Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest recent photos of dogs, cats, and other pets being gently ‘shamed’ and disciplined to bring a bit of sunshine into your life. They’re wholesome. They’re funny. They’re incredibly relatable. And they’re something you might want to show your best pals so they know what (not) to do.

There’s not a single pet in the world that is going to be perfectly well-behaved all the time. At some point, they’re going to do something hilariously naughty . Some situations are so bizarre that pet owners hop on the ‘pet shaming’ trend. They post a photo of their pet, usually alongside a short note explaining what they did wrong.

#1 Butter Thief Share icon

#2 This Unscrupulous Rascal Knocked My Jambalaya Off The Stove While Trying To Steal Shrimps Share icon

#3 Great Penmenship For A Rabbit Share icon

As per the American Kennel Club, positive, reward-based training is key to solving behavioral problems. Not only does it strengthen the bond between the owner and the animal, but it also provides mental stimulation and helps tire them out. For starters, you should consider introducing one new command every week, as you continue to practice old ones. ADVERTISEMENT And consistency is key, too. You have to stick to the rules you set at home and outside.

#4 He Has No Regrets Share icon

#5 Haven't Had A Meal In Peace In 6 Years Share icon

#6 What Even Are Cats Share icon

Ensuring that your pet gets plenty of exercise is incredibly important, too. “A tired dog is a good dog. If you’re gone 12 hours a day, and your dog’s walk consists of a quick dash into the backyard, your dog might not be getting enough exercise. They may channel extra energy into bad behavior for dogs, like chewing shoes or dragging you on the leash,” the American Kennel Club explains. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Nothing Like A Little Public Humiliation Share icon

#8 The Face Of No Regrets Share icon

#9 And He’s Yet To Show Any Remorse Share icon

Meanwhile, it’s vital to focus on reinforcing positive behaviors. “If your dog is lying quietly instead of jumping or barking, praise and pet them. If your dog walks on a leash beside you, tell them what a good dog they are. If you tell your dog what you want them to do instead of what you don’t want them to do, they’ll understand better (for example, saying ‘sit’ rather than ‘don’t jump,’ or ‘heel’ rather than ‘don’t pull’).” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I'm Surprised The Toads Allow This Share icon

#11 She’s Not Sorry Share icon

#12 He Did His Best Share icon

Even though it’s impossible for any pet to be on its best behavior 100% of the time, it doesn’t mean that training doesn’t matter. Quite the opposite. A well-trained pet means less of a mess at home, as well as fewer behavior problems when you take it outside or when guests visit. Training is fundamental and helps you avoid major headaches in the future. And your dog won’t train itself. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT It’s likely that you know some neighbors, friends, relatives, or colleagues who haven’t trained their pets well (read: at all), and how much of a nightmare it can be. For instance, if you have a small phobia of dogs, you probably know how anxious you get around animals who haven’t received adequate training. Erratic behavior isn’t something you want to be around, even if the doggo (probably) has good intentions.

#13 That Dog Probably Thinks He Did A Good Thing Due To All The Attention He Got Afterwards Share icon

#14 This Woman Shamed Her Dog From A Distance Share icon

#15 Bird Shaming Because Winston Decided To Yell His Head Off All Afternoon Share icon

During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Bill Lambert, Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club, shared his thoughts about pet-shaming, discipline, and positive reinforcement. ADVERTISEMENT “We all love seeing dog pictures and videos on the internet, especially ones that show off their unique characters, but we must remember that most behavior problems can often be a sign of something else, such as separation anxiety, fear, or simply being unsure of how to deal with a situation,” he shared with us.

#16 Obviously He Is More Important Share icon

#17 Yum Share icon

#18 I Just Love The Vacant Look On His Face Share icon

According to Lambert, the science isn’t clear on whether dogs feel shame or embarrassment the same way that human beings do. “The way that a dog acts will often reflect the tone of voice that’s being used to talk to it, and it’s highly unlikely that it will associate past behaviors with what is happening right now. It’s very easy for us humans to misinterpret a dog’s emotions and behaviors.” ADVERTISEMENT The key to avoiding problems with your pet in the future is to give it plenty of positive new experiences as early on in its life as possible. That’s not to say that old(er) dogs can’t learn new tricks, though. However, it is harder to teach them to adjust their behavior, so you may need the services of a specialist trainer or instructor to lend you a hand.

#20 Thanks, Meg Share icon

#21 No Regrets Share icon

As per Lambert, owners should take every opportunity to praise their dogs for good manners. They should avoid punishing the animals. Instead, they should focus on diverting them away from undesirable behavior. “It is unfair and also counterproductive to punish them for something after the incident has taken place, as they don’t know what they are being punished for,” he explained to Bored Panda earlier. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Oh, Were You Trying To Put This In An Evidence Bag? Too Bad, I Stand On It Share icon

#23 Stick Of Shame. Little Bit Of Pvc To Stop Chip From Sticking His Head In The Cattle Panel Share icon

#24 Hen Shaming Share icon

“If you do catch your dog doing something that it shouldn’t, interrupt them and then distract them with a toy or a game, and then praise them once they have stopped and are settled,” he said. Lambert added that trained dogs are happy dogs. According to him, owners who struggle with their pets’ behavior should definitely reach out to a trainer for help.

#25 Shame Bird Share icon

#26 Shame Him Share icon

#27 Reminder To Put Away Your Groceries Immediately Upon Arrival Share icon

“Anxious dogs tend to pant more and appear more thirsty than usual or be uninterested in their food. Other signs can include excessive yawning, licking, or curling its lips, an inability to settle, and other noticeable behavior changes,” he told us earlier. “Prevention is always better than a cure. However, if your dog is displaying anxious or frightened behavior, try to act and behave as normal, keeping calm, happy, and cheerful, and if they come to you for comfort, make sure you give it to them. However, if they do retreat, make sure to allow them their space.”

