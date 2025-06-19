ADVERTISEMENT

Google Maps’ satellites and cars equipped with cameras have taken more than 220 billion images and covered 10 million miles of roads over the last 20 years. During this time, the devices have captured all sorts of majestic, odd, and funny sights around the world. But only those who took the time to zoom in and get a closer look have been able to reveal them. In the list below, we gathered some of the most interesting things found while roaming the streets on Google Maps, as shared by the members of the Google Maps Shenanigans subreddit. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the most unexplainable ones!

#1

Accidental Beatles In DC

Four people pulling suitcases crossing a street on a crosswalk, a playful scene captured on Google Maps shenanigans.

Equivalent-Wait9647 Report

rcarbin avatar
Richienotsorich
Richienotsorich
Community Member
42 minutes ago

There's a webcam at the actual crossing in London. It's very frustrating for motorists having to constantly stop for people taking photos of others.

RELATED:
    #2

    Thanks Maps. Really Insightful

    Google Maps navigation showing a route with traffic delay and nearby roads in a suburban area captured on Google Maps.

    Entire-Reference2379:

    Must be the scenic route.

    Ahaigh9877:

    Google Maps likes to offer different routes, which is fine at the beginning of a journey, you can choose one (it could tell you which is more scenic, but I guess that's a lot to ask from something that's only been in development for a few thousand years), but that's okay.
    But once I've chosen my route, Google Maps you absolute bastard, please do not re-route me on a fucking whim, even if a little "I'm going to re-route you unless you tell me to stop" box appears on the screen for a bit. Don't f**king do that please Google Maps.

    Darknesscomesfromyou Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited)

    That makes me SO mad! It likes to change to the route with tolls but not tell me it changed.

    #3

    The Parking Lot Flooded So Long That Gmaps Considers It A National Landmark

    Satellite view of a parking lot showing shenanigans captured on Google Maps with a fake lake labeled McDonald's.

    canoe_:

    That McDonald’s just got torn down.

    The_Chuckness88 Report

    The Google Maps Shenanigans subreddit, at the time of writing, has 159k members, which it garnered during the 8 years of documenting some of the oddest sights found on Google Maps.

    In 2019, its creators had a chat with The Next Web and told them a bit about how this community was created. 

    “I was reading through the comments of a post where people were wishing for a subreddit about funny things found with Google Maps, and the name r/googlemapsshenanigans was thrown out by someone,” the subreddit’s founder, slash23579, told TNW. “I loved the idea so I decided to create the subreddit.”
    #4

    4 Months Ago, Google Street View Snapped Me And I Snapped It Back

    Person carrying Google Maps street view camera backpack on busy city street with pedestrians captured in Google Maps shenanigans.

    NIPLZ Report

    #5

    My Buddy Who Left Us In November, Is Still On Google Street View

    Cat sitting on a windowsill inside a white house, one of the shenanigans captured on Google Maps street view.

    rustydittmar Report

    #6

    So I Guess People Are Renaming Parks Now

    Aerial view of a tennis court and a dirt area in a park with a humorous Google Maps label showing shenanigans.

    Anon:

    It's really not that hard to get additions approved on Google Maps. I've added fake businesses to the home addresses of a couple war criminals.

    Scottp89 Report

    Their first post was of two random guys fooling around and posing for the Street View cameras as Google’s car was passing them by.

    “It’s not a super complex theme or concept,” Google Maps Shenanigans moderator AeroGlass added. “It’s funny things that people found, […] but sometimes there’s more to it.”

    “We often get people that have found oddities on satellite imagery that aren’t simply glitches and are sometimes genuinely interesting or questionable things, and people often speculate about what they could be,” AeroGlass continued. “We haven’t found anything too crazy yet, but it always creates notable discussion.”
    #7

    Apple Maps Car Overtaking Google Maps Car

    Apple Maps car equipped with roof-mounted camera system capturing shenanigans for Google Maps imagery on a rural road.

    Augiiis Report

    #8

    My Friend Found This... 💀

    Google Maps screenshot showing a lake with a humorous and edited name capturing shenanigans online.

    TheRealChillGuy Report

    kendallc7127 avatar
    Kris Fireheart
    Kris Fireheart
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    I'd like the latitude and longitude, please, and the numbers of every dealer who's posted up around it. Sorry, not sorry.

