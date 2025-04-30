108 Funny Memes That You Might Find Painfully Relatable If You Struggle With Anxiety
According to the World Health Organization, it’s estimated that about 4% of people across the globe struggle with an anxiety disorder. That might not sound like much, but think about it this way: imagine if every single person in the United States had anxiety. The country would become a gold mine for therapists!
If you happen to be among those who struggle with anxiety, you’re certainly not alone, pandas. And today, we’re hoping that you’ll even be able to find some humor in your mental health issues. We took a trip to the Anxiety Memes subreddit and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. We recognize that being anxious is anything but fun, but if you’re forced to live with this discomfort, you might as well try to enjoy the ride! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that hit home for you.
Hell, a lot of people over 40 don't expect good things to happen ever again.
When I take antidepressants I'm not getting high. They are normalizing brain chemistry.
My wife tries to say I'm drunk after 1 or 2 beers. No... I am just finally relaxed enough to open up.
Any time my phone goes off, get that sinking feeling KNOWING that there is about to be some sort of fight or bad news.
Guilty... I'll help you with your problems, give you an ear maybe some suggestions, but I won't tell you mine or if I do it's "It is what it is" "I'll handle it"
I'm too tired to do the things that would make less tired. I'm too stressed to do the things that would make me less stressed. I'm too overwhelmed to do the things that would make me less overwhelmed. Wandering around muttering to myself mostly. So I got that going for myself.
And Then It Happens Over And Over Again Until There’s Nothing Left…
And then, once there's nothing left, it keeps going, because your soul is an infinite well for your anxiety to continuously eat from, and every little bit that goes reduces your will to live until that's gone too
My conductors have given up. I just do my best to make it background noise, with varying amounts of success.
Makes Me Feel A Bit Better About Bed Rotting
"the world can wait" lmao I wish, what about school or jobs or friends or remembering how to have social interactions, the only way to deal with the first three is to explain your illness, which I won't even do to a therapist lol
I'm alone in my room and feel the exact same, even though there's nothing to be anxious about, which is why I'm on BP
The other 13 problems are all with Jay-Z due to his misogyny.
Why am I being personally attached by a meme that's a WikiHow pic with text on it that was posted on Reddit and then on BP
I Don't Even Do It Consciously I Literally Can't Bring The Real Issues To Mind
The truth is that we hear so much it would take a lot to judge someone. I worked in an in-patient forensics psychiatric unit for a while and I promise you, you can't top anything I've heard or seen.
That is so true. Some of the most difficult individuals I ever worked with as a therapist had a difficult time getting better because their very identity centred on being "broken," which made them unique and gave them "someone to be." Our hardest work was helping them come up with a new "identity" that wasn't "the broken one" or "the autistic one" or "the one who everyone was mean to." And my admiration and respect for them in making this breakthrough was the highlight of my career. (Edit): The difference was that they were now "Susan" or "John" who just happened to also have some depression or autism or trauma, rather than "depressed Susan" or "autistic John." That's why we in the field of disabilities are so clear to use the terminology of "a person WITH depression" rather than a "depressed person." A person WITH Down syndrome is totally different than a person who IS Down syndrome. They are a person first, not identified by their differences.