As kids, many of us looked up to adults in our lives as role models. It is possible that you were inspired by your parents or grandparents or wished to be like your teacher when you were younger. Children often follow things adults do because we aspire to be like them.

However, what happens when grown-ups behave in an irrational manner? Their actions can impact a child’s overall growth and development. As per a recent study published in the journal Psychological and Cognitive Sciences, negative experiences that occur between the ages of 0 and 18 years cause cognitive deficits, particularly in the area of decision-making.