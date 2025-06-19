The Google Maps Shenanigans subreddit, at the time of writing, has 159k members, which it garnered during the 8 years of documenting some of the oddest sights found on Google Maps.

In 2019, its creators had a chat with The Next Web and told them a bit about how this community was created.

“I was reading through the comments of a post where people were wishing for a subreddit about funny things found with Google Maps, and the name r/googlemapsshenanigans was thrown out by someone,” the subreddit’s founder, slash23579, told TNW. “I loved the idea so I decided to create the subreddit.”