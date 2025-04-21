ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that many people are not fond of Mondays, and today is probably not an exception. But here at Bored Panda, we have something that might make this day just a little bit more bearable, and that—you probably already guessed—is amusing internet content.

Today, we’re focusing on all sorts of funny and relatable posts, as shared on X—a platform with over 580 million active monthly users. Covering everything from work to parenting and beyond, the posts ought to make you smile, or even nod in agreement. So wait not a second longer, scroll down to find them, and turn that Monday-induced frown upside down.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny tweet about a dad's question to his daughter regarding her brother's whereabouts during a school trip.

imightbefunny1 , ShappiKhorsandi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
winterwidow87 avatar
winterwidow87
winterwidow87
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When i still lived with my parents i barely left my room, so i would understand if one of my brothers didn't notice me being gone for a school trip.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman sitting at a dining table with an array of dishes, capturing a funny moment with food.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Tweet about a dad expressing love for his wife during an office outing, shared by user Lilly on social media.

    lillybilly299 , lillybilly299 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chad dad. I am less than one month into getting married and people still ask me if i am sure that i wanna get married like it's gonna ruin my relationship/my life. I know they intend it as a joke but it's a dûmb one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Funny tweet about kids experiencing culture with chicken tenders jokes.

    thedad , thedad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Tweet from Amber Sparks about funny mom memory, sharing an amusing thought and realization.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny tweet about cleaning a teen's room and discovering unexpected items, including a cat.

    imightbefunny1 , 3sunzzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Funny tweet about confusing a photo album with tech storage at Target.

    MonicaHesse , MonicaHesse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny tweet about hairstyles comparing low ponytails to founding fathers.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Tweet shows a humorous conversation about cleaning between a parent and an eight-year-old.

    XplodingUnicorn , XplodingUnicorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Tweet by Eliza Jane sharing a funny experience of an 8-year-old singing “Dancing Queen” with altered lyrics.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A tweet about a child's elaborate pretend play, causing stress over a missing cardboard driver's license; humorous experience shared.

    imightbefunny1 , BunAndLeggings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Woman in a creative "Fifty Shades of Gray" Halloween costume made from paint swatches, smiling indoors.

    imightbefunny1 , coreytimes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A funny tweet about a child's humorous response when told about school laws.

    imightbefunny1 , ceciATL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet with a funny suggestion from a child about handling emails; humorous reflections shared online.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tweet about a random thought on finding mysterious plastic, with amusing commentary.

    copymama , copymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah, go ahead and throw it away, so later you'll be like "Awwww C**p! That's where it goes".

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A funny tweet about a prank involving watering fake flowers for 20 minutes on April Fools' Day.

    imightbefunny1 , ky_denzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Funny tweet about feeling awkward with a sociable friend, posted by caitie delaney on March 4, 2023.

    caitiedelaney , caitiedelaney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Child walking a potted plant in the sun, illustrating a funny tweet about creative ways to ensure plants get sunlight.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Tweet by Digi Gal about always checking the clearance rack, reflecting on humorous thoughts and experiences.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife tells me she's saving us money that way all the time, constantly, I'm going broke with all the money we're saving.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Funny tweet from Mommy Owl about her daughter squeezing her eyes shut when lying due to a playful trick.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny tweet about husband prioritizing dog, humorously wishing for equal love.

    traciebreaux , traciebreaux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Funny tweet about a child questioning Santa's existence to avoid upsetting their Elf on the Shelf.

    aprilajoyr , aprilajoyr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny tweet about wife combining coupons, leading to grocery store paying her, described as her Super Bowl moment.

    XplodingUnicorn , XplodingUnicorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Amber Sparks tweets about an 8-year-old preferring candy over a medal in a funny spelling bee story.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lost a spelling bee once and I didn't get any candy! Now I'm doubly sad. 😄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text joke about children behaving unexpectedly, humorously highlighting funny tweets.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet about a son wanting an Xbox controller for Christmas to play with his sister.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Tweet from Introvert Problems sharing a funny thought on being awkward, liked by 21.7K people.

    imightbefunny1 , IntrovertProbss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same. I'll even think about someone else's embarrassment for the next 50 years, or until the rest of my mind finally dribbles out of my skull

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Tweet about a funny experience in the park with kids calling a 29-year-old an "old lady."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Cat sleeping on a couch with a pillow featuring a deer pattern, resembling the animal's body for a funny tweet moment.

    EliArieh , EliArieh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This got me for a minute. It was a definite WTF moment.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Funny tweet about babysitting and a two-year-old negotiating for ice cream as breakfast.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Tweet humorously questioning Cinderella's choice of romance over animal friends.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny tweet reflecting on the design of the Atlanta airport, suggesting it's like running a 5k.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not as bad as the Miami airport. That's not a 5k - that's a marathon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Funny tweets about kids' thoughts on life at 40; imagined aging with wrinkles, grey hair, walking stick.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Marcy G's funny tweet about a kindergartener's wild day coloring the letter J.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tweet sharing a funny thought about a 5-year-old's presidential dreams and platform for fair claw machines and pants with pockets.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's got my vote! Those d**n claw machines always steal my money....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Tweet humorously comparing cooking mac and cheese to retrieving instructions from the trash.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny tweet about a teen's experience at work camp, humorously questioning living with men, shared by a mom of four boys.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Funny tweet about receiving 96 diapers at a baby shower, with humorous misunderstanding of usage duration.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny tweet about directions, with a humorous exchange: "You can't miss it." and "You wanna bet."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Tweet sharing a funny and touching story about a friend who brings extra batteries for an insulin pump.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Funny tweet about a lemonade stand where a child made $110, thanking customers for tips without giving change.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Funny tweet about a boy buying a Valentine's card for his grandma, saying, "we are the same kind of weird."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Funny tweet about a child's existential thoughts while talking to himself on the toilet.

