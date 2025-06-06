There’s a corner of the internet where you will find mostly good vibes. It’s typically hidden beneath the hateful comments and toxic news cycles that flood social media timelines. 

So instead of making you do some digging, we’ve collected some images from the Falling In Society Instagram page. You will find a variety of posts as you scroll through, but we’ve focused on those that bring nothing but cheerful positivity

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up for today, hopefully, this list provides you with that.

#1

Woman exploring a detailed rock garden with pebble structures, showcasing creative outdoor art and daily serotonin boost.

    #2

    Text post from Instagram about drunk self embarrassing despite being dressed in cute outfits, for daily serotonin boost.

    #3

    Tweet about a little girl dressed as a shark receiving m&ms, spreading joy and daily serotonin boost on social media.

    If you’ve noticed how most mainstream media outlets seem to focus more on the doom and gloom, that’s because it’s by design. As psychologist and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Rick Hanson explains, it’s a byproduct of the nervous system’s evolution over the last 600 million years, where our ancestors had to be vigilant about their surroundings. 

    “They had to avoid two kinds of mistakes: (1) thinking that there’s a tiger in the bushes but actually all is well or (2) thinking that all is well while actually there is a tiger about to pounce,” Dr. Hanson wrote.

    #4

    Tweet showing a heartwarming story from a server about kind boys, featured for daily serotonin boost inspiration.

    #5

    Tweet from Chris suggesting leaving work early for drinks when the weather is nice, shared for daily serotonin boost.

    #6

    Tweet from IG user @daintysloth humorously asking about a weighted blanket, relating to serotonin boost and daily mood uplift.

    Dr. Hanson says this hypervigilance against potential threats wired ancient humans into overestimating threats while downplaying opportunities and resources. This mindset has been carried over into modern-day humans, who tend to gravitate toward bad news and overlook the positive aspects of things. Experts refer to this as negative bias. 
    #7

    Screenshot of an online message about a balloon order, showing a refund and supportive seller response.

    #8

    Tweet about a medical alert wiener dog detecting an irregular heart beat, boosting daily serotonin from IG pics.

    #9

    Screenshot of a tweet about a boyfriend paying $2,000 tuition, shared to give a daily serotonin boost from an IG page.

    It’s no secret that consuming positive news and other types of content online uplifts the spirit. However, according to positive psychology researcher Jodie Jackson, it can also help restore your faith in humanity. 

    “News stories that focused on solutions were shown to boost a person’s belief in their ability to make a difference,” Jackson explained.

    #10

    Tweet about a husband setting up a nap area including weighted blanket and book, related to daily serotonin boost pics on IG.

    #11

    Text image showing a humorous message about women's dressing habits for a daily serotonin boost from an IG page.

    #12

    Social media post humor about adult friendships requiring scheduled appointments to meet.

    But of course, it would be impossible to completely eradicate the negative content pieces, especially since they’re the ones that bring in the clicks and views. This is why Jackson believes in these two worlds co-existing rather than competing. 

    As she stated, “We need to notice achievements alongside failings in order to understand the world more accurately.”
    #13

    Two glowing, abstract human figures connected by light strands with text about sarcasm, showcasing serotonin boost visuals.

    #14

    Cartoon character sitting on floor with a happy expression, from a popular Instagram page for daily serotonin boost.

    #15

    Four close-ups of a baby goat showing a cute attitude, perfect for a daily serotonin boost from Instagram pics.

    We’d like to hear from you, readers. Which of the posts on this list did you relate to most? What about them caught your attention? Share your insights in the comments below!

    #16

    Text message conversation showing a girlfriend's attitude explained as wanting to see her partner for a daily serotonin boost.

    #17

    Text message conversation asking for thoughts on the new pope, featured among serotonin boost Instagram pics.

    #18

    Screenshot of a tweet asking for reassurance in a lighthearted way, shared on an IG page for a daily serotonin boost.

    #19

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange from an Instagram page for a daily serotonin boost.

    #20

    Playlist screenshot showing songs by Taylor Swift and Renée Rapp, related to daily serotonin boost from IG page pics.

    #21

    Text message exchange with playful validation and affection, providing a daily serotonin boost from an IG page.

    #22

    Two dogs doing a sploot stretch on the floor, illustrating a popular pet pose for a serotonin boost.

    #23

    Screenshot of a phone message showing fiancé spelled with finance and emojis, featured in serotonin boost pics.

    #24

    Text image showing a quote about true friends supporting your obsession with favorite fictional characters for daily serotonin boost.

    #25

    Text on black background about cuddling on the sofa after a hard day for a serotonin boost from IG pics.

    #26

    Cat with a shocked expression looking out car window, capturing serotonin boost from funny and surprising moments on IG page.

    #27

    Text post from an IG page humorously describing waking up to multiple full volume alarms, boosting daily serotonin.

    #28

    Close-up of a tired potato with a funny face, illustrating the serotonin boost from humorous IG page pics.

    #29

    Screenshot of a social media post about daily mood affected by reading opinions, relating to serotonin boost content.

    #30

    Man posing with large letters spelling FAIR at an outdoor event, bright sky and amusement rides in the background.

    #31

    Text message exchange showing a mother giving simple advice for a daily serotonin boost.

