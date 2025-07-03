That’s why this list is full of inspiring stories of the people who made it on their own. They built their empire and became rich because of their hard work and talent. It truly shows how much grit and determination they had to create the life they wanted to live.

The world is full of get-rich-quick schemes and people who have amassed a lot of wealth with a tremendous amount of help. The only problem is that those stories aren’t relatable and don’t give regular folks hope that they can also become wealthy if they try.

#1 Stephen King



Dad left his mother when he was two. she worked a series of odd jobs to provide for him and his brother.



He worked various odd jobs to pay his way through college, published short stories here and there.



Lived in a trailer with his wife and kids and had just got his phone disconnected because they couldn't afford it when he got the news that his first novel was being published. Received the good news via telegram!



Now he's one of, if not THE, most popular author in the world.

RELATED:

#2 Tao Huabi was the 8th daughter born to a poor family in rural post-war China who was never taught to read or write. As a teenager she survived the worst famine in human history partially by foraging for wild plants. After the death of her husband some years later, she opened a small food stall to support her children. It was at this stall that she first started selling noodles with her homemade chili crisp sauce. By 1989, she was able to open up a restaurant where she quickly earned the nickname “Gan Ma” or “Godmother” as she was known to frequently give discounts and extra food to impoverished schoolchildren. Her spicy noodles rapidly grew in popularity and before long people were coming just to buy the chili crisp on its own. When construction of a new highway started in the early 90s, she began giving out samples to truckers to promote it by word of mouth which further boosted its popularity. By 1997, she established her own factory to mass produce the condiment. Fast forward to today, the “Lao Gan Ma” (Old Godmother) brand produces 1.3 million bottles of chili crisp per day and is sold in 30 countries alongside numerous knock-off imitations. As for Tao Huabi, whose face adorns every bottle, she’s currently estimated to be worth $1.05 billion and serves on China’s national legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Jim Carrey lived in a van with his family and wrote himself a $10 million check for “acting services” long before he got famous, then actually cashed it years later for Dumb and Dumber.

Everyone wants to believe that they can go from rags to riches if they just work hard enough. Those kinds of stories give people the hope that they can better their lives and rise beyond their circumstances. The only problem is that the likelihood of that happening for a person from a poor family is just 1%. Even though everyone is always rooting for the underdog, research shows that kids born into rich families have a 22% chance of being wealthy as adults. This is because they have better resources handed to them and support that can help them carve out the pathway to success with ease. Poorer people don’t just get everything handed to them, which is why it can be such a struggle. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo has a unique story.



Child of refugees, born and raised in Greece but the government refused to acknowledge him and give him.his passport (took years fighting against a racist government)



His parents were poor, there were days they did not have food. He and his brothers had to share basketball shoes to practice. They were all selling stuff on streetlights as teenagers.



His coach and teammates (on an amateur team) helped him a lot when he was a teenager. They gave them shoes and food.



Then he got drafted on the NBA...

#5 Bee Gees - The Gibb brothers came from abject poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 She didn’t come from absolute poverty, but Sara Blakey the founder of Spanx essentially spent a decade trying to convince people to believe in her product.



When she finally did, Spanx exploded. She refused to take outside investment and built the whole thing on high risk loans + one single mill owner in North Carolina who agreed to take a chance on her product.



At 41 she finally took on investment from a PE firm and became the youngest self-made female billionaire ever. She celebrated by giving every single one of her employees $10,000 and two free plane tickets anywhere on Earth.

What’s interesting to note is that many of the folks on this list were once a ‘nobody,’ and now, they’re well-known for all that they’ve achieved. One such person is the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz. He grew up in a housing complex for the poor, and now his net worth is over four billion dollars. ADVERTISEMENT His journey started because of his ambitions to be as successful as the rich people he saw around him. His biggest goal was to prove to people that he could do so much more than they believed he could. Through his hard work, he won a football scholarship at university, went on to work for Xerox, and then took Starbucks over and grew it into the global chain it is today.

