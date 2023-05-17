79 Times Helicopter Parents Took It One Step Too Far Safeguarding Their Children
One of parents’ main responsibilities is making sure their child is safe and sound. That’s why they’re often understandably concerned, ask quite a lot of questions, or tend to control their offspring to some extent. However, some moms and dads out there take it one step too far and become representatives of so-called helicopter parenting.
Constantly hovering over their children, they—as most parents do—likely have their best interest at heart. However, their overprotective ways can make even the most patient of people lose their cool. We dove into the depths of the internet to find pictures that best describe what life with helicopter parents is like and came up with quite a few examples. Scroll down to find them on the list below.
An Insane Mom
Context: This Was On A Video Of Her Saying Roblox Is "Extremely Damaging"
Never Thought My Mom Was That Insane But I Guess Jesus Is Anti-Metal Straw. Sorry If It Doesn't Seem Serious, I Can't Take Anything Seriously
I'm 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn't Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh
Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though
My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System
There’s A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G
A Friend Of Mine Who’s 27 Years Old
(In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)
I Wonder Why The Kid Likes Travelling More Than His Dad Than Spending Time With His Mother
So how is that 16 year old supposed to adult in 2 years time 🤦♀️
The Subtlety Of My Mom’s Anger When Needing To Reschedule Lunch Plans
Purity Culture Needs To Die Already
This was my dad’s response to my mother trying to ask for my “purity” ring back since I live with my fiancé outside of marriage. This shit doesn’t sit right with me. (f22)
ugh would not want that to walk me down the aisle. is he sad he cannot trade his daughter for more dowry now? aww
Insane Parents Destroy Their Child’s Art Tablet For... Not Getting Up On Time
I remember the first time I read this and all I wanted to do was go get this child and bring them home with me - after I decked the so called tanty throwing so called parents.
I [m21] Turned Off My Location Services For My Own Privacy
My Dad, citing safety reasons, turned off my wireless data until I share my location. “Hey I see that you’re not wearing a helmet when you ride your bike, so until you wear it, I’m going to take away your brakes.”
Had To Repost Because Of Identifying Information. Anyways It’s Still A Repost
Going Through Old Texts And Found These Gems
Mom Found Out I’m Only Taking 3 Ap Classes Instead Of 4
Kid Doesn’t Want To Poop On The Potty? Threaten Him With Violence That’ll Work
And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them
My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date
Found On Tiktok (This Was Not Posted In A Joking Way)
I’ve Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It’s Orientation Week
Hmm
This Is What My Partner Has To Deal With Daily, Classic Narcissistic Mom In My Opinion
I’m A Turkey Because I Don’t Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me
Apparently I’m Not Using The Right Essential Oils
Dear God. At least this kid can slide easily from his mother's oily grip
Found This On Ig. Poor Kid
Not Mine. Found It On Facebook
I Was Taking A Test
Guilt Tripping Me For Not Being Able To Spend $130 On A Mother’s Day Gift
Ok this has floored me. Who in the hell would ask their child for anything like this let alone pressure them?! 😡
Should've Stayed At Home
I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20
Because His Kid Didn't Do Homework?
You Should Be Grateful
Very Normal Thing To Do With Your Dad
Thought This Belonged Here
This Guy Is 20 And In University
Time to get a cheap second phone. Parents like this just make their children more sneaky as they learn how to avoid the madness.