Comics are great for encapsulating diverse subjects in 4 or fewer panels. This time, we are pleased to introduce you to Luke McGarry, who is great at capturing the essence of complicated and other subjects with humor and insight.

Luke is a talented illustrator and cartoonist known for his unique and vibrant comics, which serve as a commentary on today's society. Besides his great sense of humor in creating hilariously absurd scenarios, Luke is also not afraid to tackle subjects like politics and societal issues and mocks them in the best possible way.

Luke's talent was noticed by well-known brands such as Playboy, MAD, The Hollywood Reporter, Airbnb, Lyft, Viz, and The New Yorker, and he’s done posters for Coachella, ZEDD, Tenacious D, Guided By Voices and The LA Galaxy.

So, without further ado, scroll down below and let us know in the comments whether Luke's humor is up your alley.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com | lukemcgarry.com

#1

#2

#3

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
4 hours ago

Andrew Tate: Ex-Kickboxer with $380 million who thinks women are property with no rights. He is currently single.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

smugdruggler
smugdruggler
smugdruggler
Community Member
4 hours ago

Upvote for anything that takes the p**s out of the loony orange turd.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

Ron Man
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
5 hours ago

How many times can he make the house/home joke on here?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

#33

Mark
Mark
Mark
Community Member
4 hours ago

It appears that the human known as Nathan Pyle has entered into an agreement with the author. Most amusing

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

Ron Man
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
5 hours ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

So more "poking fun" at an internet comic that's better than yours? Classy.

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

Ron Man
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
5 hours ago

Always interesting to see a less successful creator dis a much more successful creator. Never understood that mental state.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
9 hours ago

Ok, this one got me... I read it in the Al Gore voice from South Park

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

