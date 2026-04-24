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“Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” is the sort of thing one says if they’ve never been on the receiving end of an actually well crafted insult. Because, as it turns out, there are folks out there with a quiver full of witty roasts, just waiting to unleash them.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and most devastating roasts people have seen delivered online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, take some notes if you want to expand your arsenal, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.