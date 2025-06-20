ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing like coming home after a long day, removing your shoes, kicking up your feet, opening up your beverage of choice and then just enjoying a piece of content you like. If the content you prefer is memes, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest posts from this Facebook page dedicated to hilarious and relatable memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Man in a pink checkered shirt smiling awkwardly, caption about messing up the self-checkout, funny posts to share with friends.

    #2

    Outdoor night scene with cozy chairs and fire pit, highlighting funny posts about mosquitoes from viral humor content.

    #3

    Shadow in window looks like a giant insect, creating a funny and shareable moment from 80 funny posts new pics.

    #4

    Text message joke about borrowing money paired with a photo of feet near a cracked concrete, funny posts to share.

    #5

    Scientists in lab coats counting money with coins falling, illustrating studies linked to the guy with the most money.

    #6

    Meme showing luxury mansion and yachts with caption about crime, fitting funny posts that you might want to share with friends.

    #7

    Four Power Rangers in green, yellow, pink, and white suits showing funny poses with speech bubbles for humor posts.

    #8

    Man texting funny message about waiting for the bus with humor in posts that are so funny to share.

    #9

    Woman driving car with a tired expression, relatable funny post about going home to eat and sleep for next day routine.

    #10

    Four photos of a man from 2002 to 2022 illustrating a funny post about boys' style over time in funny posts.

    #11

    Man humorously babysitting granddaughter holding a doll while mother takes selfies in a living room funny post meme.

    #12

    Woman behind a mesh net with a disappointed look, illustrating funny posts about relatable dessert moments.

    #13

    Man making a skeptical face reacting to advice from someone born in the 2000s, funny posts to share with friends.

    #14

    Star Wars characters with Darth Vader choking a man, captioned with leadership quote from funny posts to share.

    #15

    Sad dog close-up with caption about barking out of danger and owner telling it to be quiet, funny meme post

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But when every leaf falling is a danger, your danger scale is off.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Funny meme comparing villains, featuring stills from a movie highlighting a lesser-known villain in a humorous post.

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I refuse to think of someone that deeply damaged as a villain.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Man sitting in a baby stroller looking confused, a funny and unusual post that might make you want to share it.

    #18

    Woman wearing yellow gloves cleaning a window, illustrating a funny post about getting older and sharing humor online.

    #19

    Close-up of a man with a sad expression and red eyes, a funny post perfect for sharing with friends.

    #20

    Woman looking skeptical while holding a cigarette, representing funny posts about AI usage humor to share with friends

    #21

    Funny post showing a misplaced diploma in a mailbox, highlighting humor in everyday situations to share with friends.

    #22

    Meme about Limp Bizkit humor and funny posts showing three gender categories, perfect for sharing with friends.

    #23

    Two dogs mimicking Kiss band members with face paint, showing a funny and perfect costume match for funny posts to share.

    #24

    Woman with messy hair and heavy makeup smiling at phone in bed at 3am, a funny post perfect for sharing with friends.

    #25

    Two tigers playfully interacting in water with a funny caption, a humorous post from viral funny posts collection.

    #26

    Funny social media post by Godzilla threatening to destroy Tokyo for no reason, a humorous post to share with friends.

    #27

    Vintage Sesame Street toy and weekly pill organizer with a humorous caption about funny posts to share.

    #28

    Customer using self checkout while employee closely watches, highlighting a funny micromanagement moment in a store setting.

    #29

    Hot dog with tomatoes, mustard, poppy seed bun, pickle, and unusual white circular toppings, part of funny posts to share.

    #30

    Funny post showing person dressed as Batman with caption about dressing for the job you want, fitting the humor theme.

    #31

    Young man in a cap washing dishes nervously with a scary nun image behind, funny posts to share with friends.

    #32

    Funny posts meme comparing movies with wealthy girls rebelling by sleeping with homeless men, featuring animated dog and movie scene.

    #33

    People gathered outside Devil’s Burger for a blessing ceremony, featuring funny posts and candid moments to share with friends.

    #34

    Man looking disappointed with text about training someone for two weeks then they quit, funny posts about sharing with friends.

    #35

    Outdoor cabin setting with food and firepit, humorously captioned about no wifi, phone, just talks, for funny posts to share.

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does lexii think the world does not have cameras if not attached to a phone?????

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Doctor telling a patient his DNA is backwards with patient humorously responding in a funny post.

    #37

    Half-eaten footlong sandwich on a wrapper with humorous text about saving half for later in funny posts collection.

    #38

    Man in car laughing excitedly with caption about driving past cows, humorous post from funny sharing posts collection

    #39

    Humorous post showing a car with a tire cover designed like a chocolate sprinkled donut in a funny traffic stop scenario.

    #40

    Text post showing a humorous shirt ownership list, ideal for funny posts to share with friends.

    #41

    Man lounging on a floral couch and a suburban house, funny posts about Al Bundy from 80s and 90s sitcom humor.

    #42

    Comparison of a fly active from 6am to 6pm and a mosquito active from 6pm to 6am, depicting funny posts to share with friends.

    #43

    Funny meme about Wolverine and Batman, a humorous post perfect for sharing with friends for a good laugh.

    #44

    Woman making funny crying faces in a meme showing contrast with and without a job, capturing humorous posts to share with friends.

    #45

    Newborn baby with a serious expression, humorously captioned in a funny post for sharing with friends.

    #46

    Three apples at different stages of freshness illustrating the funny post about staying fresh and being humble.

    #47

    Funny post text saying sometimes wishing to be nicer but laughing and continuing the day, humor for sharing with friends.

    #48

    Funny posts meme comparing single vs in a relationship with cartoon cat Tom lying in bed in different moods

    #49

    Black and white vintage movie scene with actors and monster showing concern, fitting funny posts to share with friends theme.

    #50

    Woman image on a truck door with unfortunate placement creating a humorous visual in funny posts to share with friends.

    #51

    Humorous image contrasting processed food snacks with a heavily edited processed person’s face, highlighting funny posts.

    #52

    Woman with a nose ring sitting on a couch with a funny post about relationships from 80 funny posts to share with friends.

    #53

    Woman humorously drinking from an empty liquor bottle used as a water bottle in a funny post about sharing laughs with friends.

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was a historical reenactor, I used to keep unsweetened tea in a large original whiskey bottle and let the spectators see me drinking it heavily before the "battle" to mess with them. My actual whiskey was in an original embalming fluid bottle (well cleaned of course) and no one ever messed with it. :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Funny relationship meme collage showing different dating scenarios, capturing humor in relatable moments to share with friends.

    #55

    Clear plastic cup filled with ice water on a wooden surface, humorous post from funny posts collection.

    #56

    Funny post featuring a joyful dog running on grass, capturing humor and friendship in relatable social moments.

    #57

    Funny post featuring a lion with a fresh haircut symbolizing looking young over 50, perfect for sharing with friends.

    #58

    Group of friends laughing and having fun at a party, showing funny moments from popular posts to share.

    #59

    View from airplane window showing an endless sea of raised feet, a funny visual for viral posts to share with friends.

    #60

    Man in cowboy hat celebrating weight loss while eating a large meal, a funny post for sharing with friends.

    #61

    Three people sitting on a bus with two holding hands and one hand reaching in, a funny post from viral internet humor.

    #62

    Humorous meme showing a burglar hesitating to rob a house because the victims are watching DuckTales on TV.

    #63

    Humorous post showing a margarita with lime and salt, joking about making a protein shake wrong.

    #64

    Man in prison sees his 5-month-old son for the first time, capturing a touching and funny moment to share with friends.

    #65

    Different grips on a barbell showing easy and medium, followed by a hard grip of two hands holding each other funny post.

    #66

    Older man in a store apron with a humorous expression, a funny post popular for sharing with friends online.

    #67

    Funny post with text saying only trust people who like big butts because they cannot lie, humor in viral posts.

    #68

    Humorous post showing a glowing pipe with caption about the morning after eating Taco Bell, funny content to share.

    #69

    Meme showing a young boy holding money with a caption about happiness, part of funny posts to share.

    #70

    Funny post showing contrasting high school and Walmart selfies, capturing humor in everyday relatable moments to share with friends.

    #71

    Side-by-side funny post showing man looking fit in photos but out of shape in reality, perfect for humorous posts to share.

    #72

    Woman showing confused and then skeptical expressions in a funny post about war in India and scam calls.

    #73

    Gallon of school glue mistaken for milk in fridge, a funny post from 80 posts to share with friends.

    #74

    Two side-by-side Barbie dolls illustrating funny contrast between appearance on social media and in person.

    #75

    Man with a serious expression illustrating funny posts about society collapsing and awkward sports conversations.

    #76

    Funny posts featuring a tweet and humorous images, perfect for sharing with friends from new funny pics collection.

    #77

    Child's homework funny drawing showing a man sniffing sugar on a table with a humorous caption about sugar love.

    #78

    Woman riding a small bike while a child asks for a turn, showcasing funny posts to share with friends.

    #79

    Toddler talking on phone with caption about diaper change, a funny post perfect for sharing with friends.

    #80

    Crowd watching a marathon runner passing a humorous sign, funny posts with shareable content capturing real-life moments.