    #32

    Bear holding a small stuffed bear toy outside in the snow, offering a daily serotonin boost from IG pics.

    #33

    Text post about personal goals with a humorous tone, shared on an Instagram page for a daily serotonin boost.

    #34

    Text post discussing weird relationship stages like almost dating, no closure, and lingering crushes, for daily serotonin boost.

    #35

    Empanadas shaped like dinosaurs on a tray, providing a fun serotonin boost from this IG page’s daily pics.

    #36

    Text image with a humorous quote about staying indoors and slowly becoming furniture for a daily serotonin boost.

    #37

    Funny tweet about a 4-year-old and a retired father both thinking about trucks, a serotonin boost moment.

    #38

    Cat with text overlay asking viewers to fill a fun questionnaire, providing a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #39

    Twitter post about wanting a fitness class with choreography to late 90s and early 2000s pop songs for a serotonin boost.

    #40

    Humorous IG post from nyx about losing job and swapping chapsticks, featured for daily serotonin boost.

    #41

    Instagram post text about a French exam fail, shared on a page for daily serotonin boost with funny and relatable content.

    #42

    Text image with a humorous professional phrase about saying I told you so, offering a serotonin boost from the IG page.

    #43

    Text post from an IG page humorously discussing unrealistic expectations and emotional care for a daily serotonin boost.

    #44

    Cute pixel art character with sparkling brown eyes glowing in sunlight, giving a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #45

    Screenshot of a heartfelt Instagram post sharing a story to give you your daily serotonin boost.

    #46

    Bed with half covered in red roses and half in sharp nails symbolizing pleasure and pain, serotonin boost from visual contrast.

    #47

    Screenshot of a tweet about the importance of having a friend to go full tilt crazy with for a serotonin boost.

    #48

    Cartoon character checking phone in bed with teddy bear, humorous meme for daily serotonin boost from IG page pics

    #49

    Screenshot of a humorous Instagram text post about working at Forever 21 and encountering an IG baddie with a declined card.

    #50

    Screenshot of a humorous Instagram post about a 4-year-old’s reaction to pregnancy, giving a serotonin boost from IG pics.

    #51

    Inspirational IG serotonin boost quote about communication and the importance of sending a quick text message.

    #52

    Bride with tattoos smiles as a butterfly lands on her hand during wedding, offering a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #53

    Stained glass windows with sun and moon designs casting colorful light, perfect for a daily serotonin boost.

    #54

    Woman and child smiling outdoors, sharing a moment that reflects daily serotonin boost from positive experiences.

    #55

    Gray cat cuddling with an old toy fish, giving a daily serotonin boost with cute pet moments from this IG page.

    #56

    Funny wedding speech text from an IG page post, giving a daily serotonin boost with relatable and heartwarming humor.

    #57

    Text message screenshot about respect and feelings, offering a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #58

    Cute glowing character behind bars with a positive message, perfect for daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #59

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing anxiety and hoping cold brew and screen time provide a serotonin boost.

    #60

    Close-up of a pig’s face with a humorous expression, perfect for a daily serotonin boost from an IG page.

    #61

    Child with a serious expression having cheek poked, illustrating a funny moment for daily serotonin boost from Instagram pics.

    #62

    Screenshot of an Instagram post discussing communication and comprehension from an IG page for a daily serotonin boost.

    #63

    Smiling baby cozy in a fluffy bear hat and blanket, giving a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #64

    Humorous meme of a doll with eyes rolled up, capturing a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #65

    Cartoon character reacting with exaggerated emotion to receiving multiple pics, illustrating a serotonin boost from funny images.

    #66

    Emotional social media post sharing a heartfelt story to give your daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #67

    Text post by Kate DiCamillo sharing a heartfelt story to give you your daily serotonin boost from an IG page.

    #68

    Four images showing pets and a Kermit doll wrapped in blankets or in distress, depicting a serotonin boost theme.

    #69

    Screenshot of Instagram exchange showing a humorous interaction to give a daily serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #70

    Motivational travel quote on white background, inspiring work and income through traveling for daily serotonin boost.

    #71

    Emotional tweet about family, loss, and seeing a butterfly as a symbol, shared for a daily serotonin boost from an IG page.

    #72

    Simple cartoon character giving thumbs up with tears, expressing understanding and comfort, boosting daily serotonin.

    #73

    Child with dog standing by a blooming Camellia tree, now fully grown and vibrant, boosting daily serotonin from IG pics.

    #74

    Two images showing affectionate arm-holding between people, capturing serotonin boost and daily comfort moments.

    #75

    Mother dog lies still with two puppies asleep on her paws, a heartwarming serotonin boost from this IG page.

    #76

    Text post about a hijab falling off at the beach and a woman offering a bikini cover for support, boosting daily serotonin.

    #77

    Man emotional after receiving notes from stepdad, a touching moment captured to give you your daily serotonin boost.

    #78

    Screenshot of a humorous meme from an IG page providing a daily serotonin boost through relatable content and conversations.

    #79

    Comment expressing a desire to play drums and bass but staying with wife who has a migraine, shared for daily serotonin boost.

    #80

    Cartoon mouse holding a heart, expressing mixed emotions, a relatable serotonin boost moment from an Instagram page.