    #9

    Someone Call The Poliolice

    Police SUV parked at an intersection captured on Google Maps, showcasing unusual street shenanigans and urban scenes.

    Rovvioli Report

    The founder attributes the popularity of this subreddit to another fellow Reddit community, r/funny, which was kind enough to share one of their posts with their members.

    “Since then, though, Google Maps Shenanigans has found itself on Reddit’s trending section on a number of occasions—including with this post showing a man frozen in time as he’s about to fall off some stairs.”

    “I feel this post is singlehandedly responsible for putting this subreddit in the public eye,” adds AeroGlass. “That image was submitted and made it near the top of /r/All (the community it was on was /r/funny, I think). This subreddit was linked by someone in that thread, and the next day it was one of Reddit’s featured communities for the day.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Is What Happens When You Skip Leg Day And Avoid Walking At All Costs

    Man in business attire riding an electric scooter on street captured in funny Google Maps shenanigans.

    ClassyRedneck Report

    #11

    What The Hell Did I Find?

    Person wearing white suit appears headless on street, a funny shenanigan captured on Google Maps in Brooklyn.

    I was exploring the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard and decided to do a little drive around, and all of a sudden this guy shows up. At first I thought Google removed the face but when I zoomed in and tried to figure out what it is, the “person” started jumping around like shown in the pics. Also, when you try to drive past him, maps gives me a “server error” message. Got me spooked ngl.

    Difficult-Fennel1351 Report

    #12

    Skater Falling Mid Air

    Person captured mid-fall while skateboarding on a sidewalk, humorously caught in a Google Maps shenanigans moment.

    reddit.com , app.goo Report

    Fast forward to now, the subreddit no longer focuses just on Google Maps and has since included posts about anything related to mapping software. “It’s not entirely about Street View anymore, just funny finds from really any sort of mapping software,” the founder explained to TNW.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Along the way, the subreddit’s team has also updated its policies to ensure the quality of the posts.
    #13

    A Very Specific Speed Limit

    Unusual road with a speed limit sign showing 34 percent, one of the shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Embarrassed-Diet-115 Report

    #14

    What Is This?

    Sculpture of a walking humanoid figure with an extended arm in a dry, desert-like area captured on Google Maps.

    I checked previous dates and it isn’t a statue so I don’t know what it is.

    Chinesespy423 Report

    #15

    What Are These And How Do I Get Rid Of Them?

    Google Maps screenshot showing Theater District with many restaurant icons highlighting shenanigans captured on the map.

    No clue what I’ve done here but I can’t get rid of them. Nothing in layers to deselect. Tried uninstalling and reinstalling. Help!

    Anon:

    Looks like you added a layer with locations of toilets.
    Click the "You" tab on the bottom and see if it shows up there under your lists. You may be able to remove it there.

    Local-Philosopher-14 Report

    “When I first came on, I made significant changes that were designed with popularity in mind, such as making rules consistent and clearly explained, and creating community chat rooms,” AeroGlass said.

    “I typically see two to four posts each day, and I’ll generally have to remove a few of those,” the moderator continued. “So, the community ultimately gets one or two quality posts per day. It’s not great, but it’s a far cry from how it was before.”
    #16

    Anyone Know What This Black Square Means?

    Google Maps screenshot showing a large black square body of water near Midland with surrounding industrial area.

    I was browsing around the midland texas when i found this. Everything got blacked out. I searched for CRMWD and the only thing I found is Colorado River Municipal Water District. Why would a water utility building got censored? Can someone explain.

    Abject-Storm4834:

    Black balls, don't put that out of context.

    Dwashelle:

    Yeah these are those black balls in a water reservoir to stop it from evaporating, there's a video about it on YouTube that's pretty interesting.

    SufficientAbility825 Report

    #17

    Landslide Caught On Google Maps

    Aerial view capturing shenanigans on Google Maps showing a village affected by a large landslide with surrounding forest areas.

    _dacops_ Report

    #18

    WTH Is This

    Aerial view of a mysterious circular structure captured on Google Maps showing unique shenanigans in a forested area.

