“What Is This, A Tomato For Ants?”: 114 Times Mother Nature Decided To Play A Joke On Gardeners (New Pics)
Many of us are used to the convenience of picking up fresh fruit and vegetables at the store or strolling through a farmer’s market. Bright red tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, golden carrots—they’re always there when we need them. What we don’t often stop to think about, though, is the effort it takes to get them to our tables.
Gardening may be rewarding, yet it’s rarely simple. You can pour your heart into planting seeds, tending to the soil, and praying for the best, only to find that Mother Nature had other plans.
That’s exactly what you’ll find on the subreddit Mighty Harvest. It’s where gardeners share results that didn’t quite turn out the way they hoped. But instead of being disappointing, the crops are often so tiny and endearing that they make people smile, while still reminding us of how much work goes into the food we enjoy.
Scroll down for some of the funniest examples.
This post may include affiliate links.
What Is This, A Tomato For Ants?
The Carrot To Rule Them All
Dinner Is Served! Baked Potato Anyone?
These Watermelons Are Enough To Keep Me Full For Days
I'm Not Sure How It Will Fit In A Pickle Jar
Who Wants Strawberry Shortcake?
Gonna Have Lemonade For Days
The Perfect Potato
My Mulberry Cutting Is Trying So Hard
Mighty Pepper, Plantain For Scale
I Thought My Chamomile Harvest Might Belong Here
These Potatoes Will Keep Me Fed Until Next Years' Harvest
Bout To Go Into Business Jarring My Own Sauce
We Eating Good Tonight. My First Carrots Ever
My Cucumber Harvest, The Salad Is Ready 🤣
Seen On Facebook. The Tiny Leaves
I’m So Excited To Make Some Salsa
Baked Potatoes Anyone?
Behold! The Harvest Was Bountiful!
First Watermelon Of The Summer
Behold, My Pumpkin Harvest
Don’t Know How I’m Gonna Be Able To Eat All This!
Should I Make Salsa Or Marinara With My Tomato Bounty? 🤭
I Think It Might Hit Five Alarms On The Chilli I'm Cooking For Dinner Tonight With This Beast
Grandma Wanted Me To Tell You She's Making Stew Tonight!
Our Potato Harvest This Year Will Feed The Whole Neighborhood!
Gallons Of Lime Juice To Be Made
Found This Rather Cheeky Tomato Today
My Corn Grew Just One Good Kernel
There Shall Be Wine For All Of You!
Am I Running A Miniature Garden?
Better Get A Movie Ready, We're Making Popcorn!
Imagine The Stuffed Peppers I Could Whip Up With These Bad Bois
Planted Some Peas About 2 Months Ago And One (1) Pea Emerged
Today’s Yellow Cherry Tomato Harvest
Eating Like Kings Tonight W This Wolf Peach
Might Have To Start A Salsa Business
First Mango Of The Season
I've Finally Done It, I've Grown Broccoli
Today’s Harvest Was Hardcore
What Can I Do If I Have Too Much Pineapple To Spare?
Can’t Wait To Make Wine From This Year’s Harvest
Don't Mistake This Mighty Pepper For A Pomegranate Seed!
I’m Opening A Farm Stand, Guys
I'll Be Feeding My Family Through The Winter
Tonight, We Feast!
Are These Peppers And Tomatoes For Ants???!
I Am Hoping That All My Potatoes Will Be Of Great Quality Like The First
Eating Good Tonight
Our Bountiful Corn
I Will Singlehandedly Introduced Gooseberry Preserves To America
The Famine Is Over!
I Think I’m Going To Need To Slice This Tomato Up And Save Some For Later
Should I Make A Pie?
Our First Year Gardening And This Is How It Turned Out (Banana For Scale)
They Are Really Coming In Now
Going To Be Full After This
Everything Reminds Me Of Him
"My Mom Grew Braided Carrots"
I Don't Like To Brag But I Grew A Hill Of Beans
A Fine Harvest Of Carrot And Wheat
This Will Feed Me For Days
Who Else Loves Green Beans And Steak?
Someone Told Me To Post My Cantaloupe Here
An Absolute Abundance Of Lavender
Is There A Such Thing As A Carrot King
We Will Feast For Months!
Cucumber Salad For Days
I Don't Know How We're Going To Fit All Of The Preserves In Our Pantry!
Who Wants To Come Over For Some Salad? I Have Plenty To Share!
Yes I’m Going To Eat Them😆
Behold The Mighty Egg My Chickens Laid!
Anyone For Some Nice Corn On The Cob?
Beans To Feed A Whole Batallion
Glad My Gardening Habit Can Support My Family
My Very First Mighty Mulberry Harvest! Maybe I Should Share Some With My Neighbor's 🤔
Never Buying Canned Pineapple Again
My First Onion Ever!
Think I’ll Be Opening A Booth At The Farmers Market Now! So Much To Go Around! 🥕
I Shouldn’t Have Eaten It All In One Sitting
Three Whole Kernels?! Tonight We Feast !
I'll Be Able To See In The Dark With This Many Carrots, Right?
My Mom's Friend Grew This Squash
Many Village Saved By 10s Of Lentil
Told My Husband To Retire Since I’m Singlehandedly Harvesting So Much
Gunna Be The Best Jack-O'-Lantern Ever
My Only “Big Rainbow” Tomato This Year. They Can Get Up To 2 Pounds Each!
We'll Be Speaking Of This Bountiful Harvest For Years
I Grew Tater Tots
Better Start Jarring My Heirloom Tomato Haul For The Winter
A Raspberry Harvest Meant For Generations Of Song
At What Point Should I Give Up?
Let’s Gooooo
An Entire Bowl Of Blueberries. Can’t Decide Whether To Bake A Pie Or Make Jam, Maybe Both 🤔
The Village Will Have Food For Minutes!!
My First Cuke Harvest
When Do You Know Its Time To Harvest A Watermelon
My Husband And I Have Waited All Summer For This Bad Boy
It was the single fruit our vine produced.
First Year Garden
Most Expensive Cherry Tomatoes In The World
So proud of my first bounty. Made exactly one salad with them. 😌