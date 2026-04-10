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While both sides have solid arguments in the dogs versus cats debate, one thing cat fans have to concede is that when one returns home, the energy their dog gives them is incomparable to the typically nonchalant cat.

The “Doggo Memes Daily” Instagram page is devoted, much like a loyal hound, to sharing funny, cute and relatable canine content with us, allegedly, every day. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram