According to the World Health Organization, it’s estimated that about 4% of people across the globe struggle with an anxiety disorder. That might not sound like much, but think about it this way: imagine if every single person in the United States had anxiety. The country would become a gold mine for therapists!

If you happen to be among those who struggle with anxiety, you’re certainly not alone, pandas. And today, we’re hoping that you’ll even be able to find some humor in your mental health issues. We took a trip to the Anxiety Memes subreddit and gathered some of their most relatable posts below. We recognize that being anxious is anything but fun, but if you’re forced to live with this discomfort, you might as well try to enjoy the ride! Enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that hit home for you.

#1

Everyday Same Routine

Text meme about struggling with anxiety describing waking up tired and going to bed wide awake, reflecting relatable anxiety humor.

    #2

    Generational Anxiety

    Screenshot of a relatable anxiety meme about explaining to parents that nobody under 40 expects good things anymore.

    zendestiny avatar
    Fluffy Cat Sleeps
    Fluffy Cat Sleeps
    Community Member
    Hell, a lot of people over 40 don't expect good things to happen ever again.

    #3

    Never Heard A Truer Thing In My Life

    Text post discussing childhood anxiety disorder making one appear mature but causing social development struggles, relatable anxiety memes.

    #4

    Understanding Mental Illness

    Text post explaining the brain as an organ that can malfunction, related to anxiety and mental illness awareness.

    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    When I take antidepressants I'm not getting high. They are normalizing brain chemistry.

    #5

    This Is A Bit Too On Point…

    Tweet about anxiety struggles mentioning a therapy meeting and feeling unprepared, shared in a relatable anxiety meme.

    #6

    I Live In Constamt Pain

    Tweet about feeling in a mood where nothing feels right, illustrating funny memes relatable to anxiety struggles.

    #7

    :(

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously discussing anxiety and overthinking, relatable for anxiety struggles and funny memes.

    #8

    Am I The Only One?

    Twitter exchange showing a humorous take on anxiety struggles, part of funny memes about anxiety issues and relatable moments.

    #9

    Can Confirm

    Tweet about anxiety humor saying first two drinks don’t count if you have anxiety, seen on a social media post.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    My wife tries to say I'm drunk after 1 or 2 beers. No... I am just finally relaxed enough to open up.

    #10

    Sensitive Survivors

    Text post by Jules Rylan reflecting on trauma, sensitivity, and insecurity, relatable for those struggling with anxiety and mental health.

    #11

    It Is Very True

    Tweet about sneaking out of parties to go home, illustrating a funny meme relatable to people who struggle with anxiety.

    #12

    True

    Text meme showing a humorous conversation about anxiety urging to get ready to fight but vague about details.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    Any time my phone goes off, get that sinking feeling KNOWING that there is about to be some sort of fight or bad news.

    #13

    Even If You Tell Me Otherwise

    Tweet about assuming friendship is a burden, relatable to anxiety struggles and funny memes about social anxiety feelings.

    #14

    Oh Please Don't

    Tweet about anxiety humor, highlighting gut feelings and relatable anxiety struggles in a funny, lighthearted tone.

    #15

    Crippling Anxiety

    Tweet from Emily Murnane humorously describing anxiety struggles with everyday tasks, relatable anxiety memes content.

    #16

    Me

    Tweet about a toxic trait of facing everything alone to avoid burdening others, highlighting relatable anxiety meme.

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    Guilty... I'll help you with your problems, give you an ear maybe some suggestions, but I won't tell you mine or if I do it's "It is what it is" "I'll handle it"

    #17

    The Paradox Of Mental Health

    Tweet about depression, anxiety, and chronic illness feeling like a scam, highlighting struggles with anxiety relatable memes.

    august-wjw avatar
    comfort the lame
    comfort the lame
    Community Member
    I'm too tired to do the things that would make less tired. I'm too stressed to do the things that would make me less stressed. I'm too overwhelmed to do the things that would make me less overwhelmed. Wandering around muttering to myself mostly. So I got that going for myself.

    #18

    Social Anxiety

    Tweet by Wizard Cal humorously relating to anxiety with a vampire metaphor, illustrating painfully relatable funny memes about anxiety.

    #19

    For Real, It's True

    Text post describing anxiety disorder as a never-ending feeling of almost falling down stairs, relatable anxiety memes.

    #20

    And Then It Happens Over And Over Again Until There’s Nothing Left…

    Tweet about anxiety culture describing overthinking embarrassing moments, relatable for those who struggle with anxiety memes.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    And then, once there's nothing left, it keeps going, because your soul is an infinite well for your anxiety to continuously eat from, and every little bit that goes reduces your will to live until that's gone too

    #21

    Oh The Screams!!

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts humorously describing anxiety as having multiple trains on tracks that narrowly avoid each other, illustrating relatable anxiety struggles.

    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    My conductors have given up. I just do my best to make it background noise, with varying amounts of success.

    #22

    Like... I Am Anxious About Everything Dude

    Screenshot of a tweet about having a lot of anxiety, relatable meme for anxiety struggles.

    #23

    I Was Told There Would Be Healing

    Angry penguin meme showing frustration with self care and crafting not curing anxiety in relatable anxiety meme.

    #24

    Thus, It Was A Sign At The Time

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously relating childhood sticker hoarding to experiences of anxiety in adults, featuring anxiety memes.