#7 Stallone



He was so desperate for parts, he had a minor role in a p***o. At his brokest, he sold his dog - his best friend, for $25. Spent his last bucks to watch a boxing match and got inspired to write Rocky. Studios loved it and IIRC, offered him something like $250k for the script as long as he didn't star in it. But he rejected their offer bc he believed in himself and eventually the studio gave him a lowball figure and let him star in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Founder of Ming Dynasty Zhu Yuanzang. He was known as the beggar emperor. His parents and siblings died in a famine, he was then accepted into a temple where he begged for alms as a monk and learnt to read and write. Traveling as a monk made it clear to him what was wrong with the country. He subsequently joined a rebellion, worked his way to the top and united the whole of China, founding Ming Dynasty.

#9 Ching Shih was a female Chinese pirate in the 18th-19th centuries whose life reads like a bonkers romance novel.



She was born poor, and ended up working a brothel, where she caught the eye of a pirate captain who - according to lore - attacked the brothel specifically to liberate her. They married, and she sailed by his side for years, until his death.



At that point, she managed to gain control of his modest pirate alliance... and proceeded to kick all the a*s. She built up one of the largest pirate fleets ever, with hundreds of ships and thousands of sailors, one so large that it was able to fight the Imperial Chinese navy to a standstill. Ultimately, the Chinese government had to offer pardons to her and the vast majority of her crews, for them to agree to stand down. They even got to keep their loot.



And then she retired to run a casino/brothel, and live off her accumulated booty, dying sometime in her late 60s.



To this day, she's widely considered the most successful pirate in history.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It might feel harder to make a name for yourself in a creative field, especially because there is always so much competition. The reality is that you can also become famous and wealthy as a creative persona if you put in the right amount of effort. This is exactly what happened to Ed Sheeran, who is now considered one of the biggest names in music. He was actually a struggling artist who sometimes slept in train stations or on top of heating vents. He often played at the local homeless shelter as well, and an original song that he had written for one woman went viral, which is what catapulted him to success. His hard work made him into the star he is today.

#10 Martha Stewart. Grew up dirt poor and her family ate from a backyard* garden in Jersey. Became a billionaire. Then got taken down and kept getting back up.



Edit: backyard from background.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Recently I’d say Gordon Ramsay.



Born in Scotland to a nurse and an alcoholic father, he went from basically homeless to what he is now.

#12 Sarah Breedlove. Born in 1867 in Louisiana. Her parents and all her older siblings were born into [servitude]. Orphaned at age 7, employed as a child domestic servant by age 12.



To earn extra money, she began selling hair products geared toward Black women. Eventually developed her own line of hair care products that were sold door-to-door and demonstrated to groups of women decades before the 'Avon Lady' marketing model was developed from her model. When she retired, she had a sales staff of 20,000, her own factory in Indianapolis, and her 'Madam C.J. Walker' hair products were sold nationwide and throughout the Caribbean. First African-American woman millionaire - creating an estate that in today's money would be worth over $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants to be rich, famous, and live a comfortable life, but it might not always be possible to do it the way many of the folks on this list did. According to research, the rags-to-riches stories often do more harm than good because they make people compare themselves to others. ADVERTISEMENT It’s true what they say: comparison is the thief of joy. It can also affect a person’s self-esteem to compare themselves to someone who they feel has achieved tremendous success. The best thing we can do is to use our own achievements as a benchmark and try to keep growing.

#13 Andrew Carnegie. Immigrant, fathers business struggled, got himself a job at the mill when he was 12. Wound up one of the richest men in America.

#14 Ray Charles. Mother washed clothes, brother drowned, he went blind, got PTSD, and became Ray f*****g Charles.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Lonnie Johnson - inventor of the Super Soaker water gun.



Maybe not the greatest rags to riches story, but this guy is impressive nevertheless.



The greatest would have to be John D. Rockefeller.

