Having a neurodivergent brain often comes with a whole other way of seeing, feeling and processing the world. A way that some others might not always understand.

Whether you're autistic, dyslexic, or fall into any other neurodivergent category, there's a good chance you've had at least one moment where you've wondered, "Is it just me?" And we're here to tell you it's not.

If you don't believe us, head over to a Facebook page called Neurodivergent Memes & Camaraderie. It's a tightknit community made up of over 169,ooo members all supporting each other through the quirks, struggles and oddities of having a brain that works in mysterious ways. As the name suggests, the group shares hilariously relatable memes that scream "Nope, you're not alone!"

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. We're talking memes about masking, sensory overload, hyper-fixations, general dysfunction, and social scripts gone wrong in the most hilarious ways. Some might have you howling with laughter, others could leave you feeling seen like never before. All are reminders that the neurodivergent brain isn't broken. But rather, something to be celebrated.

#1

Person in a Big Bird costume sitting at a conference table with laptops, illustrating neurodivergent masking humor meme.

If you've ever told a joke that fell flat with an autistic audience, don't take it personally. And don't assume they don't have a sense of humor or that they lack intelligence. People with autism don't always respond to certain jokes in the same way as their neurotypical peers.

According to experts, the autistic among us process humor differently possibly due to their social, language and communication difficulties. Many jokes require the use of figurative language and abstract thinking, and this isn't always easy for individuals with autism. They may need a more explicit explanation, or a joke to be spelled out, in order to understand the laughing matter.
    #2

    Mr. Burns from The Simpsons sitting in a car, illustrating sensory overload relatable to neurodivergent people memes.

    #3

    Various styles of chopped onions on a wooden board illustrating a relatable neurodivergent meme about sensory differences.

    Those on the spectrum may also engage less in ‘social-interaction’ laughter, meaning they're honest. They laugh when it is genuinely funny, and not out of politeness or social pressure.

    "In addition, they typically display rigidity in thinking, prefer sameness, and experience difficulty in seeing the big picture," notes the Healis Autism Centre's site. "Consequently, it could be difficult for them to create and understand conventional humor that requires flexible thinking.
    #4

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing a PowerPoint titled My Trauma, relatable for neurodivergent people.

    I'm not sure whether to laugh or kick myself for not thinking of this.

    #5

    Tweet with humor about party conversation stoppers, relatable to neurodivergent people and their social experiences.

    #6

    Cat with wide eyes and text about hyperfixation, a relatable moment for neurodivergent people in a meme format.

    "Puns can be difficult to understand because they require you to think about something in more than one way at the same time," adds Steph West, social coach for neurodivergent children, and the founder and director of Starfish Social Club.

    "I noticed a lot of my students just don't really understand puns or other other wordplay jokes. Jokes that require prior knowledge that our kids might not have are difficult for them to understand sometimes, jokes that have to do with pop culture, references that our kids might not always get."

    There are a lot of factors that go into why humor can be difficult for those with autism, she says.
    #7

    Cartoon dog with a pink bow standing on water, with a relatable neurodivergent meme about acting healed after emotional distress.

    #8

    Man looking anxious on couch, reflecting relatable neurodivergent meme about dreading social commitments.

    #9

    Illustration of a person's head with text expressing confusion while talking, relatable to neurodivergent people memes.

    #10

    Young person wearing sunglasses and earphones with caption about life falling apart and good taste in music, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #11

    Person with wild hair and makeup looking overwhelmed in a crowd, illustrating neurodivergent relatable social anxiety humor.

    #12

    Close-up of a person with a serious expression reflecting on fitting in, relating to neurodivergent people and relatable memes.

    #13

    A person carrying a large backpack labeled with fear of doing something wrong, representing neurodivergent relatable memes.

    #14

    Meme showing a mountainous road with text humorously illustrating life, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #15

    Cat with two heads humorously illustrating a relatable moment for neurodivergent people at social functions.

    #16

    Cartoon character sleeping peacefully with phone nearby, relatable meme for neurodivergent people sharing social media truths.

    #17

    Cartoon mouse shrugging in front of a burning house with text about disaster caused by saying the truth relatable meme.

    #18

    Painting of a woman lounging on a red couch with text about wanting to be invited but not wanting to go, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #19

    A soaked dog lying back in a pool with a tired expression, relatable neurodivergent meme humor.

    #20

    Cartoon character wearing a purple shirt with an inside-out sleeve showing discomfort, relatable to neurodivergent people memes.

    #21

    Woman in medieval dress sitting on mossy rock at night with text about not wanting to, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #22

    Young fawn with glowing eyes and text about being smarter and dumber, relatable neurodivergent memes concept.

    #23

    Cat meme with text expressing the feeling of being undiagnosed but sensing something isn’t right, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #24

    Tired raccoon wrapped in blanket with caption about acting as a functioning member of society relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #25

    Tweet reading you ever stand next to someone and think wow I'm tall, a relatable neurodivergent meme about height perception and social moments.

    #26

    A person sitting alone at a table with food, text reads the vibe i bring to the function, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #27

    Young woman with pink hair smiling in a corner, relatable meme about oversharing for neurodivergent people.

