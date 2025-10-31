ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone appreciates a good, old art masterpiece. Some might even go as far as calling it boring. It could be because they struggle to interpret the message behind the painting, or maybe they miss the symbols that lie hidden on the canvas. But some witty folk are changing that...

Armed with clever captions, they're putting the fun into fine art. They're adding a big dose of humor to historical artworks that once appealed mainly to the high-brow among us. Everyone from Da Vinci to Monet is getting a modern-day makeover, and being forced to move with the times.

Fine Art Funnies is somewhat of a virtual classical art gallery with a twist. The Facebook page features historical art that's being brought to life through a series of hilariously relatable captions. Many are hard not to laugh at - whether you're a fine art purveyor, or not.

Bored Panda has put together our favorites for your perusal. Think "Vet Bill. Oil On Canvas." Or "I Put Bread Down My Blouse And Pretended I Was A Toaster.” So make like you're in the Comedy Central Louvre and keep scrolling. Don't forget to let us know which ones you think are meme-worthy by upvoting them.

#1

Classical painting of a woman confessing to a priest with humorous captions making a funny meme.

fineartfunnies Report

Some argue that making classical art meme-worthy devalues it, and amounts to nothing more than vandalism. Others believe it makes the art more accessible.

"Comical captions make art far more appealing and wide-reaching than they were sequestered away in temples of culture which shrouded works behind indecipherable jargon," writes Ross Carter-Carver, who believes that historical and technical placards in museums change our perception of art in the same way a meme does.

"The only difference is one alienates and the other engages a young audience," he says.
    #2

    Man reclining in classic room with easel, reading book and smoking, captioned as a clever classical painting meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #3

    Woman in classical painting resting on a chair with a caption about an incorrect password, creating a funny meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You SOB, what do you mean that the new password can't be the same as the old one? You told me it was incorrect, AGAIN!

    Modern art tends to be much more open-ended than the historical masterpieces once were.

    "It was commissioned for political and religious purposes and had a concrete aim. Whilst the artist could express character he did it within the confines of a brief," explains Carter-Carver.

    He adds that those creating art memes, or adding captions, aren't trying to tease meaning that was ever intended. But rather, they confer a meaning by manipulating art pieces.

    "That is their power," Carter-Carver writes. "They are not a misunderstanding but a deliberate alteration."
    #4

    Classical painting of a woman in black fur and large hat, captioned with a witty meme about walking a mile in her shoes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #5

    Classical painting of a man with a shocked expression, used in a funny meme about laundry and lost socks.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #6

    Woman and child in a classical painting, oil on canvas, portrayed with emotional expressions for funny memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    Art writer Francesca Testa agrees. She says, for her personally, classical art memes offered a gateway to learning more about art history, understanding the artists' logic, and the meaning behind each painting.

    "After much exposure to these memes, I felt compelled to find the answer to the question, why are they like these anyway?' After so much research and attempt to understand art history, it's safe to say that what these memes brought is no depreciation," Testa wrote.
    #7

    Medieval knight in armor with a red hat holding a sword, featured in classical paintings cleverly captioned memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #8

    Classical painting of a woman in a white dress writing with a quill, humorously captioned about living in a haunted house meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #9

    Classical painting showing a somber couple on a vintage couch, humorously captioned about relationship problems and singleness.

    fineartfunnies Report

    Testa goes on to say that yes, medieval and renaissance art is indeed considered priceless today... "But just because they've been used as tools in injecting humor to the tragic every-day lives of angsty millennials or trivial adventures of a young individual doesn't mean they devalue the art pieces used."

    These memes simply start a conversation that transcends time, she argues.
    #10

    Classical painting cleverly captioned with a funny meme about singing in the car and being a backup singer.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #11

    Classical painting of a woman in a ruffled dress and hat, cleverly captioned to create a funny meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #12

    Classical painting of two women with humorous caption, part of clever classical paintings memes collection.

    fineartfunnies Report

    Obviously, the memes and captions are not a true interpretation of the original artworks. But that's not to say there aren't stories or hidden messages in the historical paintings.