#28 Captain Snatched A Half Dozen Donuts From The Back Of The Counter Share icon

#29 Rescue Pup I Found On The Road Share icon

#30 He’s Not Even Ashamed Share icon

We can’t wait to hear what you think, Pandas. Which of these pics did you resonate with the most? Which ones did you find to be the most witty and adorable? To all the animal owners reading this right now: how do you discipline your beloved pets when they step out of line? What advice would you give new pet owners who are completely overwhelmed with training? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#31 This Fat Bastard Ate A Whole Family-Sized Lasagna And Then Wouldn’t Even Look At The Tray Share icon

#32 I Had To Buy A Child Lock For The Towel Cabinet Because Charlie Kept Opening It And Chewing Holes In Them. This Is His Cape Of Shame Share icon

#33 Treasure Hunt For Mom & Dad Share icon

#34 And He’ll Do It Again Share icon

#35 And How He Felt About It Share icon

#36 Cat Shaming Share icon

#37 He Has No Shame Share icon

#38 This Kitten Ate All Of His Scaly Sibling's Food Share icon

#39 Forgot To Press The Lock Button On My Touch Hob And Didn't Think My Cat Would Be That Nosey To Want To Check Out Laundry Detergent Share icon "My name is Oscar and I felt like roaming the kitchen whilst mum was asleep, knocked over some laundry detergent and turned on the stove. She woke up and had to crawl through the living room on her hands and knees because of the smoke and burning. I turned on 3 of the 4 hobs by myself."



#40 My Little Diva Share icon

#41 Oh, Rudy Share icon

#42 Dune Knocked The Grain Bucket Out Of My Hands (That Was Not For Her), But She Shows Absolutely No Remorse Or Shame Share icon

#43 Snake Shaming Share icon

#44 Husky Shaming Share icon

#45 I Decided My Cat Deserved Some Shaming Share icon

#46 Punishment For His Crimes. Mouse Learned How To Climb And Has Used It For Everything, So My Mom Made Him Wear The Naughty Hat Share icon

#47 Casually Strolling Past The Scene Of His Crime Share icon

#48 Cat Shaming Share icon

#49 It’s One Of Those Days Share icon

#50 Shame The Remote Thrower. Here She Is Moments After Chucking The Remote Off The Couch. Second Picture Is A Dramatic Recreation Of The Victim Share icon

#51 She Got Through The Bag And Took A Big Bite. No Shame Share icon

#52 Yuck Share icon

#53 Norman Is Guilty Share icon

#54 My Name Is Fenrir And I Like To Tear All The Stuffing Out Of My Toys So My Aunty Made Me Wear It As A Shame Mask Share icon

#55 Two Travel Sized Bars In 3 Days Share icon

#56 He's Not Even Sorry Share icon

#57 I Can’t Be Mad At Her , She’s So Funny Share icon

#58 Beatrix, Queen Of Poor Choices Share icon

#59 My Cat Brought All Of This Upstairs From The Laundry Last Night Share icon

#60 Running Round The House With His New Collar Was The Icing On The Cake Share icon

#61 The Bag Was Full, Unopened, And On The Top Shelf Of A Closed Kitchen Cabinet Before I Went To Bed Share icon

#62 Cat vs. Box Share icon

#63 Sibling Rivalry Share icon

#64 He Had The Audacity To Lay On The Vegetable Tray While Guests Were Still Grazing. I Am So Glad They Are Cat People And Found This As Funny As I Did Share icon

#65 I Am A Jerk Share icon

#66 Roast Him (Not Too Hard He Is A Baby). He Has Knocked Two Rolls Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet In The Past Two Days Share icon

#67 Appetite For Destruction Share icon Linus is 4 months old and his appetite knows no bounds. Metal chain – he’ll chew it; chew deterrent sprays – he’ll lap it up like candy; punishment spray bottle of water – he’ll drink it and beg for more. I don’t know why we thought our walls would be safe.

#68 Dog Shaming Share icon

#69 Anaconda Shaming. It Was Everywhere Share icon

#70 Pig Shaming Share icon

#71 It's Time For Some Skink Shaming Share icon

#72 Left A Bag Of Potting Soil Unattended. They Were Not Sorry Share icon

#73 The Crime vs. The Culprit. Just Wanted To Share This Because I Woke Up Laughing So Hard Share icon

#74 Bun Shaming. He’s Almost 6 Months Old, Getting Neutered On Thursday, But Of Course He Started Humping Everyone And Everything Last Night Share icon

#75 Parrot Shaming Share icon

#76 I Was Putting Away A Board Game And I Had The Lid Of The Box Next To Me, And It Had Some Cards In It. Benny Comes Beside Me, Reaches Into The Box, Grabs A Card, And Then Bolts Share icon

#77 She Looked Me In The Eye As She Tossed Her Bowl And Then Flopped Down. I Think She Is Saying She Dislikes Her New Pellets Share icon

#78 A Very Stupid Bunny Indeed Share icon

#79 Kitty Shaming Share icon

#80 I’m Peanut And I Like To Steal Mom’s Shoes While She’s At Work Share icon

#81 I Wonder Who Put The Muddy Paw Prints Everywhere Share icon

#82 Hi I'm Sebastian And I Took Every Box Of Cereal Outside And Destroyed Them Share icon

#83 Does Anyone Else's Cat Steal Socks And Carry Them Around The House? I Found These 4 Just Yesterday And Decided To Try To Sock Shame Her. I'm Sure She Was Unfazed Share icon

#84 Decided To Pee In The Suitcase Right In Front Of Us. Shame Him Share icon

#85 Come On Man Share icon

#86 Pet Shaming Share icon