ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Benton, the artist behind a long-running streak of offbeat and darkly funny comics, continues to bring a mix of absurdity and relatability to the page with a style that feels both casual and intentional. Known for his deadpan humor and surreal characters, Benton creates comics that often toe the line between silly and philosophical, drawing from a wide pool of inspiration that includes both literary classics and lowbrow media.

His work reflects a consistent willingness to experiment, blending various artistic approaches with commentary on modern life, mental health, and the strange things we think but rarely say out loud. In our recent exchange, he described his creative process as something that happens naturally once he sits down, with ideas flowing freely as long as he gives them space.

More info: Instagram | jimbenton.com | Facebook | x.com