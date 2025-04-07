ADVERTISEMENT

We probably don't have to introduce what kind of TV show The Office is — nearly everyone knows about it to some extent. Well, you especially, since you opened this listicle.

We’re also guessing that not only do you know about it, but you like it enough to want to see some memes about it. So, that's why today, we're serving you a full-blown list of them and hoping that you'll love it just as much as you love the TV show.

#1

'The Office' meme with character expressing holiday frustration humorously.

    #2

    'The Office' meme with character looking tired on Monday and cool on Friday.

    #3

    'The Office' meme with a man in a suit eating cheese puffs, with text about staying home.

    If you’re an avid watcher of TV shows, it’s likely that you have at least heard about the situational comedy (or simply put, sitcom) called The Office. Here, we’re talking about the American version of the show, the one that started airing in 2005, not the original British one (which isn’t terrible either, just not as popular). 

    According to Rolling Stone, the American version ranks at 23 out of the best sitcoms of all time (the British one is at 30th). So, it’s clear that the TV show is beloved both by critics and the public. There are a few causes for it. 
    #4

    Man in a suit smiling, representing "The Office" memes humor with a caption about completing a to-do list task.

    #5

    Man from 'The Office' running, with a caption about leaving home at 8:15 to make it to work by 8:00.

    #6

    Serious expression from 'The Office' character with text about misunderstanding an argument.

    One of the biggest reasons is that, despite it being a situational comedy, it doesn’t shy away from bringing drama, which resonates with the fans. Basically, it provided the laughs, provided the heartbreak — everything a person could want out of a show. These moments were built up and paid off extremely well, not leaving folks disappointed and leaving a mark in television history

    Besides that, fans say cast members had amazing chemistry together. On screen, they looked nice in pairs, in small to large groups — no matter how they were placed, it worked. It’s a well-known fact that good chemistry is an important “ingredient” in actors being able to create plausible and compelling performances.

    There are a lot of other reasons why this TV show resonated so well with the audiences, from hilarious running gags that kept people invested and amused at the same time to the way writers mastered cringe comedy

    #7

    Actor in 'The Office' meme laughing, wearing suit, with text about joke humor before sending a message.

    #8

    Two 'The Office' characters reacting emotionally, depicting a relatable meme about the show's episodes and humor.

    #9

    Man from 'The Office' smiling painfully at a joke, showcasing one of the best memes from the show.

    Here, this Reddit thread, where someone asked sitcom fans why the show is so beloved, adds even more examples to the ones we already mentioned. For example, for many people, what they liked the most about it was the fact that the humor in it was so relatable.

    Many people were able to understand things that were shown on a screen through a prism of their experiences, especially those who had worked in a similar setting or with similar people. 
    #10

    Cast of "The Office" standing together, creating a funny meme to remember 2020.

    #11

    Meme from The Office comparing two humorous costume looks with text about a Christmas tree.

    #12

    "The Office" meme with four scenes depicting kids' excuses after bedtime.

    Other people valued the rewatchability this show has or simply praised the actors for doing such a great job with their characters, especially Steve Carell, who was dubbed a “comedic genius” by some. 

    Well, no matter what the reason is behind it, the fact stands that people love this TV show. In fact, they love it so much that online, you can find plenty of pages dedicated to it — from simple fansites to meme pages. 
    #13

    "The Office" meme with a character sitting, saying she doesn't care what others say, she just wants to eat.

    #14

    Steve Carell as Michael Scott in 'The Office,' delivering a classic New Year's dad joke with a big smile.

    #15

    Scene from 'The Office' with Toby looking pleased, highlighting humorous office drama in a meeting setting.

    Today, we collected a list of memes made of scenes from, you guessed it, The Office. To be more specific, they come from a hilarious Instagram page called “The Office Bloopers”. Currently, it has over 1 million followers, which only proves our previous statement about just how loved this show is. 

    So, enjoy the memes The Office blessed our eyes with, don’t forget to upvote and share the reason why you love this show in the comments!
    #16

    "The Office meme with a confused character reacting to an autosaved file."

    #17

    Three 'The Office' characters in a scene, one holding a piece of paper, with humorous text about actors using real names.

    #18

    Character from 'The Office' reacting humorously, resembling a dad annoyed by someone using their driveway.

    #19

    "'The Office' meme: chaotic scene labeled 'The Art' above, intense character labeled 'The Artist' below."

    #20

    "The Office" characters in a collage comparing bearded vs clean-shaven looks for a humorous meme.

    #21

    Character from "The Office" looking through blinds with a humorous caption about trying not to laugh.

    #22

    "The Office" meme with a photobomb, featuring a couple smiling and another person in the background.

    #23

    Cast of 'The Office' during a table read, gathered in a casual office setting.

    #24

    Characters from 'The Office' in a meme about depression and anxiety, with a humorous line from Kevin.

    #25

    Person in suit with pumpkin head walking humorously, referencing "The Office" memes.

    #26

    Man smiling, touching forehead, expressing relief in a meme from 'The Office' with text about waking up at 3 am.

    #27

    Scene from 'The Office' with character startled in arcade, showcasing humor fans love.

    #28

    "The Office" meme with a man thinking hard on a game show question.

