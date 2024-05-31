ADVERTISEMENT

Childhood days are meant to be fun and carefree. But sometimes bizarre behavior by adults can ruin the early years of a person's life. From getting raw chicken bones as chew toys to being puked on, kids occasionally suffer due to the stupidity of grown-ups. Today, the Bored Panda team has compiled some amusing posts from the r/facepalm subreddit. These questionable, peculiar images will make you feel sorry for the kids involved. So, Pandas, keep scrolling to learn a thing or two about what not to do around kids.

#1

Home Schooling

Home Schooling

killHACKS Report

alishabrun avatar
Alisha Brun
Alisha Brun
Community Member
1 hour ago

I really hope she changed her mind on the home schooling bit.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Why Would He Do That To His Poor Kids

Why Would He Do That To His Poor Kids

popbase Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Poor Kid

Poor Kid

@BBCNews Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

As kids, many of us looked up to adults in our lives as role models. It is possible that you were inspired by your parents or grandparents or wished to be like your teacher when you were younger. Children often follow things adults do because we aspire to be like them.

However, what happens when grown-ups behave in an irrational manner? Their actions can impact a child’s overall growth and development. As per a recent study published in the journal Psychological and Cognitive Sciences, negative experiences that occur between the ages of 0 and 18 years cause cognitive deficits, particularly in the area of decision-making.
#4

That Poor Child

That Poor Child

Blueskywindandleaves Report

aasmith1401 avatar
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
58 minutes ago

“We don’t do doctors” - probably because they know social services will be getting involved pretty soon after!

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Imagine Being This Kid. 🤦‍♀️

Imagine Being This Kid. 🤦‍♀️

reddit.com Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

I Don’t Think That’s How It Works…

I Don’t Think That’s How It Works…

kankirchele Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
When parents experience unpredictable mood swings frequently, they might create a hostile environment for their little ones. Children feel anxious when they don’t know how their loved one will react from one moment to the next.

Imagine a child who is super excited to show their good grades at home. However, when they enter the house, they can hear the adults arguing. In such a situation, chances are the mom or dad might initially show affection but later act irritable or withdrawn, projecting their anger on the child. This state of uncertainty makes kids feel stressed in their own homes.
#7

Son Died From Vaccinable Disease So Husband Forcibly "Filled Our Daughter With Poisons And Cancer"

Son Died From Vaccinable Disease So Husband Forcibly "Filled Our Daughter With Poisons And Cancer"

Nergaal Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
55 minutes ago

You are guilty of neglect and causing a needless death at the very least.

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

That Poor Kid

That Poor Kid

ineedanswersss15 Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

Chew Toys

Chew Toys

utterperusal Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

They do not have to worry about salmonella as they are eating chicken not salmon.

Vote comment up
12
12points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The American Society for the Positive Care of Children points out that poor parenting can also lead to misdemeanors amongst kids.

“Children who are rejected by their parents, grow up in homes with considerable conflict, and are inadequately supervised are at greatest risk of becoming delinquents. There appears to be a cumulative effect such that the presence of more than one of these negative family attributes further increases the likelihood of delinquency.”
#10

The Best Way To Treat Your Son's Depression

The Best Way To Treat Your Son's Depression

Comfortable-Many-193 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
54 minutes ago

How can you be depressed son? I have taken away everything that could possibly bring you joy?

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Sueing Son Because He Stopped Paying Daily Parenting Fees

Sueing Son Because He Stopped Paying Daily Parenting Fees

flyingcatwithhorns Report

#12

I Will Not Success!!

I Will Not Success!!

John_1992_funny Report

Parents play a crucial role in shaping a child’s future. When they are overprotective, they may be able to shield their little bundles of joy from all potential harm. But in the process, they also prevent them from learning important life skills.

