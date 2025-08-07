20 New ‘At Random Comics’ By Ryan Mason That Mix Dark Humor With Everyday LifeInterview With Artist
If you enjoy comics that are funny, weird, and a little unexpected, you’re in for a treat. Ryan Mason, the cartoonist behind At Random Comics, has been creating cartoons every week since 2007. His work is full of clever twists, dark humor, and relatable everyday moments, all told with a punchy line.
Ryan’s comics are loved for their unique style and surprising humor. Whether it’s a strange scene or a joke that takes a second to land, his goal is to make people laugh—and think a little too. Scroll down to see some of his newest comics, and get ready for a good dose of unexpected fun.
Ryan’s love for comics started early, sparked by a bookshelf in his 5th grade classroom. “I was first introduced and inspired by The Far Side,” he shared. “I was familiar with comics my dad and brother had (Calvin & Hobbes, Garfield) and appreciated them, but I resonated with the single-panel format and Gary Larson’s humor.” That early spark led him to create comics for his school papers and eventually launch At Random Comics, which he’s been updating weekly since 2007.
Ryan's comics often reflect what he calls “happy sad” humor. “My work often leans towards schadenfreude humor, but I don’t believe I’m overly pessimistic. I like to use humor to confront and take the steam out of difficult topics like death and disappointment.” Whether it’s a one-panel gag or a short comic strip, there’s always something a little offbeat that makes his work stick with you.
Most of Ryan’s ideas come while listening to music and letting his mind drift. “Some comics require a lot of reshaping while others spring up intact,” he said. “Lately I’ve been using voice-to-text memos, while making sure I’m not within earshot of others who will think I’m a weirdo.” He draws digitally using a Wacom Cintiq and creates a buffer of comics ahead of time to keep things consistent—even joking, “If I ever get hit by a truck, there will still be several months of comics ahead.”
For readers who want more, Ryan shares exclusive content on Patreon, including sketch previews, extra comics, and even an eBook of strips that were rejected by The New Yorker. “Hopefully, through consistency and worthwhile comics, I can gain more support and increase the amount of comics I publish on a regular basis,” he said. Whether you’re just discovering At Random Comics or have been following for years, Ryan’s goal is simple: “I’d love for my comic to be a bright spot in someone’s day.”