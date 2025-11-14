ADVERTISEMENT

You have to hand it to the people at Facebook for coming up with Marketplace. Thanks to them, selling stuff online – whether new or used – has not only become more convenient, but it also feels less risky because sellers don’t get to hide behind anonymity. 

But of course, not everyone is adept at using such platforms. Some of them may fumble and become a conversation topic in online communities, such as the Marketplace Fails Facebook group. 

It’s not about shaming, but rather expressing bewilderment at some of the ads posted on the page. Here are some examples to give you an idea.

#1

Puppy sleeping in a fenced yard with an unhinged Facebook Marketplace post claiming a gold meteorite for sale.

    #2

    Blue bucket filled with water and a carrot floating, a humorous listing on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts.

    #3

    Corner sofa listing on FB Marketplace with worn cushions, clutter, and a dog nearby in a messy room needing cleaning.

    Facebook has not been the favored platform for young people for years now. According to 2022 statistics by the Pew Research Center, only 32% of teenagers report using Facebook, representing a 39-point decline from 2014 to 2015. At the time, they accounted for 71% of the platform's younger users. 

    During the survey period, the majority of users were active on other popular platforms, such as Instagram (62%) and TikTok (67%).

    #4

    Worn Roomba listed for sale on FB Marketplace with humorous unhinged description and $15 price tag.

    #5

    Person with pink hair and dramatic false lashes in a Facebook Marketplace post highlighting unhinged listings.

    #6

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post selling an original signed drawing and painting for five dollars.

    Yet, despite the platform’s apparent decline, its Marketplace has kept the young users coming back. According to Entrepreneur, the remaining 32% of Gen Z Facebook users have made the selling platform a key part of their lives. 

    As University of Buffalo professor Charles Lindsay tells CNBC, Marketplace is the “flea market of the internet” where a “massive amount of consumer-to-consumer business” takes place.

    #7

    Pencil sketch of a man’s face with intense expression, shared in a group known for unhinged FB Marketplace posts.

    #8

    Grandfather clock listed on FB Marketplace in good condition but the clock doesn’t work in an unhinged post.

    #9

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post for a $15 metal IKEA bedframe with quirky description and cluttered room background.

    But what is it about Facebook Marketplace that attracts the younger crowd? According to University of Georgia professor Yoo-Kyoung Seock, it’s because the platform offers both affordability and sustainability. 

    Transparency is also a big deal for younger consumers. According to Seock, people feel safer making transactions with individuals whose names and faces are visible on their Facebook profiles, unlike on Craigslist, where sellers often hide behind usernames.

    #10

    FB Marketplace listing showing a strange 2020 boat project with an incomplete boat hull and trailer for sale in Lenexa, KS.

    #11

    FB Marketplace post in Townsville selling a trailer rock and debris protector priced at AU$60 with a selfie photo.

    #12

    Woman with a quirky expression in a casual setting, illustrating unhinged posts on FB Marketplace.

    In early 2025, Facebook Marketplace partnered with eBay, a pioneer in the online selling industry. According to eBay’s press release in January, it gives users a chance to “enjoy the benefits of broadening visibility” while also reaching a wider audience. 
    #13

    Woman smiling inside a car in a Rhode Island FB Marketplace post selling a slip and slide for all ages.

    #14

    Close-up of a dog with an unusual facial expression in a funny FB Marketplace listing post.

    #15

    Chat conversation on FB Marketplace showing a confusing negotiation for a 2010 Ford Falcon listed at $2,500.

    Not everyone can afford brand-new items or easily access flea markets or second-hand stores. Facebook Marketplace ticks both of those boxes, providing people with the convenience that the internet offers in today's world. 

    “Being able to thrift without leaving home does feel good, especially during the peaks of waves when I’m really not leaving home as much as maybe the average person,” Montreal-based cartoonist Gabrielle Drolet told Canadian outlet Global News in 2022.

    #16

    Two men in a living room, one wearing a VR headset reacting excitedly, showcasing unhinged FB Marketplace moments.

    #17

    Hand holding a damaged diamond ring listed on FB Marketplace with an unhinged post for selling during a divorce.

    #18

    Damaged laptop with bent screen and warped keyboard, showcasing unhinged FB Marketplace post with quirky specs and unusual listing details.

    #19

    Metal single bed frame with TV mount at the end, shown in a cluttered room, illustrating unhinged FB Marketplace posts.

    #20

    Damaged black Cadillac car with a bent rear bumper listed on FB Marketplace in a post featuring unhinged posts.

