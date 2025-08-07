ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy comics that are funny, weird, and a little unexpected, you’re in for a treat. Ryan Mason, the cartoonist behind At Random Comics, has been creating cartoons every week since 2007. His work is full of clever twists, dark humor, and relatable everyday moments, all told with a punchy line.

Ryan’s comics are loved for their unique style and surprising humor. Whether it’s a strange scene or a joke that takes a second to land, his goal is to make people laugh—and think a little too. Scroll down to see some of his newest comics, and get ready for a good dose of unexpected fun.

More info: Instagram | atrandomcomics.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

"Secret Son"

Comic by Ryan Mason showing a darkly hilarious and weird humor scene with a woman, man, and a small dog.

atrandomcomics Report

Ryan’s love for comics started early, sparked by a bookshelf in his 5th grade classroom. “I was first introduced and inspired by The Far Side,” he shared. “I was familiar with comics my dad and brother had (Calvin & Hobbes, Garfield) and appreciated them, but I resonated with the single-panel format and Gary Larson’s humor.” That early spark led him to create comics for his school papers and eventually launch At Random Comics, which he’s been updating weekly since 2007.
    #2

    "Cat Call"

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing cats in a virtual meeting, blending humor and weirdness in darkly hilarious style.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #3

    "Learning To Dance In The Rain"

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing a cotton candy character humorously struggling with rain in a darkly hilarious style.

    atrandomcomics Report

    Ryan's comics often reflect what he calls “happy sad” humor. “My work often leans towards schadenfreude humor, but I don’t believe I’m overly pessimistic. I like to use humor to confront and take the steam out of difficult topics like death and disappointment.” Whether it’s a one-panel gag or a short comic strip, there’s always something a little offbeat that makes his work stick with you.
    #4

    "New Backpack"

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing a person being grabbed by large mechanical arms, with a focus on darkly hilarious humor and weirdness.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #5

    "LEGO Legs"

    Comic panels showing Lego-style characters humorously searching for missing legs, blending dark humor and weirdness by Ryan Mason.

    atrandomcomics Report

    Most of Ryan’s ideas come while listening to music and letting his mind drift. “Some comics require a lot of reshaping while others spring up intact,” he said. “Lately I’ve been using voice-to-text memos, while making sure I’m not within earshot of others who will think I’m a weirdo.” He draws digitally using a Wacom Cintiq and creates a buffer of comics ahead of time to keep things consistent—even joking, “If I ever get hit by a truck, there will still be several months of comics ahead.”

    #6

    "Dog Box"

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring darkly hilarious humor with a koala, shark, and drooling dog near a labeled dog box.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #7

    "Strong Perfume"

    Black and white comic by Ryan Mason showing a man planning to dilute perfume in a darkly hilarious humorous scene.

    atrandomcomics Report

    For readers who want more, Ryan shares exclusive content on Patreon, including sketch previews, extra comics, and even an eBook of strips that were rejected by The New Yorker. “Hopefully, through consistency and worthwhile comics, I can gain more support and increase the amount of comics I publish on a regular basis,” he said. Whether you’re just discovering At Random Comics or have been following for years, Ryan’s goal is simple: “I’d love for my comic to be a bright spot in someone’s day.”

    #8

    "Shopping List"

    Man in a mask talking on the phone next to a car with stick figure family decals in a darkly hilarious comic.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #9

    "Frog Kisser"

    Comic panels show a princess and frog prince in darkly hilarious comics blending humor and weirdness by Ryan Mason.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #10

    "Super Brave"

    Cartoon of a wedding speech with darkly hilarious humor blending weirdness and wit in Ryan Mason’s comic style.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #11

    Black and white comic by Ryan Mason showing a photographer capturing a crime scene with humor and weirdness.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #12

    "Friendly Hoard"

    Comic panel by Ryan Mason showing a character saying I have never had so many friends among a group of zombies.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #13

    "Surprise Trade"

    Family comic by Ryan Mason showing darkly hilarious humor with a child being traded for a basset hound in a weird scene.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #14

    "Secret Message"

    Man reading a darkly hilarious comic on laptop showing a plane self-destructing in a blend of humor and weirdness.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #15

    "Veggie Burgers"

    Comic by Ryan Mason featuring a humorous mix of weirdness with a bull and talking vegetables in four panels.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #16

    "Spider Closeup"

    Darkly hilarious comic showing a man explaining a spider is a friend while a hazmat suit burns a pest with a flamethrower.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #17

    "Secret Identities"

    Comic by Ryan Mason showing a humorous and weird dialogue between two characters at a fast-food window.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #18

    "A Familiar Pigeon"

    Two men playing chess outdoors with a pigeon knocking over pieces in a darkly hilarious comic by Ryan Mason.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #19

    "Samantha Dumpty"

    Darkly hilarious comic by Ryan Mason featuring egg characters in a weird and humorous school setting with police involvement.

    atrandomcomics Report

    #20

    "Burn Pile"

    Woman explaining to a police officer in a comic panel from darkly hilarious comics blending humor and weirdness by Ryan Mason.

    atrandomcomics Report