    imightbefunny1 , TrudiiBee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lauraprobst avatar
    LauraDragonWench
    LauraDragonWench
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, well, guess what, kid? I asked for a time machine, some Cinderella shoes, and a pony - we don't always get what we want. 😜

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    A funny tweet contrasts Dolly Parton's productivity with procrastination on vacuuming.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Person tweets about funny parenting experience with their child speaking like an adult.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Funny tweet about a child's drawing used in playful disputes with a parent.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Funny tweet about a child's mispronunciation of "asparagus" as "spirit guest."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny tweet about a child's favorite part of a Disneyland trip being the bus ride.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Funny tweet about 8th graders and their discovery of deodorant and Axe Body Spray.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet about a funny bank experience involving a smart withdrawal strategy.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny tweet about a son's disbelief over his parent's age, referencing Picasso and Google use.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Tweet overlaying a classroom, sharing a funny experience from a student's encounter.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny tweet about self-care and forgetting routines displayed above a cozy bed setting.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Tweet about a humorous misunderstanding involving a neighbor, a cat named Raheem, and a funny experience.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Tweet sharing a funny childhood experience involving a joke about a Cabbage Patch Kids birth certificate.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    A funny tweet about finding a half-eaten stick of butter in bed, with a child denying involvement.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Funny tweet exchange with humorous misdirections between a husband and wife.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Tweet sharing a funny experience of trying on someone else's jacket at TK Maxx.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny tweet about a kindergartener's school day surprise involving a crocodile, shared by Kristen Mulrooney.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny tweets about school desks: "Fart Island" for boys, "Tortured Poets Department" for girls.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Funny tweet displayed on a soft, gray blanket background, sharing a humorous morning routine experience.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Funny tweet about the anxiety of aligning a car at a car wash, humorously compared to landing a plane on a tightrope.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Funny tweet about enjoying coffee on a porch during thunderstorms, wishing to be an old lady mumbling "we needed this."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Folded chips on a paper towel, accompanied by a tweet about a dad saving them for his wife, creating a funny tweet moment.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny tweet about realizing parenting challenges, from a person's humorous perspective on red flags and life situations.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet about a 7-year-old calling his identical twin brother ugly, causing him to cry.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny tweet about a child's "gift" mistaken for a rock, but actually a cat's waste.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny tweet about husband wanting a divorce via year-long RV trip.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Funny tweet about an all-potato dinner request, featuring baked potato, mashed potatoes, potato salad, and fries.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Funny tweet about a child claiming to be police to eat for free.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Funny tweet of a mom's experience with her child's reaction to a doll being thrown in a toy basket.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Tweet screenshot about a funny conversation with a child, featuring a colorful background and laughing emoji.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny tweet about small-town life and buying alcohol at 41.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Funny tweet about replacing a child's beta fish with humor at Walmart, featuring hashtag #Momming.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Sarah Turner shares a funny tweet about using the same bowl for mixing cakes and as a sick bowl.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Funny tweet about using a phone as a flashlight to find the phone itself.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    A funny tweet about a mom's football skills and her kids' responses in the park.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Funny tweet about a student's clever response to an essay assignment titled 'If I Were a Millionaire'.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Funny tweet about a son pouring syrup in vents, making the house smell like waffles after 13 years.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny tweet about a child's suspiciously specific theory on missing cocoa powder, with a thinking emoji.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Funny tweet about Starbucks order with random words like "hexagon vortex hypothesis".

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Funny tweet about resemblance between child and parent, featuring humor on eye-rolling and teenage behavior.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    "Funny tweet about juggling two conversations with the same friend on Instagram and text, keeping them separate."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Funny tweet about body shape preferences, featuring humorous self-reflection and laughter emoji.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Stray cat area with pink bed, food, and water, set up in driveway.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Funny tweet about a girl dressed as a shark saying "thank you I love you" for M&Ms instead of "happy Halloween."

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    A funny tweet about a mom using the same Valentine's card for 20 years, shared by Lady Lawya.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Tweet about parenting humor by Rebekah Diamond, MD: Toddler eating strawberries with ketchup for dinner.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    A funny tweet about a two-year-old shouting 'HAPPY' when she's joyful, highlighting pure moments.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Funny tweet by Average Dad about a queen-sized blanket and witty reply from wife.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Tweet by Marcy G about a funny toddler experience involving chicken nuggets and ketchup confusion.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Funny tweet about marriage involving a husband's dislike of "Blue Bloods" and a humorous exchange about TV preferences.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Funny tweet about a doctor's office experience, highlighting a humorous story involving a mischievous child.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Funny tweet about parenting a boy with chili on a 12ft ceiling.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Funny tweet about a cooking competition where the husband obstructs drawers needed by contestants.

    imightbefunny1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kelseylofto avatar
    KLL
    KLL
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kitchen magnet! One person goes into the kitchen. It creates a human magnetic effect that sucks in more humans....sometimes every human and animal in the dwelling ends up puttering around in there. For. Absolutely. No. Good. Reason.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!