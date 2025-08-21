130 Hilarious Memes Neurodivergent People Might Find Relatable
Having a neurodivergent brain often comes with a whole other way of seeing, feeling and processing the world. A way that some others might not always understand.
Whether you're autistic, dyslexic, or fall into any other neurodivergent category, there's a good chance you've had at least one moment where you've wondered, "Is it just me?" And we're here to tell you it's not.
If you don't believe us, head over to a Facebook page called Neurodivergent Memes & Camaraderie. It's a tightknit community made up of over 169,ooo members all supporting each other through the quirks, struggles and oddities of having a brain that works in mysterious ways. As the name suggests, the group shares hilariously relatable memes that scream "Nope, you're not alone!"
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. We're talking memes about masking, sensory overload, hyper-fixations, general dysfunction, and social scripts gone wrong in the most hilarious ways. Some might have you howling with laughter, others could leave you feeling seen like never before. All are reminders that the neurodivergent brain isn't broken. But rather, something to be celebrated.
If you've ever told a joke that fell flat with an autistic audience, don't take it personally. And don't assume they don't have a sense of humor or that they lack intelligence. People with autism don't always respond to certain jokes in the same way as their neurotypical peers.
According to experts, the autistic among us process humor differently possibly due to their social, language and communication difficulties. Many jokes require the use of figurative language and abstract thinking, and this isn't always easy for individuals with autism. They may need a more explicit explanation, or a joke to be spelled out, in order to understand the laughing matter.
Or being the food court! The thought of Mcdonalds lil consistent beeps make me shiver...
Those on the spectrum may also engage less in ‘social-interaction’ laughter, meaning they're honest. They laugh when it is genuinely funny, and not out of politeness or social pressure.
"In addition, they typically display rigidity in thinking, prefer sameness, and experience difficulty in seeing the big picture," notes the Healis Autism Centre's site. "Consequently, it could be difficult for them to create and understand conventional humor that requires flexible thinking.
I'm not sure whether to laugh or kick myself for not thinking of this.
"I voted for Donald Trump" kills any conversation around here.
"Puns can be difficult to understand because they require you to think about something in more than one way at the same time," adds Steph West, social coach for neurodivergent children, and the founder and director of Starfish Social Club.
"I noticed a lot of my students just don't really understand puns or other other wordplay jokes. Jokes that require prior knowledge that our kids might not have are difficult for them to understand sometimes, jokes that have to do with pop culture, references that our kids might not always get."
There are a lot of factors that go into why humor can be difficult for those with autism, she says.
That shade of green at the very top looks familiar. This is from The Onion.
Okay but sometimes I'll be talking to my friend and babble about random s**t without thinking and once I start to think I stop and go "my bad, my brain wasnt awake. Carry on"
YESSSS FINALLY PEACEEE but as you go someone stops you for a conversation. Its like, SHUT UPPPP I FINALLY FOUND A PLACE TO SLEEP LEAVE ME ALONE U STRANGER
Insert Michael Scott quote about being estimated next time here.
"Be polite. Be professional. Have a plan to kïll everyone in the room." - Gen. James Mattis
And I was wearing a shirt with a tag in the neck. A TAG!! Give me scissors now!
The idea that some people don't is strange to me.
I can definitely relate to this one! When I finally realized this, all of the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together perfectly.