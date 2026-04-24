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“Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” is the sort of thing one says if they’ve never been on the receiving end of an actually well crafted insult. Because, as it turns out, there are folks out there with a quiver full of witty roasts, just waiting to unleash them.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and most devastating roasts people have seen delivered online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, take some notes if you want to expand your arsenal, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

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#1

Dude’s Thinking You Can Just Trot Around A Whole Moon Like It’s Mario Galaxy

A social media post with a question about the moon flag and a clever burn reply: "Moon big. Flag small. Camera far." A high art insult.

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    #2

    Ended His Papacy Right There

    A Reddit post on r/atheism with a headline about Pope Leo and a comment providing an epic burn.

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    #3

    Joseph Got Roasted

    Joseph Got Roasted

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    The anatomy of a perfect roast begins with the surgical application of truth. When a person crafts a verbal barb that misses the mark entirely, it simply falls flat and feels like a desperate attempt at attention. However, when an insult contains a grain of undeniable reality that the recipient has been trying to hide, it resonates with the audience and creates that iconic digital sting.

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    This concept is often explored in psychological studies regarding why we find certain things funny. For instance, experts note that humor often relies on the relief of tension or the recognition of shared truths in a social context . A roast is effectively a public trial where the evidence is a person's own public persona and the verdict is delivered through the roar of laughter from the gallery.
    #4

    This Insult Practically Wrote Itself

    A woman stands next to a man in a wheelchair on a dock. Text reads, "Anyways this is Walker." A comment below reads, "Were you catfished by his name." This is an epic burn example.

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    #5

    Breaking Down A Math Problem

    A Twitter thread with epic burns, including a user calculating another's excessive tweet count and a reply that delivers a clever insult about math.

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    13points
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    #6

    Absolutely Stunning View

    A man with earbuds and a mustache, distorted to show a large chin, and a scenic cave beach photo below. Epic burns, insults.

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    The second pillar of a legendary roast is the mastery of brevity. In the rapidly moving world of social media, the window to capture a reader's attention is incredibly small. A long and rambling paragraph full of complex insults often loses its power because the punchline is buried under too much fluff.

    #7

    I Feel Bad For The Tattoo Artist

    I Feel Bad For The Tattoo Artist

    GundyrVEVO Report

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    #8

    I Would Say It's Worth A Meeting

    A tweet from Nwonye Chairmo about being called to HR for an epic burn about a coworker's work ethic. Insults and high art are discussed.

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    #9

    Much Ado About Nothing

    Much Ado About Nothing

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    12points
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    The most devastating roasts are often the shortest ones because they provide a quick and efficient mental image that is impossible to unsee and don’t get lost in complicated language. This efficiency is what allows a roast to go viral as it is easily shared and understood in a matter of seconds.

    #10

    Why Does He Live In This Century?

    Why Does He Live In This Century?

    snowpie92 Report

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    #11

    A Moment Of Silence For Our Fallen Heroes

    A plate of British cuisine, chips with mushy peas and a battered sausage, receiving an epic burn.

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    #12

    Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

    Nothing Lower Than A Class A Felony

    EvonyR Report

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    When an audience can digest a joke in one glance, the impact is immediate and the comedic timing is preserved perfectly for everyone who scrolls past it. Specificity is another ingredient that separates a generic insult from a work of comedic art. Calling someone a mean name is a simple move that lacks creativity and rarely earns much respect from an online community.

    #13

    Sometimes The Comments On Ig Ads Are Gold

    A person with closed eyes and extremely long, thick eyelashes, wearing a medical mask. This image is an epic burn.

    Anon Report

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    #14

    Burned The Whole Community

    A Reddit post and comment featuring epic burns and witty insults. The post asks flat-chested girls to rise up, with a reply asking if they're rising to make a bigger wall.

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    #15

    Fair Enough, Why's The Dimple That Huge Though

    A meme showing a woman with deep dimples, captioned "The queen of dimples," followed by a tweet, "My ping pong ball when somebody accidentally steps on it," highlighting epic burns.

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    On the other hand, pointing out a very specific detail about a person's outfit or a particular phrasing they used in a video shows that the roaster was paying close attention. This level of detail makes the insult feel personal and tailored which adds to the comedic impact. When someone is roasted for a very niche personality trait or a specific habit, it feels more authentic and therefore more effective.

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    #16

    Straight Out Of Robin Hood

    A man lying on his back in a hospital bed with an extremely distended belly, showing an epic burn.

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    #17

    My Playstation Controller

    A man with prominent cheekbones in a selfie, with comments below showing epic burns, turning insults into high art.

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    12points
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    #18

    A Good Reason To Be Holding An Umbrella

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where one user delivers an epic burn, replying to a question about umbrellas with a witty insult.

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    The Harvard Business Review has discussed how wit and cleverness can actually signal higher intelligence and status in social hierarchies . By being specific, the roaster demonstrates a high level of observational skill that the audience instinctively admires.
    #19

    Jack Black On His Way To His First Day Of School

    Jack Black and his son walking, with a comment questioning if the son is taking him to school. An epic burn in action.

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    #20

    Dad Giving His Son Some Subtle Hints

    A dad's Spotify playlist titled For the Kid, featuring songs that deliver epic burns and insults.

