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Funny comments are entertaining, but what netizens nowadays are even more entertained by is when someone gets ratioed in the comment section. People post nonsense all the time, but there’s something undescribably satisfying when you see a top comment that has way more upvotes than the original post — you know it’s going to be good.

One particular account does it exceptionally well. It’s the (infamous?) “Xavier” persona that roasts people in comment sections. We’ve compiled the funniest posts from the subreddit that collects the jokes and comments made by “Xavier” and sometimes even roasts “him” back. Check out the funniest posts from their collection and have a good chuckle in the meantime.

More info: Reddit

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#1

Xavier's perfect savage response to the internet nonsense about why we dont sleep curved if Earth is round.

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    #2

    Xavier's perfect savage response about an atheist building a boat, showcasing the internet's nonsense.

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    #3

    Xavier's perfect savage response to the internet nonsense about old phones and grandpa's long story.

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    #4

    Xavier's savage response to a roommate needing money to publish a book on earning money.

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    #5

    Xavier's savage response to the question about men opening car doors, a funny internet moment.

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    #6

    Xavier's savage response on pyramids in Egypt, with camels walking in the desert.

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    #7

    Xavier with a savage response about a legless climber on Everest, humorously stating his legs would hurt.

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    #8

    Xavier with a savage response to an astronaut holding an Atheist sign, humorously suggesting to remove the helmet.

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    #9

    Xavier's savage response to someone asking about being in the example zone.

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    #10

    Xavier's savage response to a messy room when parents are coming home.

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    #11

    Xavier with a savage response to a poorly worded sign about crocodiles in water.

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    #12

    Xavier's savage response to a #10YearChallenge photo, asking the person to remove their headphones.

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    #13

    Xavier's savage response about Falcon's path from rapper to Avenger, proving Thanos easier than Eminem.

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    #14

    Xavier's savage response claiming he never apologizes because he is never wrong.

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    #15

    Xavier's savage response about keeping $4000 and having unread messages instead of lending money.

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    #16

    Xavier's savage response to a phone showing 10 missed calls from both Mum and Dad.

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    #17

    Xavier's savage response to a woman holding a man's hand while dangling from a skyscraper.

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    #18

    Xavier's savage response challenging the idea that school is not for sleeping if home isn't for studying.

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    #19

    Xavier Uncle's funny realization that a default profile picture resembles a bitten donut.

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    #20

    Xavier's perfect savage response to a question about arm veins, humorously stating blood travels by Bluetooth.

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    #21

    Xavier's savage response about honey production, humorously admitting to making up facts for dramatic effect.

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    #22

    Xavier's perfect savage response to a couple dangerously leaning out of a moving train, stating common sense.

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    #23

    Xavier's savage response to a 'how to drink water' tutorial, showing people comically failing before watching.

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    #24

    Xavier's savage response to a man doing a headstand next to an upside-down pedestrian sign, saying Rules are rules.

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    #25

    Xavier's savage response to an image showing men moving shapes, stating one is delivering useless spheres.

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    #26

    Xavier offers a savage and humorous third plan for becoming a doctor to internet nonsense.

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    #27

    Xavier's savage response to a person claiming to meet John Cena, with Cena standing right there.

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    #28

    Xavier gives a savage response to a couple's progression from puppy to dog, losing the man.

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    #29

    Xavier with a savage response to internet nonsense about Nebula's hair.

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    #30

    Xavier meme with the text I'm a social vegan. I avoid meet, and a hand pressing a Same button.

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    #31

    Xavier's savage response to a fun fact about bees following a car, questioning who counted them.

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    #32

    Xavier's savage response to Olympic gold medals evolution from 1908 to 2028.

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    #33

    Xavier's savage response on the speed of Superman vs. The Flash.

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    #34

    Xavier's savage response on eating fries alone versus with friends.

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    #35

    Xavier's savage response on equality vs. justice for watching a match without tickets.

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    #36

    Xavier's savage response to internet nonsense, comparing modern philosophers.

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    #37

    Xavier's savage response to internet nonsense on differentiating big cats.

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    #38

    Xavier's savage response to internet nonsense about a Nokia 3310 case.

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    #39

    Xavier's savage response to internet nonsense, comparing an IUD to a toy.

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