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No matter where you come from or where you’re going, what unites all of us is the embarrassment we have felt—at some point in our lives—of getting a disastrous haircut. Whether at your own hands or those of a misguided stylist, some hairdos are not meant to see the light of day.

However, the ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online community thinks differently. It invites everyone to share the very worst haircuts “from all walks of life,” and the results are both hilarious and painful to look at. We’ve collected our favorite cringey hairdos to share with you. If you have ever regretted getting a haircut before, this is the post for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Plant Holder

A person with two long, gray braided pigtails with large hoops, displaying unfortunate haircuts.

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    #2

    It Was Me, Thought I Could Save $20 By Cutting My Own Hair

    A split image shows a man with longer brown hair on the left and a short, unfortunate haircut on the right.

    STERFRY333 Report

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    #3

    Valentina Petrenko, Russian Politician And Former Senator

    A woman with a large, unfortunate haircut resembling a fur hat, wearing a black top and a pearl necklace.

    SnooStrawberries468 Report

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    Looking good feels awesome. We don’t know about you, but we feel fresh, fine, and confident when we look good. A new hairdo or outfit can do wonders for your self-esteem. But unfortunately, we can’t always control how our hair will look. If you don’t have a trusted stylist whom you’ve been going to for years (or sometimes literal decades!), it can be tough to build that relationship from scratch.

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    No matter who your stylist is, what you—the client—must bring to the table is good communication. The best thing you can do is help them understand what it is that you want, and they can then give you their professional opinion.
    #4

    Cosmetology Subreddit Told Me To Post Here This Is My Classmate

    Woman with long blonde hair, an unfortunate haircut, demonstrating severely layered and uneven lengths.

    sickxgrrrl Report

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    #5

    My Uber Driver This Morning

    Man with a very tall, unfortunate haircut, wearing a denim shirt outdoors.

    timmytheh Report

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    #6

    He Really Thinks No One Noticed

    A police officer with an unusually short fringe. This is one of the worst haircuts shared by the community.

    South-Necessary9921 Report

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    The fact of the matter is that unless your hairstylist has known you for years or can literally read minds, there will probably be a disconnect between a few things. Namely, between what you want, what they think you want, and what they can realistically achieve with their skills.

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    So, the more detailed you are about the hairdo you want, the better for you and them. Don’t just describe what you want, but actually show your stylist or barber photos of the hairstyle you want to rock!

    These professionals are working with something incredibly visual, and your words might not always be enough to get your ideas through. What’s more, words can be misinterpreted. Photos, meanwhile, are very clear.
    #7

    The 'Squatch

    A mugshot of a man with a thick, curly brown beard and matching hair, showing an unfortunate haircut.

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    #8

    Why They Do Him Like That?

    A small dog sports a perfectly coiffed, dark mushroom-shaped haircut, an example of unfortunate haircuts.

    thomasismyname_ Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a moment I thought someone was grabbing him by the neck.

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    #9

    This One Polarized The Comments Section

    A person with a bowl cut and short bangs gets their unfortunate haircut combed by a stylist.

    Chronjen Report

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    “Start with showing the length you want, and find pictures of looks you could see yourself loving. Don't be afraid to be detailed and specific—hair stylists won't be offended, and actually prefer it,” Southern Living suggests.

    However, you can’t ignore the fact that not every stylist will be able to turn your vision into reality. The fact is that some professionals, though they earn a living, do not have the skills for every single hairdo project. A humble, grounded pro will let you know what they are comfortable doing and what is beyond their skills. Meanwhile, someone with an out-of-control ego or something to prove might take on a task beyond their league.
    #10

    Close Enough

    Two men with unfortunate haircuts. One man with dreadlocks on top, another with a small dog on his bald head.

    Triggered-cupcake Report

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    #11

    Just Found This Sub And I Think I Qualify!

    A woman with an intricate back tattoo and a shaved neck, showing an unfortunate haircut.

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    #12

    Barber: What Would You Like? Him: Short Back And Shepherd's Pie Please

    A man with a blonde, striped, unfortunate haircut and a ginger beard looks directly at the camera.

