report

    #63

    Sibling Rivalry

    Sibling Rivalry

    WeekendIllustrious87 Report

    #64

    He Had The Audacity To Lay On The Vegetable Tray While Guests Were Still Grazing. I Am So Glad They Are Cat People And Found This As Funny As I Did

    He Had The Audacity To Lay On The Vegetable Tray While Guests Were Still Grazing. I Am So Glad They Are Cat People And Found This As Funny As I Did

    RiskReasonable Report

    #65

    I Am A Jerk

    I Am A Jerk

    sivribiber Report

    #66

    Roast Him (Not Too Hard He Is A Baby). He Has Knocked Two Rolls Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet In The Past Two Days

    Roast Him (Not Too Hard He Is A Baby). He Has Knocked Two Rolls Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet In The Past Two Days

    socratesandorion Report

    #67

    Appetite For Destruction

    Appetite For Destruction

    Linus is 4 months old and his appetite knows no bounds. Metal chain – he’ll chew it; chew deterrent sprays – he’ll lap it up like candy; punishment spray bottle of water – he’ll drink it and beg for more. I don’t know why we thought our walls would be safe.

    dogshaming.com Report

    #68

    Dog Shaming

    Dog Shaming

    chefrecipes Report

    #69

    Anaconda Shaming. It Was Everywhere

    Anaconda Shaming. It Was Everywhere

    captainluca Report

    #70

    Pig Shaming

    Pig Shaming

    IIsForInglip Report

    #71

    It's Time For Some Skink Shaming

    It's Time For Some Skink Shaming

    Fish_Toes Report

    #72

    Left A Bag Of Potting Soil Unattended. They Were Not Sorry

    Left A Bag Of Potting Soil Unattended. They Were Not Sorry

    LCCyncity Report

    #73

    The Crime vs. The Culprit. Just Wanted To Share This Because I Woke Up Laughing So Hard

    The Crime vs. The Culprit. Just Wanted To Share This Because I Woke Up Laughing So Hard

    Content-Love2049 Report

    #74

    Bun Shaming. He’s Almost 6 Months Old, Getting Neutered On Thursday, But Of Course He Started Humping Everyone And Everything Last Night

    Bun Shaming. He's Almost 6 Months Old, Getting Neutered On Thursday, But Of Course He Started Humping Everyone And Everything Last Night

    CertainCourse47 Report

    #75

    Parrot Shaming

    Parrot Shaming

    zeep92 Report

    #76

    I Was Putting Away A Board Game And I Had The Lid Of The Box Next To Me, And It Had Some Cards In It. Benny Comes Beside Me, Reaches Into The Box, Grabs A Card, And Then Bolts

    I Was Putting Away A Board Game And I Had The Lid Of The Box Next To Me, And It Had Some Cards In It. Benny Comes Beside Me, Reaches Into The Box, Grabs A Card, And Then Bolts

    Lapeocon Report

    #77

    She Looked Me In The Eye As She Tossed Her Bowl And Then Flopped Down. I Think She Is Saying She Dislikes Her New Pellets

    She Looked Me In The Eye As She Tossed Her Bowl And Then Flopped Down. I Think She Is Saying She Dislikes Her New Pellets

    Successful-Theme8965 Report

    #78

    A Very Stupid Bunny Indeed

    A Very Stupid Bunny Indeed

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    Kitty Shaming

    Kitty Shaming

    doorsda Report

    #80

    I’m Peanut And I Like To Steal Mom’s Shoes While She’s At Work

    I'm Peanut And I Like To Steal Mom's Shoes While She's At Work

    reddit.com Report

    #81

    I Wonder Who Put The Muddy Paw Prints Everywhere

    I Wonder Who Put The Muddy Paw Prints Everywhere

    katie1203 Report

    #82

    Hi I'm Sebastian And I Took Every Box Of Cereal Outside And Destroyed Them

    Hi I'm Sebastian And I Took Every Box Of Cereal Outside And Destroyed Them

    babylovebuckley Report

    #83

    Does Anyone Else's Cat Steal Socks And Carry Them Around The House? I Found These 4 Just Yesterday And Decided To Try To Sock Shame Her. I'm Sure She Was Unfazed

    Does Anyone Else's Cat Steal Socks And Carry Them Around The House? I Found These 4 Just Yesterday And Decided To Try To Sock Shame Her. I'm Sure She Was Unfazed

    semicolinpowel Report

    #84

    Decided To Pee In The Suitcase Right In Front Of Us. Shame Him

    Decided To Pee In The Suitcase Right In Front Of Us. Shame Him

    Technical-Water-1060 Report

    #85

    Come On Man

    Come On Man

    logalogalogalog_ Report

    #86

    Pet Shaming

    Pet Shaming

    dynamite_chinchillas Report

    #87

    Dammit, Napkins

    Dammit, Napkins

    tikitori Report

