Vaughan Tomlinson is back on Bored Panda with a fresh batch of his witty cartoons! If you haven’t seen our previous posts featuring his sharp one-panel humor, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Known for blending keen observation with a touch of the absurd, Tomlinson’s work has appeared in major outlets like The Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Reader’s Digest. His cartoons prove that even the simplest moment can spark a laugh – sometimes from the most unexpected sources. As he told Bored Panda: “I try to find humor in everything. There’s always something funny about even the darkest, saddest moments. Probably one of the most unexpected sources of inspiration was a eulogy at a funeral. The person speaking kept mentioning the fact they had attended an elite university, which had nothing to do with anything, certainly not the person whose funeral it was. And I just thought, this would make a great cartoon.”

Scroll down to enjoy his latest comics and see why readers can’t get enough of his humor.

