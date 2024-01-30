100 Comics In 100 Days Challenge: My 25 Cartoons With Silly Humor And Random Twists
Hello, Bored Panda! I’m the Boston-based writer and artist behind the webcomic Bummer Party. I always dreamed of being a cartoonist when I was little — now I’m finally doing it!
This year, I challenged myself to draw 100 comics in 100 days. We're now 25 days in, and I still haven't gone completely mad. I'll call that a success!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com | reddit.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I struggle to stay motivated pretty often — pushing myself to draw 100 comics in 100 days was my way of forcing myself to create things. Will anyone else care if I don’t complete the challenge? Absolutely not! But I’ll feel bad, and avoiding that is a great way to self-motivate.
I keep a note of all my ideas for new comics, and when I’m feeling productive I’ll scroll back through and find ones that jump out at me. I tend to prioritize ones that are either sad or silly. If it’s both, even better. My most recent note is about an ear of corn exacting revenge on the woman who ate her niblet corn children. It’s sad, silly, and includes a pun — a huge win, in my opinion.
So far, I’ve mostly been drawing comics from my stock of old unused ideas. Once I run through those, I’ll have to start generating new ideas from scratch, and making that happen isn’t always easy. Most of my ideas come to me organically — sitting down and forcing my brain to be creative is harder.
Social media is weirdly one of the more personal topics I write about. My comics are largely consumed by people I don’t know and will never meet, but who know me. Thinking about that parasocial relationship too much can give you the heebie-jeebies, so I try and process it through humor and comics.