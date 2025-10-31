83 Hilarious Driving Memes That Explain Why Road Rage Exists
funny-memes-about-driving
This post may include affiliate links.
When I moved from SLC, Utah (intermountain west US - higher elevation and snowy in the winter) to Nashville, Tennessee (southern US, snow was rare) i was shocked to see how hysterical and out of control people were the few times it snowed. Same in Lynchburg, Virginia. If you don't get a lot of snow every year you become mental when you encounter it, even a small bit.
I am wondering if that's more of a US thing. Now that I live in France it doesn't bother me at all to see the gendarmes driving around while we're on the road. When I was in the US I always broke out in a sweat when I saw a police car, and I wasn't even a member of a targeted group. Any people from other countries have a thought about this? Just curious.
Because they certainly don't last long enough to see inside my house.
Then councils complain about SUVs...This is why a lot of people are buying them because of the state of the roads. To give an idea, we drive a car that is higher than the standard model, think XC70/Audi Allroad etc so not a full on SUV and in 1 area we have to use, if the car is full of fuel or shopping the car bottoms out due to the state of the road.
My son had his learner's permit and he was driving on the interstate rather aggressively with me as a passenger. I told him to cool it, because I didn't want either him or someone else to die. He said, "Don't worry, Mom, God is having too much fun with me for me to die!" That boy caused many a gray hair, but yet he still lives. What's funny is that he, in his 30s, now drives like a grandpa. I think God challenged his views a few times.
My Subaru has these and I get so many people flashing their high beams at me and I'm like, "I'M SORRY I CAN'T HELP IT!"
There are 2 exits off the Interstate to get to our house. One is 4 miles closer, but with traffic. Husband refuses to take it. Can confirm this is a thing.
Who would do this? (Me. I do this. I am not proud of it.)