    "In Renaissance painting right up through Baroque, artists continued to include subtle hints in their artwork, evoking further dimensions of narrative and emotion," explains 1st-art-gallery.com. "These visual puzzles were not simply for decoration; they conveyed political beliefs, religious principles, or personal feelings that could not be stated publicly."
    #13

    Classical painting of a man and a woman with clever captions creating one of the funniest memes from classical paintings.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #14

    Classical painting of a woman in a burgundy dress with a dog beside her, humorously captioned as a funny meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #15

    Classical painting of women having tea outdoors with clever captions creating a funny meme using classical paintings.

    fineartfunnies Report

    According to the site, some common symbols include skulls, which are a reminder of immortality. They're typically set in portraits as memento mori, notes 1st Art Gallery.

    Lilies represent the Virgin Mary and purity, while dogs show loyalty or fidelity, particularly in wedding portraits. The gallery's experts say that mirrors are a sign of vanity or self-reflection, and sometimes represent illusion or truth.

    "These repeated motifs created a visual vocabulary that was interpretable by educated audiences of this period," the site adds.

    #16

    Classical painting of a woman in white dress with flowers, used in a funny meme caption about pronunciation quirks.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #17

    Classical painting of an elderly man reading a book with a humorous meme caption about forgetting an Amazon password.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #18

    Classical painting of a woman with black hair, captioned with a humorous meme about recovering from tragedy.

    fineartfunnies Report

    The online gallery's experts say that understanding symbolism in classical art is not a process of puzzle-solving but of restoring the artist's original meaning and emotional impact. "When open criticism or profound theologizing had to be veiled, works of art provided a secure means of communication on more than one plane," they argue.

    They believe that regardless of how many art memes do the rounds, the original symbols hidden in paintings still matter.

    "Knowing these symbols enables us to appreciate the art of earlier centuries more profoundly, making us one with the intellectual, religious, and cultural forces of centuries ago."
    #19

    Cat's face edited onto a classical painting figure, humorously captioned as part of classical paintings meme collection.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #20

    Classical painting of a family with a baby, cleverly captioned to create a funny meme about having another child.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #21

    Classical painting of a woman in an elegant dress with a funny meme caption about forgotten bins outside.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #22

    Classical painting of a ballroom scene with stylishly dressed people, featuring a humorous caption meme about appearance.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #23

    Woman in classical painting writing with a quill, humorously captioned for classical paintings memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #24

    Classical painting with humorous caption about making a woman laugh creating funny memes from classical art.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #25

    Three wise men on camels in a desert at night with a humorous caption, part of classical paintings cleverly captioned memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #26

    Classical painting humor with meme caption about a biblical scene and a humorous Airbnb booking scam conversation.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #27

    Classical painting with a speech bubble humorously captioned, creating one of the funniest memes using clever classical art.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #28

    Classical painting of a man in a top hat humorously captioned to create one of the funniest memes online.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #29

    Classical painting of a woman in a red dress with a humorous meme caption about Cinderella and animal friends.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #30

    Man in classical painting sitting in red armchair by window with humorous meme text about skipping meds and stirring things up.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #31

    Classical painting of a man with a ruffled collar wearing a pink balloon hat shaped like bunny ears for funny memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #32

    Classical painting scene humorously captioned with dialogue about farting, blending classical paintings and funny memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #33

    Classical painting of an elderly man humorously captioned as a meme about the phone not being invented in 1655.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #34

    Romantic classical painting humorously captioned to create one of the funniest memes using clever classical paintings.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #35

    Classical painting of a woman with a humorous caption about adulthood, part of classical paintings cleverly captioned memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And every morning you have the thought, "Maybe I'll feel as good as I used to tomorrow." Itera usque ad mortem.

    #36

    Young woman in a classical painting holding a mirror with a humorous caption about laughter lines, part of classical paintings memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #37

    Classic painting with humorous meme captions showing a man asking about a menu and a waiter responding sharply.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #38

    Classical painting of a man on horseback ringing a bell at a window with a humorous meme caption.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #39

    Classical painting of a man with text caption creating a funny meme using classical paintings and humor.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #40

    Mona Lisa from classical paintings blowing a bubble gum bubble, creating a funny meme with clever captioning.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #41

    Classical painting of a confused young woman with meme caption about putting a man on the moon, funny classical painting meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #42

    Two men in classical painting style humorously discussing NASA data and losing wifi signal in kitchen, clever caption meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, do YOU want to pay what NASA paid for that transmitter and receiver?

