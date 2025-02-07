ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Vaughan Tomlinson, a master of one-panel wit! His cartoons, packed with sharp observational humor and a touch of the absurd, have appeared in The Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, and more. Striking a fine balance between cheeky and dark, Vaughan playfully pushes the boundaries of social norms—without ever being provocative just for the sake of it. With a knack for bringing robots, animals, and aliens to life, his art invites us to laugh, think, and see the world through a delightfully offbeat lens.

Keep scrolling to explore his latest cartoons and learn more about the series straight from the artist himself!

More info: Instagram

#1

Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson of a therapy session joke about dairy intolerance and trusting your gut.

    #2

    Santa sitting by a Christmas tree looking puzzled as an Elvis impersonator performs for a crowd, featuring observational comics.

    #3

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson: Grim Reaper visits man's 40th birthday, saying "I'm here for the hair."

    #4

    Two figures in red cloaks discuss egg prices, an observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #5

    Clever observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson with "Censored" written; labeled as controversial.

    #6

    Family with devices and luggage in observational comics scene by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #7

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing a parrot repeating "How's the project going?" between two office workers.

    #8

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing two men at a bar, one speaking to a radiant figure, with a woman watching.

    #9

    Santa holding a fly swatter, standing by a child's bed in an observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #10

    Penguin sitting at bar next to bartender, captioned "Plenty of ice," in clever observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #11

    Man holding wine talks to a mole in an art gallery. Image by Vaughan Tomlinson, creator of clever observational comics.

    #12

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson depicting two women talking on a city street about going out.

    #13

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing a figure on a chair with others whispering, captioned humorously.

    #14

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing a father reassuring a child about monsters in the closet.

    #15

    Two men in an office, one sitting with notes, the other with head in hand, illustrating observational comics by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #16

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson featuring two cowboys at a table, one holding a gun, with a pie between them.

    #17

    Santa on a chair feeling dazed near a Christmas tree, showcasing observational comics by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #18

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing a family praying at dinner with a humorous tweet reference.

    #19

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson shows a man stopping another from jumping, saying he hasn't submitted his timesheet.

    #20

    A clever observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson depicting two people having a humorous conversation on a stoop.

    #21

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson shows two witches flying in a carpool lane beside a person in a car.

    #22

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson featuring Frankenstein with a humorous take on wine pairing at dinner.

    #23

    Clever observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing cavemen critiquing cave art, saying "Derivative."

    #24

    Man with a mug observes accountants flying south in an observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #25

    Two dogs at a table, with one complimenting the other's skunk scent. Observational comedy by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #26

    Artist cartoon by Vaughan Tomlinson shows an artist sitting at a table with a 'Meet the Artist' sign.

    #27

    Two people observing drones in the sky with a telescope; observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #28

    Cats as surgeons in an observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson, humorously saying, "Satisfaction, stat!"

    #29

    Comic by Vaughan Tomlinson: Crowd cheers as cyclist rides towards a broken bridge, shouting "Do it! Do it! Do it!"

    #30

    Person on a couch talking, with a bird nearby and a bong on the table; clever observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #31

    Couple in bed with musician playing guitar in spotlight; observational comics by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #32

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson depicting two angels in heaven discussing clichés.

    #33

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson featuring birds in a humorous living room scene with clutter.

    #34

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson of a BDSM scene with a humorous twist related to cartooning.

    #35

    Comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing a person at a desk telling a visitor, "I'm afraid the doctor left early today."

    #36

    Elderly man in bed holding hands with a woman, discussing TikToks. Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson.

    #37

    Comic by Vaughan Tomlinson featuring climbers surprised by a talking yeti in the mountains.

    #38

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson showing two people looking at an airship with "Your Ad Here" written on it.

    #39

    Observational comic by Vaughan Tomlinson: Angels joking about marriage vows in the afterlife, with halos and wings.

    #40

    Comic by Vaughan Tomlinson: Courtiers discuss a forthright king as a jester lies on the ground nearby.