    OldmanThyme Report

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    Furthermore, a real pro knows which hairstyles work with which hair types and face shapes. You might have a fantastic idea for something really awesome, but it might not be the best look for you. Sure, the client is always right, but genuinely good stylists will offer their professional opinions about what you might want to consider doing. You can stick to your original vision and ignore their advice, but sometimes, the right thing to do is to amend your idea for something that’s more personalized.

    “Photos work better than words, but you must be considerate of your own natural texture, thickness, and styling habits. These will affect how closely your stylist is able to match the photos, so aim to bring something realistic while still aspirational. When in doubt, you can ask your stylist to recommend specific tweaks to your inspiration that will suit your hair type better,” Southern Living writes.
    #13

    I Wonder If She'll Win

    A woman with an unfortunate haircut, featuring dramatic red and blonde waves, looks off to the side.

    bluejester12 Report

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    #14

    Next Top Model Makeovers

    A split image shows a woman with a sleek, short haircut on the left and a wild, unfortunate haircut on the right.

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    #15

    Local Newsman From Northern Wisconsin

    Person with a styled ginger unfortunate haircut, wearing a suit and tie, against a blurred background.

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    You have to be honest with yourself about your own skills, too.

    The Fade Club warns that you probably don’t want to do your own fade at home, as it is a technical style that is hard to master. And online tutorials won’t give you the skills that take a long time—sometimes literal years—to hone. The last thing you want is for your “cost-saving experiment” to end up in an “emergency barbershop visit to fix it.”

    Meanwhile, the hair salon stresses that nobody should blindly copy haircuts they see online. You have to consider whether the cut suits your face shape.

    “A haircut that looks great on someone with a chiseled jawline and high cheekbones might not have the same impact on a round or oblong face. Your face shape influences how your haircut frames your features. Not taking this into account can throw off the balance of your look, making your face appear too long, too wide, or even asymmetrical.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    You Know What It Is

    Young man with unfortunate haircuts, displaying a large, clean-shaven stripe on the side of his head.

    disastronaut_at_rest Report

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    #17

    What Would You Call This?

    Shia LaBeouf with an unfortunate haircut featuring shaved sides, curly top, and a long braided rat tail.

    Parking_Truck1403 Report

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    #18

    8 Year Old Me After Trying To Shave Off My Baby Hairs In The Shower 😭 Feel Free To Laugh, Roast, Etc…

    Young girl with an unfortunate haircut, showing a receding hairline and crying.

    Kwaybee Report

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    Other things to keep in mind include getting regular haircuts to maintain your dashing good looks, using the right hair products, and actually washing your hair before your appointment at the hair salon. Furthermore, you have to choose the right stylist or barber for your hair type.

    “Not every barber has experience with every hair type or style. Curly, textured, straight, fine, or thick hair all require different techniques and tools. Some barbers specialize in fades and modern styles, while others excel in classic scissor cuts. Going to a barber who isn’t experienced with your hair type can lead to uneven results, poor shaping, or cuts that don’t suit your natural growth pattern,” The Fade Club suggests.
    #19

    I Was Told I Belong Here

    Man with an unfortunate haircut, sporting a half-shaved head and long curly hair on the other side.

    MalikHabibi Report

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    #20

    What I Asked For, What I Got

    Two images of unfortunate haircuts: a man with a curly top fade and a person with a short, slicked-back style.

    TinyHeartSyndrome Report

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    #21

    Hmm

    A man with an unfortunate bowl haircut and blonde bangs, speaking at a podium.

    2oam Report

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    During an earlier interview with a professional barber from the UK, Bored Panda dove deep into the line between good and bad haircuts.

    “The main difference between avant-garde and plain bad for a haircut is the focus on details and the whole idea behind the haircut. You would think that haircuts like the bowl cut are never gonna be trendy. Wrong. It’s happening and thanks to extremely talented hairstylists, we see a lot of hipsters rocking a very fashionable bowl,” barber Giuliano Dore told our team earlier.
    #22

    "Give Me The 'No Country For Old Men' Cut"

    Man with an unfortunate haircut, long shaggy brown hair, looking at the camera in a salon.

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    #23

    Oh Lawd

    Man smiling with an unfortunate haircut, shaved sides and dreadlocks on top, at an awards event.