    Anon Report

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    #21

    This View Is What's Wrong With Our Society

    A screenshot of social media posts, one making a judgemental comment about foodstamps, met with an epic burn in reply.

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    12points
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    Finally, the element of surprise is what truly seals the deal for a viral roast. Most people can see a basic insult coming from a long distance away. A truly gifted roaster will lead the audience in one direction before pivoting at the last second to deliver a punchline that no one expected. This subversion of expectations triggers a physical response of laughter because the brain has to quickly recalibrate to the new information.

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    #22

    He Didn't Have To Wait Long

    A screenshot of social media comments with an epic burn, where one user states their yogurt has more culture than the USA.

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    #23

    An Oldie, But A Goldie

    A Twitter conversation showing an epic burn regarding gender double standards for experience before marriage.

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    #24

    Jesus

    A Facebook post by God asks what offends conservatives; a reply says "actual teachings of Jesus." An epic burn.

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    This is why wordplay and puns are so effective in the digital space. When a roaster uses a person's own words against them in a clever new way, it creates a sense of poetic justice that is incredibly satisfying to witness. The most memorable online moments are those where the comeback is so clever that even the person being roasted has to acknowledge the skill involved.

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    #25

    NASA Cooking Samsung's Camera On Ig

    A screenshot showing NASA deliver an epic burn to Samsung in a viral social media comment.

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    11points
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    #26

    You Can't Unsee It

    A bald man with long hair on the sides in a band setting, with a comment below delivering an epic burn about his haircut.

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    #27

    Had Us In The First Half

    Had Us In The First Half

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    Understanding the linguistics of humor can help explain why these sudden pivots work so well. By combining truth, brevity, specificity, and surprise, anyone can elevate a simple comment into a piece of comedic history that will be screenshotted and shared for years to come. Every great roast is a testament to the power of language when it is used with precision and a touch of mischief.

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    #28

    Not A Fan Of British Cuisine

    A tweet showcasing a UK meal of mince, potatoes, and buttered toast, sparking an epic burn about eating habits.

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    #29

    Somebody Get Him Some Ice For That Burn

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post with two users. The second user delivers an epic burn, cleverly turning an insult into high art.

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    #30

    Linux Users Catching Strays

    Linux Users Catching Strays

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    #31

    An Education Could Have Prevented This Post

    A social media post with a person questioning space travel followed by an epic burn as a reply.

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    #32

    She Looks Like She's Been Charging Up A Sneeze For 20 Years

    She Looks Like She's Been Charging Up A Sneeze For 20 Years

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    11points
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    #33

    That's What Bro Could Afford And She Appreciates It

    That's What Bro Could Afford And She Appreciates It

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    #34

    I Can See It

    Three men of varying sizes on a talk show set, resembling Pokemon evolutions, exemplify epic burns and high art.

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    #35

    Gullet Took Me Out

    Two images of a tiny Wendy's Frosty, held by a hand. A hilarious insult and epic burn on fast food promotions.

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    #36

    That Was Way Too Specific

    A screenshot of a burn insult from a social media comment section about astronauts swallowing food.

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    #37

    I’m Gonna Start Using This On The Daily

    A Reddit comment containing an epic burn: "Your mom had to close her eyes and think about other babies during breastfeeding."

    mofuq Report

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    #38

    As An Outsider

    A tweet with a witty comeback: "The lights are on but nobody's home" as a brutal insult. High art of epic burns.

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    10points
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    #39

    Tank Dropping The Hammar

    Tank Dropping The Hammar

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    10points
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    #40

    Self-Made Success Story

    Self-Made Success Story

    bfly1800 Report

    9points
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    #41

    On A Video About An American Financial Analyst Not Understanding Irish Currency. Made Me Chuckle

    A Reddit screenshot showing a user's insult: Maybe if it's covered in processed cheese you'd be interested, a high art burn.

    kahluasombrero Report

    8points
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    #42

    Hugging Mums

    Hugging Mums

    timothytomothy101 Report

    8points
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    #43

    LOL

    AOC's X post with a witty burn, likening Stephen Miller's tweet about birthright citizenship to a Dwight Schrute voice.

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    8points
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    #44

    Aoc Reposted Zohran's Burn

    Aoc Reposted Zohran's Burn

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    8points
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    #45

    Imagine Being Offended Based On Your Email

    Imagine Being Offended Based On Your Email

    notgwendalupe Report

    7points
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    #46

    Were We Supposed To Shoot For The Total Cost Of The Camera?

    A Twitter user complaining about camera cost, followed by an epic burn from another user about Uber.

    android_pancake Report

    6points
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    #47

    Homophobe Gets Owned On TikTok Thread

    Homophobe Gets Owned On TikTok Thread

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    6points
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    #48

    Apparently You Can’t Be Friends With Just Anyone

    A social media screenshot showing a thread where a user delivers an epic burn, demonstrating witty insults.

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    5points
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    #49

    Always Has Been True

    Always Has Been True

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    5points
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    #50

    First Video Of 2026

    A YouTube thread asks about the first video in 2026. A user replies, 2 unskippable ads, an epic burn.

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    5points
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