One of parents’ main responsibilities is making sure their child is safe and sound. That’s why they’re often understandably concerned, ask quite a lot of questions, or tend to control their offspring to some extent. However, some moms and dads out there take it one step too far and become representatives of so-called helicopter parenting.

Constantly hovering over their children, they—as most parents do—likely have their best interest at heart. However, their overprotective ways can make even the most patient of people lose their cool. We dove into the depths of the internet to find pictures that best describe what life with helicopter parents is like and came up with quite a few examples. Scroll down to find them on the list below.

#1

An Insane Mom

Liv
Bruh, they’re 22. Even if they did sneak out, they’d most likely be fine since they’re an adult

#2

Context: This Was On A Video Of Her Saying Roblox Is "Extremely Damaging"

Alone-Percentage-294 Report

Loverboy
Don't be surprised when your kids go no contact with you b***h.

#3

Never Thought My Mom Was That Insane But I Guess Jesus Is Anti-Metal Straw. Sorry If It Doesn't Seem Serious, I Can't Take Anything Seriously

aGamingAsian Report

#4

I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh

rhysceleste Report

Hotomato
Community Member
8 minutes ago

"I'm sorry Ma'am, what? You're 18-year-old has been missing. How long? 13 minutes?"

#5

Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though

jboy1229 Report

Loverboy
Community Member
20 minutes ago

It would be better if you weren't f*****g bothering me.

#6

My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System

heartrate_ Report

Loverboy
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Why are these parents so eager to be hated?

#7

There’s A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G

MattWalshBlog Report

Loverboy
Community Member
23 minutes ago

My parents sheltered me, this is basically what they did. I had no access to the internet and it was for the worse honestly, they'd have a heart attack if they knew what I did once I finally got access.

#8

A Friend Of Mine Who’s 27 Years Old

kevvyjames Report

Liv
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Way to make someone insecure about themselves

#9

(In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)

MBaha033 Report

#10

I Wonder Why The Kid Likes Travelling More Than His Dad Than Spending Time With His Mother

TSpain21 Report

Lauren Caswell
Community Member
12 minutes ago

So how is that 16 year old supposed to adult in 2 years time 🤦‍♀️

#11

The Subtlety Of My Mom’s Anger When Needing To Reschedule Lunch Plans

TheLady208 Report

#12

Purity Culture Needs To Die Already

This was my dad’s response to my mother trying to ask for my “purity” ring back since I live with my fiancé outside of marriage. This shit doesn’t sit right with me. (f22)

Dapper-Judge-629 Report

Lauren Caswell
Community Member
9 minutes ago

ugh would not want that to walk me down the aisle. is he sad he cannot trade his daughter for more dowry now? aww

#13

Insane Parents Destroy Their Child’s Art Tablet For... Not Getting Up On Time

Desuka15 Report

Spencer's slave
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I remember the first time I read this and all I wanted to do was go get this child and bring them home with me - after I decked the so called tanty throwing so called parents.

#14

I [m21] Turned Off My Location Services For My Own Privacy

My Dad, citing safety reasons, turned off my wireless data until I share my location. “Hey I see that you’re not wearing a helmet when you ride your bike, so until you wear it, I’m going to take away your brakes.”

Sixteen601 Report

#15

Had To Repost Because Of Identifying Information. Anyways It’s Still A Repost

Joesphy-Stalino Report

#16

Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems

_asphodel14 Report

#17

Mom Found Out I’m Only Taking 3 Ap Classes Instead Of 4

wb_2006 Report

#18

Kid Doesn’t Want To Poop On The Potty? Threaten Him With Violence That’ll Work

Taliafate Report

Rachknits
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Good old fashioned child abuse

#19

And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them

Avarickan Report

#20

My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
PeeledPotato
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Parents like this disgrace me

#21

Found On Tiktok (This Was Not Posted In A Joking Way)

slowbutsomehow Report

Em
Community Member
2 minutes ago

It'll definitely teach them a lesson, just not the one the parents hoped.

#22

I’ve Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It’s Orientation Week

Hamilfan16 Report

#23

Hmm

tgpbmgg_ Report

#24

This Is What My Partner Has To Deal With Daily, Classic Narcissistic Mom In My Opinion

Ethan_Sebire Report

#25

I’m A Turkey Because I Don’t Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me

B1narypwny Report

Jihana
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Turkey is an insult now?

