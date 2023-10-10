ADVERTISEMENT

Comics are great for encapsulating diverse subjects in 4 or fewer panels. This time, we are pleased to introduce you to Luke McGarry, who is great at capturing the essence of complicated and other subjects with humor and insight.

Luke is a talented illustrator and cartoonist known for his unique and vibrant comics, which serve as a commentary on today's society. Besides his great sense of humor in creating hilariously absurd scenarios, Luke is also not afraid to tackle subjects like politics and societal issues and mocks them in the best possible way.

Luke's talent was noticed by well-known brands such as Playboy, MAD, The Hollywood Reporter, Airbnb, Lyft, Viz, and The New Yorker, and he’s done posters for Coachella, ZEDD, Tenacious D, Guided By Voices and The LA Galaxy.

So, without further ado, scroll down below and let us know in the comments whether Luke's humor is up your alley.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | patreon.com | lukemcgarry.com