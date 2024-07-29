ADVERTISEMENT

While a wedding is all about one happy couple, it should still be an enjoyable celebration for everyone involved. Friends and family members gather around to give speeches, drink their hearts out and dance the night away to show how much they love the newlyweds. And of course, there’s usually a delicious meal and some scrumptious cake involved.

But when one man realized he wasn’t going to fill up on the scraps left at a friend’s wedding, he decided that he couldn’t last the rest of the night with a grumbling stomach. So he took it upon himself to order some pizza. Below, you’ll find the full story of how this man got kicked out of the wedding, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Providing plenty of refreshments at a wedding is one of the easiest ways to keep guests happy

So when this man realized that there wasn’t nearly enough food left at the buffet, he took it upon himself to order pizza

Later, the man clarified a few details about the situation

He also returned with an update on what the newlyweds are planning next

Food is one of the most important aspects to consider when wedding planning

I absolutely love attending weddings, and I’m always begging my friends to get married just so I can go to one. I love love and will definitely cry during the ceremony. Then I’ll spend the rest of the evening dancing my heart out and socializing with dozens of people I’ll likely never see again in my entire life. But oh well, I’ve had a great time celebrating the happy couple! As long as there’s enough food to keep me fueled for the entire night, you won’t see me complaining.

But because weddings often last many hours, food is an integral part of the occasion. According to Brighton Savoy, the average wedding reception will last between four and five hours. But that can only be a fraction of the entire day, as the ceremony might have been between thirty minutes to an hour, and there could have been a cocktail hour in between.

Plus, if the couple has allotted time for photos after the ceremony, it can be hours between the time that guests arrive and when they finally sit down to eat dinner. That’s why it’s crucial to ensure that there are snacks provided along the way or a hearty amount of food served during dinner. After all, a wedding should be a joyous celebration, and having a hundred hangry guests can be an easy way to kill the vibes on your special day.

Guests need enough refreshments to keep their energy and spirits high

The Gamekeeper’s Inn notes on their site that food is often the most important aspect of a wedding because it’s a great conversation starter for guests. Especially when they’re seated near friends of the bride or groom that they don’t know, it can be difficult to make small talk once they’ve already asked, “So how do you know the happy couple?” Once food is served, it’s something to talk about and something to do.

It makes guests feel comfortable, and it can also make sure they feel cared for. If the meal is delicious and well thought out, guests will be appreciative to the bride and groom for putting so much effort into keeping guests happy. Plus, a great meal is practical in the way that it will provide guests with plenty of energy to get out on that dance floor. Nothing boosts people’s moods and makes them want to cut a rug like some great food and drinks!

And we all know many wedding guests will be drinking quite a bit of alcohol, which is never a good idea on an empty stomach. A hearty dinner can help prevent guests from getting too wasted and ensure that nobody needs a stomach pump later on in the night. Plus, guests tend to expect a great meal after dedicating an entire day to a friend’s wedding. They’ve shown up dressed to the nines, bought an expensive gift and perhaps even traveled to be there. The least the couple can do is keep them well fed.

Keeping wedding guests well fed should be a priority for brides and grooms

When it comes to making sure wedding guests don’t go hungry, simply having enough food isn’t always as simple as you might expect. First of all, catering at a wedding can be extremely pricey. The Knot reports that the average price per guest for wedding catering in 2023 was $85 per person. And food became even more expensive per person when weddings had over 100 attendees.

But it’s worth it for most couples to provide great food for their loved ones, as 62% noted that refreshments were the most important factor for them when wedding planning. Three quarters of couples also wanted to prioritize their guests being well taken care of and having a good time. It’s wise for brides and grooms to think this way, as Today’s Bride reports that one of the top issues at weddings that annoys guests is not having enough food.

Whether it’s making guests wait far too long for dinner without any snacks before or simply serving tiny portions, guests having grumbling stomachs is a recipe for disaster. The total amount needed for a wedding depends greatly on how many guests will attend, of course, but WeddingWire recommends serving hors d’oeuvres during cocktail hour, salads and sides, a plated, buffet or family style entrée, cake and late-night snacks during the reception.

Avoiding all mishaps can be impossible during a wedding, but making sure guests aren’t starving should be at the top of the priority list. We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing wedding food drama, look no further than right here!

