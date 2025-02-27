ADVERTISEMENT

How much easier would life be if English spelled words like they sound? We wouldn’t need a minute to think about expressions like necessary, entrepreneur, and Wednesday, sound them out loud or rewrite them too many times just to give up and Google it or turn on the spellcheck. Unfortunately, in reality, the English language is a mix of spellings and pronunciations from all over the world that also depend on which country you’re in (how fun!). So it’s no surprise that many people seem to struggle with it, even if they’re English native speakers. Below, the Bored Panda team has gathered some of the most hilarious instances where people couldn’t spell out words correctly to save their lives. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to leave a comment telling us what words you also struggle with that are way too complicated for no reason.