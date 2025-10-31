ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone appreciates a good, old art masterpiece. Some might even go as far as calling it boring. It could be because they struggle to interpret the message behind the painting, or maybe they miss the symbols that lie hidden on the canvas. But some witty folk are changing that...

Armed with clever captions, they're putting the fun into fine art. They're adding a big dose of humor to historical artworks that once appealed mainly to the high-brow among us. Everyone from Da Vinci to Monet is getting a modern-day makeover, and being forced to move with the times.

Fine Art Funnies is somewhat of a virtual classical art gallery with a twist. The Facebook page features historical art that's being brought to life through a series of hilariously relatable captions. Many are hard not to laugh at - whether you're a fine art purveyor, or not.

Bored Panda has put together our favorites for your perusal. Think "Vet Bill. Oil On Canvas." Or "I Put Bread Down My Blouse And Pretended I Was A Toaster.” So make like you're in the Comedy Central Louvre and keep scrolling. Don't forget to let us know which ones you think are meme-worthy by upvoting them.