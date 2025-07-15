ADVERTISEMENT

If you became obsessed with The Bear in the summer of 2022 and started yelling "Yes, chef!" every time you needed to answer in the affirmative, you might just be in the right place. It's estimated that there are about 172,370 chefs working in the U.S., but do you know how many have excellent taste in humor?

I'd bet that most of them, especially after seeing what kinds of memes the For The Chefs Instagram page has cooked up. If you want to see for yourself, scroll down and see the funniest and most relatable pics from that page. And upvote the memes you like most so we know which ones you'd rather have for dessert instead of ice cream after a succulent meal!

More info: Instagram

#1

Relatable chef meme showing a stone face with glowing red eyes reacting to a line cook’s question about looking high.

for_the_chefs/ Report

    #2

    Medieval-themed chef meme showing a knight being knighted, highlighting relatable chef humor and well-done cooking jokes.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #3

    Stone sculptures with surprised faces illustrating relatable chef memes and kitchen humor for those who like their humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #4

    Winnie the Pooh meme comparing confident cooking skills to awkward baking and pastry skills, chef humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #5

    Image of a man in a suit with a confused expression, illustrating relatable chef memes about staff turnover.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #6

    Text message exchange about calling a customer dumb, featuring relatable chef memes humor in a dark mode chat interface.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #7

    Side-by-side images of a man laughing and then looking emotional, illustrating relatable chef memes humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #8

    Man holding cup making a shushing gesture in relatable chef meme about egg shell cooking humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #9

    Comparison meme showing bright, happy character labeled restaurant customer toilets and dark, stressed character labeled restaurant staff toilets, chef humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #10

    Skeleton lying on a couch humor meme representing relatable chef humor and well-done cooking jokes for chefs.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #11

    Close-up of a cartoon character saying no, representing relatable chef memes with a humorous kitchen theme.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #12

    Three-panel meme showing a woman and a man making funny faces labeled with chef humor and relatable chef memes.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #13

    Blurry crowd pushing against glass with hands up, illustrating relatable chef memes humor about restaurant wait times.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #14

    Chef meme showing a man intensely playing cello, humorously comparing to getting every last bit of mix out with a spatula.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #15

    Crying cartoon mouse meme expressing chef humor relating to customers arriving just before closing time.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #16

    Alien creature threatening a crying person, illustrating relatable chef memes with dark humor for culinary professionals.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #17

    Tattooed hand showing two small pieces of meat on grill, illustrating relatable chef memes about cooking and food complaints.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #18

    Man in denim shirt talking to a man dressed as Jesus with blood and crown of thorns in relatable chef memes humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #19

    Chef in a kitchen wearing apron with portable fan around neck to handle heat, relatable chef meme humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #20

    Cartoon person lying in bed looking at phone, relatable chef meme about hungover line cook humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #21

    Man looking tired and wiping face with money, illustrating relatable chef memes about hard nights in the kitchen.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #22

    Chef meme showing a man's amused face with text about free Tupperware, relatable chef humor well-done and kitchen laughter.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #23

    Hand reaching for a blue drawer labeled excuses, relatable chef meme humor about avoiding work on day off.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #24

    Multiple stop signs on a sidewalk representing how adults react to someone wanting to become a chef, chef memes humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #25

    Couple at restaurant host stand with caption about last-minute table request, relatable chef humor meme about dining.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #26

    Receipt with humorous message held by hand, featuring relatable chef memes about kitchen humor and restaurant work.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #27

    Sign on a kitchen freezer stating only one person can cry inside due to COVID-19, reflecting relatable chef humor.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #28

    SpongeBob opening a box labeled A new knife in a relatable chef meme about being overworked and depressed.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #29

    Side-by-side meme showing angry and calm Hulk to illustrate relatable chef memes about kitchen stress and humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #30

    Order receipt showing a humorous chef meme with request for no pasta, just a bowl of sauce.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #31

    Burnt oven interior showing damage after lamb ribs left inside overnight, illustrating relatable chef memes and cooking humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #32

    Chef meme about dangerous kitchen tools featuring a man making a skeptical face, highlighting relatable chef humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #33

    Kitchen ticket showing a humorous customer request to make mac and cheese as naughty and filthy as possible.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #34

    Chef meme showing a person putting hot sauce in their eye, highlighting relatable humor for chefs who like well-done jokes.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #35

    Receipt showing a customer request for only long fries with no short ones, highlighting relatable chef meme humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #36

    Image comparison meme showing a secure vault labeled The food I want to cook and colorful plastic keys labeled My skills, humorous chef meme.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #37

    Man in suit holding a wedding cake cut into uneven slices, relatable chef meme humor about pastry chefs.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #38

    Two glasses with clams inside placed on a kitchen counter, highlighting relatable chef humor memes about clams.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #39

    Dishwasher overwhelmed by huge pile of dirty kitchenware, relatable chef memes showing humor for those who like their humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #40

    Meme showing tired Shrek lying in bed, captioned about going to sleep between a closing and opening chef shift.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #41

    Man with blond hair rolling eyes, reacting to a chef meme about sauce on the side with relatable humor for chefs.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #42

    Sphynx cat wearing a sweater with a serious expression, humorously representing chefs over 40 in relatable chef memes.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #43

    Chef meme explaining menu terms humorously, perfect for those who enjoy relatable chef humor well-done and witty.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #44

    Metal kitchen table with stickers arranged to spell remove the labels, illustrating relatable chef humor and kitchen meme culture.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #45

    Bart and Nelson from The Simpsons labeled with restaurant wage increases and rising produce costs in a relatable chef meme.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #46

    Sad dog meme illustrating relatable chef humor about prepping sections and empty lowboy in kitchen.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #47

    Cartoon flower reacting dramatically to sauce on the side versus calmly when servers forget to put a check, chef memes humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #48

    Relatable chef meme showing a serious character reacting to someone using color-coded knives in the kitchen.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #49

    Man carrying woman in the rain with text about line cooks and stacks of pans in relatable chef memes humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #50

    Stressed chef with cigarette, rubbing head, expressing frustration over rising produce prices and hard kitchen work.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #51

    Paper sign with text no walking in the cry-in pinned on a gray wall, relatable chef humor meme concept.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #52

    Relatable chef meme showing a bent stop sign with caption about new guy draining hot oil into plastic container.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #53

    Relatable chef meme showing exhausted person in chair after a tough shift, highlighting chef humor and kitchen struggles.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #54

    Happy couple laughing together after a hectic kitchen shift, capturing relatable chef memes with humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #55

    Man with eyes closed and hand on forehead, smoking, paired with text about cooking preferences in relatable chef memes.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #56

    Restaurant order ticket showing a request for chicken cooked rare, highlighting relatable chef meme humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #57

    Relatable chef meme showing a disappointed man stuck in a kitchen with characterless tweezers chefs, humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #58

    Twitter post showing contrast meme about an 8am start versus 10:30pm checks, highlighting relatable chef humor and memes.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #59

    Doctor talking to patient with meme text about disagreeing with the chef, featuring relatable chef humor and memes.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #60

    Serious restaurant manager looking through kitchen window at cooks, relatable chef memes humor for culinary professionals.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #61

    Man sweating nervously in a meme about relatable chef humor and the anxiety of missing items in the walk-in cooler.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #62

    Chef meme humor showing a cook being called out for thinking he’s too good to clean the floor in the kitchen.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #63

    Man looking shocked while smoking and holding a phone, illustrating relatable chef memes about cooks on their day off.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #64

    Chef meme showing a man adjusting red glasses with a confident smile, perfect for relatable chef humor and cooking jokes.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #65

    Drake meme comparing dislike for one table of 10 with preference for five tables of 2, relatable chef humor meme.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #66

    Two chefs in white uniforms working intensely amid bright flames, illustrating relatable chef memes humor well-done.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #67

    Chef meme showing a content person feeling satisfied when turning off kitchen fans after service for relatable humor.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #68

    Overhead view of kitchen floor with multiple baking trays and raw chicken pieces scattered, showcasing relatable chef humor.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #69

    Man making a funny face reacting to grabbing a spicy frying pan handle relatable chef meme humor well-done

    www.instagram.com Report

    #70

    Meme showing a server's awkward reaction to a chef checking staff food during busy lunch rush, relatable chef humor well-done.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #71

    Medieval-style illustration of chaotic fighting contrasted with a caption about kitchen team loyalty in relatable chef memes.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #72

    Receipt held by a server showing a humorous order with words describing physical symptoms, relatable chef meme humor.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #73

    Chef meme showing a tired person lying in bed, perfectly capturing relatable humor for chefs’ day off.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #74

    Cartoon showing a person choosing between hospitality and retail careers that are easy to enter but hard to leave, chef memes humor.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #75

    Meme showing shocked chef reaction to new food purveyor app orders, highlighting relatable chef humor well-done cooking memes.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #76

    Two images of women looking upset, illustrating relatable chef memes about instant ramen and kitchen humor.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #77

    Statue labeled chef holding a person labeled FOH that rushed their lunch, humorous relatable chef meme about kitchen stress.

    for_the_chefs Report

    #78

    Chef memes comparing precision with Japanese knives and traditional Latin line cook knives humor in a cooking environment.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #79

    Man in a golf outfit making a hand gesture with caption referencing relatable chef memes about tough nights.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #80

    Painting of shocked man wearing a chef hat with caption about mandolin injury, relatable chef memes humor well-done.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #81

    Chef meme listing five impossible cooking tasks including punctuality, following recipes, and being nice to FOH staff.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #82

    Tweet from for_the_chefs humorously stating chefs do not need another freezer, reflecting relatable chef memes and kitchen humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #83

    Close-up of a man looking emotional with text about cooking sous vide and costly kitchen equipment in relatable chef memes.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #84

    Order screen showing a ribeye cooked medium with asparagus and no potato, and a chicken Florentine with no chicken, chef memes humor.

    for_the_chefs/ Report

    #85

    Chef meme showing a disappointed character with a ghostly figure, relatable to chefs who finish cleaning late.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #86

    Hand holding container of dark caramel sauce with text about caramelised onions, relatable chef meme humor well-done.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #87

    Happy chef laughing outdoors by water, relatable chef meme about finishing work while it’s still light outside.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #88

    Two chefs working in a dark kitchen using headlamps during a power outage, relatable chef memes humor well-done.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #89

    Assorted vegetables and nuts arranged on a checkered cloth, showcasing relatable chef humor and kitchen creativity.

    www.instagram.com Report