    #25

    Makes Me Feel A Bit Better About Bed Rotting

    Screenshot of a tweet offering mental health advice relatable to anxiety struggles, emphasizing rest and self-care.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    "the world can wait" lmao I wish, what about school or jobs or friends or remembering how to have social interactions, the only way to deal with the first three is to explain your illness, which I won't even do to a therapist lol

    #26

    Burning Up

    Meme showing glowing figure at a table illustrating social anxiety and relatable pain from anxiety memes.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    I'm alone in my room and feel the exact same, even though there's nothing to be anxious about, which is why I'm on BP

    #27

    😵‍💫😵‍💫

    Two-panel meme showing a woman laughing nervously then looking down sadly, illustrating struggles with anxiety.

    #28

    Why Am I Like This?

    Man holding his head with stressed expression, illustrating anxiety struggles in a funny relatable meme about overthinking.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    The other 13 problems are all with Jay-Z due to his misogyny.

    #29

    Show Me A Better Duo Then!!! I Will Wait

    Two cartoon figures showing anxiety and depression with text about anxiety thinking everyone hates them and depression feeling no one cares, relatable meme.

    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    Why am I being personally attached by a meme that's a WikiHow pic with text on it that was posted on Reddit and then on BP

    #30

    Its Nor Fair, It Just Don't Want Us To Be Happy

    Screenshot of a funny meme about anxiety causing stomach problems, relatable to those who struggle with anxiety.

    #31

    Then Suddenly I Want To Cry

    Homer Simpson lying in bed with arms crossed, illustrating relatable anxiety and overthinking in a funny meme.

    #32

    Anxiety Cure

    Tweet humor about anxiety, joking about needing constant reassurance from others to ease anxiety symptoms.

    #33

    Ah I See…

    Anxiety meme showing a therapy conversation about communication struggles, capturing painfully relatable moments with anxiety.

    #34

    Why Brain Like This? Ugh

    Cartoon showing a person and a brain discussing feeling sad or scared, illustrating anxiety struggles with funny memes.

    #35

    There’s Some Truth To This

    Screenshot of a social media post explaining that people with anxiety rewatch TV shows for comfort and safety.

    #36

    This One Still Hits…

    Text post describing anxiety and moral perfectionism, relatable to those who struggle with anxiety and obsessive thoughts.

    #37

    😭

    Text meme about anxiety humor, saying slipping into something comfortable means leaving in a car to feel better.

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    Allow me to slip into something more comfortable *Astral projects into your frontal lobe.*

    #38

    Because We All Sometimes Regret Having A Little Treat

    Tweet text about guilty pleasures linked to high anxiety, illustrating funny memes relatable to anxiety struggles.

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    Me: *Eats an oreo* ...God I'm a piece of trash.

    #39

    A Good Portrayal

    Messy desk covered in papers and books with a person sitting, illustrating anxiety and relatable brain chaos meme.

    #40

    Anyone Else?!

    Screenshot of a funny meme about anxiety showing a tweet that humorously expresses being mostly worried despite saying no worries.

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    'No worries' Narrator: But it was all worries.

    #41

    I Don't Even Do It Consciously I Literally Can't Bring The Real Issues To Mind

    Text meme about anxiety showing a conversation with a therapist where the person hides secrets while claiming progress.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    The truth is that we hear so much it would take a lot to judge someone. I worked in an in-patient forensics psychiatric unit for a while and I promise you, you can't top anything I've heard or seen.

    #42

    It Happens With Me Everytime

    Tweet about adult emailing culture involving overthinking politeness and forgetting attachments, relatable for anxiety struggles.

    #43

    Texting Anxiety

    Text meme about anxiety describing the feeling of deleting a message halfway, relatable to anxiety struggles.

    #44

    Very True

    Tweet about fear of healing due to identity tied to trauma, relatable for those who struggle with anxiety and trauma.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    That is so true. Some of the most difficult individuals I ever worked with as a therapist had a difficult time getting better because their very identity centred on being "broken," which made them unique and gave them "someone to be." Our hardest work was helping them come up with a new "identity" that wasn't "the broken one" or "the autistic one" or "the one who everyone was mean to." And my admiration and respect for them in making this breakthrough was the highlight of my career. (Edit): The difference was that they were now "Susan" or "John" who just happened to also have some depression or autism or trauma, rather than "depressed Susan" or "autistic John." That's why we in the field of disabilities are so clear to use the terminology of "a person WITH depression" rather than a "depressed person." A person WITH Down syndrome is totally different than a person who IS Down syndrome. They are a person first, not identified by their differences.

    #45

    Fake It Till You Make It

    Text meme about feeling drained and uncaring with age, relatable for those who struggle with anxiety and find it funny.

    #46

    Yes, Obviously

    Tweet about saying something awkward days ago and humorously questioning if anxiety should consume them, relatable meme about anxiety.

    #47

    I Wish

    Tweet from pw saying wish my metabolism worked as fast as my anxiety, highlighting funny memes about anxiety struggles.

    #48

    The Horrors Persist

    Text meme about texting like old explorers saying survived another week, highlighting funny memes relatable to anxiety struggles.

    #49

    "Can I, Like, Ask For A Favor?"

    Social media meme about anxiety, showing a humorous and painfully relatable struggle with asking for favors.

    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    If running me over with a car isn't great with your schedule I can just jump off something high-

    #50

    Quick Response

    Tweet about awkward social anxiety moment involving accidental eye contact and panic reaction, relatable anxiety meme.