Going from poverty to prosperity isn’t an easy task; it requires a lot of effort and determination. It seems like the people on this list had exactly that, which is what you can develop as well. Rather than waiting around for your luck to work or some long-lost relative to drop wealth into your lap, maybe it’s time to make it happen for yourself. Do you have any inspiring stories like this about folks who got rich quick but without any connections? We’d love to hear what you’ve got to say. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Oprah would fit the bill.



Grew up poor, was abused by her family, ran away at 13.



Got a college scholarship as a reward for winning a beauty pageant. Went on to be a TV correspondent at 19 (First African American to do it in Tennessee) and later the first woman to own and produce their own show.

#17 Eminem has to be up there.

#18 Arnold Schwarzenegger



Very humble begins in post WW2 Austria.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Timothy Dexter.

Born to poor parents in colonial USA, he married a rich widow.

Dexter gained notoriety for his peculiar business ventures, often initiated based on bad advice or seemingly random ideas.

He shipped coal to Newcastle during a miners' strike, which resulted in a profitable sale.

He shipped warming pans to the West Indies, which were then used for scooping molasses.

He shipped wool mittens to Siberia and whalebone to the South Sea Islands.

And it all started (after marrying a rich widow) with buying up Continental currency which later became valuable. He bought it for 1 cent on the dollar, shipped it to Massachusetts, and sold it for par

Then he wrote a book: "A Pickle for the Knowing Ones", and said that he was the world's greatest philosopher.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Jack Ma. Parents were not wealthy. Mom was a factory worker. Dad was artist. Jack struggled academically and failed his college entrance exams multiple times. He’s now one of the richest person and founded Alibaba, one of the most prominent e-commerce and cloud providers.

#21 Elvis Presley. That guy was literally dirt poor.

#22 Of the ones I've heard of probably John Paul DeJoria. Poor as f**k- founded Paul Mitchell hair products and then bought the Patron Tequila brand when it was tiny. Two total unrelated bangers both worth billions.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Victoria Woodhull got rich as a traveling magnetic healer, joined the spiritual movement and lost all her money, then became a stock broker on Wall Street and got rich again. She was a leader of the women’s suffrage movement, the first woman to own a brokerage firm on Wall Street, and was a United States presidential candidate in 1872.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Francis Ngannou. Born in extreme poverty in Cameroon. He was homeless, an illegal immigrant, went to jail, took up MMA and became the UFC world champ. No idea what his net worth is, but he'll have been paid in the multiple millions for boxing Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., widely believed to be the greatest Mexican boxer of all time, and recognized among the greatest boxers in history *period*, grew up in an abandoned train cart along with nine of his siblings. He started boxing at age 16, fought *relentlessly* for the first few years of his pro career, and eventually became recognized for his exciting, pressure-heavy style.





Once he started getting on prime-time TV, his fights became cultural events in Mexico. This allowed him to set his family up with generational wealth. I've read some estimates say that he's worth around 10 million USD nowadays.

#26 David tran, the guy who started Huy Fong foods, the maker of Sriracha sauce has an pretty inspiring story.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Johann Jacob Astor- 1st multimillionaire in the USA. When he died in 1848 he had a fortunate over $30 million which was worth almost $1 trillion in today’s money.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Alexander Hamilton's rags to riches story should be very well known at this point.





Rise up!

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Babe Ruth is an interesting one. Born in 1895 in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Baltimore, Maryland. Grew up in his dad’s saloon stealing alcohol and getting into constant trouble on the streets. His parents sent him to a Catholic boarding school at age 7 due to his extreme misbehavior. Then, one of the teachers at the school taught him how to play baseball and the rest is history.



He went on to become arguably the greatest baseball player of all time, was one of the most famous people in America during the Roaring 20’s, and was essentially the first professional athlete to become a full blown pop culture celebrity.

#30 Bob Marley, the Marley empire is huge at this point and he is one of if not Jamaica’s biggest export