    I found a weird thing in northern manitoba and I want to know if anyone know wtf this is 56.4340432, -94.2222389.

    traditionaldrummer:

    Henday Land Electrode.

    cromagnone:

    That was a great rabbit hole to fall down. This is basically a place where you can plug a power station into the earth if you need the electricity to go somewhere else for a while.

    cwkaitlyn Report

    stefanovalicchia avatar
    Giano
    Giano
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    That happen when you drop the pin from high heights

    Lastly, the founder shared their all-time favorite Google Maps Shenanigans entry, which was a Street View GIF of a guy falling off his horse. “I don’t have the link for it but I think it’s one if the top posts still. That cracked me up when I first saw it and it still does.”

    #19

    TIL In Mongolian Suburbs, Most People Have Yurts In Their Back Yard

    Aerial view of densely packed neighborhood with colorful rooftops showing shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    loinmaster Report

    #20

    Would Anyone Know Why These Palm Trees Are In A Perfect Grid On This Uninhabited Atoll In The Cook Islands? (-16.5642491, -154.6216591)

    Aerial view of an island with dense green trees surrounded by clear blue ocean waters captured on Google Maps.

    NotAnotherFNG:

    This is Manua'e and is actually located in the Society Islands. It was a coconut plantation in the 1920s. Today it's a nature preserve.
    Coincidentally, there is also a Manuae island in the Cook Islands.

    Fishywishy_iscool Report

    #21

    Oops

    Car stuck off narrow rural bridge captured on Google Maps showing unusual shenanigans on the road.

    micdab Report

    Neither the subreddit Google Maps Shenanigans nor the photos on their subreddit would exist if Google hadn't come up with Google Maps and Google Earth in 2005, as well as Google Street View in 2007.

    Today, Google mostly uses its camera-equipped Google Maps Street View cars to capture real-life images of various corners of the world to help people navigate more easily. For places these vehicles can't reach, Google has found other creative ways to get around, including a tricycle, camel, boat, snowmobile, underwater apparatus, and good old feet.
    #22

    Does This Count?

    Google Street View car stuck in a shallow pond surrounded by greenery, capturing unexpected shenanigans on Google Maps.

    Specific_Display_366 Report

    #23

    Thank You Google For Keeping Superman's Identity A Secret

    Statue of Superman with a blurred face in a town square captured on Google Maps showcasing shenanigans and unusual finds.

    AnnieGS Report

    #24

    Found The Tiniest Roundabouts In Italy

    Traffic signs crowded on a small traffic island in street corner captured on Google Maps showing unusual street shenanigans.

    Coordinates: 40.4007084, 17.6402574

    IShouldGoToBed2 Report

    In 2023, a Google spokesperson chatted with Reader’s Digest and told them more about how the 360° view of our planet ends up in our tiny smartphones.

    “Street View cars have special cameras that take photographs as they drive down public streets,” he explained. “Once the photographs have been taken, they go through computer processing to make them ready for use on Google Maps.”

    #25

    University Of Edinburgh

    Aerial view of a building repeatedly mislabeled as University of Edinburgh on Google Maps, showcasing shenanigans captured.

    frankieepurr Report

    #26

    These Islands Of The Coast Of Dubai That Are Named Like Countries

    Satellite view of African countries with distorted shapes, showcasing unusual shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Existing_Degree9738 Report

    #27

    Triple Set Of Twins Found On Google Maps

    Group of people including children and adults caught in unusual moment on a street, captured in Google Maps shenanigans.

    Coordinates of anyone is interested: 14°10'56.6"N 122°39'47.4"E

    OneTemporary998 Report

    During the image-processing stage, the photos are stitched together to create a 360° view of our surroundings that we can access every time we go to Google Street View. For privacy, Google AI technology also blurs any faces or license plates visible in the photos.

    And this is how, folks, Google was able to cover nearly 80 countries and upload it online for the whole world to see!

    #28

    The Most Stupidest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

    Aerial view of buildings next to a large rock cliff captured on Google Maps revealing unusual landscape shenanigans.

    FarIntroduction5135 Report

    Coordinates 33.939293, -118.366478 Residential Back Yard Full Of Teslas In Los Angeles

    Aerial view of a crowded parking lot showing all sorts of shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    AttackerCat:

    My guess is this is someone who (either on their own or as a business) repairs Teslas without an owner needing to go through Tesla themselves. With most car manufacturers it can be incredibly expensive to get a replacement part from them, by design.
    This is why right to repair is important.

    sigma_three Report

    stefanovalicchia avatar
    Giano
    Giano
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Maybe they don't know that the batteries are rechargeable so they dump them every time 😀

    #30

    Is There A Reason Why This Random Part Of Sweden Has Poisoned Gas Instead Of Air?

