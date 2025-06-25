ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton, the artist behind a long-running streak of offbeat and darkly funny comics, continues to bring a mix of absurdity and relatability to the page with a style that feels both casual and intentional. Known for his deadpan humor and surreal characters, Benton creates comics that often toe the line between silly and philosophical, drawing from a wide pool of inspiration that includes both literary classics and lowbrow media.

His work reflects a consistent willingness to experiment, blending various artistic approaches with commentary on modern life, mental health, and the strange things we think but rarely say out loud. In our recent exchange, he described his creative process as something that happens naturally once he sits down, with ideas flowing freely as long as he gives them space.

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Comic by Jim Benton showing a girl and cat with an app that scans news but can't stop screaming.

jimbentonshots Report

    #2

    Comic by Jim Benton shows a clever twist on normalcy, highlighting that everyone has issues in a humorous and unexpected way.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #3

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a clever twist with a child, grandma, and a humorous broom smell conversation.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #4

    Comic by Jim Benton featuring a girl with a bow sharing a twist about a nightmare in a simple four-panel style.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #5

    Comic by Jim Benton featuring clever cats with halos in a humorous scene packed with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #6

    Comic strip by Jim Benton showing a humorous twist with characters eating candy and ending up homeless needing gym memberships.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #7

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a woman gardening to escape political conflict with an unexpected twist in the final panel.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #8

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a person sharing dark thoughts with a cat, ending with an unexpected twist involving the cat.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #9

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a witch trying to conjure a shapely body, highlighting clever unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #10

    Comic by Jim Benton depicting a man realizing he wants to take showers instead of working, clever comics with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #11

    Comic strip by Jim Benton humorously depicting characters screaming with unexpected emotional twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #12

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a man humorously facing death while reflecting on life’s daily grind and frustrations.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #13

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a clever twist where a dog creates a flowing river, highlighting unexpected humor.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #14

    Comic by Jim Benton featuring a humorous dialogue between two characters about success with an unexpected twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #15

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a boy talking to his brain with an unexpected twist in a clever comic strip.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #16

    Comic strip by Jim Benton featuring a fortune teller predicting a beard, tail, and horns with a clever unexpected twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #17

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a fortune teller’s prophecy followed by a man meeting a woman with a chainsaw in an unexpected twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #18

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a character summoning monsters with birthday candles in a clever twist.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #19

    Comic strip by Jim Benton featuring a sleep demon with unexpected twists in a clever and humorous scenario.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #20

    Man showering and transforming into a werewolf in a comic strip with unexpected twists by Jim Benton.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #21

    Comic by Jim Benton featuring a grim reaper with unexpected twists in a humorous soul-sucking scene.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #22

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a baby’s first tooth, first step, first hair, and an unexpected twist with a dinosaur.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #23

    Comic by Jim Benton featuring a yellow bird humorously struggling to stay in control while flying, with unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #24

    Comic panels by Jim Benton showing women in sports bras playing football, basketball, baseball, and a twist with children discussing sports bras.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #25

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a clever twist with a character selling her soul for warm socks.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #26

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a man panicking over stock market loss then relieved his piggy bank savings remain intact.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #27

    Comic strip by Jim Benton showing two birds humorously arguing about whoos and interruptions with clever unexpected twists.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #28

    Comic by Jim Benton showing a dog sniffing a kid’s hand with a humorous twist on kids smelling bad.

    jimbentonshots Report

    #29

    Comic strip by Jim Benton showing a woman reading a love letter and a happy cartoon fly with hearts around it.

    jimbentonshots Report

