118 Ridiculous Word Spellings That Make Grammar Police Cringe Inside
How much easier would life be if English spelled words like they sound? We wouldn’t need a minute to think about expressions like necessary, entrepreneur, and Wednesday, sound them out loud or rewrite them too many times just to give up and Google it or turn on the spellcheck. Unfortunately, in reality, the English language is a mix of spellings and pronunciations from all over the world that also depend on which country you’re in (how fun!). So it’s no surprise that many people seem to struggle with it, even if they’re English native speakers. Below, the Bored Panda team has gathered some of the most hilarious instances where people couldn’t spell out words correctly to save their lives. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to leave a comment telling us what words you also struggle with that are way too complicated for no reason.
Maybe Both?
Always Bring Poop Purée On Vacation
Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress
No, I've seen that dress she's wearing. The lady is definitely in need of an intervention.
Aunt Rap Runner
Sell My Nana Illness Is Going Around
What? Oh, salmonella. I should not be reading this so early in the morning! It's 03:15 GMT.
Orthodontist Opponent
Grapes Are Discussing
There Is Just No Winning. I Accept The Feet
I Digest
Maybe My Friend Should Retake Health Ed
All Rise As The Prosecution Performs The Ever Dance
Caucasian
Hole In Tire
Flewed Out
Do You Lemonade?
Kidney Garden
All Tomato’s Ruin Relationships
Sooner or later, giving people all tomatoes will ketchup with you.
Nobody Secures Funding Like Gaston
"Stockholder syndrome" - feeling no remorse over holding partial ownership in a terrorist corporation. Example: a US health insurance company.
“Bone Jaw”
Vanilla Abstract
The Leggo My Eggo Things
Autistic Guitar
Forcible Future
Well, the future does always enter our lives without permission.