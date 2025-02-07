ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Vaughan Tomlinson, a master of one-panel wit! His cartoons, packed with sharp observational humor and a touch of the absurd, have appeared in The Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, and more. Striking a fine balance between cheeky and dark, Vaughan playfully pushes the boundaries of social norms—without ever being provocative just for the sake of it. With a knack for bringing robots, animals, and aliens to life, his art invites us to laugh, think, and see the world through a delightfully offbeat lens.

Keep scrolling to explore his latest cartoons and learn more about the series straight from the artist himself!

More info: Instagram