    #28

    Man lying on a bed with a somber expression, relatable meme about neurodivergent feelings and questioning existence.

    #29

    Bright pink background with white text stating a humorous neurodivergent meme about being really funny despite challenges.

    #30

    Small stuffed bunny in a bathtub with text about boiling hot showers, relatable neurodivergent meme theme.

    #31

    Animated character sleeping on a sparkling bedspread with caption about confidently standing by one's words, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #32

    Dog wearing a party hat with lightning background and text about being overstimulated, relatable neurodivergent meme humor.

    #33

    Illustration of a person’s head with text inside expressing reluctance, highlighting relatable neurodivergent humor.

    #34

    Text meme reading The Struggle Bus should have a loyalty rewards program, relatable for neurodivergent people.

    #35

    Black cat with glowing eyes staring at an orange candle, caption about deciding to be the bigger person or problem - neurodivergent memes

    #36

    Man in plaid shirt making a warning gesture with text about not opening up, relatable neurodivergent meme humor.

    #37

    Person in a straitjacket sitting on a padded bed with text relating to neurodivergent memes and humor.

    #38

    Meme with blurred SpongeBob image illustrating neurodivergent struggles like depression and trust issues in social situations.

    #39

    Person with long curly hair speaking into a microphone with caption about hallucinations, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #40

    Text meme about neurodivergent people feeling "clinically alive, but dead inside" as a response to "how are you doing" questions.

    #41

    Text on teal background reading you don’t even need to manipulate me i will manipulate myself for you relatable meme for neurodivergent people.

    #42

    Tweet by Sara K. Runnels humorously describing a 60s woman set up with a 67-year-old man not looking for anything serious, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #43

    Tweet text about daily tasks feeling impossible, relatable to neurodivergent people in a humorous meme format.

    #44

    Highway sign meme showing choice between doing what you need or want to do, with ADHDers doing neither amid fire, neurodivergent humor.

    #45

    Hand holding a painted block with 5000 coats from 1950 to 1964, relatable to neurodivergent people’s attention to detail.

    #46

    Tweet by autism advocate Jen Friel describing autism using humor related to neurodivergent people’s experiences.

    #47

    Wizard stepping out of a fantasy forest house at night, illustrating neurodivergent people leaving their comfort zone humorously.

    #48

    Woman in a dark dress sitting next to a black bird with captions about socializing and feeling exhausted, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #49

    Tweet about imposter syndrome humorously describing a bizarre ranch dressing mix, relatable to neurodivergent people memes.

    #50

    Pepe the Frog meditating on a mat with caption about self-affirmation, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #51

    Woman smiling while driving, relatable neurodivergent meme about changing songs after hearing American Girl by Tom Petty.

    #52

    Two cartoon characters sitting on a padded bed in a white padded room with a funny neurodivergent meme text.

    #53

    Person meditating outdoors with text about sending a crazy text instead of acting unbothered, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #54

    Cartoon character Toad with a shy smile and crossed arms, illustrating relatable neurodivergent meme humor.

    #55

    Man with a serious expression and a quote about the urge to overexplain, relatable to neurodivergent people memes.

    #56

    Alt text: Dark fantasy scene with a glowing red eclipse and a fiery armored figure reflecting hopeful feelings relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #57

    Woman with blonde hair leaning against a stone wall with text about backflips, relatable to neurodivergent people memes.

    #58

    Text meme with relatable neurodivergent humor about embracing your inner child and believing in magic.

    #59

    Cartoon character with text about wasting 8 months in 2025, a relatable meme for neurodivergent people.

    #60

    Alt text: Humorous meme about autism and neurodivergent people highlighting strict rules around fragile items and puzzles.

    #61

    Man in striped shirt sitting indoors with text about sensory issues, representing relatable neurodivergent memes.

    #62

    Bar graph meme comparing how clearly neurodivergent people articulate thoughts speaking versus writing, highlighting relatable humor.

    #63

    Tweet by Adam Grant about how silent reading isn't silent for everyone, a relatable meme for neurodivergent people.

    The idea that some people don't is strange to me.

    #64

    Meme showing a confused eagle head representing autistic perspective on doing things differently that work.

    #65

    Colorful M&M candies arranged by color with text about colors, relatable to neurodivergent people and memes.

    #66

    Teen boy in a dark room looking sad, relatable meme about feeling stupid when neurodivergent people get misunderstood.

    #67

    Skeleton lying in bed with hooded blanket, caption about fighting demons, relatable to neurodivergent memes.

    #68

    Small dog wearing a hat standing on soda cans labeled with traits, illustrating neurodivergent personality traits memes.

    #69

    Shrek smiling awkwardly with text about downplaying trauma, relatable neurodivergent meme humor and feelings.

    #70

    Text meme describing emotional challenges and moodiness with humor, relatable for neurodivergent people and their experiences.

    #71

    Hand pressing two soda machine buttons labeled wanting friends and not wanting to contact anyone, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #72

    Alien character sitting by a window at sunset, mentally preparing to leave the house, relatable neurodivergent meme humor.

