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Funny comments are entertaining, but what netizens nowadays are even more entertained by is when someone gets ratioed in the comment section. People post nonsense all the time, but there’s something undescribably satisfying when you see a top comment that has way more upvotes than the original post — you know it’s going to be good.

One particular account does it exceptionally well. It’s the (infamous?) “Xavier” persona that roasts people in comment sections. We’ve compiled the funniest posts from the subreddit that collects the jokes and comments made by “Xavier” and sometimes even roasts “him” back. Check out the funniest posts from their collection and have a good chuckle in the meantime.

More info: Reddit