80 Random Memes That Bring Chaos, Laughter, And Unfiltered Fun
Food, water and shelter aren’t the only things everyone needs. You might consider your morning cup of coffee equally important or your evening cuddles with your dog. And something we believe is absolutely essential to a happy life is plenty of laughter.
So if you haven’t giggled enough today, you’re in luck, pandas. We’ve got a list down below of hilarious memes that will help you reach your daily quota of comedy in no time! We took a trip to Meme Dealer Daily on Instagram and compiled a list of the page’s best posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the images that you can’t wait to send to your friends!
The Australian creatures would win by numbers, experience, and - oh, yes - intelligence.
I’m sure you know that we’re huge fans of memes here at Bored Panda. But what’s not to love? These hilarious images can make any day more enjoyable, and sharing them with our friends and loved ones can be a great way to strengthen our relationships. That’s why Meme Dealer Daily is such a wonderful place to visit.
This Instagram account has only been around since 2023, but it has already shared an impressive collection of over 5,000 memes and amassed over 23K followers. If you’re looking for something to send your mother to brighten her day or your best friend to remind them that they're on your mind, this is the perfect place to start!
We live in an age of doomscrolling, so it’s easy to feel like everything going on in the world is just too heavy to handle. And while it’s important to keep up to date with current events and watch the news to stay informed, it’s also crucial to take breaks from the madness to decompress and get some giggles in. Seriously, your health depends on it!
The Mayo Clinic reports that there are various physical and mental benefits that we can receive from being exposed to humor. And one important example of this is how it can relieve our stress. Laughter decreases our stress hormones, which can reduce depression, anxiety and insomnia. At the same time, our mood gets boosted by the endorphins giggling fills us with.
In fact, Dr. Edward T. Creagan, MD, told The Mayo Clinic that laughter can even reverse your body’s stress response by filling you with dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins. “These are the love and chocolate hormones,” he explained. “Nothing is as effective (at relieving stress) as running a marathon, holding your cat or your dog, or having an explosion of laughter.”
When it comes to your physical health, a good fit of laughter can make you even more fit! Dr. Creagan notes that it can decrease a person’s blood pressure and help regulate their heart rhythm. At the same time, your immune system might get a boost from all of your giggles. Plus, laughter can increase your respiratory function, help relax your muscles, relieve pain and even stimulate circulation.
I don't like cooked cauliflower, but cauliflower wings are fantastic.
And of course, we can’t ignore the social benefits of humor. Verywell Mind notes that laughter brings people together. One of the easiest ways to make new friends or strengthen bonds is by sharing a hilarious joke or laughing over a shared experience. This allows us to relax, loosen up and feel closer to those around us. Plus, you’ll certainly attract more friends by being the funniest one in the room!
Laughter is a great way to bring more positivity into our lives as well. It’s not always easy to find the bright side in every situation, but if you can manage to find even a sliver of humor, it will make enduring hard times a lot easier. And if you get into the habit of searching for a hilarious or uplifting aspect of every situation, your overall outlook on life will be even more positive. So don’t be scared to laugh at yourself every now and then; it’s actually healthy!
That would be better that what we got with the "homage" names of the kids. But once again, JKR was never good at coming up with her character's names (Looking at you two, Cho Chang and Kingsley Shacklebolt)
If you’re worried about your memory declining as you age, Verywell Mind notes that one of the best ways to keep it sharp is by utilizing humor. If you want to remember a fun fact, pair it with a joke or search for some comedy in it. And if you want to remember an experience, make sure that you find some humor in the story. At the same time, if you want to teach your children a lesson, they’ll be far more likely to retain it if you find a way to get them giggling.
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good tortoises to do nothing.
Someone please tell me thats photo shop, thats not real, that cannot be real x
If he sent that guy to God, that would be another case of FedEx shipping to the wrong address.
Tickle me and I'll squeal like a pig while scratching you.