    #21

    Close-up of person smoking with glasses in an unconventional FB Marketplace post for a private room rental.

    #22

    Woman selling dresses on FB Marketplace with a casual selfie and description in an unhinged post listing.

    #23

    Rear view of 1997 Toyota Camry listed on Facebook Marketplace with a foot playfully covering the license plate.

    #24

    Conversation on FB Marketplace showing a buyer initially interested then suddenly not interested in the item.

    #25

    Worn 200 year old porcelain doll with fabric limbs, showcased in a quirky FB Marketplace unhinged post.

    #26

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post showing a homemade desk lamp with a glowing creepy doll head as a night light.

    #27

    Orange wet/dry vacuum listed on FB Marketplace with a humorous unhinged post calling it an electric ashtray for sale.

    #28

    Man in suit standing under carport next to truck in an unusual FB Marketplace post selling bricks for $250.

    #29

    Custom steel Tesla Cybertruck fire pit burning firewood, unique unhinged Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #30

    Worn and stained twin mattress listed on FB Marketplace showing unhinged and misleading post quality.

    #31

    Large deep dish baker listing on FB Marketplace showing worn and used condition with lid included in unhinged posts.

    #32

    Man in car posting a FB Marketplace ad seeking place to live with 5th wheel, highlighting unusual and unhinged posts.

    #33

    Creepy antique doll with a vintage white dress listed on FB Marketplace among unhinged posts.

    #34

    Black Halloween mask displayed on a mannequin head in an unhinged FB Marketplace post listing.

    #35

    Man smiling holding a tiger design bowling ball for sale with shoes and bag on FB Marketplace unhinged post

    #36

    Close-up of a person with a serious expression in a car, featured in an unhinged FB Marketplace post.

    #37

    Vintage lamp head baby attached to a metal lamp shade, shown in a cluttered indoor space, FB Marketplace unhinged post.

    #38

    FB Marketplace post showing a $5 raffle for Big Into Energy Labubu collectible figures with cute character designs.

    #39

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post showing a dark brown leather yoga chair listed for sale on a carpeted floor.

    #40

    Football-themed tic tac toe set with metal player and ball pieces on a red board, featured in unhinged FB Marketplace posts.

    #41

    Custom built wagon listed on FB Marketplace with oversized wheels and wooden side panels in an outdoor setting.

    #42

    Man in a plaid shirt taking a mirror selfie in a Facebook Marketplace post with unhinged listing for armored vest.

    #43

    FB Marketplace listing shows a partially submerged Mako 171 boat for sale as a restoration project.

    #44

    Chat conversation on FB Marketplace showing an unhinged post about refusing to wear a helmet despite interest.

    #45

    Unusual FB Marketplace post showing a container with multiple eggs listed for $5 in a casual setting.

    #46

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post showing a yellow foam frame mirror listed for sale at £10 indoors.

    #47

    Woman holding large soft cucumber pillow sitting on bed in a casual setting, FB Marketplace unhinged posts example.

    #48

    Person holding a Playstation5 controller over their eyes in a humorous FB Marketplace unhinged post.

    #49

    Clumps of dark blonde human hair laid out on a floral tablecloth in an unusual Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #50

    Close-up of a diamond ring being sold with coins on a person’s fingers showing unhinged FB Marketplace post details.

    #51

    Handmade one-string canjo made from a coffee can, featured in unhinged FB Marketplace posts collection.

    #52

    Dragon figurine with red crystal base listed on FB Marketplace, showcasing one of the most unhinged posts.

    #53

    Pair of bright orange slip-on slides listed on FB Marketplace showcasing unhinged posts humor on casual footwear sales.

    #54

    Diamond engagement ring listed on FB Marketplace with a humorous caption in one of the most unhinged posts.

    #55

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post showing a handmade Tesla truck replica listed for $150,000 in a garage setting.

    #56

    White microwave covered in multiple Nicholas Cage face stickers listed on FB Marketplace in unhinged posts collection.

    #57

    Large 4-foot stuffed penguin listed on FB Marketplace, showing unhinged and unusual posts for sale online.

    #58

    Custom gaming PC built inside a Pampers swaddlers diaper box case listed on FB Marketplace with glowing red fans.

    #59

    Bench with a reflective surface showing a distorted face and a landscape, listed on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts.

    #60

    Antique style solid timber mirror with an unusual reflection showing a person and a bed on FB Marketplace post.

    #61

    Black cat stuck in a small cat door listed on FB Marketplace in a humorous and unhinged post.

