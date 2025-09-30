“Ate My Mum’s Slipper”: 87 Owners Who Couldn’t Help But ‘Shame’ Their Pets Online
There’s not a single pet in the world that is going to be perfectly well-behaved all the time. At some point, they’re going to do something hilariously naughty. Some situations are so bizarre that pet owners hop on the ‘pet shaming’ trend. They post a photo of their pet, usually alongside a short note explaining what they did wrong.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest recent photos of dogs, cats, and other pets being gently ‘shamed’ and disciplined to bring a bit of sunshine into your life. They’re wholesome. They’re funny. They’re incredibly relatable. And they’re something you might want to show your best pals so they know what (not) to do.
Butter Thief
This Unscrupulous Rascal Knocked My Jambalaya Off The Stove While Trying To Steal Shrimps
Great Penmenship For A Rabbit
As per the American Kennel Club, positive, reward-based training is key to solving behavioral problems. Not only does it strengthen the bond between the owner and the animal, but it also provides mental stimulation and helps tire them out. For starters, you should consider introducing one new command every week, as you continue to practice old ones.
And consistency is key, too. You have to stick to the rules you set at home and outside.
He Has No Regrets
Haven't Had A Meal In Peace In 6 Years
What Even Are Cats
Ensuring that your pet gets plenty of exercise is incredibly important, too. “A tired dog is a good dog. If you’re gone 12 hours a day, and your dog’s walk consists of a quick dash into the backyard, your dog might not be getting enough exercise. They may channel extra energy into bad behavior for dogs, like chewing shoes or dragging you on the leash,” the American Kennel Club explains.
Nothing Like A Little Public Humiliation
The Face Of No Regrets
And He’s Yet To Show Any Remorse
Meanwhile, it’s vital to focus on reinforcing positive behaviors.
“If your dog is lying quietly instead of jumping or barking, praise and pet them. If your dog walks on a leash beside you, tell them what a good dog they are. If you tell your dog what you want them to do instead of what you don’t want them to do, they’ll understand better (for example, saying ‘sit’ rather than ‘don’t jump,’ or ‘heel’ rather than ‘don’t pull’).”
I'm Surprised The Toads Allow This
She’s Not Sorry
He Did His Best
Even though it’s impossible for any pet to be on its best behavior 100% of the time, it doesn’t mean that training doesn’t matter. Quite the opposite. A well-trained pet means less of a mess at home, as well as fewer behavior problems when you take it outside or when guests visit. Training is fundamental and helps you avoid major headaches in the future. And your dog won’t train itself.
It’s likely that you know some neighbors, friends, relatives, or colleagues who haven’t trained their pets well (read: at all), and how much of a nightmare it can be. For instance, if you have a small phobia of dogs, you probably know how anxious you get around animals who haven’t received adequate training. Erratic behavior isn’t something you want to be around, even if the doggo (probably) has good intentions.
That Dog Probably Thinks He Did A Good Thing Due To All The Attention He Got Afterwards
This Woman Shamed Her Dog From A Distance
Bird Shaming Because Winston Decided To Yell His Head Off All Afternoon
During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Bill Lambert, Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club, shared his thoughts about pet-shaming, discipline, and positive reinforcement.
“We all love seeing dog pictures and videos on the internet, especially ones that show off their unique characters, but we must remember that most behavior problems can often be a sign of something else, such as separation anxiety, fear, or simply being unsure of how to deal with a situation,” he shared with us.
Obviously He Is More Important
Yum
I Just Love The Vacant Look On His Face
According to Lambert, the science isn’t clear on whether dogs feel shame or embarrassment the same way that human beings do.
“The way that a dog acts will often reflect the tone of voice that’s being used to talk to it, and it’s highly unlikely that it will associate past behaviors with what is happening right now. It’s very easy for us humans to misinterpret a dog’s emotions and behaviors.”
The key to avoiding problems with your pet in the future is to give it plenty of positive new experiences as early on in its life as possible. That’s not to say that old(er) dogs can’t learn new tricks, though. However, it is harder to teach them to adjust their behavior, so you may need the services of a specialist trainer or instructor to lend you a hand.
"So What? I’m Cute"
Thanks, Meg
No Regrets
As per Lambert, owners should take every opportunity to praise their dogs for good manners. They should avoid punishing the animals. Instead, they should focus on diverting them away from undesirable behavior.