    Map showing a hazardous zone with a high concentration of incidents, highlighting unusual shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Antique-Tone-1145:

    It’s a reoccurring problem around this time of year and around the end of November, ie the periods where winter tyres, usually studded, start being required but when the roads in town aren’t necessarily covered in ice and snow, meaning the studded tyres tear up the streets and release very harmful particles in the air. It’s a common problem in other Swedish cities, and for example in Stockholm they’ve banned studded tyres from the worst affected roads. That’s not necessarily possible in Östersund though because when it does snow and the roads are icy studded tyres are a necessity for safety reasons.

    kaziniki Report

    #31

    Is This A Boat Sinking?

    Aerial view of a boat captured on Google Maps, showcasing unexpected shenanigans on the water surface.

    So, I was scanning Lake Washington, right outside Seattle and I came across this. This does look like a large, recreational boat, sinking? I'm not going crazy, nor are my eyes going bad? I did a quick search for news of any boats sinking in that area, but I found nothing. Could this be a shadow effect from the sun? I figured that this would be the best community to post this.

    carlitosbahia:

    Nah, just google being dumb in images over water.
    Example in the same area boats that were there at some other date then google mixed images from more than one date then we see all those "ghost" boats.

    WereInbuisness Report

    #32

    Google’s AI Mistakes Plant For Face

    Two potted plants on a white garden wall in front of a house captured in a Google Maps street view image.

    TheFrog73259 Report

    #33

    Google Maps Says You Can Get Through Here. It Was A Really Fun Road That Felt Like An Adventure, So It Was Perfect For Me

    Google Maps captures a unique stone path crossing a flowing river surrounded by greenery and urban buildings.

    tomyan112 Report

    #34

    Google Street View Photographer Attacked By The World's Deadliest Creature!

    Close-up of a penguin on sandy beach, one of the shenanigans captured on Google Maps in a unique wildlife moment.

    MaysunPoss Report

    #35

    Caught Three Guys Breaking Into A Car In Kensington Philadelphia. Improvised Slim Jim On Roof

    Two people caught in a shenanigan leaning into a car on a street, captured on Google Maps.

    wbradford00 Report

    #36

    I Can't Go To This Island

    Aerial view of Inaccessible Island surrounded by ocean, one of the shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Ocopp Report

    #37

    Street View Driver Cleaning The Camera

    Person wearing a white Diesel t-shirt taking a distorted selfie with blurred face, showing shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    champytech_ Report

    #38

    Shanghai Has 3D Buildings Marked On Google Earth, But They Are Offset Because China

    Aerial view of a city with distorted buildings and roads captured as shenanigans on Google Maps.

    PortablePorcelain Report

    #39

    Why?

    Google Maps navigation showing route with road signs and nearby buildings captured in a shenanigans moment on map.

    PauseNervous5600 Report

    #40

    Found This On Google Earth Its In The Middle Of The Afsluitdijk

    Red truck with a trailer featuring a Lightning McQueen design, one of the shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Recent-Swordfish9220 Report

    #41

    Why Is There A Random Red Square Near Hamburg?

    Aerial view of farmland with a large, irregularly shaped body of water showcasing shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    real_hungarian:

    I think that's the Stade red mud reservoir. red mud (bauxite residue) is a byproduct of processing bauxite into aluminium oxide, not a very pleasant chemical.

    l1r2 Report

    #42

    Randomly Found A Guy Surfing ~50 Miles Off The Coast Of Somalia

    Surfer riding large ocean wave captured in a screenshot from Google Maps showcasing shenanigans at the beach.

    religion_slayer Report

    #43

    Is This A Tribal Area Or Some Random Dude That Likes Peak Isolation In Papua New Guinea

    Aerial view of an unusual clearing in dense forest captured on Google Maps showing unexpected shenanigans from above.

    tistisblitskits:

    Papua new guinea does have tribal groups, so it might be that.

