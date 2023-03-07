Woman Is Shocked To Find Meals Costing $50 At A Colleague’s Wedding, Tries To Slip Out To Get McDonald’s Instead

Everyone loves attending a beautiful wedding, but there’s no question that they can take a toll on our wallets. You may need to travel or pay for accommodation and taxis, and you can’t show up to the occasion empty-handed. Apparently, wedding guests can even be responsible for purchasing their own dinners.

Below, you’ll find a story that one woman recently shared on the “Am I the Jerk?” subreddit, detailing how she had to leave her colleague’s wedding prematurely because she wasn’t prepared to be spending big bucks on a steak.

Weddings can often be expensive to attend, as guests may be required to travel, pay for accommodation, and purchase presents

So after this woman learned that even a meal at the reception would cost her a pretty penny, she attempted to find a cheaper dinner elsewhere

The guest later answered some curious readers’ questions, providing more information about the situation

Throwing a big wedding can create a huge financial burden for the bride and groom

Weddings are such a joy to attend. Gathering with all of the friends and family members of the bride and groom is so exciting, and the whole evening is filled with happiness and celebration. But at the same time, weddings can be extremely expensive to host. If the bride and groom are more interested in throwing a massive party than having a modest courthouse ceremony, the bills can add up extremely quickly. According to The Knot, the average wedding in the United States in 2022 cost about $30,000. Of course, there are many factors that play into how much the event costs, such as where it is held, how many guests attend and how fancy the bride and groom’s taste are, but it’s certainly easy to rack up a big bill for your wedding day.

Nerdwallet breaks down the average costs of many aspects of a wedding on their site, noting that the average amount spent on a reception venue was a whopping $10,700, and the average cost of the bride’s dress was $1,000. A live band can cost a couple around $4,300, and even a DJ can charge $1,400. A photographer can charge about $2,500, and a videographer can charge $1,900. If you hire a wedding planner, be prepared to spend about $1,700 on them, and if you’d like to have nice flowers, your florist can charge about $2,300. Food certainly is not cheap when it comes to weddings either. The rehearsal dinner will usually cost the couple around $2,300, while the wedding cake can be around $500 and catering at the reception usually costs about $75 per guest.

But if guests are expected to pay for any portion of the evening, it’s important for them to be informed ahead of time

It’s completely understandable for a couple to have a hard time financing $75 meals for every single guest, especially considering that the average wedding will have about 75-150 attendees. But there are better ways to go about it than springing a priced menu on guests all of a sudden when dinner time strikes. If guests will be charged as if they’re in a restaurant, it’s important for them to know that ahead of time, so they can attend the wedding prepared to pay a pretty penny. Brides and grooms can also get creative when it comes to finding solutions for paying for the wedding meals.

One soon-to-be bride reached out to Ask Samantha at Easy Weddings wondering if it would be appropriate to ask guests to pay for their meals in lieu of bringing gifts, and while Samantha warned that guests might not be thrilled, she noted that it is certainly an option. “If you’re worried about asking guests to pay for their meals at your wedding, you could do things the old-fashioned way: couples used to hold their weddings at home with the ceremony in the backyard and most people would bring a plate of something home-made and delicious,” Samantha explains.

The most important thing is that the bride and groom enjoy the occasion, so the focus should not be on how much guests are willing to spend

“Another more cost-effective option would be to hold a cocktail wedding reception, which may cost less than a traditional three-course sit-down wedding reception,” she adds. “If, however, you have decided to go down the route of asking guests to pay for their wedding meals, be sure to let them know as early as possible, probably with the wedding invitation.” She goes on to provide a couple of examples of cute poems that could be included in the invitations, explaining the desire for guests to pay for their meals rather than bringing presents.

The most important people at any wedding are the bride and groom (or bride and bride/groom and groom), so if you’re a wedding guest who’s unhappy with something at the reception, it might be best to just keep that information to yourself. This particular woman on Reddit may not have handled this situation in the most tactful way, but finances can be a sensitive topic, and it can be extremely stressful to suddenly be responsible for paying $50 for a meal. We would love to hear your thoughts on this topic in the comments down, below pandas. Have you ever attended a wedding where you had to pay for your own meal? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing unexpected dinner costs at a wedding, we recommend checking out this story next.

While not everyone agreed on how the woman handled herself, many readers were baffled by the idea of guests paying for their own meals