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    #24

    Instagram Reels Is A Goldmine

    Person with an unfortunate haircut, bright blue hair in a short mohawk, drinking from a cup.

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    According to the barber, quality lies in the pattern, symmetry, and sometimes even controlled asymmetry. “If I see patchy haircuts, holes, or broken hairlines, I am gonna assume the worst,” Dore said.

    He also shared some advice for cutting your own hair at home. “If you want to cut your own hair at home, go with a safe option. Same-level buzz cuts are a safe choice.”

    “Home is not the place for challenging haircuts. For example, attempting a 0 to 2 high skin fade by yourself is not gonna work. Even professional barbers don’t do it themselves,” the barber told Bored Panda earlier.

    “Being able to cut just based on the reflection of a mirror takes a whole new level of 4D chess and not everyone is ready for the challenge. I would also avoid sharp tools like razor blades. It’s absolutely possible to rock a very decent hairline without using razor blades at home. Clippers are your friends.”
    #25

    Mr. Half N Half

    A man with a half-shaved head, long side hair, and half a beard, showcasing an unfortunate haircut.

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    #26

    Grandpa’s Definitely Behind This

    A young boy with an unfortunate haircut, an older woman, and a man smiling together at a dining table.

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    #27

    Do It !

    A multi-panel meme showing a woman with a bowl cut resembling an acorn, highlighting unfortunate haircuts.

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    The ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online group has been entertaining the internet with the very worst haircuts from “all walks of life” for nearly 12 years, since 2014. The community has become utterly massive. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets a mind-melting 761k visitors every single week. This mass of internet users garners a whopping 7k contributions every single week.

    The moderators who keep the group running emphasize that the goal of this community is comedy, not hate. Everyone is invited to gently laugh at people’s poor hairstyle choices, not poke fun at the individuals themselves. What’s more, certain things are off the table, such as sharing identifying information or shaming someone who is ill or injured.
    #28

    I Deeply Regret Looking Up The Voice Actor Of Johnny Storm From The 1994 Fantastic Four Series On Imdb

    A man with a serious expression, displaying one of many unfortunate haircuts, with a mix of brown and grey hair.

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    #29

    Idk Who The Hell This Is But, Man

    Four different shots of a woman with a very short fringe and bleached hair. These are unfortunate haircuts.

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    #30

    Not Sure What You’d Call This One

    A man with a very short and spiky haircut. This is another example of unfortunate haircuts from the community.

    Coffeepictures82 Report

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    Tell us about the very worst haircut that you have ever gotten! What happened, and how did you react? Did you go to a professional hair salon, or did you try to beautify yourself at home with some rusty DIY skills?

    What do you look for in a hair stylist or barber these days? How do you explain to them exactly what you want to look like?

    Share your grievances, wins, and embarrassing moments in the comments at the bottom of this list!
    #31

    This Was A 'Skin Fade'. I Got As Far As The Pub, My Mates Took This Picture And Promptly Ushered Me Back To Their House To Fix It

    The back of a man's head features a bowl-cut style, one of many unfortunate haircuts.

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    #32

    Ryan Seacrest

    A man with spiky blonde hair, wearing a gray suit, exemplifies unfortunate haircuts captured from a TV screen.

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    #33

    My Great Grandma

    A smiling woman with an unfortunate short bob haircut and very short bangs.

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    #34

    What An Actual Domestic Terrorist Looks Like

    A man with a receding hairline and an unfortunate haircut, where only a small section of hair remains.

    RequirementQuirky763 Report

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    #35

    Apologies If This Has Already Been Posted Here

    A man wearing sunglasses with a tattoo on his head that resembles a bad haircut with bangs.

    stuphanie Report

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    #36

    Maga Thug For Life!

    A man with a heavily tattooed face and neck, wearing multiple large chains, displaying an unfortunate haircut.

    BoogerDrawers Report

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    #37

    I Got You, Bro

    A man with an unfortunate haircut styled with a face profile on the back of his head.

    adadhead Report

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    #38

    Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut

    A man with an unusual and unfortunate haircut, featuring a short, blunt fringe over his forehead, standing near a Tesco sign.

    doubtfuljoee Report

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    #39

    Once You Defeat All The Other Karens.. This Is The Final Boss

    Woman with a massive, round, brown unfortunate haircut, sitting in a crowd at a sporting event.

    Feaselbf6 Report

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    #40

    Rip To This California Firefighter

    Man with an unfortunate haircut, featuring a high fade and a very large mustache.

    Donutholier Report

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    #41

    Haircut My Husband Got At One Of Those "Mens" Salons

    The back of a man's head shows a very short, unfortunate haircut with a harsh line at the neck.

    helplesslyhopeful97 Report

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    #42

    My Hair Before I Shaved It :)

    A man with an unfortunate haircut, long hair on one side and shaved on the other, looks in a mirror.

    ElfNavigator193 Report

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    #43

    3 In 1

    A man with a light brown haircut smiles at the camera, surrounded by other people.

    dosageofjoseph7 Report

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    #44

    A Dichotomy For You To Contemplate

    A man with a severely receding hairline and an unfortunate haircut, looking straight ahead in a mugshot.

    Moondoobious Report

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    #45

    Walter Jones (Black Power Ranger) In Disney’s Brink!

    A smiling young man with a very short, rounded unfortunate haircut, wearing a grey and yellow striped shirt.

    hostesscakeboi Report

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    #46

    There Goes My Pet Grooming Career

    A cat with an unfortunate haircut, shaved on its body but with a fluffy head, sitting on a brick patio.

    Puzzled_Trouble3328 Report

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    #47

    Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk

    Collage of images depicting a man with multiple unfortunate haircuts alongside a portrait of Mao Zedong.

    wrapityup Report

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    #48

    Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk

    Collage of photos showcasing various unfortunate haircuts over time on a man, highlighting different styles.

    wrapityup Report

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    #49

    First Time Cutting Myself. How We Feelin?

    A person with an unfortunate close-cropped haircut and an unusually shaped head and neck.

    grayscale001 Report

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    #50

    They're Like Teenage Toddlers With Tattoos

    Two young men with unfortunate haircuts, one with a fade and the other with a messy top, posing outdoors.

    sohchx Report

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    #51

    ”i Look Like A Worm”

    A bald man with round glasses and a long, pointed mustache, representing unfortunate haircuts.

    itsmemopoo Report

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    #52

    Fox News Host And Former Us Representative Trey Gowdy

    Man with an unfortunate haircut, a high silver pompadour, wearing a suit and tie.

    Goosedukee Report

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    #53

    Home Perm Courtesy Of My Mom In The 70’s

    A child with curly, wide hair resembling a mushroom cut, an example of unfortunate haircuts.

    Desolation-Rose Report

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    #54

    To Her Barber: How Dare You?!

    A person with an unfortunate haircut, standing in a harbor with boats in the background. Another one of the worst haircuts.

    Icedrive Report

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    #55

    Shi U Only See On TV

    A man with a bald head, unique beard, and glasses. This is one of the unfortunate haircuts shared by the community.

    Th3-B0t Report

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    #56

    Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style

    A young man with an unfortunate shaggy brown haircut and bangs, wearing a striped polo shirt.

    The_Daily_Pootis Report

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    #57

    The King And Queen Of Jfmsu

    A man and a woman face each other, both with severe and unfortunate haircuts.

    [deleted] Report

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    #58

    Real Life Photo Of A Reddit Mod

    A man with an unfortunate haircut and a receding hairline smiles at the camera against a blue background.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

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    #59

    Job Interview Haircut

    A close-up of an ear with a faded temple and an unfortunate haircut.

    ActuallyQuiteVery Report

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    #60

    Prince Harry And His Lawyer (?)

    Prince Harry smiles at the camera, while a man with an unfortunate haircut stands behind him.

    19danielb Report

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    #61

    It Was 2003, We Didn't Have Internet Fashion Tips Yet, Okay?

    A woman with a black and white checkered headband, pigtails, and an unfortunate haircut, smiling at the camera.

    Mind_The_Muse Report

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    #62

    There Is So Much Going On Here

    A man with an unfortunate haircut, long sideburns, a goatee, and a startled expression.

    AllTheAnimalsInc Report

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    #63

    That’s A Choice

    A man from the side, wearing sunglasses, with an unfortunate haircut featuring a bald top and spiky back.

    DDpeachybabe Report

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    #64

    Rafael Nadal

    Rafael Nadal smiling on a tennis court, displaying a noticeably thinning hairline and an unfortunate haircut.

    garyschronology Report

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    #65

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Spent 12.000€ Of Taxpayer Money On A Hairdresser Last Year

    A man with a receding hairline and an unfortunate haircut, wearing a suit and smiling subtly.

    Southern_Gur_4736 Report

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    #66

    As Seen During The Super Bowl

    DJ Khaled with a meticulously shaped beard and an unfortunate haircut, wearing a leopard print tank top.

    SupaDurl Report

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    #67

    I Genuinely Want To Cry

    Close-up of a person's forehead with a very short, choppy, and unfortunate haircut with bangs.

    Necessary_Cancel_601 Report

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    #68

    What Do You Even Say To Get This?😭

    A man from behind and front, wearing sunglasses, with a very slicked-back and uneven, unfortunate haircut.

    BreakingBadIsBest Report

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    #69

    Peaches In A New Interview

    A person with a half-shaved head and long, blonde and black hair, an unfortunate haircut.

    Jason_Tail Report

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    #70

    For Real Though

    Ben Shapiro with comically large, unfortunate eyebrows that appear to be part of a bad haircut.

    Katz3njamm3r Report

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    #71

    Longevity Award

    A smiling man wearing a light blue shirt and white tie, with an unfortunate haircut styled into spikes.

    robot-downey-jnr Report

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    #72

    Throwback To The Time My Girlfriend Cut My Hair In The Early Days Of The Covid Pandemic

    The back of a man's head, showing a very short, unfortunate haircut with a straight line.

    Stock_Strategy1668 Report

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    #73

    “How Did You Know I Was Iraqi”

    A man with a large beard, a unique shaved haircut, and many rings and bracelets on his hands.

    CuteRelationship6143 Report

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    #74

    An Israeli Settler Harasses A Woman Outside Of Hebron, Palestine. Photographed By Pietro Masturzo For L'espresso Magazine

    A man in military fatigues with an unfortunate haircut shows a phone to a woman in a hijab.

    AcrolloPeed Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this in here? This is terrible.

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    #75

    Did The Fire Alarm Go Off Inside His Barbers?

    Michael Shannon on a screen with a very unfortunate haircut, discussing his directorial debut.

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    #76

    A Lot Going On Here

    Dan Bilzerian in a suit, sporting a striking and unfortunate haircut with a prominent beard.

    jamnewton22 Report

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    #77

    At My Daughter's High School Concert Rmhs

    A man from behind, revealing a very unfortunate haircut with sparse hair on the sides and back of his bald head.

    Xkorpion3000 Report

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is giving "I'm a fire stater. Twisted fire starter."

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    #78

    An Ad I Just Got Served On Fb

    A man with long, blonde hair smiles, celebrating 27 years in real estate. The image shows his unique haircut.

    Rhythmic1 Report

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    #79

    Todd White, Evangelical Pastor

    Man with long, blonde dreadlocks representing an unfortunate haircut, speaking to the camera.

    Zealousideal_Belt_17 Report

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    #80

    I Was Told By 50 People My Cut Belongs Here

    Young man with a bad haircut that includes a mullet and shaved sides, showing acne on his face.

    Klewkwa Report

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    #81

    O

    Man with unfortunate haircuts, featuring a long, unkempt style with a disconnected beard.

    P33p33p0op0o0 Report

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    #82

    Jermaine Jackson Being Seen For The First Time In 6+ Years

    Man with unfortunate haircuts, styled with a distinct faux hawk and shaved sides, smiling.

    gmox15 Report

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    #83

    Boneless Afro

    Woman with unfortunate haircuts, showcasing a highly uneven circular cut from behind in an elevator.

    charlieboyx Report

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    #84

    A Realtor In Our Area

    Man with unfortunate haircuts, featuring an unusual bowl cut and beard smiling in a suit.

    ReggaeAlchemist Report

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