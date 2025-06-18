Starbucks Barista Shuts Down Customer’s 5-Cent “Hack” For Free Drink In Viral Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is full of clever life hacks, but one Starbucks trick has left social media users cringing and baristas rolling their eyes.

A recently resurfaced TikTok video by Starbucks employee Sinead Robbins showed a customer trying to get a free frappuccino by purchasing a paper bag through the app, then writing out a drink order in the special request box.

Highlights A resurfaced TikTok video exposed a brazen Starbucks "hack" attempt using the mobile app.

A customer ordered a 5-cent bag and tried to get a full drink via the app's notes section.

The barista canceled the order and warned others not to try this.

The scheme was quickly caught by Robbins, who shared a screenshot of the mobile order. “This is not a Starbucks hack,” the barista said.

RELATED:

Customer tries to sneak in a frappuccino through a mobile app loophole

Share icon

Image credits: TR / Unsplash

As could be seen in the viral TikTok Starbucks “hack” video, the only item officially purchased by the customer was a 5-cent paper handle bag.

However, the customer used the notes field to politely request a full drink:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hi, could I please have a grande strawberry creme frap with no whipped cream and a strawless lid. Thank you!”

Share icon

Image credits: Gema Saputera / Unsplash

While some viewers found the audacity amusing, Robbins, who works at a Massachusetts Starbucks, didn’t let the attempt slide.

“It was a little bit funny,” she admitted in her video, “but it won’t work. We canceled the order. Don’t do this.”

The clip has gone viral with over 4.5 million views on TikTok, sparking outrage, laughter, and a renewed debate over fast-food culture and boundaries.

TikTok users react with jokes, disbelief, and resignation

Share icon

Image credits: sineadrobbins

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments section exploded withreactions from fellow baristas, restaurant workers, and casual viewers.

“I would’ve poured the frappe into the bag,” a barista wrote.

Another user chimed in, “Teenagers watching too many ‘hacks’ on TikTok lol.”

Several users pointed out that this kind of behavior isn’t even new.

“I worked at a restaurant and people would do this all the time — ask for extra food in the special instructions instead of paying for it??” another person wrote.

Surprisingly, not everyone was critical. Some commenters said they might have just made the drink out of apathy.

Share icon

Image credits: sineadrobbins

ADVERTISEMENT

“Am I the only one who would actually make it for them??” one commenter stated.

“I don’t get paid enough to care,” another agreed.

Robbins’ video joins a long line of viral TikTok posts where Starbucks workers vent about frustrating customer behavior, impossible orders, and so-called “hacks” that add stress to an already demanding job.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok is a breeding ground for retail “hacks,” but not all are ethical

Share icon

Image credits: sineadrobbins

TikTok has become a space where employees and customers alike share so-called “life hacks” for saving money at chain restaurants.

While some involve harmless tricks, such as customizing orders for better value, other “hacks” cross the line into outright dishonesty.

Robbins’ video has reignited the debate about what counts as clever saving and what are just efforts to cheat the system.

Starbucks just changed its rewards system, and it’s not good news for some customers

Starbucks recently rolled out changes to its rewards system that might frustrate longtime customers, according to theNew York Post.

Starting June 24, customers will no longer get a flat 25 Bonus Stars when bringing their own reusable cups.

Instead, they’ll receive double Stars on the full order total, but only if they spend enough.

Share icon

Image credits: appshunter.io / Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, a $12.50 order would earn 25 stars under the new rules, but smaller purchases won’t.

The update also means those who order just one drink may end up earning fewer stars than before.

However, customers placing larger or group orders may benefit from the new system, especially if multiple reusable cups are used.

Starbucks confirmed this change, stating: “If you bring in two reusable cups and order two handcrafted beverages in a single order, you will receive double Stars on the entire transaction.”

Share icon

Image credits: AK / Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

The move has sparked mixed reactions from customers. While some welcomed the incentive to use more sustainable options, others criticized it as a subtle downgrade masked as an upgrade.

“SB is driving customers away,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve been a loyal Starbucks customer for over 15 years… I will simply use up the remainder of my stars, retire all those overpriced Starbucks tumblers in my collection, and say my goodbyes,” a Starbucks customer stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens shared their take on the Starbucks customer’s “hack”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT