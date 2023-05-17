Constantly hovering over their children, they—as most parents do—likely have their best interest at heart. However, their overprotective ways can make even the most patient of people lose their cool. We dove into the depths of the internet to find pictures that best describe what life with helicopter parents is like and came up with quite a few examples. Scroll down to find them on the list below.

One of parents’ main responsibilities is making sure their child is safe and sound. That’s why they’re often understandably concerned, ask quite a lot of questions, or tend to control their offspring to some extent. However, some moms and dads out there take it one step too far and become representatives of so-called helicopter parenting.

#1 An Insane Mom

#2 Context: This Was On A Video Of Her Saying Roblox Is "Extremely Damaging"

#3 Never Thought My Mom Was That Insane But I Guess Jesus Is Anti-Metal Straw. Sorry If It Doesn't Seem Serious, I Can't Take Anything Seriously

#4 I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh

#5 Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though

#6 My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System

#7 There’s A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G

#8 A Friend Of Mine Who’s 27 Years Old

#9 (In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)

#10 I Wonder Why The Kid Likes Travelling More Than His Dad Than Spending Time With His Mother

#11 The Subtlety Of My Mom’s Anger When Needing To Reschedule Lunch Plans

#12 Purity Culture Needs To Die Already This was my dad’s response to my mother trying to ask for my “purity” ring back since I live with my fiancé outside of marriage. This shit doesn’t sit right with me. (f22)



#13 Insane Parents Destroy Their Child’s Art Tablet For... Not Getting Up On Time

#14 I [m21] Turned Off My Location Services For My Own Privacy My Dad, citing safety reasons, turned off my wireless data until I share my location. “Hey I see that you’re not wearing a helmet when you ride your bike, so until you wear it, I’m going to take away your brakes.”



#15 Had To Repost Because Of Identifying Information. Anyways It’s Still A Repost

#16 Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems

#17 Mom Found Out I’m Only Taking 3 Ap Classes Instead Of 4

#18 Kid Doesn’t Want To Poop On The Potty? Threaten Him With Violence That’ll Work

#19 And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them

#20 My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date

#21 Found On Tiktok (This Was Not Posted In A Joking Way)

#22 I’ve Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It’s Orientation Week

#23 Hmm

#24 This Is What My Partner Has To Deal With Daily, Classic Narcissistic Mom In My Opinion

#25 I’m A Turkey Because I Don’t Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me

#26 Apparently I’m Not Using The Right Essential Oils

#27 Found This On Ig. Poor Kid

#28 Not Mine. Found It On Facebook

#29 I Was Taking A Test

#30 Guilt Tripping Me For Not Being Able To Spend $130 On A Mother’s Day Gift

#31 Should've Stayed At Home

#32 I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

#33 Because His Kid Didn't Do Homework?

#34 You Should Be Grateful

#35 Very Normal Thing To Do With Your Dad

#36 Thought This Belonged Here

#37 This Guy Is 20 And In University

#38 I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom

#39 I’m 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For “Family Dinner”

#40 It Was The Tempest. The Play She Was In Was The Tempest

#41 On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid's TV Because She "Can't Act Right"

#42 Dumped For Having Red Hair

#43 Imagine Posting This And Being Proud Of The Anger That You Just Took Out On This Kid's Form Of Entertainment

#44 I Literally Did All My Chores When I Was Asked And I Was Still Grounded, I Actually Can’t Anymore

#45 I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

#46 Not My Parent But I Just Saw This On The Book Of Faces I Hope It’s Okay Here

#47 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old

#48 I, Bi And Closeted To My Family, Went To New York With My Boyfriend And My Mother Had Some Concerns

#49 My Friend (Who Is Adopted, I May Add) Posting One Thing On Instagram. It Also Appears That Her Mom Is Stalking Her On Insta??

#50 My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year

#51 I Don't Get Why She's So Mad I Let My Kid Sleep On The Recliner Or Couch Sometimes ?

#52 It’s My First Baby

#53 She Has A Son Who’s So Well-Behaved, She’s Going To Punish Him For A Pack Of Ramen… That He Cooked Himself

#54 Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???

#55 I Don't Understand How Scientology Came Into Play

#56 My Mom Thinks Im On Drugs Because I Left The Toilet Seat Up And Got A C In One Class

#57 Wow, Passive Aggressive Much Mom?

#58 My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)

#59 A Question That Came Into One Of My Local Radio Stations

#60 My Friend Just Sent Me This. Her Stepmom Took Her Stepsister To Get Food Without Her, And Then When She Went To Go Get Food By Herself She Grounded Her

#61 My Moms Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now

#62 Traditional Asian Parents And Mental Health Don’t Usually Align

#63 My Sister Is 1.5 Hours Away In The Start Of A Bad Storm, But That Clearly Doesn’t Matter

#64 Both My Mom And Dad Have Had Came Into Contact With People With Covid At Work

#65 Insane Parents Inadvertently Teaching Skills (Sorry If This Is A Repost/Doesn't Belong Here)

#66 That's Just Abuse

#67 The Mother Steals And Sells Her Daughter's Pet Snake While Her Daughter Was Out Of Town

#68 A Girl With Over 125k Followers Posted This