“It is unfair and also counterproductive to punish them for something after the incident has taken place, as they don’t know what they are being punished for,” he explained to Bored Panda earlier.
Oh, Were You Trying To Put This In An Evidence Bag? Too Bad, I Stand On It
Stick Of Shame. Little Bit Of Pvc To Stop Chip From Sticking His Head In The Cattle Panel
Hen Shaming
“If you do catch your dog doing something that it shouldn’t, interrupt them and then distract them with a toy or a game, and then praise them once they have stopped and are settled,” he said.
Lambert added that trained dogs are happy dogs. According to him, owners who struggle with their pets’ behavior should definitely reach out to a trainer for help.
Shame Bird
Shame Him
Reminder To Put Away Your Groceries Immediately Upon Arrival
“Anxious dogs tend to pant more and appear more thirsty than usual or be uninterested in their food. Other signs can include excessive yawning, licking, or curling its lips, an inability to settle, and other noticeable behavior changes,” he told us earlier.
“Prevention is always better than a cure. However, if your dog is displaying anxious or frightened behavior, try to act and behave as normal, keeping calm, happy, and cheerful, and if they come to you for comfort, make sure you give it to them. However, if they do retreat, make sure to allow them their space.”
Captain Snatched A Half Dozen Donuts From The Back Of The Counter
Rescue Pup I Found On The Road
He’s Not Even Ashamed
This Fat Bastard Ate A Whole Family-Sized Lasagna And Then Wouldn’t Even Look At The Tray
I Had To Buy A Child Lock For The Towel Cabinet Because Charlie Kept Opening It And Chewing Holes In Them. This Is His Cape Of Shame
Treasure Hunt For Mom & Dad
And He’ll Do It Again
And How He Felt About It
Cat Shaming
He Has No Shame
This Kitten Ate All Of His Scaly Sibling's Food
Forgot To Press The Lock Button On My Touch Hob And Didn't Think My Cat Would Be That Nosey To Want To Check Out Laundry Detergent
"My name is Oscar and I felt like roaming the kitchen whilst mum was asleep, knocked over some laundry detergent and turned on the stove. She woke up and had to crawl through the living room on her hands and knees because of the smoke and burning. I turned on 3 of the 4 hobs by myself."
My Little Diva
Oh, Rudy
Dune Knocked The Grain Bucket Out Of My Hands (That Was Not For Her), But She Shows Absolutely No Remorse Or Shame
Snake Shaming
Husky Shaming
I Decided My Cat Deserved Some Shaming
Punishment For His Crimes. Mouse Learned How To Climb And Has Used It For Everything, So My Mom Made Him Wear The Naughty Hat
Casually Strolling Past The Scene Of His Crime
Cat Shaming
It’s One Of Those Days
Shame The Remote Thrower. Here She Is Moments After Chucking The Remote Off The Couch. Second Picture Is A Dramatic Recreation Of The Victim
She Got Through The Bag And Took A Big Bite. No Shame
Yuck
Norman Is Guilty
My Name Is Fenrir And I Like To Tear All The Stuffing Out Of My Toys So My Aunty Made Me Wear It As A Shame Mask
Two Travel Sized Bars In 3 Days
He's Not Even Sorry
I Can’t Be Mad At Her , She’s So Funny
Beatrix, Queen Of Poor Choices
My Cat Brought All Of This Upstairs From The Laundry Last Night
Running Round The House With His New Collar Was The Icing On The Cake
The Bag Was Full, Unopened, And On The Top Shelf Of A Closed Kitchen Cabinet Before I Went To Bed
Cat vs. Box
Sibling Rivalry
He Had The Audacity To Lay On The Vegetable Tray While Guests Were Still Grazing. I Am So Glad They Are Cat People And Found This As Funny As I Did
I Am A Jerk
Roast Him (Not Too Hard He Is A Baby). He Has Knocked Two Rolls Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet In The Past Two Days
Appetite For Destruction
Linus is 4 months old and his appetite knows no bounds. Metal chain – he’ll chew it; chew deterrent sprays – he’ll lap it up like candy; punishment spray bottle of water – he’ll drink it and beg for more. I don’t know why we thought our walls would be safe.