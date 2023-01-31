Meet "DESIGN THINKING! Comic", a comic artist who is taking the comic world by storm with their unique approach to comics. Their work is described as "Comics dragged kicking and screaming from a designer's head," and it's easy to see why. These cartoons tackle a wide range of topics, including the everyday struggles and triumphs of office life and the unique experiences of working as a developer. They cleverly capture the nuances of the corporate world and the tech industry through their comics.

The artist's approach to comics is unique and relatable to many people who work in the tech industry. They manage to convey the struggles and triumphs of office life and the unique experiences of working as a developer in a humorous and relatable way.