    #73

    Text meme about neurodivergent challenges with social conversations and special interests, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #74

    Dark outdoor scene with trees and houses at sunset, reflecting relatable feelings for neurodivergent people in a meme format.

    #75

    Silhouette of a person holding a knife with text You know I'm chill like that, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #76

    Cartoon character falling into a swirling pit holding a cup, expressing relatable stress emotions for neurodivergent memes.

    #77

    Person struggling in a river with caption about forced socializing, relatable to neurodivergent memes and humor.

    #78

    Text meme with the phrase you're delusional followed by you spelled sensational wrong, relatable neurodivergent humor.

    #79

    Text meme saying the amount of power I would have if I wasn't socially awkward, relatable neurodivergent humor.

    #80

    Purple heart background meme with text about learning to socialize, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #81

    Tweet about feeling socially drained and needing alone time, a relatable meme for neurodivergent people.

    #82

    Meme showing a close-up of a smiling face with caption about not hearing anything, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #83

    Text post about sensory sensitivity and communication struggles shared among neurodivergent people in relatable meme format.

    #84

    Meme showing a person with joker makeup and text about reminding themselves to be nice and approachable, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #85

    Man on beach holding hammer with nails sinking into water, illustrating ADHD urge humor for neurodivergent people relatable memes.

    #86

    Woman lying on grass realizing personality flaws were undiagnosed AuDHD, relatable neurodivergent meme about existential crisis.

    #87

    Text meme about hunger and mood change relatable to neurodivergent people, showing a humorous take on personality shifts.

    #88

    Cartoon dog looking uncomfortable while being comforted, relatable meme about neurodivergent people and overstimulation.

    #89

    Alt text: Text meme about a cookbook showing photos of dishes that need cleaning, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #90

    SpongeBob with puffed cheeks and tears, illustrating a relatable neurodivergent meme about humor lasting longer in the brain.

    #91

    Red and white motivational sticker on a Dell laptop keyboard, relatable to neurodivergent people and their challenges.

    #92

    Social media post text about ADHD experience of forgetting Google searches, relatable neurodivergent meme content.

    #93

    Text meme about choosing battles wisely, relatable for neurodivergent people managing daily challenges and decisions.

    #94

    Person labeled Me standing on the beach facing a huge wave, illustrating a relatable neurodivergent meme problem.

    #95

    Tweet humor about socializing awkwardness relating to neurodivergent people in a relatable meme format.

    #96

    A friendly dog labeled My question beside a fierce werewolf labeled My tone, a neurodivergent relatable meme.

    #97

    Text meme about social anxiety and discomfort in public restrooms, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #98

    Man lounging on a couch with chips and soda, illustrating a relatable neurodivergent meme about avoiding plans.

    #99

    Child labeled new idea being lifted in a pool, drowning child labeled project I'm working on, skeleton underwater labeled older unfinished projects meme about neurodivergent people.

    #100

    Tweet explaining difficulty in maintaining conversation due to feeling disconnected and apathetic, relatable neurodivergent meme content.

    #101

    Man wearing glasses and earphones outdoors at dusk, reflecting on feelings related to neurodivergent experiences and thoughts.

    #102

    A black and white image of a serious man in an oversized suit illustrating a relatable meme for neurodivergent people about overthinking.

    #103

    Person in dark clothing standing in a forest with text about shutting down and going nonverbal from overstimulation, neurodivergent meme.

    #104

    Woman holding tarot cards and crystal ball with text expressing neurodivergent intuition feeling proven right in funny meme.

    #105

    Meme showing a monkey waving a handkerchief to a departing ship labeled friendship, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #106

    Cat looking thoughtful with text intellectual non practising, a relatable neurodivergent meme about humor and intelligence.

    #107

    Peanut butter and jelly shaped like two figures with text about autism, illustrating relatable neurodivergent memes.

    #108

    Young man with messy hair and a humorous caption about wanting to escape his brain, relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #109

    Young person sitting indoors with meme text about being autistic and communication, relatable neurodivergent humor concept.

    #110

    Person labeled me on car hood surrounded by winter seasonal depression, summer seasonal depression, anxiety, and regular depression meme.

    #111

    Man in suit with humorous text about mental state, a relatable meme for neurodivergent people highlighting mental health humor.

    #112

    Cats sitting spaced apart in a hallway, illustrating a humorous moment relatable to neurodivergent people.

    #113

    A person dressed in a flowing black gothic outfit humorously illustrating neurodivergent relatable work memes.

    #114

    Woman in blue blazer holding microphone humorously reacting to drama, a relatable neurodivergent meme scene with crowd in background.

    #115

    Person lying inside a circle of lit candles with tarot cards nearby, a relatable meme for neurodivergent people.

    #116

    Person on knees with hands on head expressing frustration, meme text about neurodivergent people avoiding info dumping.

    #117

    Squidward sitting on a bench looking anxious with text about trying to relax but hearing electricity, relatable neurodivergent meme.

    #118

    Text meme with black typewriter font on white paper showing a humorous dialogue relatable to neurodivergent people and memes.

    #119

    Man smirking in a red shirt, paired with text about autistic people relating to repetitive punishments, neurodivergent memes humor.