    #43

    Woman in classical painting reclining on sofa with humorous caption about talking to herself in meme style.

    fineartfunnies Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to tell my staff, "Look, somebody has to listen when I'm talking and it's not going to be me."

    #44

    Three women in a classical painting with humorous captions tracking steps, bowel movements, and frustrations in a meme style.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #45

    Classical painting of a woman reading to a sick man in bed, humorously captioned to create a funny meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #46

    Classical painting of a woman writing at a desk humorously captioned about Facebook suggesting people she knows.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #47

    Classical painting of a governess and children humorously captioned as a funny meme about parenting challenges.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #48

    Classical painting of a woman resting her head on her hand with a funny caption about running out of passwords.

    fineartfunnies Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And Dog1234!#WhyDoIHaveToKeepChangingIt?#%@abc is very confused.

    #49

    Classical painting scene humorously edited with a cat replacing Adam, creating a funny meme using classical paintings.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #50

    Classical painting with clever caption creating a funny meme about family and loss, blending art and humor.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #51

    Black and white classical painting meme showing a winged demon leaning over a person with a speech bubble about Red Bull.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #52

    Medieval classical painting humorously captioned, showing figures pulling a person out of an oven in a funny meme style.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #53

    Medieval knight and lady in a forest from a classical painting with a humorous meme caption about finding a tin opener.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #54

    Classical painting with cartoon-style characters added, blending traditional art with humorous meme captions.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #55

    Classical painting of a couple dancing with a humorous caption, part of classical paintings cleverly captioned memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #56

    Classical painting with a humorous caption about favorite things, showcasing clever classical paintings memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #57

    Classical painting of five mermaids in water with a humorous meme caption about a missed flood warning.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #58

    Classical painting of a theater crowd with a humorous caption about turning a mobile phone off, creating a funny meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #59

    Woman in classical painting holding a teacup with a humorous caption about CDO in a cleverly captioned meme.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #60

    Classical painting with humorous meme caption showing a man and a woman in Victorian-era clothing on a sofa.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #61

    Classical painting of a woman in a white dress seated on a chair with a humorous meme caption.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #62

    Victorian women in elaborate dresses with humorous captions, a classical painting cleverly captioned for funny memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #63

    Mona Lisa from classical paintings humorously edited with snacks, creating funny memes using clever captions.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #64

    Two women in classical painting style with meme captions about hobbies, featured in classical paintings cleverly captioned memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #65

    Classical painting of a French nobleman captioned with a humorous meme about the inventor of the sandal.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #66

    Classical painting with a humorous meme caption about carefully closing ads to avoid demon-spawned hellfire.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #67

    Classical painting meme showing a woman asking about TikTok and a man replying it's called a watch in a vintage setting.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #68

    Classical painting of a man in historical attire wearing modern sunglasses for a clever meme caption.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #69

    Classical painting of a man in vintage attire with a humorous meme caption, blending classical paintings and funny memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #70

    Classical painting of a woman with an elaborate lace ruff collar and ornate Renaissance attire in dark setting.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #71

    Sepia-toned photo of Leonardo da Vinci and Mona Lisa posing for a clever classical paintings meme selfie.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #72

    Classical painting of sheep and a dog with a humorous meme caption about love and herding in a pastoral landscape.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #73

    Classical painting cleverly captioned as a funny meme showing men in discussion with humorous dialogue.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #74

    Boy sitting on a wooden chair holding a large chicken in a classical painting, captioned for funniest memes.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #75

    Two women in classical paintings with humorous meme captions about not having time to jog, showing clever meme captions.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #76

    Classical painting showing a man and woman with clever captions creating a funny meme using classical paintings.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #77

    Classical painting meme showing a woman resting on a chaise lounge with humorous captions about resting and being interesting.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #78

    Classical painting with three women added captions creating a humorous meme about ending a six-year relationship.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #79

    Classical painting of a woman in vintage attire with a humorous meme about giving up eating chocolate for a month.

    fineartfunnies Report

    #80

    Classical painting of a couple lying outdoors with clever captions creating a funny meme using classical paintings keyword.

    fineartfunnies Report

