Many of us are used to the convenience of picking up fresh fruit and vegetables at the store or strolling through a farmer’s market. Bright red tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, golden carrots—they’re always there when we need them. What we don’t often stop to think about, though, is the effort it takes to get them to our tables.

Gardening may be rewarding, yet it’s rarely simple. You can pour your heart into planting seeds, tending to the soil, and praying for the best, only to find that Mother Nature had other plans.

That’s exactly what you’ll find on the subreddit Mighty Harvest. It’s where gardeners share results that didn’t quite turn out the way they hoped. But instead of being disappointing, the crops are often so tiny and endearing that they make people smile, while still reminding us of how much work goes into the food we enjoy.

Scroll down for some of the funniest examples.