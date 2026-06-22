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No matter where you come from or where you’re going, what unites all of us is the embarrassment we have felt—at some point in our lives—of getting a disastrous haircut. Whether at your own hands or those of a misguided stylist, some hairdos are not meant to see the light of day.

However, the ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online community thinks differently. It invites everyone to share the very worst haircuts “from all walks of life,” and the results are both hilarious and painful to look at. We’ve collected our favorite cringey hairdos to share with you. If you have ever regretted getting a haircut before, this is the post for you.