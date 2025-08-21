ADVERTISEMENT

Having a neurodivergent brain often comes with a whole other way of seeing, feeling and processing the world. A way that some others might not always understand.

Whether you're autistic, dyslexic, or fall into any other neurodivergent category, there's a good chance you've had at least one moment where you've wondered, "Is it just me?" And we're here to tell you it's not.

If you don't believe us, head over to a Facebook page called Neurodivergent Memes & Camaraderie. It's a tightknit community made up of over 169,ooo members all supporting each other through the quirks, struggles and oddities of having a brain that works in mysterious ways. As the name suggests, the group shares hilariously relatable memes that scream "Nope, you're not alone!"

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. We're talking memes about masking, sensory overload, hyper-fixations, general dysfunction, and social scripts gone wrong in the most hilarious ways. Some might have you howling with laughter, others could leave you feeling seen like never before. All are reminders that the neurodivergent brain isn't broken. But rather, something to be celebrated.