#26

Apparently I’m Not Using The Right Essential Oils

anoobsearcher Report

Lauren Caswell
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Dear God. At least this kid can slide easily from his mother's oily grip

#27

Found This On Ig. Poor Kid

emdz67 Report

#28

Not Mine. Found It On Facebook

Oofonlife Report

Jihana
Community Member
1 minute ago

That's one of the worst yet. Despicable woman!

#29

I Was Taking A Test

CurtisPlays Report

#30

Guilt Tripping Me For Not Being Able To Spend $130 On A Mother’s Day Gift

ThisImagination Report

Lauren Caswell
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Ok this has floored me. Who in the hell would ask their child for anything like this let alone pressure them?! 😡

#31

Should've Stayed At Home

julielielie_chr Report

#32

I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

Recifeeder Report

#33

Because His Kid Didn't Do Homework?

NemoHobbits Report

#34

You Should Be Grateful

twinkie_doodle Report

#35

Very Normal Thing To Do With Your Dad

GraveDiggerSedan Report

#36

Thought This Belonged Here

HijackedSyd Report

#37

This Guy Is 20 And In University

reddit.com Report

Shark Lady
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Time to get a cheap second phone. Parents like this just make their children more sneaky as they learn how to avoid the madness.

#38

I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom

skyhawk214 Report

#39

I’m 22(F) And Moved Out. My Narcissistic Mom Insists We Meet Every Week For “Family Dinner”

Elektriksola Report

#40

It Was The Tempest. The Play She Was In Was The Tempest

PartemConsilio Report

#41

On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid's TV Because She "Can't Act Right"

licknipssucktips Report

#42

Dumped For Having Red Hair

lol62056 Report

#43

Imagine Posting This And Being Proud Of The Anger That You Just Took Out On This Kid's Form Of Entertainment

matth3w_ab Report

#44

I Literally Did All My Chores When I Was Asked And I Was Still Grounded, I Actually Can’t Anymore

Spikey3699963 Report

#45

I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

cothromaiochta66 Report

#46

Not My Parent But I Just Saw This On The Book Of Faces I Hope It’s Okay Here

wahl92999 Report

#47

Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old

JaimeAH Report

#48

I, Bi And Closeted To My Family, Went To New York With My Boyfriend And My Mother Had Some Concerns

DutchPizzaOven Report

#49

My Friend (Who Is Adopted, I May Add) Posting One Thing On Instagram. It Also Appears That Her Mom Is Stalking Her On Insta??

Magic_Orcat Report

#50

My Mom Found Out I (18m) Was Having Sex With A Girl For Over A Year

Solrac8D Report

#51

I Don't Get Why She's So Mad I Let My Kid Sleep On The Recliner Or Couch Sometimes ?

rixendeb Report

#52

It’s My First Baby

Nalas_ofthe_balas Report

#53

She Has A Son Who’s So Well-Behaved, She’s Going To Punish Him For A Pack Of Ramen… That He Cooked Himself

AsianVixen4U Report

#54

Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???

CHIEFXx Report

#55

I Don't Understand How Scientology Came Into Play

enigmaticbloke Report

#56

My Mom Thinks Im On Drugs Because I Left The Toilet Seat Up And Got A C In One Class

poizoni Report

#57

Wow, Passive Aggressive Much Mom?

JELLYFISH_FROM_SPACE Report

#58

My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)

phisea Report

#59

A Question That Came Into One Of My Local Radio Stations

Wils53 Report

#60

My Friend Just Sent Me This. Her Stepmom Took Her Stepsister To Get Food Without Her, And Then When She Went To Go Get Food By Herself She Grounded Her

EE_33 Report

#61

My Moms Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now

Cherrychemicals Report

#62

Traditional Asian Parents And Mental Health Don’t Usually Align

reddit.com Report

Ziggyc
Community Member
12 minutes ago

With a parent like that they will need an extra yeara therapy

#63

My Sister Is 1.5 Hours Away In The Start Of A Bad Storm, But That Clearly Doesn’t Matter

reddit.com Report

#64

Both My Mom And Dad Have Had Came Into Contact With People With Covid At Work

reddit.com Report

#65

Insane Parents Inadvertently Teaching Skills (Sorry If This Is A Repost/Doesn't Belong Here)

Fizzy_Bits Report

#66

That's Just Abuse

BrownSugar08 Report

#67

The Mother Steals And Sells Her Daughter's Pet Snake While Her Daughter Was Out Of Town

JewelSFyrefox Report

#68

A Girl With Over 125k Followers Posted This

n510 Report

#69

Children Aren’t Slaves, Apologize When You’re Supposed To

Children Aren’t Slaves, Apologize When You’re Supposed To