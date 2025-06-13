ADVERTISEMENT

Some people love chatting, dancing, and jumping into new social circles. And then there are those who breathe easier in the comfort of silence, with a good book or a solo walk. If you’re part of the latter tribe, today’s meme roundup might feel like a cozy hug and a knowing smirk all at once.

Welcome to the wonderfully awkward world of “Introvert Nation,” a Facebook page that’s become the unofficial headquarters of the socially drained. The posts here are sharp, hilarious, and so spot-on it’s almost unsettling. So, scroll through, enjoy a good laugh, and maybe send a few to your fellow introvert friends—over text, of course. Let us know: which one was so real it hurt?