If you want a kid to be independent, you must let them have their own experiences and form their own opinion.
#13

I Don't Think 50 Shades Is A Movie Your Very Young Daughter Should Be Watching

I Don't Think 50 Shades Is A Movie Your Very Young Daughter Should Be Watching

MsDemacia Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited)

There needs to be an exam that people have to take before being allowed children.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Your Daughter Likes Mermaids? I've Got Some Bad News

Your Daughter Likes Mermaids? I've Got Some Bad News

matteoluca2 Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Pro-Tip: Don’t Do This To Your Kids

Pro-Tip: Don’t Do This To Your Kids

Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
12 minutes ago

You should get a birth certificate when you were BORN!! That's how you prove who you are!!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

There are times when adults just neglect the emotional or physical needs of children. Yes, you are trying to make them strong, but you must also pay attention and support them whenever needed. If your kid comes to you with a problem, you should address it. Don’t just brush them off instantly with a quick "Deal with it yourself" statement.

#16

Breastfeeding Sons Only

Breastfeeding Sons Only

MissCompany Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

His Daughter Got A Short Haircut And He Loses His Mind

His Daughter Got A Short Haircut And He Loses His Mind

@Remedey49 Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
9 minutes ago

First she cuts off her hair and now adam is "losing more and more of her every day". My guess is soon there will only be her spleen left.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

She Should Probably Check If Her Daughter Is Breathing

She Should Probably Check If Her Daughter Is Breathing

_fun_size_ Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you have felt unloved or unworthy of attention as a kid, it can quite possibly lead to attachment issues as an adult.

Clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, PhD from Santa Rosa, California says, “Given that children look to their parents and caregivers for a sense of who they are, parents who do not show their children genuine, unconditional love tend to create lasting harm to their children’s sense of self.”
#19

Poor Kid

Poor Kid

Visqo Report

#20

4-Year-Old Girl Was Denied School Enrollment Because "She Had Poor In English Language"

4-Year-Old Girl Was Denied School Enrollment Because "She Had Poor In English Language"

Rakoor_11037 Report

#21

I Feel Sorry For The Kid

I Feel Sorry For The Kid

@DrShayPhD Report

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Forcing your opinions and views on a vulnerable kid is never a good idea. As adults, you have seen the world and formed your own thoughts based on your experiences.

For instance, if the parents belong to the science field, they shouldn’t burden their son or daughter with picking the same stream. You shouldn’t pressure them. Show some trust and faith and let them make their own choice.
#22

Nowadays People Sexualize Everything

Nowadays People Sexualize Everything

@iamyesyouareno Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Will They Break Up ?

Will They Break Up ?

AtttentionWh0re Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

These Are The Same People Who Go To The Er When They Have A Cold

These Are The Same People Who Go To The Er When They Have A Cold

@LegendaryEnergy Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
49 minutes ago

The sexuality change is true, I used to be straight, but after taking the vaccine I am gayer than Elton John's walk in wardrobe.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When you were little, influential adults in your life mostly included your family and adults at school. Teachers also influence the way children think. They help motivate students to discover their passions. Beyond imparting knowledge, they are also mentors for young, impressionable minds.
#25

C'mon, Stop Laughing At The Poor Kid

C'mon, Stop Laughing At The Poor Kid

@iLoveTheUWS Report

#26

Not Every Parent Deserves A Child

Not Every Parent Deserves A Child

Downtown-Text-9368 Report

View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

A Review For The Movie 'Saw II' On Common Sense Media

A Review For The Movie 'Saw II' On Common Sense Media

Triwatchon Report

While it’s okay for adults to act kiddish, they should understand the impact of their actions on kids. It’s important that adults behave maturely and set boundaries. They can try to put efforts into being better individuals for their little ones. One way to do this is by gathering facts before making decisions. You can weigh the pros and cons and then decide what’s best for the children.

These posts show how sometimes our stupidity can cause emotional harm to kids. What are your thoughts on this? Which of these pictures did you find the most infuriating or idiotic?
#28

Lol

Lol

Nearby_Mushroom_1755 Report

#29

Well He's Gone Now

Well He's Gone Now

Ok-Professional- Report

alishabrun avatar
Alisha Brun
Alisha Brun
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Too late for prayers I believe. Poor kiddo if this is legit.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

