Friend Group Plans A Getaway For The Weekend, Cancels On Birthday Girl To Go To Dinner Without Her
Young woman looking upset while checking phone, illustrating friend group cancels weekend getaway plans.
Friends, Relationships

Friend Group Plans A Getaway For The Weekend, Cancels On Birthday Girl To Go To Dinner Without Her

Putting together a party or really any event takes a lot of time and effort. Plans have to be made, reservations and arrangements set up, people informed and, often, really money put down to book things. So learning that a bunch of potential guests are suddenly flaking can be an organizer’s nightmare.

A woman asked if she was overreacting when she called out her so-called friends after they canceled on her birthday last minute. We reached out to the woman who shared the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Last minute cancellations are the worst

    So one woman was understandably annoyed when her friends texted her that they couldn’t make it to her birthday

    She answered some comments later

    People thought her friends were terrible

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you'll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Solo trip! It's amazing. And drop them, they are c**p people and c**p friends. Surround yourself with people that will celebrate you as you would celebrate them.

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    I'm glad OP went with her sister and hopefully still had a good time. Those friends can jump, especially the 'rezo' one, ugh.