    #62

    Broken porcelain dresser set with floral pattern listed on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts theme.

    #63

    Pink decorative pen listed for sale on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts and pickup or shipping options visible.

    #64

    Black pickup truck carrying a long canoe sticking out of the back on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts vibe.

    #65

    Two jalapeño cheddar hot dogs on a paper plate listed for sale with unhinged FB Marketplace post description.

    #66

    Lifesize WowWee Alive Elvis Presley robot with blue eyes and black leather jacket for sale on FB Marketplace unhinged post.

    #67

    LEGO castle model listed for sale on FB Marketplace, showcasing one of the most unhinged posts on the platform.

    #68

    An anatomically correct 3D print hand listed on FB Marketplace in one of the most unhinged posts seen online.

    #69

    Chat conversation on FB Marketplace with a buyer asking availability and then declining, showing unhinged posts.

    #70

    Grey alien mask and hand gloves listed on FB Marketplace showing unhinged posts with unusual costume items for sale.

    #71

    Futuristic electric vehicle listed on FB Marketplace with humorous unhinged conversation in comments section.

    #72

    Log trailer tires covered in snow with rusted wheel hub, listed on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts theme.

    #73

    Hand-drawn Brad Pitt canvas art listed on FB Marketplace showcasing the most unhinged posts and unique items.

    #74

    Vintage clown liquor decanter with hand-painted details in Italy, featured in unhinged FB Marketplace posts collection.

    #75

    Buzzard oddity lamp with unique design listed on FB Marketplace among most unhinged posts and unusual items for sale

    #76

    Man with glasses biting a large pretzel in a funny Facebook Marketplace post on unhinged listings humor and creativity.

    #77

    Beige sweatshirt with red and yellow design saying Go Taylor's Boyfriend listed on FB Marketplace.

    #78

    Crocheted opossum grocery bag holder listed on FB Marketplace as one of the most unhinged posts from users.

    #79

    Handmade ceramic flower sculpture with fleshy teeth design, listed on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts appeal.

    #80

    Custom cake on FB Marketplace with unhinged design attempting a portrait, showcasing bizarre and funny posts.

    #81

    Jeans with heatmap-style colorful stains on back pockets and legs listed on FB Marketplace unusual posts.

    #82

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post showing an elaborate Scorpion King chair with dark wood and red leather upholstery.

    #83

    Unhinged FB Marketplace post showing a unique standing figure with eyes on bolts and distorted facial features.

    #84

    Chained log with a sign warning "Beware of Log" in a humorous FB Marketplace unhinged post listing.

    #85

    Ultra rare Mew Oreo cookie listed on FB Marketplace as one of the most unhinged posts with unusual collectible item.

    #86

    Person wearing a cursed frog costume taking a mirror selfie, an unhinged FB Marketplace post with Halloween outfit.

    #87

    Unhinged FB Marketplace listing showing a handmade Krampus doll with red eyes and a red tongue on a patterned chair.

    #88

    Prosthetic leg listed on FB Marketplace with detailed description, illustrating unhinged posts on the platform.

    #89

    Light blue refrigerator with Taylor Swift 1989 themed stickers, listed on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts vibe.

    #90

    Chicken wearing a small apron outdoors listed on FB Marketplace highlighting unhinged posts humor on the platform.

    #91

    Hot dog shaped keychain with a garlic clove attached, listed in a quirky FB Marketplace post of unhinged items.

    #92

    Wooden bench with metal handcuffs attached, listed on FB Marketplace in one of the most unhinged posts.

    #93

    Rusty shopping cart for sale on FB Marketplace showcasing unhinged posts with detailed close-up views.

    #94

    Woman with large hoop earrings smiling in a listing titled clothes closet on FB Marketplace with unhinged posts theme.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #95

    Bald eagle standing on grass near road in a quirky FB Marketplace post with unhinged listings.

    Marketplace fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Homemade Spider-man drawing with hand-drawn web details, listed on Facebook Marketplace among unhinged posts.

    Marketplace fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Plug shaped like a tiny arm and hand awkwardly inserted into a wall outlet, showcasing unhinged FB Marketplace posts.

    Marketplace fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Oil painting of a monkey in a red jacket hugging a white rabbit, featured in 100 times FB Marketplace unhinged posts.

    Marketplace fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    Hand holding dental model with teeth for sale on FB Marketplace, showcasing unhinged posts and unusual listings.

    Marketplace fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Old rusty saw labeled tattoo remover for sale on FB Marketplace as a funny unhinged post on a dusty car hood.

    Marketplace fails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!