    Altruistic-Willow265 Report

    #44

    Old People Taking A Picture At The Indiana-Michigan Border

    Two people captured in a Google Maps image near an Indiana welcome sign with a railroad track in the background.

    grindingonph Report

    I Think I Found An Explosive Stockpile From Ww2 In The Middle Of New Guinea

    Unusual arrangement of objects and natural elements captured in a forest scene showcasing shenanigans on Google Maps.

    I think it's Australian grenades, mortars and artillery shells, along with a helmet.

    TopShelfBrand1134 Report

    Creative Naming In Ohio

    Map showing Greensburg and nearby areas with highway 77 and route 241, illustrating shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Evil_Obama Report

    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    My grandparents are buried in Greensburg, OH. That cemetary may be the only thing left there.

    #47

    Google Thinks I Am In Ukraine Even Though Im In My Home Country Of Lithuania

    Map screenshot showing Lithuania, Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine with shenanigans captured on Google Maps highlighted.

    madery:

    There has been some gps jamming going on lately.

    NewSouthWalesMan Report

    #48

    Swimmining Pool Openining Soon!

    Sign with spelling errors on a swimming pool banner captured as a funny Google Maps shenanigans moment.

    geo_gan Report

    We Should Probably Not Rent Box Trucks To People Who Have Never Driven Anything Bigger Than A Corolla

    Aerial view of a traffic incident with multiple vehicles stopped on a grassy highway median captured on Google Maps.

    VF1379 Report

    Worlds Closest Bookstore

    Signboard leaning against a fence pointing to the world's closest bookstore, found in shenanigans captured on Google Maps.

    Navstar27 Report

    #51

    How Many Aura Points Do I Gain From Finding This

    Red torii gate standing alone on a snowy beach, an unusual shenanigan captured on Google Maps.

    Working-Quiet-4474 Report

    #52

    Why Does Dubai, A Highly Developed City, Not Have 3D Google Earth Imagery?

    Satellite view of Dubai landmarks on Google Maps showing areas like Dubai Gold Souk and Business Bay metro station.

    John_EightThirtyTwo:

    I'm always intrigued by the fact that some parts of the world have 3D imagery in Google Maps, and others don't. In the latter places, you can go into the 3D mode and pan and zoom around, but you're moving around over features that appear painted onto a flat world.
    I know that some of the imagery is from satellites and some from aircraft that fly up and down across a grid over the landscape. I imagine that the 3D feature requires both the latter, more-detailed images and also a bunch of back-end computation at Google. Is that right? Has Google published any info about the process?

    TheMasterOfNone_ Report

    #53

    Can Someone Explain What The Heck This Is? I Have No Idea And Never Saw Something Like This Before

    Satellite view of a street with a bright glare anomaly captured on Google Maps showcasing unusual shenanigans.

    Ziginox:

    It's the sun reflecting off of a skylight, greenhouse, or other shiny surface.

    Superb_Sir_9026 Report

    #54

    For Some Reason This Is In Milwaukee

    Aerial view of a building roof with a misspelled Welcome to Cleveland message, a Google Maps shenanigan captured.

    LeBatardGoogleMaps Report

    #55

    Wonder What The Door Is For

    Silver SUV parked on a suburban street with dry trees and houses, a shenanigans moment captured on Google Maps.

    Iki-Balam Report

    #56

    Plane Caught On Bing's Bird Eye View

    A plane captured on Google Maps parked across multiple streets and railway tracks, showing unusual shenanigans.

    _dacops_ Report

    Dead End

    Group of people and parked motorcycles in an urban alley, showcasing unusual scenes captured on Google Maps.

    Navstar27 Report

    #58

    Who The Hell Driving This Unconventional Vehicle

    Large farm vehicle driving down a rural road captured on Google Maps showing unusual shenanigans in a countryside setting.

    GuyWithAHat3 Report

    #59

    What The Hell Happened While I Was Exploring St. Louis?

    View of a highway captured on Google Maps showing cars, road markings, and navigation arrows during sunset.

    Heartgirl2020:

    That’s what happens to the cameras in a low light environment. They kept rolling a little too close to sunset.

    Heartgirl2020 Report

    #60

    Why Does This House Have So Many Bins? Genuine Question

    A row of trash and recycling bins lined up on a street corner captured in a Google Maps shenanigans image.

    Jackack7 Report

